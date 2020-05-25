Cyber Alert – 25 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|AnarchyGrabber
|2
|2
|GuLoader
|2
|3
|Shiny Hunters
|3
|11
|L4NC34
|1
|1
|APT39
|1
|5
|PipeMon
|1
|8
|Winnti Trojan
|1
|12
|PwndLocker
|1
|35
|Maze Ransomware
|1
|9
|Data Breaches
|Trump’s Press Secretary Appears to Have Exposed President’s Banking Information
|Office of Inadequate Security – May 24 2020 12:26
|Daniel Politi reports: During a briefing on Friday, Donald Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, wanted to tell a…
|Hacker Groups
|How missed ‘red flags’ helped Nigerian fraud ring ‘Scattered Canary’ bilk Washington’s unemployment system amid coronavirus chaos
|Seattle Times – May 24 2020 13:21
|The monumental pilfering of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Washington unemployment benefits was abetted by a once-a-generation flood of jobless claims, but the security experts say the state also missed red flags that could have detected…
|Guccifer 2.0’s Hidden Agenda
|Zero Hedge – May 24 2020 12:10
|Guccifer 2.0's Hidden Agenda Tyler Durden Sun, 05/24/2020 – 08:10 Authored by Tim Leonard via ConsortiumNews.com, Why would an alleged GRU officer – supposedly part of an operation to deflect Russian culpability – suggest that Assange…
|Apple iOS 13.5 Hacked: Zero-Day Flaw Exploited By iPhone Jailbreakers
|Forbes – Cybersecurity RSS – May 24 2020 10:35
|Hacking group exploits iOS zero-day vulnerability to unlock any iPhone running iOS 13.5
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 265
|Security Affairs – May 24 2020 12:39
|A new round of the weekly SecurityAffairs newsletter arrived! Every week the best security articles from Security Affairs free for you in your email box….
|Coronavirus-themed attacks May 17 – May 23, 2020
|Security Affairs – May 24 2020 13:00
|This post includes the details of the Coronavirus-themed attacks launched from May 17 to May 23, 2020. Threat actors exploit the interest in the Coronavirus outbreak while infections increase worldwide, experts are observing new campaigns on a…
