Cyber Alert – 28 July 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7 QSnatch Malware 24 24 Cerberus Malware 14 15 Shiny Hunters 10 12 Evil Corp 10 17 WastedLocker 12 31 IcedID Trojan 8 10 QakBot 6 25 PwndLocker 3 3 EMOTET Trojan 18 162 AZORult Stealer 5 12

Vulnerabilities Major Vulnerability in Windows DNS Servers: Responding to CVE-2020-1350 (SIGRed) CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 27 2020 22:05 Major Vulnerability in Windows DNS Servers: Responding to CVE-2020-1350 (SIGRed) As part of Microsoft’s traditional Patch Tuesday in July, (codenamed “SIGRed”) was and disclosed publicly . This vulnerability is very serious, with a CVSS score of 10,…

