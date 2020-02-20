Threat Summary: 14 – 20 February 2020

Company Information Affected

Computer Facilities Pty Ltd (South Africa) Nedbank Group is investigating a security incident at its third-party provider Computer Facilities Pty Ltd that potentially compromised personal information of its clients. Potentially compromised data includes names, ID numbers, telephone numbers, physical addresses, and/or email addresses. According to Nedbank, no client bank accounts were compromised, nor have any clients suffered any financial loss. 1,700,000

Rutter’s (US) Rutter’s revealed that 71 locations were infected by point-of-sale (POS) malware. Evidence that certain fuel pumps and in-store transaction systems had been compromised was discovered on January 14th, 2020. The malware sought to exfiltrate cardholders’ names, card numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes. The first location compromised by POS malware may have been infected as early as August 30th, 2018. Rutter’s stated that the general timeframe of the attack occurred between October 1st, 2018 to May 29th, 2019. Unknown

Institute of International Education (US) Security researcher Bob Diachenko discovered a database belonging to the Institute of International Education that was accessible without a password. The database itself did not contain any documents, but logs and links to private student documents stored elsewhere were present. The links included ones to passport scans, application forms, visas, emails, and more. Unknown

PhotoSquared App (US) vpnMentor researchers discovered an unsecured database belonging to PhotoSquared, containing 100,000 customer entries. The exposed entries included user photos for editing and printing, PDF order records and receipts, USPS shipping labels for delivery, users’ full names, home/delivery addresses, and order values in USD. 100,000

Wake County (US) A phishing attack against a former administrator resulted in the personal data of nearly 1,900 Wake County employees being exposed. The breach occurred between July 19th and December 31st, 2019. Exposed data included names, dates of service and partial Social Security numbers. In some cases, names, addresses, and full Social Security numbers were exposed. 1,900

NextMotion (France) Researchers at vpnMentor discovered an exposed Amazon Web Services S3 bucket database that belonged to plastic surgery technology company NextMotion. The database contained over 900,000 individual files. The exposed information included images and videos of patients, paperwork relating to plastic surgery, invoices for treatments, and more. Access to the database was restricted on February 2nd, 2020. Unknown

Lunds & Byerlys (US) One self-checkout terminal at each Lunds & Byerlys store in Woodbury, Eagan, Northeast Minneapolis and St Louis Park was found to contain a credit card skimmer. According to an investigation, no chip reader was present on the skimmers. The company believes the impact on customers is limited to 10 transactions in the Northeast Minneapolis location between January 30th and February 5th, 2020. No swipe transactions took place at the other three locations. 10

Canadian federal departments and agencies The Canadian government released information on a range of data breaches affecting Canadians over the last two years. Most data breaches occurred at the Canada Revenue Agency and affected close to 60,000 individuals between January 2018 and December 2019. Health Canada reported 122 breaches impacting close to 24,000 individuals, while a breach at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation affected 20,000 employees. Other breaches were reported by Employment and Social Development Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the Correctional Service of Canada, Department of National Defence, and others. >144,000

Idaho Central Credit Union (US) The Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) informed affected customers of a data breach that was first discovered on November 5th, 2019, after the ICCU noticed suspicious activity related to a third-party mortgage portal. Exposed data included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account information, tax identification numbers, and more. A second data breach was discovered in December 2019, when unusual activity related to an employee’s email account was observed. Unknown

VM Wealth (Jamaica) On February 13th, 2020, a member of VM Wealth accidentally sent out an email containing personal information of clients, such as names, addresses, email addresses, tax registration numbers and, for some clients, Jamaica Central Securities Depository numbers. No financial data was present in the email. Unknown

FairBridge Inn & Suites (US) Security researcher Jeremiah Fowler discovered an open and publicly accessible database belonging to FairBridge Inn & Suites that contained about 8.1 million records. The majority of exposed data were records of Nginx logs. Other data included customer emails, reservation numbers, customer IP and location data, employee IDs and more, as well as IP addresses, ports, pathways, and storage information. 150,000

PSL Services (US) An unauthorised individual may have accessed personal data present in a number of employee email accounts of the Maine-based non-profit PSL Services. The breach lasted from December 16th until December 19th, 2019. Potentially accessed data includes names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, medical information and identifying numbers for individuals part of the Medicaid programme MaineCare. Unknown

MGM Resorts (US) The database, which was disovered by Under The Breach, contained the personal details of MGM hotel guests including that of celebrities, tech CEOs, reporters, government officials, and others.MGM Resorts stated that the data came from a security incident involving unauthorised access to one of its cloud servers in the summer of 2019, of which affected customers were reportedly informed. Leaked data includes full names, home addresses, phone numbers, emails, and dates of birth. 10,683,188

Community Care Physicians (US) The New York-based medical practice is informing its patients of a data breach that took place in December 2019. Potentially accessed data includes first and last names, medical record numbers, dates of birth, CPT codes, and insurance descriptions. No medical records or Social Security numbers were affected. Unknown

Public Services and Procurement Canada Public Services and Procurement Canada accidentally sent a report containing the private details of 69,087 Canadian government employees to over 161 chief financial officers and 62 HR heads in 62 departments. The affected individuals are employees that had been overpaid or underpaid via the Phoenix payroll system. 69,087