Cyber Alert – 28 July 2020
This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|QSnatch Malware
|24
|24
|Cerberus Malware
|14
|15
|Shiny Hunters
|10
|12
|Evil Corp
|10
|17
|WastedLocker
|12
|31
|IcedID Trojan
|8
|10
|QakBot
|6
|25
|PwndLocker
|3
|3
|EMOTET Trojan
|18
|162
|AZORult Stealer
|5
|12
|Data Breaches
|DataBreachToday – Third-party data breach chaos: Breach of mobile banking app provider Dave has exposed at least 3 million users’ acc… https://t.co/DhYrRTCpwQ
|DataBreachToday – Twitter – Jul 27 2020 12:33
|Third-party data breach chaos: Breach of mobile banking app provider Dave has exposed at least 3 million users’ account details, although (at least so far) no signs of fraud or illicit account access. Dave says hack traces to Waydev breach…
|BrianHonan – @jeremiahg I once ran a portfolio of breached stock where I purchased stock as soon as a company’s breach became pu… https://t.co/LPDvHXw2j7
|BrianHonan – Twitter – Jul 27 2020 16:17
|@jeremiahg I once ran a portfolio of breached stock where I purchased stock as soon as a company's breach became publish. Some short time decline but on the whole shareprice no different than other portfolio or indexes. Way too many variables other…
|ZDNet – Ransomware: Hackers strike and football club defences are exposed https://t.co/45gRKhUBeF
|ZDNet – Twitter – Jul 27 2020 12:38
|Ransomware: Hackers strike and football club defences are exposed https://zd.net/3hxHvPI
|SCMagazine – SEI Investments customer data exposed in #ransomware attack on vendor
https://t.co/pPdImUoGbb
|SCMagazine – Twitter – Jul 27 2020 20:00
|SEI Investments customer data exposed in #ransomware attack on vendor
http://ow.ly/LHsN50AJu5D
|Hacker Groups
|ShinyHunters Offers Stolen Data on Dark Web
|Dark Reading – All Stories – Jul 27 2020 22:10
|The threat actor offers more than 26 million records from a series of data breaches.
|Garmin restores services following ransomware attack with blame pointed at Evil Corp
|SiliconANGLE – Jul 28 2020 01:11
|Services at GPS and wearables company Garmin Ltd. have are in the process of being restored following a ransomware attack last week with the blame for the attack pointed at hacking group Evil Corp. The attack, confirmed by the company as a…
|Lazarus Group Deploying Fresh Malware Framework
|CareersInfoSecurity.com – Jul 27 2020 12:40
|Kaspersky: MATA Framework Used to Spread Ransomware,…
|CSFI_DCOE – Attacks and Breaches ShinyHunters Offers Stolen Data on Dark Web https://t.co/3SIMDpTdg1
|CSFI_DCOE – Twitter – Jul 27 2020 22:45
|Attacks and Breaches ShinyHunters Offers Stolen Data on Dark Web https://bit.ly/2X3BimH
|Malware
|The Fast-Evolving MacOS Malware – ThiefQuest
|Cyware – Jul 27 2020 18:24
|The ThiefQuest malware (also known as EvilQuest), which was first observed in late June 2020 , has been evolving quickly. The ransomware (not anymore) has removed its file encryption capabilities and has become more sinister than earlier. New…
|InfoSecHotSpot – ProLock ransomware – new report reveals the evolution of a threat Ransomware crooks keep adjusting their approach t… https://t.co/EC8Bix83Wg
|InfoSecHotSpot – Twitter – Jul 27 2020 23:58
|ProLock ransomware – new report reveals the evolution of a threat Ransomware crooks keep adjusting their approach to make their demands more compelling, even against companies that say they'd never pay up. https://bit.ly/30TFR4g…
|The “Cerberus” Android Malware Is Offered for Purchase at $100,000
|TechNadu – Jul 27 2020 14:03
|Cerberus is for sale, but buying the project and running it would be more complicated than it sounds. The price was set at $50k, but the auction will immediately close if anyone offers $100k. Cerberus has been very successful so far, but the end of its…
|CISA Says 62,000 QNAP NAS Devices Have Been Infected With The QSnatch Malware
|SecurityPhresh – Jul 27 2020 17:06
|QSnatch malware, first spotted in late 2019, has grown from 7,000 bots to more than 62,000, according to a join US CISA and UK NCSC security alert.
|Vulnerabilities
|Major Vulnerability in Windows DNS Servers: Responding to CVE-2020-1350 (SIGRed)
|CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplications – Jul 27 2020 22:05
|Major Vulnerability in Windows DNS Servers: Responding to CVE-2020-1350 (SIGRed) As part of Microsoft’s traditional Patch Tuesday in July, (codenamed “SIGRed”) was and disclosed publicly . This vulnerability is very serious, with a CVSS score of 10,…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Banking Trojan Expands Its Scope – Mekotio Now Targets Cryptocurrencies Across Latin America
|Cyware – Jul 27 2020 18:24
|Mekotio banking Trojan, originally known for targeting banking customers in Chile, has been expanding its scope both geographically and tactically. Mekotio is the second banking malware observed doing this within this week. Previously, the BlackRock…
|Black Threat Clouds Loom Over U.S. Organizations: The FBI Warns
|Cyware – Jul 27 2020 18:24
|Thousands of organizations become victims to at least one form of cybercrime every year in the U.S, most of which come from foreign countries. This time, the FBI is warning big firms, government, and critical bodies against multiple threats targeting…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.