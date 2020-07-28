Silobreaker

Menu
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 28 July 2020

This alert was created automatically by our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online. Story selection is determined by an algorithm and based on a set of queries initially set by a Silobreaker user. Contact productinfo[at]silobreaker[dot]com for more information.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
QSnatch Malware 24 24
Cerberus Malware 14 15
Shiny Hunters 10 12
Evil Corp 10 17
WastedLocker 12 31
IcedID Trojan 8 10
QakBot 6 25
PwndLocker 3 3
EMOTET Trojan 18 162
AZORult Stealer 5 12
Data Breaches
DataBreachToday – Third-party data breach chaos: Breach of mobile banking app provider Dave has exposed at least 3 million users’ acc… https://t.co/DhYrRTCpwQ
DataBreachToday – TwitterJul 27 2020 12:33
Third-party data breach chaos: Breach of mobile banking app provider Dave has exposed at least 3 million users’ account details, although (at least so far) no signs of fraud or illicit account access. Dave says hack traces to Waydev breach…
BrianHonan – @jeremiahg I once ran a portfolio of breached stock where I purchased stock as soon as a company’s breach became pu… https://t.co/LPDvHXw2j7
BrianHonan – TwitterJul 27 2020 16:17
@jeremiahg I once ran a portfolio of breached stock where I purchased stock as soon as a company's breach became publish. Some short time decline but on the whole shareprice no different than other portfolio or indexes. Way too many variables other…
ZDNet – Ransomware: Hackers strike and football club defences are exposed https://t.co/45gRKhUBeF
ZDNet – TwitterJul 27 2020 12:38
Ransomware: Hackers strike and football club defences are exposed https://zd.net/3hxHvPI
SCMagazine – SEI Investments customer data exposed in #ransomware attack on vendor

https://t.co/pPdImUoGbb
SCMagazine – TwitterJul 27 2020 20:00
SEI Investments customer data exposed in #ransomware attack on vendor

http://ow.ly/LHsN50AJu5D
Hacker Groups
ShinyHunters Offers Stolen Data on Dark Web
Dark Reading – All StoriesJul 27 2020 22:10
The threat actor offers more than 26 million records from a series of data breaches.
Garmin restores services following ransomware attack with blame pointed at Evil Corp
SiliconANGLEJul 28 2020 01:11
Services at GPS and wearables company Garmin Ltd. have are in the process of being restored following a ransomware attack last week with the blame for the attack pointed at hacking group Evil Corp. The attack, confirmed by the company as a…
Lazarus Group Deploying Fresh Malware Framework
CareersInfoSecurity.comJul 27 2020 12:40
Kaspersky: MATA Framework Used to Spread Ransomware,…
CSFI_DCOE – Attacks and Breaches ShinyHunters Offers Stolen Data on Dark Web https://t.co/3SIMDpTdg1
CSFI_DCOE – TwitterJul 27 2020 22:45
Attacks and Breaches ShinyHunters Offers Stolen Data on Dark Web https://bit.ly/2X3BimH
Malware
The Fast-Evolving MacOS Malware – ThiefQuest
CywareJul 27 2020 18:24
The ThiefQuest malware (also known as EvilQuest), which was first observed in late June 2020 , has been evolving quickly. The ransomware (not anymore) has removed its file encryption capabilities and has become more sinister than earlier. New…
InfoSecHotSpot – ProLock ransomware – new report reveals the evolution of a threat Ransomware crooks keep adjusting their approach t… https://t.co/EC8Bix83Wg
InfoSecHotSpot – TwitterJul 27 2020 23:58
ProLock ransomware – new report reveals the evolution of a threat Ransomware crooks keep adjusting their approach to make their demands more compelling, even against companies that say they'd never pay up. https://bit.ly/30TFR4g…
The “Cerberus” Android Malware Is Offered for Purchase at $100,000
TechNaduJul 27 2020 14:03
Cerberus is for sale, but buying the project and running it would be more complicated than it sounds. The price was set at $50k, but the auction will immediately close if anyone offers $100k. Cerberus has been very successful so far, but the end of its…
CISA Says 62,000 QNAP NAS Devices Have Been Infected With The QSnatch Malware
SecurityPhreshJul 27 2020 17:06
QSnatch malware, first spotted in late 2019, has grown from 7,000 bots to more than 62,000, according to a join US CISA and UK NCSC security alert.
Vulnerabilities
Major Vulnerability in Windows DNS Servers: Responding to CVE-2020-1350 (SIGRed)
CERT-EU VulnerabilitiesApplicationsJul 27 2020 22:05
Major Vulnerability in Windows DNS Servers: Responding to CVE-2020-1350 (SIGRed) As part of Microsoft’s traditional Patch Tuesday in July, (codenamed “SIGRed”) was and disclosed publicly . This vulnerability is very serious, with a CVSS score of 10,…
Ongoing Campaigns
Banking Trojan Expands Its Scope – Mekotio Now Targets Cryptocurrencies Across Latin America
CywareJul 27 2020 18:24
Mekotio banking Trojan, originally known for targeting banking customers in Chile, has been expanding its scope both geographically and tactically. Mekotio is the second banking malware observed doing this within this week. Previously, the BlackRock…
Black Threat Clouds Loom Over U.S. Organizations: The FBI Warns
CywareJul 27 2020 18:24
Thousands of organizations become victims to at least one form of cybercrime every year in the U.S, most of which come from foreign countries. This time, the FBI is warning big firms, government, and critical bodies against multiple threats targeting…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Alert – 27 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 27 July 2020
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 27 July 2020

    Cyber Alert: troyhunt - RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: Digital banking app "Dave" was breached last month with 7.5M rows (3M email addresses) exposed and...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Alert – 26 July 2020

    Silobreaker's Daily COVID-19 Alert for 26 July 2020
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch