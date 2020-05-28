Cyber Alert – 28 May 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Carbanak
|8
|11
|Mailto Ransomware
|9
|13
|KingSkrupellos
|6
|6
|ComRAT Malware
|5
|13
|Turla APT Group
|6
|18
|DoubleGun Group
|4
|4
|FUnicorn
|4
|5
|Berserk Bear
|3
|4
|Quasar RAT
|3
|3
|Sarwent
|3
|5
|Data Breaches
New breach: Wishbone was breached (again) in January resulting in almost 10M unique email addresses being exposed. Also present was names, phone numbers, DOBs, genders and unsalted MD5 password hashes. 63% were already in…
|26 million LiveJournal users warned that their passwords have been breached
|Graham Cluley – May 27 2020 13:46
|On underground criminal marketplaces the email addresses and plaintext passwords of over 26 million LiveJournal blogging accounts are being traded, despite LiveJournal’s owners refusing to acknowledge that any security breach has…
Attacks and Breaches 6 Steps Consumers Should Take Following a Hack
|Hacker Groups
|Chafer APT Hits Middle East Governments With Cyber-Espionage Attacks
|Cyware – May 27 2020 07:24
|The Iran-linked Chafer APT, also sometimes referred to as a subgroup of APT34 (OilRig), is a threat actor group that has been spotted launching cyber-espionage campaigns against critical infrastructure in the Middle East, presumably for intelligence…
|Cyber-espionage Group Turla (a.k.a. Snake) Now Uses Gmail Web Interface For Command And Control, ESET Discovers
|Information Security Buzz – May 27 2020 11:09
|ESET researchers have uncovered a new version of one of the oldest malware families run by the Turla group, the ComRAT backdoor. Turla, also known as Snake, is an infamous cyber-espionage group that has been active for more than ten years. The…
|Researchers dismantled ShuangQiang gang’s botnet that infected thousands of PCs
|Security Affairs – May 27 2020 14:12
|A joint operations conducted by experts from Chinese firms Qihoo 360 Netlab and Baidu dismantle the ShuangQiang ‘s botnet infecting over hundreds…
|DoubleGun Group Builds Massive Botnet Using Cloud Services
|Threatpost.com – May 27 2020 20:14
|The latest campaign spread malware via pirate gaming portals.
|Malware
|ZLoader Banking Malware is Back, Deployed in Over 100 Campaigns
|Cyware – May 27 2020 07:24
|Zloader, a banking malware that has borrowed some functions from Zeus (e.g. the versioning, nrv2b, binstorage-labels), was recently observed being distributed through COVID-19-themed phishing scams. What happened The ZLoader malware has been spotted…
|Vulnerabilities
|StrandHogg 2.0 flaw allows hackers to hijack almost any Android app
|IT Pro UK – May 27 2020 12:25
|Google has patched a critical vulnerability, resembling 2019’s infamous StrandHogg flaw, that allows hackers to hijack almost any app on the Android mobile operating system . The flaw, assigned CVE-2020-0096, has been dubbed StrandHogg 2.0 due to the…
|Germany govt urges iOS users to patch critical Mail app flaws
|BleepingComputer.com – May 27 2020 15:31
|Germany's federal cybersecurity agency today urged iOS users to immediately install the iOS and iPadOS security updates released by Apple on May 20 to patch two actively exploited zero-click security vulnerabilities impacting the default email app….
|Open source libraries a big source of application security flaws
|Naked Security – Sophos – May 27 2020 10:27
|How many vulnerabilities lurk inside the open source libraries that today’s developers happily borrow to build their applications?
|Computer science student discovers privacy flaws in security and doorbell cameras
|Help Net Security – News – May 28 2020 05:00
|Ring, Nest, SimpliSafe and eight other manufacturers of internet-connected doorbell and security cameras have been alerted to systemic design flaws discovered by Florida Tech computer science student Blake Janes that allows a shared account that…
|Ongoing Campaigns
