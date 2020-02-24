Daily Alert – 24 February 2020
|Heat – Trending Malware and Threat Actors
|Name
|Heat 1
|Heat 7
|Vol 1
|Vol 7
|Kwampirs RAT
|2
|3
|Bayrob
|1
|1
|ObliqueRAT
|1
|7
|DRBControl
|1
|11
|Lazarus Group
|1
|6
|Magecart Group
|1
|6
|Data Breaches
|97% of IT leaders worried about insider data breaches
|Help Net Security – News – Feb 24 2020 04:30
|A staggering 97% of IT leaders say insider breach risk is a significant concern, according to a survey by Egress. 78% think employees have put data at risk accidentally in the past 12 months and 75% think employees have put data at risk…
|Entering the ’20s – A New Era for Data Breach Class Actions?
|Office of Inadequate Security – Feb 23 2020 13:02
|Paul Karlsgodt, David Carney, Casie Collignon, and Christopher Wiech of BakerHostetler write, in part: …. There…
|MGM Resorts Sued Over Data Breach That Possibly Involved 10.6 Million Guests
|SecurityPhresh – Feb 24 2020 02:33
|Filed by law firm Morgan & Morgan.
|Gurucul launches new AI/ML behavior analytics for guided proactive hunting of unknown threats
|Help Net Security – News – Feb 24 2020 03:00
|Gurucul, a leader in unified security and risk analytics technology for on-premises and the cloud, introduced automated intelligent threat hunting that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to detect behaviors associated with…
|Hacker Groups
|Security Affairs newsletter Round 252
|Security Affairs – Feb 23 2020 13:50
|A new round of the weekly newsletter arrived! The best news of the week with Security Affairs IOTA…
|Google rolls out Titan keys to Europe, Japan. Plus: Group Policy bug is a feature, not a flaw, says Microsoft
|The Register – Feb 24 2020 06:14
|And Adobe in remote-code execution patch non-shocker Roundup It's once again time for a security news summary. Let's get to it. Student accused of hacking crimes cleared… to attend Swiss hackathon A college student from Zimbabwe who was hit with…
|Malware
|ObliqueRAT, a new malware employed in attacks on government targets in Southeast Asia
|Security Affairs – Feb 23 2020 11:14
|Cisco Talos researchers discovered a new malware, tracked as ObliqueRAT, that was employed targeted attacks against organizations in Southeast Asia. Experts from Cisco Talos discovered a new malware, tracked as ObliqueRAT, that appears a custom…
|‘Trust nothing’: As breaches mount, a radical approach to cybersecurity gains favor
|SiliconANGLE – Feb 24 2020 00:16
|Four years ago, Lexmark International Inc. was hit with a stubborn computer virus that tied up some members of its cybersecurity team for months. The Kwampirs malware had “run rampant,” said Bryan Willett, Lexmark’s chief information security…
|Vulnerabilities
|By exploiting an LTE vulnerability, attackers can impersonate mobile phone users
|Help Net Security – News – Feb 24 2020 06:30
|Exploiting a vulnerability in the mobile communication standard LTE, researchers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum can impersonate mobile phone users. Consequently, they can book fee-based services in their name that are paid for via the mobile phone…
|Recon Everything
|InfoSec Bug Bounty Write-ups – RSS – Feb 23 2020 15:21
|Bug Bounty Hunting Tip #1- Always read the Source Code Approach a Target (Lot of this section is taken from Jason Haddix and portswigger blog) • Ideally you’re going to be wanting to choose a program that has a wide scope. You’re also going…
|Ongoing Campaigns
|Passwordless authentication is here and there, but not everywhere
|SiliconANGLE – Feb 24 2020 00:17
|Passwords are a ubiquitous authentication method, but they are vulnerable to a wide variety of attacks, including social engineering, phishing, password-stuffing and malware. Although adopting multifactor authentication or MFA reduces risk, the…
