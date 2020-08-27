Silobreaker

Cyber Alert – 27 August 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
SunCrypt Ransomware 20 23
Conti Ransomware 8 21
Maze Ransomware 16 30
Trickbot Malware 9 22
Lazarus Group 11 42
Valyria Trojan 3 3
Powerstats Backdoor 3 3
MuddyWater Group 3 3
APT36 5 39
ELECTRICFISH 2 2
Data Breaches
CDC loses its mind, says people exposed to COVID-19 do not need testing
ArsTechnicaAug 26 2020 15:24
arstechnica – CDC loses its mind, says people exposed to COVID-19 do not need testing https://t.co/QMvjcPC7oc by @BethMarieMole
arstechnica – TwitterAug 26 2020 15:35
CDC loses its mind, says people exposed to COVID-19 do not need testing…
InfoSecHotSpot – Medical Data Leaked on GitHub Due to Developer Errors Up to 200,000 patient records from Office 365 and Google G Su… https://t.co/aTJGj1u6by
InfoSecHotSpot – TwitterAug 26 2020 21:58
Medical Data Leaked on GitHub Due to Developer Errors Up to 200,000 patient records from Office 365 and Google G Suite exposed by hardcoded credentials and other improper access controls. https://bit.ly/2Ev991J…
Secnewsbytes – RT @Dinosn: Almost 235 Million YouTube, TikTok and Instagram Profiles Exposed Online by Unsecured Database https://t.co/0y2v4xzATE
Secnewsbytes – TwitterAug 26 2020 07:16
RT @Dinosn: Almost 235 Million YouTube, TikTok and Instagram Profiles Exposed Online by Unsecured Database http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/SecurityBloggersNetwork/~3/cIX53-Mmx5I/
Hacker Groups
Who is FANCY BEAR (APT28)?
Vyagers – RSSAug 26 2020 11:10
https://www.crowdstrike.com/blog/who-is-fancy-bear/
Securelist – Part two of our deep-dive into the Transparent Tribe group, also known as PROJECTM or MYTHIC LEOPARD – including a… https://t.co/EnsXFQ96B4
Securelist – TwitterAug 26 2020 12:00
Part two of our deep-dive into the Transparent Tribe group, also known as PROJECTM or MYTHIC LEOPARD – including a look at the #Android implant.

Full report 👇…
Lazarus APT targets cryptocurrency organizations with using LinkedIn lures
Vyagers – RSSAug 26 2020 10:39
Lazarus APT targets cryptocurrency organizations with using LinkedIn lures
Lazarus Group Uses Spear Phishing to Steal Cryptocurrency
GovInfoSecurity.comAug 26 2020 20:10
F-Secure: North Korean Group Targeted Employee…
Malware
BleepinComputer – They told us that they are an independently run ransomware who was brought in as Maze “can’t handle all the availab… https://t.co/ba6p2QFeCi
BleepinComputer – TwitterAug 26 2020 16:18
They told us that they are an independently run ransomware who was brought in as Maze "can't handle all the available field of operations."

They also told us that Maze gets a share of ransom payments, but they would not elaborate on what Maze…
New SunCrypt Ransomware sheds light on Maze’s ransomware cartel
DataBreaches.netAug 26 2020 17:02
Lawrence Abrams reports: A new ransomware named SunCrypt has joined the ‘Maze cartel,’ and with their membership, we get insight into how these groups are working together. In June, we broke the story that the Maze threat actors created a…
BleepinComputer – In June, BleepingComputer broke the story that the Maze ransomware operators were creating a ransomware cartel to s… https://t.co/aUbAtrhWLO
BleepinComputer – TwitterAug 26 2020 16:18
In June, BleepingComputer broke the story that the Maze ransomware operators were creating a ransomware cartel to share tips and ideas to better extort their victims. It started with Maze and LockBit, and later expanded to include Ragnar…
virusbtn – Conti, a successor to Ryuk, is yet another ransomware operation that includes a data leak site… https://t.co/T2ktnJ6BHl
virusbtn – TwitterAug 26 2020 19:03
Conti, a successor to Ryuk, is yet another ransomware operation that includes a data leak site https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/ryuk-successor-conti-ransomware-releases-data-leak-site/…
Vulnerabilities
CVEnew – CVE-2020-3440 A vulnerability in Cisco Webex Meetings Desktop App for Windows could allow an unauthenticated, remot… https://t.co/J1jLiFsjfq
CVEnew – TwitterAug 26 2020 17:45
CVE-2020-3440 A vulnerability in Cisco Webex Meetings Desktop App for Windows could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to overwrite arbitrary files on an end-user system. The vulnerability is due to improper validation of URL parameters that…
CVEnew – CVE-2020-3484 A vulnerability in the web-based management interface of Cisco Vision Dynamic Signage Director could… https://t.co/TfluxP3hhP
CVEnew – TwitterAug 26 2020 17:45
CVE-2020-3484 A vulnerability in the web-based management interface of Cisco Vision Dynamic Signage Director could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to view potentially sensitive information on an affected device. The vulnerability is due to…
CVEnew – CVE-2020-3152 A vulnerability in Cisco Connected Mobile Experiences (CMX) could allow an authenticated, local attac… https://t.co/yBtrfTocQB
CVEnew – TwitterAug 26 2020 17:45
CVE-2020-3152 A vulnerability in Cisco Connected Mobile Experiences (CMX) could allow an authenticated, local attacker with administrative credentials to execute arbitrary commands with root privileges. The vulnerability is due to improper user…
Hackers Exploit Autodesk Flaw in Recent Cyberespionage Attack
Threatpost.comAug 26 2020 16:09
The popular Autodesk software was exploited in a recent cyberespionage campaign against an international architectural company.
Ongoing Campaigns
Bot Attacks Are Increasingly Targeting Businesses. How to Stay Safe
Heimdal Security BlogAug 26 2020 14:01
Businesses are becoming increasingly aware of the cyber-threat represented by bot attacks. In fact, over 70% of…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

  • COVID-19 Alert – 27 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 27 August 2020
    Read more

  COVID-19 Alert – 26 August 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 26 August 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 26 August 2020

    Cyber Alert: Expert Commentary: Travel Site Exposed 37 Million Records Before Meow Attack...
    Read more
