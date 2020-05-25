Silobreaker

Threat Reports

  daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 25 May 2020

Silobreaker's Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
AnarchyGrabber 2 2
GuLoader 2 3
Shiny Hunters 3 11
L4NC34 1 1
APT39 1 5
PipeMon 1 8
Winnti Trojan 1 12
PwndLocker 1 35
Maze Ransomware 1 9
Data Breaches
Trump’s Press Secretary Appears to Have Exposed President’s Banking Information
Office of Inadequate SecurityMay 24 2020 12:26
Daniel Politi reports: During a briefing on Friday, Donald Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, wanted to tell a…
Hacker Groups
How missed ‘red flags’ helped Nigerian fraud ring ‘Scattered Canary’ bilk Washington’s unemployment system amid coronavirus chaos
Seattle TimesMay 24 2020 13:21
The monumental pilfering of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Washington unemployment benefits was abetted by a once-a-generation flood of jobless claims, but the security experts say the state also missed red flags that could have detected…
Guccifer 2.0’s Hidden Agenda
Zero HedgeMay 24 2020 12:10
Guccifer 2.0's Hidden Agenda Tyler Durden Sun, 05/24/2020 – 08:10 Authored by Tim Leonard via ConsortiumNews.com, Why would an alleged GRU officer – supposedly part of an operation to deflect Russian culpability – suggest that Assange…
Malware
Vulnerabilities
Apple iOS 13.5 Hacked: Zero-Day Flaw Exploited By iPhone Jailbreakers
Forbes – Cybersecurity RSSMay 24 2020 10:35
Hacking group exploits iOS zero-day vulnerability to unlock any iPhone running iOS 13.5
Ongoing Campaigns
Security Affairs newsletter Round 265
Security AffairsMay 24 2020 12:39
A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….
Coronavirus-themed attacks May 17 – May 23, 2020
Security AffairsMay 24 2020 13:00
This post includes the details of the Coronavirus-themed attacks launched from May 17 to May 23, 2020. Threat actors exploit the interest in the Coronavirus outbreak while infections increase worldwide, experts are observing new campaigns on a…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

