Silobreaker Named Winner of Two Infosec Awards during RSA Conference 2020

Cyber Defense Magazine presents Silobreaker with threat intelligence and AI/machine-learning awards at the RSA 2020 conference in San Francisco.

LONDON – 03 March 2020 – Intelligence technology company Silobreaker has been awarded both the Editor’s Choice Threat Intelligence and Next Gen Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by Cyber Defense Magazine.

“Silobreaker embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate risks and support decision-making.” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Silobreaker is a technology company that specializes in analyzing and contextualizing unstructured data from external sources. The company combines data aggregation with proprietary technology to provide products that support the human analysis and workflow required to detect, predict and respond to threats, risks, incidents and opportunities. Silobreaker’s focus on making sense of unstructured data offers complementary insights and context to the technical and structured threat data found in traditional threat intelligence platforms.

On receiving the award, Silobreaker’s CEO, Kristofer Mansson, commented: “We’re thrilled to win these two awards and for the praise and recognition of Silobreaker’s unique threat intelligence offering as well as for our innovative underlying technology. Our product and business teams work tirelessly together to deliver value to our customers and tributes from industry experts are not only rewarding but evidence of our achievements.”

Silobreaker was an exhibitor at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, 24-28 February 2020. Click here for more Silobreaker events.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferencs. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker helps business, security and intelligence professionals make sense of the overwhelming amount of data on the web. By providing powerful tools and visualisations that cut through noise and analyse data from hundreds of thousands of sources, Silobreaker makes it easy for users to monitor and research companies and industries, threats, compromises, actors, instabilities, geopolitical developments or any other topic, incident or event. Customers save time by working more efficiently through large data-sets and improve their expertise, knowledge and decision-making by examining and interpreting contextually relevant data more easily. www.silobreaker.com Follow us on Twitter at @Silobreaker.

