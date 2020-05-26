Cyber Alert – 26 May 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Zloader Malware
|4
|10
|AnarchyGrabber
|2
|4
|Dendroid
|2
|10
|Scattered Canary
|2
|13
|ZeuS Trojan
|2
|10
|WolfRAT
|2
|21
|TA511
|1
|1
|CallerSpy Malware
|1
|1
|Fakeyouwon Android Trojan
|1
|1
|MilkmanVictory
|1
|2
|Data Breaches
|Identities of Northern Ireland abuse survivors exposed in email gaffe
|DataBreaches.net – May 25 2020 12:12
|The breach described in the post is already one of the worst breaches of 2020 in my opinion. It’s 2020 and yet we are still seeing privacy breaches involving very sensitive data due to an email gaffe. From media coverage, it is likely that a…
|These 199 Domains Have Been Breached by Hackers
|TechNadu – May 25 2020 09:03
|Researchers have discovered a collection of 199 websites that have been breached by hackers. The websites may not have realized the security incident, or they may have chosen not to disclose it. Moreover, the was a data leak over the weekend, affecting…
|Hacker Groups
|Blue Mockingbird Hacker Group Attack Windows Machines at Multiple Organizations to Deploy cryptocurrency-mining Malware
|GBHackers On Security – RSS – May 26 2020 05:03
|…
|StormRider: greater mobility and protection for Plasan’s SandCat
|Pakistan Defence – May 25 2020 18:58
|Latest: Ribbon cutting for the second Italian Navy PPA CAE awarded…
|How missed ‘red flags’ helped Nigerian fraud ring ‘Scattered Canary’ bilk Washington’s unemployment system amid coronavirus chaos
|Walla Walla Union-Bulletin – May 25 2020 14:33
|Earlier this spring, as Washington began to pay out enhanced unemployment benefits to tens of thousands of laid-off and furloughed workers, a criminal organization halfway around the world spied an enormous opportunity. A Nigerian fraud ring, dubbed…
|APT15: Pancake Loaf
|Medium.com – May 25 2020 15:05
|May 25 · 2 min read What started out as an act of impatience and laziness turned into a surprise hit. Normally, I make pancakes from scratch. My go-to recipe of choice is from Mark Bittman. His “ everyday pancakes ” recipe is solid. But, in a pandemic…
|Malware
|New Version of ZLoader Banking Malware Resurfaces
|BankInfoSecurity – May 25 2020 12:45
|Researchers Observe Over 100 Campaigns Since Start of…
|Kaspersky IS Systrmwatcher Vs Ransomware
|MalwareTips.com – May 26 2020 02:31
|Maze ransomware operators leak credit card data from Costa Rica’s BCR bank
|Security Affairs – May 25 2020 08:59
|Maze ransomware operators published credit card details stolen from the Bank of Costa Rica (BCR) threatening to leak other lots every week. Maze ransomware operators have released credit card data stolen from the …
|Thousands of enterprise systems infected by new Blue Mockingbird malware gang
|ZDNet Zero Day Blog – May 25 2020 14:33
|Hackers are exploiting a dangerous and hard to patch vulnerability to go after enterprise servers.
|Vulnerabilities
|Bluetooth flaw allows impersonation of trusted devices
|Reddit – Netsec – May 26 2020 02:45
|submitted by /u/brainborg [link]…
|CVE-2018-8611 Exploiting Windows KTM Part 5/5 – Vulnerability detection and a better read/write primitive
|Reddit – Netsec – May 25 2020 11:21
|submitted by /u/digicat [link]…
|Vulnerability In Chromium-based Microsoft Edge
|Blade’s Security Spot – May 25 2020 06:56
|There has been found a vulnerability in new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser. The vulnerability is related to improper input validation in the Feedback extension. By exploiting this vulnerability an attacker may be able to write files to…
|Today our #OpenBugBounty community helped fix 128 #web #app vulnerabilities!
|XSSPosed.org submissions – May 25 2020 21:00
|Today our #OpenBugBounty community helped fix 128 #web #app vulnerabilities!
|Ongoing Campaigns
|The Wolf Strikes Back
|Cyware – May 26 2020 04:11
|A modified version of DenDroid malware, WolfRAT, a remote access trojan (RAT) is preying on Android device users in Thailand. The new Trojan is targeting messaging apps such as Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, and Line on Android devices. What's all the…
|25th May – Threat Intelligence Bulletin
|Check Point Research – RSS – May 25 2020 14:19
|For the latest discoveries in cyber research for the week of 25th May 2020, please download our Threat Intelligence Bulletin. Top Attacks and Breaches Thousands of Israeli websites have been defaced in an Anti-Israeli…
|The Nigerian fraudsters ripping off the unemployment system
|ArsTechnica – May 25 2020 11:00
|Enlarge Daniel Grizelj | As millions of people around the United States scrambled in recent weeks to collect unemployment benefits and disbursements through the federal CARES Act, officials warned about the looming threat of COVID-19-related scams…
|Silent Night: Breaking Silence in the Underground Forums
|Cyware – May 26 2020 04:11
|According to researchers, the descendant of the notorious banking trojan, Zeus, dubbed Silent Night, is being sold in underground markets. Recently, Malwarebytes and HYAS published a paper on Silent Night, which is distributed via the COVID-19 spam…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.