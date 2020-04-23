Threat Summary: 17 – 23 April 2020

Company Information Affected

Applications Software Technology LLC (US) The company has notified its employees of a data breach that took place on March 9th, 2020. An unauthorised individual gained access to employee payroll information via a previously compromised employee email address. Accessed data includes employee’s 2019 W-2 wage and tax statements, which contained data such as names, addresses, wages, and more. Unknown

Hartford HealthCare (US) On February 13th, 2020, the US-based healthcare provider identified suspicious activity on two employees’ email accounts, one of which contained personally identifiable information. The incident could have exposed names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, and more. 23 individuals also potentially had an insurance account, containing their Social Security number, exposed. 2,651

Facebook Inc (US) A threat actor advertised the data of 267 million Facebook users online, asking for €500. Cyble researchers verified the data, which includes email addresses, first and last names, phone numbers, Facebook IDs, last connection, status and age of users. At present, it remains unclear how the threat actor gained access to the data. 267,000,000

Webkinz (Canada) A hacker leaked the usernames and passwords of 22,982,319 players of online children’s game Webkinz World. According to ZDNet, the hack occurred earlier this month after an attacker accessed the game’s database using an SQL injection vulnerability in one of the site’s web forms. The hacker was also able to access hashed versions of parents’ email addresses. 22,982,319

Aptoide SA (Portugal) The details of 20 million users of the Android third-party app store were leaked on a well-known hacking forum. The data is allegedly part of a larger batch of 39 million records that were obtained by a hacker earlier this month. The leaked data contains personally identifiable information on users who registered or used the app between July 21st, 2016 and January 28th, 2018. >20,000,000

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (Canada) At the end of March 2020, the hospital accidentally published the personally identifiable information of 245 employees on their website. The data, which included names and Social Insurance Numbers, was available for roughly a week and a half. 245

Aurora Medical Center Bay Area (US) An email phishing scam, which occurred around January 1st, 2020, allowed an attacker to gain access to employee email accounts through which patient information could be accessed. The hospital became aware of the incident on January 9th, 2020. Potentially exposed information includes full names, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical record numbers, passport numbers, full face photos, and more. Unknown

PrimoHoagies Franchising Inc (US) PrimoHoagies revealed that customers who made purchases online between July 15th, 2019 and February 18th, 2020, may have had their payment information stolen. The breach at the New Jersey headquartered Italian specialty sandwich shop exposed names, addresses payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes. Unknown

Oakland County (US) An internal coronavirus map that was mistakenly marked as public during an upload contained information about positive coronavirus cases related to race, age, address, gender, and mortality. The leak, which happened on April 14th, 2020, led to under 100 WeChat users being given access to the data before it was re-secured. Unknown

Lincoln Financial Advisor (US) The company revealed a data breach incident that they discovered on March 19th, 2020. The leak relates to an unknown third party who had a hard disk drive that contained client data. The breach was announced by the Charpentier Wealth Strategies office in Bakersfield, California. Leaked information includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, bank account information, and more. Unknown

Beaumont Health (US) On March 29th, 2020, Beaumont Health discovered that email accounts accessed by an unauthorised party between May 23rd and June 3rd, 2019, would have given them access to personally identifiable information. Potentially exposed information includes, names, dates of birth, diagnosis codes, treatment locations, and more. 112,000

Covid19 Alert App (Netherlands) The source code of an app proposed to the Dutch government, called Covid19 Alert, was accidentally leaked online. As the source code contained user data from another application, it also leaked the personal details of 200 individuals. This includes full names, email addresses, and hashed user passwords. 200

UniCredit SpA (Italy) A threat actor is currently advertising a database containing the personal data of employees, including emails, phone, encrypted passwords, and first and last names. The threat actor, going by the name of ‘c0c0linoz’, claims the data to be from late 2018 to 2019. At present, it is unclear how the seller gained access to the data. Unknown

Brandywine Counseling and Community Services Inc (US) The company disclosed a ransomware attack that had infected their servers on February 10th, 2020. The incident involved the exfiltration of personal information for some clients. This includes names, addresses, dates of birth, prescriptions, treatment information, and more. Some clients also had their Social Security numbers, health insurance information, and driver’s license numbers stolen. Unknown

Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (US) A breach on the company’s website is being investigated after members reported fraudulent transactions after using their credit cards on the site. The CISI stated that they are currently unsure when or how the compromise occurred but did reveal that they believe that their site was deliberately attacked. Unknown

Small Business Administration (US) An error on the government agency’s website may have exposed the personal data of applicants for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which was recently expanded to include those economically impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Potentially exposed information includes names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, citizenship and insurance information. ~ 8,000

City of Torrance (US) DoppelPaymer ransomware operators created a new page on their ‘Dopple Leaks’ site claiming that they attacked the City of Torrance and exfiltrated data. Local media reported that Torrance had been hit by a cyberattack in March 2020. At the time the city claimed that no ‘public personal data’ was involved in the incident. The attackers claim that they erased the City’s local backups, encrypted roughly 150 servers and 500 workstations, and stole over 200GB of data. Unknown

Fortum Poland Security researcher Bob Diachenko discovered an unprotected and publicly accessible Elasticsearch cluster belonging to the energy company Fortum Poland. The cluster contained 3,376,912 records, including personally identifiable information of its customers. This includes names, emails, addresses, phones, PESEL, and contract details. Unknown

Kinomap (France) Researchers at vpnMentor discovered that the exercise company Kinomap exposed 42 million records via an unsecured database. The database contained over 40GB of information. Exposed data included names, email addresses, genders, exercise timestamps, and more. Many entries also contained links to users’ Kinomap profiles and records of their activity. Unknown

WHO, CDC, & Gates Foundation A data dump containing the email addresses and passwords of members of the Gates Foundation, World Health Organization and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is currently circulating on a right-wing extremist network. According to Motherboard, much of the data is likely outdated and it appears to have been compiled from a previous data breach. 25,000

Squar Milner (US) Squar Milner stated they had become aware of a potential data breach on March 25th, 2020, when it experienced issues with processing its clients’ tax returns. It was discovered that an unauthorised individual had stolen client login credentials and reset them. Information potentially accessed by the attacker includes full names, addresses, Social Security numbers, Tax ID numbers and more. Unknown

Government of Nagaland (India) The personal data of 900 individuals was leaked via a Nagaland government website intended for individuals stranded outside the state to apply for aid, due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Leaked data includes bank account details, AADHAAR numbers, phone numbers, addresses, and more. 900

Robert Dyas (UK) A malicious card skimmer was present on Robert Dyas’ payment processing page between March 7th and March 30th, 2020. The skimmer stole customers’ personal and payment details, including names, addresses, card numbers, expiry dates, and security codes. Unknown

PinnacleCart (US) Sucuri researchers discovered two malicious web skimmers and a backdoor on PinnacleCart. One of the skimmers makes an HTTP request to save payment data. The researchers note that no evidence was found to suggest the malware was installed by exploiting a vulnerability in PinnacleCart. Instead, stolen, guessed, or compromised server credentials may have been used. Unknown