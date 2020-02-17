Daily Alert – 17 February 2020
Silobreaker’s Daily Cyber Alert is created and distributed automatically by using our award-winning intelligence product Silobreaker Online.
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|APT33
|2
|6
|APT-C-23
|1
|1
|Volatile Kitten
|1
|1
|TurnedUp Malware
|1
|1
|Dropshot Malware
|1
|1
|Carbon Rootkit Malware
|1
|2
|Shapeshift malware
|1
|2
|ZeroCleare Wiper
|1
|1
|Dustman Wiper
|1
|1
|NanoCore RAT
|1
|3
|Data Breaches
|Spirent enhances its data breach assessment solution with network security attack exposure capabilities
|Help Net Security – News – Feb 17 2020 01:45
|Spirent Communications, the trusted provider of test, measurement, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, announced a major new release of CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment, Spirent’s solution for evaluating…
|Pay With Privacy – A Better Way to Pay Online
|MalwareTips.com – Feb 16 2020 19:21
|Came across this service which provides a better way to pay online. Using single-use virtual cards it provides protection against identity theft and fraud, and gives you control over your subscriptions with one-click to pause payments. Pay With…
|Three API security risks in the wake of the Facebook breach
|Help Net Security – News – Feb 17 2020 06:30
|Facebook recently pledged to improve its security following a lawsuit that resulted from a 2018 data breach. The breach, which was left open for more than 20 months, resulted in the theft of 30 million authentication tokens and almost as much…
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 251
|Security Affairs – Feb 16 2020 14:37
|A new round of the weekly newsletter arrived! The best news of the week with Security Affairs Maastricht…
|Hacker Groups
|Dissecting Modus Operandi And Activities Of Infamous Iranian Hacker Group APT33
|Cyware – Feb 16 2020 13:24
|| The Holmium threat actor group has been active since at least 2013. They target firms specifically located in the US, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea. In its recent report, Microsoft has revealed that the infamous APT33, also known as Holmium or…
|Hamas Android Malware On IDF Soldiers-This Is How It Happened
|Check Point Research – RSS – Feb 16 2020 14:18
|By: Aviran Hazum, Bogdan Melnykov, Liav Kuperman General: Earlier today, IDF’s spokesperson revealed that IDF (Israel Defense Force) and ISA (Israel Security Agency AKA “Shin Bet”) conducted a joined operation to…
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 251
|Security Affairs – Feb 16 2020 14:37
|A new round of the weekly newsletter arrived! The best news of the week with Security Affairs Maastricht…
|Fox Kitten Campaign – Iranian hackers exploit 1-day VPN flaws in attacks
|Security Affairs – Feb 17 2020 06:07
|Iranian hackers have been hacking VPN servers to plant backdoors in companies around the world Iran-linked attackers targeted Pulse Secure, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Citrix VPNs to hack into large companies as part of the Fox Kitten Campaign. <…
|Malware
|Dissecting Modus Operandi And Activities Of Infamous Iranian Hacker Group APT33
|Cyware – Feb 16 2020 13:24
|| The Holmium threat actor group has been active since at least 2013. They target firms specifically located in the US, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea. In its recent report, Microsoft has revealed that the infamous APT33, also known as Holmium or…
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 251
|Security Affairs – Feb 16 2020 14:37
|A new round of the weekly newsletter arrived! The best news of the week with Security Affairs Maastricht…
|Fox Kitten Campaign – Iranian hackers exploit 1-day VPN flaws in attacks
|Security Affairs – Feb 17 2020 06:07
|Iranian hackers have been hacking VPN servers to plant backdoors in companies around the world Iran-linked attackers targeted Pulse Secure, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Citrix VPNs to hack into large companies as part of the Fox Kitten Campaign. <…
|Vulnerabilities
|Fox Kitten Campaign – Iranian hackers exploit 1-day VPN flaws in attacks
|Security Affairs – Feb 17 2020 06:07
|Iranian hackers have been hacking VPN servers to plant backdoors in companies around the world Iran-linked attackers targeted Pulse Secure, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Citrix VPNs to hack into large companies as part of the Fox Kitten Campaign. <…
|Week in review: The future of DNS security, acquiring cyber talent in 2020, new issue of (IN)SECURE
|Help Net Security – News – Feb 16 2020 07:00
|Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles: Shadow IT accounts with weak passwords endanger organizations 63% of enterprise professionals have created at least one account without their IT department…
|Richard Stiennon publishes Security Yearbook 2020, covers the history of the IT security industry
|Help Net Security – News – Feb 17 2020 01:15
|Author, industry analyst, and founder of IT-Harvest, Richard Stiennon, announced the release of “Security Yearbook 2020: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry.” The new book is available for immediate shipping from Amazon. Cybercrime…
|IOTA cryptocurrency shuts down entire network after a coordinated attack on its Trinity wallet
|Security Affairs – Feb 16 2020 10:46
|IOTA Foundation behind the IOTA cryptocurrency was forced to shut down its entire network following a cyber attack that resulted in the theft of funds. Hackers have exploited a vulnerability in the official IOTA wallet to steal funds from the…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Dissecting Modus Operandi And Activities Of Infamous Iranian Hacker Group APT33
|Cyware – Feb 16 2020 13:24
|| The Holmium threat actor group has been active since at least 2013. They target firms specifically located in the US, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea. In its recent report, Microsoft has revealed that the infamous APT33, also known as Holmium or…
|Hamas Android Malware On IDF Soldiers-This Is How It Happened
|Check Point Research – RSS – Feb 16 2020 14:18
|By: Aviran Hazum, Bogdan Melnykov, Liav Kuperman General: Earlier today, IDF’s spokesperson revealed that IDF (Israel Defense Force) and ISA (Israel Security Agency AKA “Shin Bet”) conducted a joined operation to…
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 251
|Security Affairs – Feb 16 2020 14:37
|A new round of the weekly newsletter arrived! The best news of the week with Security Affairs Maastricht…
|Fox Kitten Campaign – Iranian hackers exploit 1-day VPN flaws in attacks
|Security Affairs – Feb 17 2020 06:07
|Iranian hackers have been hacking VPN servers to plant backdoors in companies around the world Iran-linked attackers targeted Pulse Secure, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Citrix VPNs to hack into large companies as part of the Fox Kitten Campaign. <…
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.