Cyber Alert – 27 March 2020

|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|APT41
|8
|19
|Maze Ransomware
|5
|28
|Lotus Blossom Group
|1
|1
|Evora Malware
|1
|1
|Ragnarok Ransomware
|1
|1
|HoneyMoney (hacker)
|1
|1
|APT5
|1
|1
|Android FakeApp
|1
|1
|Android.HiddenAds
|1
|1
|PhineasFisher
|1
|1
|Data Breaches
|Four ways to prevent data breaches
|Help Net Security – News – Mar 27 2020 05:30
|When it comes to breaches, there are no big fish, small fish, or hiding spots. Almost every type of organization – including yours – has critical personally identifiable information (PII) stored. Storing PII makes you a target…
|Third-party data breach exposes GE employees’ personal information
|Graham Cluley – Mar 26 2020 13:18
|Past and present employees of General Electric (GE) are learning that their sensitive information has been exposed by a data breach at a third-party service provider. Read more in my article on the Tripwire State of Security blog.
|Cincinnati Firm Faces $5m Data Breach Lawsuit
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Mar 26 2020 14:39
|Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 26 https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/cincinnati-firm-faces-5m-data/ A Cincinnati freight brokerage company is facing a $5m lawsuit over a data breach that occurred last month. Computer systems at Total…
|Internal AMD source files surface online after data breach
|SiliconANGLE – Mar 26 2020 20:49
|Source files for some of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s graphics processing units recently surfaced online after a data breach at the chipmaker. AMD disclosed the incident in a brief statement issued Wednesday. “In December 2019, we were contacted by…
|Hacker Groups
|Chinese Cyber Espionage Continues Despite COVID-19: Report
|Bank Info Security – Mar 26 2020 18:27
|Cybercrime , Cyberwarfare / Nation-State Attacks , Fraud Management & Cybercrime FireEye Finds APT41 Conducting a Global Campaign Akshaya Asokan (asokan_akshaya) • March 26, 2020 Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, which started in China, Chinese…
|Chinese Actor APT41 Exploiting Vulnerabilities in Lengthy Global Campaign
|TechNadu – Mar 26 2020 10:18
|APT41 has engaged in one of the most long-lasting campaigns ever to have been recorded. The Chinese cyber-espionage actors used multiple published vulnerabilities to compromise unpatched systems. In many cases, it only took them a couple of days to use…
|Phineas Fisher Says They Awarded the “MilicoLeaks” Hacker $10k
|TechNadu – Mar 26 2020 14:20
|Phineas Fisher paid the hacker behind the “MilicoLeaks” $10,000 after seeing it online and liking it. The hacker who did this didn’t ask for the bounty payment but got it nonetheless. Fisher is somewhat disappointed with how the anti-capitalistic…
|Hey, China. Maybe you should have held your hackers off for a bit while COVID-19 ravaged the planet. Just a suggestion
|The Register – Security – Mar 26 2020 14:03
|Citrix, Cisco and Zoho-pwning APT41 attack wave seems in awfully bad taste Proving that no good crisis ever goes to waste, Chinese government hacking crew APT41 launched a campaign that abuses vulns in Citrix Netscaler and Zoho ManageEngine,…
|Malware
|Ryuk Ransomware Keeps Targeting Hospitals During the Pandemic
|BleepingComputer.com – Mar 26 2020 22:08
|The Ryuk Ransomware operators to continue to target hospitals even as these organizations are overwhelmed during the Coronavirus pandemic. […]
|In-depth Azorult 3.3 loader stage analysis
|Reverse Engineering – Mar 26 2020 11:17
|submitted by /u/ThisIsLibra [link]…
|Maze ransomware group claims Chubb as victim
|SC Magazine US – Mar 27 2020 03:44
|In the middle of a pandemic, insurance companies are likely targets for cyberattackers so it’s not surprising that Chubb this week reportedly found itself a victim of the Maze ransomware’s operators, who encrypted the company’s files. The group put a…
|WordPress WP-VCD malware delivered via pirated Coronavirus plugins
|Security Affairs – Mar 26 2020 09:08
|Crooks behind the WordPress WP-VCD malware are distributing pirated versions of the Coronavirus plugins that inject a backdoor into websites. behind the …
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.