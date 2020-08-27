Cyber Alert – 27 August 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|SunCrypt Ransomware
|20
|23
|Conti Ransomware
|8
|21
|Maze Ransomware
|16
|30
|Trickbot Malware
|9
|22
|Lazarus Group
|11
|42
|Valyria Trojan
|3
|3
|Powerstats Backdoor
|3
|3
|MuddyWater Group
|3
|3
|APT36
|5
|39
|ELECTRICFISH
|2
|2
|Hacker Groups
|Who is FANCY BEAR (APT28)?
|Vyagers – RSS – Aug 26 2020 11:10
|https://www.crowdstrike.com/blog/who-is-fancy-bear/
|Securelist – Part two of our deep-dive into the Transparent Tribe group, also known as PROJECTM or MYTHIC LEOPARD – including a… https://t.co/EnsXFQ96B4
|Securelist – Twitter – Aug 26 2020 12:00
|Part two of our deep-dive into the Transparent Tribe group, also known as PROJECTM or MYTHIC LEOPARD – including a look at the #Android implant.
Full report 👇…
|Lazarus APT targets cryptocurrency organizations with using LinkedIn lures
|Vyagers – RSS – Aug 26 2020 10:39
|Lazarus APT targets cryptocurrency organizations with using LinkedIn lures
|Lazarus Group Uses Spear Phishing to Steal Cryptocurrency
|GovInfoSecurity.com – Aug 26 2020 20:10
|F-Secure: North Korean Group Targeted Employee…
|Malware
|BleepinComputer – They told us that they are an independently run ransomware who was brought in as Maze “can’t handle all the availab… https://t.co/ba6p2QFeCi
|BleepinComputer – Twitter – Aug 26 2020 16:18
|They told us that they are an independently run ransomware who was brought in as Maze "can't handle all the available field of operations."
They also told us that Maze gets a share of ransom payments, but they would not elaborate on what Maze…
|New SunCrypt Ransomware sheds light on Maze’s ransomware cartel
|DataBreaches.net – Aug 26 2020 17:02
|Lawrence Abrams reports: A new ransomware named SunCrypt has joined the ‘Maze cartel,’ and with their membership, we get insight into how these groups are working together. In June, we broke the story that the Maze threat actors created a…
|BleepinComputer – In June, BleepingComputer broke the story that the Maze ransomware operators were creating a ransomware cartel to s… https://t.co/aUbAtrhWLO
|BleepinComputer – Twitter – Aug 26 2020 16:18
|In June, BleepingComputer broke the story that the Maze ransomware operators were creating a ransomware cartel to share tips and ideas to better extort their victims. It started with Maze and LockBit, and later expanded to include Ragnar…
|virusbtn – Conti, a successor to Ryuk, is yet another ransomware operation that includes a data leak site… https://t.co/T2ktnJ6BHl
|virusbtn – Twitter – Aug 26 2020 19:03
|Conti, a successor to Ryuk, is yet another ransomware operation that includes a data leak site https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/ryuk-successor-conti-ransomware-releases-data-leak-site/…
|Vulnerabilities
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-3440 A vulnerability in Cisco Webex Meetings Desktop App for Windows could allow an unauthenticated, remot… https://t.co/J1jLiFsjfq
|CVEnew – Twitter – Aug 26 2020 17:45
|CVE-2020-3440 A vulnerability in Cisco Webex Meetings Desktop App for Windows could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to overwrite arbitrary files on an end-user system. The vulnerability is due to improper validation of URL parameters that…
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-3484 A vulnerability in the web-based management interface of Cisco Vision Dynamic Signage Director could… https://t.co/TfluxP3hhP
|CVEnew – Twitter – Aug 26 2020 17:45
|CVE-2020-3484 A vulnerability in the web-based management interface of Cisco Vision Dynamic Signage Director could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to view potentially sensitive information on an affected device. The vulnerability is due to…
|CVEnew – CVE-2020-3152 A vulnerability in Cisco Connected Mobile Experiences (CMX) could allow an authenticated, local attac… https://t.co/yBtrfTocQB
|CVEnew – Twitter – Aug 26 2020 17:45
|CVE-2020-3152 A vulnerability in Cisco Connected Mobile Experiences (CMX) could allow an authenticated, local attacker with administrative credentials to execute arbitrary commands with root privileges. The vulnerability is due to improper user…
|Hackers Exploit Autodesk Flaw in Recent Cyberespionage Attack
|Threatpost.com – Aug 26 2020 16:09
|The popular Autodesk software was exploited in a recent cyberespionage campaign against an international architectural company.
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Bot Attacks Are Increasingly Targeting Businesses. How to Stay Safe
|Heimdal Security Blog – Aug 26 2020 14:01
|Businesses are becoming increasingly aware of the cyber-threat represented by bot attacks. In fact, over 70% of…
