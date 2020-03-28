Cyber Alert – 28 March 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|LightSpy
|6
|10
|Maze Ransomware
|10
|31
|Carbanak
|3
|3
|Digital Revolution (hacker group)
|3
|6
|TA2101
|2
|2
|Zloader Malware
|2
|2
|Silence Hacker Group
|2
|2
|APT41
|3
|22
|TwoSail Junk
|2
|4
|Gudwin Backdoor
|2
|2
|Data Breaches
|Experts Insight On Watford Community Housing (WCH) Data Breach | Information Security Buzz
|Information Security Buzz – Mar 27 2020 11:54
|Watford Community Housing (WCH) sent out an unencrypted spreadsheet with 3,544 rows of personal information on its tenants, including names, addresses, dates of birth, religion, sexual orientation, ethnic origin and disability status. It’s not yet…
|Virgin Media Facing Huge Compensation Bill Over Data Breach
|Infosecurity – Latest News – Mar 27 2020 12:06
|Virgin Media Facing Huge Compensation Bill Over Data Breach Virgin Media could be liable to pay up to £4.5bn in compensation following the company’s data breach, in which the…
|Russians Shut Down Huge Card Fraud Ring
|MalwareTips.com – Mar 27 2020 12:33
|Federal investigators in Russia have charged at least 25 people accused of operating a sprawling international credit card theft ring. Cybersecurity experts say the raid included the charging of a major carding kingpin thought to be tied to dozens of…
|Zero Trust Security- Report 2019
|LIFARS Blog – Mar 27 2020 13:30
|In a time where network surveillance is ubiquitous, we find ourselves having a hard time knowing who to trust. Can we trust that our internet traffic will be safe from eavesdropping? Certainly not! What about that …
|Hacker Groups
|Malware from notorious FIN7 group is being delivered by snail mail
|Cyberscoop – News – Mar 27 2020 20:04
|While hackers all over the world rely on emails and text messages to breach networks, one infamous criminal group appears to be turning to the mailman to deliver their malicious code. Malware authored by …
|New financially motivated attacks in Western Europe traced to Russian-speaking threat actors
|Security Affairs – Mar 27 2020 10:04
|Researchers at Group-IB observed new financially motivated attacks in Western Europe traced to Russian-speaking threat actors. Group-IB, a Singapore-based cybersecurity company that specializes in preventing cyberattacks, has…
|Chinese Hacker Group APT41 Uses Recent Exploits To Target Companies Worldwide
|Information Security Buzz – Mar 27 2020 11:28
|It has been reported that a Chinese cyberespionage group has been attacking organizations worldwide by exploiting vulnerabilities in popular business applications and devices from companies such as Cisco, Citrix and Zoho. In light of the ongoing…
|Is your industry one of those being targeted by China’s VISION 2025 campaign?
|SC Magazine UK – Mar 27 2020 13:00
|47 minutes ago News by Chandu Gopalakrishnan Western companies targetted by APT41 as it aims to help China shift its economy toward higher value products and services, including IT, Robotics, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, aerospace equipment, Ch…
|Malware
|LightSpy spyware targets iPhone users in Hong Kong
|We use words to save the world | Kaspersky Lab Official Blog – Mar 27 2020 14:38
|In January of this year, experts detected a large-scale …
|Ryuk Ransomware operators continue to target hospitals during COVID19 outbreak
|Security Affairs – Mar 27 2020 08:42
|Operators behind the Ryuk Ransomware continue to target hospitals even as these organizations are involved in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The threat actors behind the infamous …
|Chubb Cyber Insurer Allegedly Hit By Maze Ransomware Attack
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Mar 27 2020 14:31
|Posted by Destry Winant on Mar 27…
|Cyber News Rundown: WHO Under Cyberattack
|Webroot Threat Blog – Mar 27 2020 19:40
|Reading Time: ~ 2 min. World Health Organization Sees Rise in Cyberattacks Officials for the World Health Organization (WHO) have announced that many of their sites and servers have been under attack by unsuccessful hackers trying to capitalize on…
|Vulnerabilities
|Russian Hackers Exploited Windows Flaws in Attacks on European Firms
|Security Week – Mar 27 2020 17:07
|Financially-motivated hackers believed to be operating out of Russia recently targeted companies in Western Europe, and the attacks apparently involved a combination of two Windows vulnerabilities that Microsoft did not expect to be exploited. Accordi…
|Unofficial Patches Released for Exploited Windows Font Processing Flaws
|SecurityWeek RSS Feed – Mar 27 2020 11:15
|ACROS Security’s 0patch service has developed unofficial patches for two actively exploited Windows vulnerabilities for which Microsoft has yet to release fixes. …
|Micropatches block exploitation of Windows zero-days under attack
|Help Net Security – News – Mar 27 2020 14:07
|While we wait for Microsoft to provide fixes for the two new Windows RCE zero-days that are being exploited in “limited targeted Windows 7 based attacks,” ACROS Security has released micropatches that can prevent remote attackers from…
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.