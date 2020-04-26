Cyber Alert – 26 April 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 LokiBot Trojan 3 7 Pegasus Malware 2 4 CoronaVirus Ransomware 1 1 BlackWater Backdoor 1 1 LockBit Ransomware 1 1 DownloadSponsor 1 1 Magecart Group 2 4 SpyMax RAT 1 1 DealPly Malware 1 1 ProjectSpy 1 1

Data Breaches Data Breaches – W/E – 4/24/20 Tech-Wreck InfoSec Blog – Apr 25 2020 12:46 23 Million Usernames, Passwords Taken from Webkinz Children's Site (04/20/2020) A children's online gaming site has been hacked and data from more than 23 million accounts was leaked. Usernames, passwords, and hashed e-mail addresses…

Ongoing Campaigns

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.