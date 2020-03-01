Silobreaker

  daily cyber digest

Daily Alert – 01 March 2020

Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
tonyredball 1 2
solarsalvador1234 1 2
BitPyLock Ransomware 1 1
Ostap Downloader 1 4
GhostCat-3PC Malware 1 9
Nemty Ransomware 1 8
Sodinokibi Ransomware 1 8
Maze Ransomware 1 11
Lazarus Group 1 8
Trickbot Malware 2 13
Data Breaches
US Railroad Contractor Reports Data Breach After Ransomware Attack
Office of Inadequate SecurityFeb 29 2020 11:01
Sergiu Gatlan reports: RailWorks Corporation, one of North America’s leading railroad track and transit system providers,…
BGR India’s data hacked, shared on hacking forum: Report
DataBreaches.netFeb 29 2020 11:00
IANS reports: Hackers have reportedly compromised tech company BGR’s (Boy Genius Report) India website and dumped its data containing emails, hashed passwords and other information on the Dark Web. According to data breach monitoring service ‘Under…
Hacker Groups
North Korea is Reusing Malware! What Does This Mean?
LIFARS BlogFeb 29 2020 14:00
Among the hacking groups from North Korea, there is a group called Lazarus has plundered and pillaged the global internet, scamming and infecting digital devices around the world for espionage, profit, and sabotage. A loader that allows them to…
Episode 68: More Plugin Vulnerabilities and Active Attack Campaigns
Wordfence – RSSFeb 29 2020 16:43
This week, we review numerous plugin vulnerabilities in popular WordPress plugins and the attacks that are targeting them. We also review the Duplicator vulnerability affecting over 1 million sites, and Chloe Chamberland’s discovery of…
Malware
Sodinokibi Ransomware gang threatens to disclose data from Kenneth Cole fashion firm
Security AffairsFeb 29 2020 22:44
Not only Maze ransomware gang, the operators behind Sodinokibi Ransomware allegedly leaked the data of Kenneth Cole Productions. The operators behind …
Meet the white-hat group fighting Emotet, the world’s most dangerous malware
ZDNet Zero Day BlogFeb 29 2020 08:00
A private group of 20+ security researchers and system administrators have been waging a silent war against Emotet, today's most dangerous malware operation.
New Trickbot Delivery Method Focuses on Windows 10
MalwareTips.comFeb 29 2020 09:32
Researchers have identified the use of Windows 10 functionality to automatically execute the OSTAP JavaScript downloader on victim machines. In their investigation, they found other attack groups abusing the same control, and earlier controls, with a…
Patch your Tomcat and JBoss instances to protect from GhostCat vulnerability (CVE-2020–1938 and…
Security Bloggers NetworkFeb 29 2020 18:16
Patch your Tomcat and JBoss instances to protect from GhostCat vulnerability (CVE-2020–1938 and CNVD-2020–10487) Credits :…
Vulnerabilities
Crooks are attempting to take over tens of thousands of WordPress sites
Security AffairsFeb 29 2020 16:15
Threat actors are launching a hacking campaign aimed at taking over tens of thousands of WordPress sites by exploiting critical vulnerabilities. One of the issues exploited in the attacks is a zero-day vulnerability that affects several plugins and…
Latest Nvidia GPU Driver Update Fixes High and Medium Severity Flaws
TechNaduFeb 29 2020 10:19
Two flaws in the Nvidia Control Panel component could result in DoS and sensitive info exfiltration. Nvidia has pushed fixes for Windows, but some Tesla products will have to wait until March to get them. One of the vulnerabilities require local access…
Ongoing Campaigns
New Trickbot Delivery Method Focuses on Windows 10
MalwareTips.comFeb 29 2020 09:32
Researchers have identified the use of Windows 10 functionality to automatically execute the OSTAP JavaScript downloader on victim machines. In their investigation, they found other attack groups abusing the same control, and earlier controls, with a…
Sodinokibi Ransomware gang threatens to disclose data from Kenneth Cole fashion firm
Security AffairsFeb 29 2020 22:44
Not only Maze ransomware gang, the operators behind Sodinokibi Ransomware allegedly leaked the data of Kenneth Cole Productions. The operators behind …
FBI Warned Of Fraudster’s Paradise: Up To 130,000 Hacked Asus Routers On Sale For A Few Dollars
Office of Inadequate SecurityFeb 29 2020 11:01
Thomas Brewster reports: The FBI has been tipped off about a novel cybercriminal operation in which a hacker managed not…
Crooks are attempting to take over tens of thousands of WordPress sites
Security AffairsFeb 29 2020 16:15
Threat actors are launching a hacking campaign aimed at taking over tens of thousands of WordPress sites by exploiting critical vulnerabilities. One of the issues exploited in the attacks is a zero-day vulnerability that affects several plugins and…

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.

