Silobreaker

Menu

HELPING YOU MONITOR COVID-19: 30 DAY’S COMPLIMENTARY SILOBREAKER ACCESS. 

SIGN UP HERE x
 
Menu

Threat Reports

  |  Tags: daily cyber digest

Cyber Alert – 29 April 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Shade Ransomware 9 19
APT32 10 24
Grandoreiro Malware 4 4
Clop Ransomware 3 5
AgentTesla Keylogger 4 8
Shellbot 2 2
Outlaw Hacking Group 2 2
BazarBackdoor 2 4
Asnarok Malware 2 7
The Shadow Brokers 2 9
Data Breaches
Judge approves $8.9M settlement for Banner Health data breach
Seclists.org – Data LossApr 28 2020 14:56
Posted by Destry Winant on Apr 28…
Two Usenet Providers Blame Data Breaches On Partner Company
SecurityPhreshApr 29 2020 00:51
Remember Usenet?
GDPR ignored by Warwick University? – failure to alert staff & students over data breach
SC Magazine UKApr 28 2020 18:53
7 minutes ago Warwick University has reportedly kept secret from staff and student data breaches to its infrastructure. Breach happened after employee unwittingly installed malware. Warwick University has reportedly kept secret from staff and student…
Kavaliro IT Solutions Announced a Breach Which Exposed Customer Data
TechNaduApr 28 2020 10:03
Kavaliro has suffered a data breach where actors managed to access the client data in its systems. The infiltrators compromised two employee email accounts and started sending emails to clients. The attackers also set up a spoofed domain to trick more…
Hacker Groups
Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) Targeting the Chinese Government to Steal COVID-19 Secrets
CywareApr 28 2020 13:11
Recently, the Vietnam-linked hacker group, APT32 was seen targeting China-based organizations in an attempt to search for the confidential data around the new disease and ways to combat it. And this is not the first APT group to do so. Several other…
Hiding in plain sight: PhantomLance walks into a market
Kaspersky LabApr 28 2020 15:00
In July 2019, Dr. Web reported about a backdoor trojan in Google Play, which appeared to be sophisticated and unlike common malware often uploaded for stealing…
Shadow Broker Leaked NSA Files Point to Unknown APT Group
MalwareTips.comApr 28 2020 09:22
Remember the Shadow Brokers, the mysterious group that stole and leaked a collection of NSA files in 2016? Well, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. A…
Outlaw is Back, a New Crypto-Botnet Targets European Organizations
Security AffairsApr 28 2020 10:35
The Outlaw Hacking Group is back, malware researchers from Cybaze-Yoroi ZLab have uncovered a new botnet that is targeting European organizations Introduction During our daily monitoring activities, we intercepted a singular Linux malware trying to…
Malware
Shade Ransomware shuts down, releases 750K decryption keys
MalwareTips.comApr 28 2020 07:52
The operators behind the Shade Ransomware (Troldesh) have shut down their operations, released over 750,000 decryption keys, and apologized for the harm they caused their victims. The Shade Ransomware has been in operation since around 2014. Unlike…
Formbook Campaign Now Leveraging COVID-19 Themes
CywareApr 28 2020 13:11
Formbook, the malware family of data-stealers and form-grabbers, was seen active again, this time leveraging COVID-19 themes to attack its victims. What happened A spearphishing campaign was observed targeting biomedical firms, compromising financial…
Grandoreiro: How engorged can an EXE get?
We Live SecurityApr 28 2020 09:30
Another in our occasional series demystifying Latin American banking trojans The post Grandoreiro: How engorged can an EXE get?…
Expert Insight On Group Behind TrickBot Spreads Fileless BazarBackdoor
Information Security BuzzApr 28 2020 13:16
In response to  reports  that a new phishing campaign is delivering a new stealthy backdoor from the developers of TrickBot that is used to compromise and gain full access to corporate networks, a cybersecurity expert provides insight on this new…
Vulnerabilities
Ongoing Campaigns

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

More News

  • COVID-19 Threat Digest #33, 28 April 2020

                          Actions by Governments Chinese government sends team of medical experts to Kuwait (China Embassy)...
    Read more

  • Cyber Alert – 28 April 2020

    Cyber Alert: EDP data breach highlights need for cybersecurity...
    Read more

  • COVID-19 Threat Digest #32, 27 April 2020

                        Actions by Governments Australian government seeks to allay privacy concerns as coronavirus tracing app...
    Read more
View all News

Request a demo

Get in touch