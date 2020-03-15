Silobreaker

Daily Alert – 15 March 2020

Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
Name Heat 1 Heat 7 Vol 1 Vol 7
TheDarkOverlord 2 2
Maze Ransomware 3 7
Cookiethief 1 16
Data Breaches
Blisk Browser Exposes 2.9 Million Records in a 3.4 GB Data…
TechNaduMar 14 2020 14:56
Source: Blisk The company behind the Blisk browser has been exposed to malpractice and unsafe data handling. High-profile users from around the world have had their emails and IP addresses exposed. The data was unencrypted, stored online without…
Now-Fixed Slack Bug Allowed Automatic Account Takeovers
TechNaduMar 14 2020 09:03
A flaw that could automate Slack account takeovers has been already fixed and disclosed now. The attack would involve five distinct steps that could be replicated by a custom bot. Slack offered a relatively big payout for the discovery, but it is still…
Maze Team statement ridicules security “experts” and IT administrators who try to cover up breaches
DataBreaches.netMar 14 2020 20:18
Those who have been watching Maze Team and other ransomware groups are already aware that Maze Team has quietly continued to actively attack entities. Those who do not pay their demands will likely find themselves listed on the threat actors’…
Hacker Groups
Malware
Cookiethief Android malware hijacks Facebook accounts without password
HackReadMar 14 2020 13:49
By Waqas Cookiethief Android malware hijacks Facebook accounts by using browser cookies it transfers to the attacker’s C&C server. This is a post from HackRead.com Read the original post: …
Vulnerabilities
Ongoing Campaigns
Maze Team statement ridicules security “experts” and IT administrators who try to cover up breaches
DataBreaches.netMar 14 2020 20:18
Those who have been watching Maze Team and other ransomware groups are already aware that Maze Team has quietly continued to actively attack entities. Those who do not pay their demands will likely find themselves listed on the threat actors’…
Urgent care walk-in centers in Texas and Florida suffer cyberattacks
Office of Inadequate SecurityMar 14 2020 17:32
Attacks on the healthcare sector continue, but as this blogger observed in reporting on hacks by thedarkoverlord, it’s…
