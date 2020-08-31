Silobreaker

Threat Reports

Cyber Alert – 31 August 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
Lethic Trojan 2 2
BlackPass 2 6
Bluenoroff 2 8
APT35 2 18
QakBot 4 43
Hakbit Ransomware 1 1
BazarBackdoor 1 1
Blind Eagle APT 1 1
APT-C-23 1 1
ARS VBS Loader 1 1
Data Breaches
350 million decrypted email addresses left exposed on an unsecured server
Infection Monkey is an open-source security tool for testing a data center's resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection.
Dinosn – TwitterAug 30 2020 18:11
Infection Monkey is an open-source security tool for testing a data center’s resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection. https://www.honeynet.org/2020/08/27/gsoc-2020-project-summary-infection-monkey/
Hacker Groups
Group with numerous faces: chronicle of UltraRank's deceptive JS-sniffer campaigns
teamcymru – TwitterAug 30 2020 23:27
Group with numerous faces: chronicle of UltraRank’s deceptive JS-sniffer campaigns #infosec https://bit.ly/32wtj3r https://twitter.com/teamcymru/status/1300213469111873548/photo/1
Malware
Domain Wide Ransomware (NetWalker) in 1 Hour
Reddit – NetsecAug 31 2020 00:32
The Maze Cartel Grows Bigger, SunCrypt Joins the Family
CywareAug 30 2020 18:24
The infamous Maze ransomware has been one of the most active malware in recent times. Besides targeting a large number of organizations, it has been actively working to expand its syndicate by forming new partnerships. What’s going on? A new…
Already in the midst of a crisis, a Houston hospital was attacked by ransomware
Office of Inadequate SecurityAug 30 2020 17:29
It’s been a rough year for the U.S. in terms of COVID-19. And some areas have been hit worse than others. On August 1,…
Vulnerabilities
Ongoing Campaigns
