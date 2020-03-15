Daily Alert – 15 March 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|TheDarkOverlord
|2
|2
|Maze Ransomware
|3
|7
|Cookiethief
|1
|16
|Data Breaches
|Blisk Browser Exposes 2.9 Million Records in a 3.4 GB Data…
|TechNadu – Mar 14 2020 14:56
|Source: Blisk The company behind the Blisk browser has been exposed to malpractice and unsafe data handling. High-profile users from around the world have had their emails and IP addresses exposed. The data was unencrypted, stored online without…
|Now-Fixed Slack Bug Allowed Automatic Account Takeovers
|TechNadu – Mar 14 2020 09:03
|A flaw that could automate Slack account takeovers has been already fixed and disclosed now. The attack would involve five distinct steps that could be replicated by a custom bot. Slack offered a relatively big payout for the discovery, but it is still…
|Maze Team statement ridicules security “experts” and IT administrators who try to cover up breaches
|DataBreaches.net – Mar 14 2020 20:18
|Those who have been watching Maze Team and other ransomware groups are already aware that Maze Team has quietly continued to actively attack entities. Those who do not pay their demands will likely find themselves listed on the threat actors’…
|Hacker Groups
|Urgent care walk-in centers in Texas and Florida suffer cyberattacks
|Office of Inadequate Security – Mar 14 2020 17:32
|Attacks on the healthcare sector continue, but as this blogger observed in reporting on hacks by thedarkoverlord, it’s…
|Urgent care walk-in centers in Texas and Florida suffer cyberattacks
|DataBreaches.net – Mar 14 2020 17:32
|Attacks on the healthcare sector continue, but as this blogger observed in reporting on hacks by thedarkoverlord, it’s often the attackers who first reveal the breaches while the victims may not even reply to inquiries. AffordaCare Urgent Care…
|Malware
|Cookiethief Android malware hijacks Facebook accounts without password
|HackRead – Mar 14 2020 13:49
|By Waqas Cookiethief Android malware hijacks Facebook accounts by using browser cookies it transfers to the attacker’s C&C server. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
|Vulnerabilities
|Episode 70: Customer Education and Agency Resiliency with Jon Bius
|Wordfence – RSS – Mar 14 2020 17:55
|We chat with Jon Bius, a web developer at Biz Tools One, an agency in Fayetteville, NC, about how they use customer education to build relationships and differentiate their business. Jon has been helping customers build websites for over two…
|Ongoing Campaigns
