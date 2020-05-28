Threat Summary: 22 – 28 May 2020

Company Information Affected

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit (US) The Ontario-based health department revealed that a member of the public informed them that their online coronavirus dashboard inadvertently displayed personally identifiable information. Exposed data included first and last names, testing date and locations, test results, and more. The information, which related to those who were tested for coronavirus on or before May 8th, 2020, has since been removed. Unknown

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (US) The department notified 98 individuals that its unemployment computer system had been impacted by a data breach. Details on when the breach occurred, how many indiviudals are impacted, or what data was taken were not provided. Unknown

Harvest Food Distributors & Faro Technologies (US) Harvest Food Distributors and the 3D technology firm Faro Technologies were reportedly targeted by REvil ransomware. This follows the recent announcement by the ransomware operators of an attack against Sherwood Food Distributors. The demanded ransom for both Harvest Food Distributors and Sherwood Food Distributors is said to be $7.5 million. Unknown

General Elections Commission (Indonesia) Under the Breach reported that the data of 2,300,000 Indonesian citizens was stolen and leaked on a hacker forum. The data is said to include names, addresses, ID numbers, dates of birth, and more personal information. The hacker claims the information was taken from a KPU database and contains the personal data of voters for the 2014 legislative election at the Yogyakarta province. The hacker has threatened to release the personal details of a further 200 million individuals. 2,300,000

San Raffaele Hospital (Italy) The hospital was reportedly targeted in a cyberattack in which the personal data of patients and employees, such as names, tax codes, email accounts and passwords, were stolen. The hospital denied these claims, stating that that the attempted intrusion refers to an event that took place months ago. The leaked data reportedly relates to an old online training application that is no longer used. In response, LulzSec Italia published the personal data of about 40 individuals and has threatened to release the remainder on May 22nd, 2020. Unknown

Zoomcar (India) A hacker is reportedly selling the data of 9 million Zoomcar users for $300 on the dark web. The data includes names, email IDs, passwords, mobile numbers and IP addresses. The hacker purports to have obtained the data in a 2018 breach. Zoomcar’s CEO stated that the claim regarding a breach involving customer passwords is ‘patently untrue’ and that Zoomcar customer data is ‘absolutely secure.’ 9,000,000

Ministry of Economy and Finance (North Macedonia) The Powerful Greek Army hacker group claims to have stolen and leaked dozens of email addresses and passwords belonging to staffers at North Macedonia’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and the municipality of Strumica. Authorities stated that the data obtained by the hackers dates back to 2013 and that no evidence suggests any recent breaches took place. Unknown

District Medical Group (US) On March 11th, 2020, the medical group discovered that an unauthorised individual had gained access to employee email accounts containing the personal health information of its patients. This included names, medical record numbers, medical information, and health insurance information. In some cases, Social Security numbers may also have been exposed. 10,190

Mathway (US) The data breach broker group Shiny Hunters advertised a database which they claim contains 25 million Mathway user records. BleepingComputer stated that the database, which is being advertised on the dark web for $4,000, contains system data, hashed passwords, and emails. Unknown

Multiple BleepingComputer reported that an attacker has been hacking into insecure servers from online stores that are accessible via the public web, copying databases and asking for ransom in return for the stolen data. 31 SQL databases were found listed on a public website, containing over 1.5. million rows of records. However, BleepingComputer stated that the total amount of stolen data is much larger. Unknown

The Little Clinic (US) The clinic notified patients across several states that their protected health information could have been accessed due to a failure in the clinic’s online appointment functionality. The exposed data consists of patient names, dates of birth, phone numbers, and addresses. The issue began on October 7th, 2018 and was discovered in February 2020. 10,974

Advanced Wireless Network (Thailand) A security researcher known as ‘xxdesmus’ discovered an exposed Elasticsearch database belonging to the company. The database contained a combination of DNS query logs and NetFlow logs for what appeared to be AWN customers. As of May 21st, 8,336,189,132 documents were stored in the database. The database has since been secured. Unknown

Bolloré Transport & Logistics (Democratic Republic of Congo) The operators of NetWalker ransomware claim to have infiltrated the company’s network and stolen data. The company confirmed that a cyberattack against a part of its servers took place on May 14th, 2020. As proof of the attack, the operators posted screenshots of accounting and invoice files. The operators have threatened to publish the data if their ransom demand is not met. Unknown

IN SPORT (Australia) The head office of the Australia-based retailer was hit by Sodinokibi ransomware. It remains unclear what files were accessed, however, the company stated that affected information may include email addresses, shipping addresses and phone numbers. A cache of documents purported to be from IN SPORT was posted on the dark web last week. Unknown

Multiple Hacking Forums Cyble researchers reported that on May 15th, 2020, Sinful Site’s full database, including private messages, appears to have been dumped online. On May 20th, 2020, the databases of Nulled and SUXX TO also appear to have been posted online. These databases reportedly contain detailed user information. Unknown

Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana (India) Researchers at Security Discovery reported that an Elasticsearch misconfiguration exposed the details of families registered under the social security programme operating in Haryana state. The data exposed in the incident, which impacted millions of families, includes names, addresses, Aadhar numbers, income details, emails, and more. The database has since been removed. Unknown

Unknown (India) On May 22nd, 2020, researchers at Cyble reported that a hacker shared a 2.3GB zipped file containing the data of roughly 29 million Indian job seekers from multiple states. The leak, which appears to be from a resume collection service, includes data such as emails, phone numbers, qualifications, and more. On May 24th, 2020, Cyble researchers reported that a separate threat actor dropped nearly 2,000 Aadhar cards on a hacking forum. The data appears to date back to 2019. The same criminal appears to have recently leaked the data of 1.8 million individuals from Madhya Pradesh state. >29,000,000

Trezor, Ledger, and Keepkey Researchers at Under The Breach reported that a hacker is allegedly selling the databases of Trezor and Ledger. The data, which was supposedly obtained through a Shopify exploit, includes names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, and more. The hacker also stated that they have the full SQL database for BnkToTheFuture. Unknown

EduCBA (India) On May 22nd, 2020, the online education site sent a data breach notification to its customers, stating that some user data was compromised ‘due to unauthorized access by a malicious third party’. Data exposed in the incident includes emails, names, passwords, and more. In response to the attack, the company reset all user passwords. Unknown

Historical Abuse Inquiry Interim Advocate’s Office (Northern Ireland) A newsletter sent in an email by the Historical Abuse Inquiry Interim Advocate’s Office on May 22nd, 2020, inadvertently exposed the details of 150 survivors of historical institutional abuse. Measures were taken to recall the email and the Information Commissioner was informed of the incident. 150

PetFlow (US) The company, which was breached in December 2017, had their data appear on the dark web. The incident, which impacted 990,919 accounts, exposed email addresses and passwords stored as unsalted MD5 hashes. 990,919

Truecaller (Sweden) Researchers at Cyble Inc discovered a hacker offering 47.5 million Indian Truecaller records for $1,000 on a dark web market. The data, which is from 2019, includes information such as phone number, carrier, name, gender, city, email, Facebook ID, and more. The company has denied any data leak on their end and suggested the hacker may have compiled the data from other sources. 47,500,000

Arbonne International (US) The California-based company discovered that an unauthorised actor may have accessed a data table that contained personal information. The exposed data includes names, email and mailing addresses, Arbonne account passwords, and more. Residents in other states have been instructed to contact their Attorney General for additional information. 3,527

LiveJournal (Russia) From around May 8th, 2020, a data dump which allegedly contains 26 million LiveJournal accounts has been freely shared on multiple hacker forums. The dump reportedly contains usernames, email addresses, and plain text passwords. 26,000,000

City of Weiz (Austria) On May 20th, 2020, researchers at Cyble reported that data allegedly belonging to the Austrian city of Weiz was leaked by Netwalker ransomware operators. The attackers posted a sample of the data leak online. Unknown

Tellus (US) Researchers at CyberNews identified an unsecured and unencrypted Amazon S3 bucket containing 6,728 CSV files linked to the Tellus application. The data bucket contained 16,861 user records, which included 1,294 verified tenant records and 3,194 verified property owner records. The exposed information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, chat logs, document scans, and more. Unknown