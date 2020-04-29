Cyber Alert – 29 April 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Shade Ransomware
|9
|19
|APT32
|10
|24
|Grandoreiro Malware
|4
|4
|Clop Ransomware
|3
|5
|AgentTesla Keylogger
|4
|8
|Shellbot
|2
|2
|Outlaw Hacking Group
|2
|2
|BazarBackdoor
|2
|4
|Asnarok Malware
|2
|7
|The Shadow Brokers
|2
|9
|Data Breaches
|Judge approves $8.9M settlement for Banner Health data breach
|Seclists.org – Data Loss – Apr 28 2020 14:56
|Posted by Destry Winant on Apr 28…
|Two Usenet Providers Blame Data Breaches On Partner Company
|SecurityPhresh – Apr 29 2020 00:51
|Remember Usenet?
|GDPR ignored by Warwick University? – failure to alert staff & students over data breach
|SC Magazine UK – Apr 28 2020 18:53
|7 minutes ago Warwick University has reportedly kept secret from staff and student data breaches to its infrastructure. Breach happened after employee unwittingly installed malware. Warwick University has reportedly kept secret from staff and student…
|Kavaliro IT Solutions Announced a Breach Which Exposed Customer Data
|TechNadu – Apr 28 2020 10:03
|Kavaliro has suffered a data breach where actors managed to access the client data in its systems. The infiltrators compromised two employee email accounts and started sending emails to clients. The attackers also set up a spoofed domain to trick more…
|Hacker Groups
|Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) Targeting the Chinese Government to Steal COVID-19 Secrets
|Cyware – Apr 28 2020 13:11
|Recently, the Vietnam-linked hacker group, APT32 was seen targeting China-based organizations in an attempt to search for the confidential data around the new disease and ways to combat it. And this is not the first APT group to do so. Several other…
|Hiding in plain sight: PhantomLance walks into a market
|Kaspersky Lab – Apr 28 2020 15:00
|In July 2019, Dr. Web reported about a backdoor trojan in Google Play, which appeared to be sophisticated and unlike common malware often uploaded for stealing…
|Shadow Broker Leaked NSA Files Point to Unknown APT Group
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 28 2020 09:22
|Remember the Shadow Brokers, the mysterious group that stole and leaked a collection of NSA files in 2016? Well, it’s the gift that keeps on giving. A…
|Outlaw is Back, a New Crypto-Botnet Targets European Organizations
|Security Affairs – Apr 28 2020 10:35
|The Outlaw Hacking Group is back, malware researchers from Cybaze-Yoroi ZLab have uncovered a new botnet that is targeting European organizations Introduction During our daily monitoring activities, we intercepted a singular Linux malware trying to…
|Malware
|Shade Ransomware shuts down, releases 750K decryption keys
|MalwareTips.com – Apr 28 2020 07:52
|The operators behind the Shade Ransomware (Troldesh) have shut down their operations, released over 750,000 decryption keys, and apologized for the harm they caused their victims. The Shade Ransomware has been in operation since around 2014. Unlike…
|Formbook Campaign Now Leveraging COVID-19 Themes
|Cyware – Apr 28 2020 13:11
|Formbook, the malware family of data-stealers and form-grabbers, was seen active again, this time leveraging COVID-19 themes to attack its victims. What happened A spearphishing campaign was observed targeting biomedical firms, compromising financial…
|Grandoreiro: How engorged can an EXE get?
|We Live Security – Apr 28 2020 09:30
|Another in our occasional series demystifying Latin American banking trojans The post Grandoreiro: How engorged can an EXE get?…
|Expert Insight On Group Behind TrickBot Spreads Fileless BazarBackdoor
|Information Security Buzz – Apr 28 2020 13:16
|In response to reports that a new phishing campaign is delivering a new stealthy backdoor from the developers of TrickBot that is used to compromise and gain full access to corporate networks, a cybersecurity expert provides insight on this new…
|Vulnerabilities
|Ongoing Campaigns
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.