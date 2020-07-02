Threat Summary: 26 June – 02 July 2020

Company Information Affected

Preen.me (Israel) A threat actor claims they have information of over 100,000 affiliate influencers under ransom. They shared the records of 250 influencers on Pastebin, including social media links, home addresses, email addresses, names, and more. Despite withholding the records of influencers, the threat actor leaked 253,051 records of individuals who use Preen.Me ’s application, ByteSizedBeauty. This includes addresses, dates of birth, Facebook ID, Facebook URL, Facebook friends lists, and more. >100,000

LG Electronics (South Korea) The operators of Maze ransomware posted screenshots of files supposedly belonging to LG Electronics. They claim to have obtained the source code of an LG product developed for a major telecommunications company, with the screenshots suggesting it may be AT&T. Unknown

When Georgia Smiled (US) vpnMentor researchers discovered a misconfigured Amazon Web Services S3 bucket containing data from the domestic abuse prevention Aspire News App. It has since been secured. Exposed data included over 4,000 voice recordings that contained personally identifiable data, such as victims’ full names and home addresses, details of their emergencies, and abusers’ names and personal details. Unknown

Logéal Immobilière (France) The operators of DoppelPaymer ransomware leaked about 1GB of data belonging to the real estate company, including multiple sensitive and corporate operational documents. Unknown

OneClass (Canada) Researchers at vpnMentor identified an exposed Elasticsearch database, 27GB in size, that contained 8,972,251 records. The records contained a mix of personally identifiable information, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, and more. The researchers stated that some of the data may belong to minors. The database has been secured. >1,000,000

Columbus Metro CU (US) The operators of Maze ransomware published some sensitive Columbus Metro CU data as proof of their attack. This includes members’ data, addresses and Social Security numbers. The ransom amount was not disclosed. Unknown

E27 (Singapore) The company informed its members that they had been hit with a malicious cyberattack. The hackers claim to have stolen source code, emails, passwords, and other documents. The group, calling themselves ‘Team Johnwick’, asked E27 for a ‘small donation’ to reveal the vulnerability that they exploited to access the company’s system. Unknown

Lollicupstore (US) Security researcher Jeremiah Fowler discovered a publicly accessible database that allowed anyone to edit, download and delete data. The company has since secured its database. It contained 112,723,640 records, including customer names, shipping related data, email addresses and more. Internal records were also present, including internal logs, emails, and Magento eCommerce production logs, some of which appear to be payment records. Unknown

Star Tribune (US) Cyble Inc researchers discovered a credible actor advertising 2.3 million Star Tribune user records on the dark web. The data includes usernames and passwords, email addresses, names, physical addresses, phone numbers and gender. 2,300,000

Lion Breweries (Australia) Sodinokibi ransomware operators, who claim responsibility for a recent attack against the company, posted screenshots on their data leak site which allegedly show data stolen from Lion. The attackers have threatened to publish or auction off the company’s financial and client information unless Lion meets their extortion demands. Unknown

Kreditplus (Indonesia) Researchers at Cyble Inc reported that a credible dark web marketplace user is advertising a stolen database, claiming to have over 890,000 records belonging to Kreditplus customers. Fields within the database include names, email addresses, passwords, telephone numbers, and more. Unknown

Local Governments (US) Researchers at Trend Micro found eight US cities that had their websites infected with a Magecart skimmer in an active campaign that began around April 10th, 2020. The JavaScript-based skimmer is capable of exfiltrating credit card data as well as personal information such as names and contact address. All affected sites appear to have been built using Click2Gov. Unknown

Delhi State Health Mission (India) Kerala Cyber Warriors stated that they hacked the website to expose the organisation’s lack of security. The attack, which took place on June 27th, 2020, allowed the hackers to gain access to the data of at least 80,000 COVID-19 patients. The information exposed by the incident includes names, addresses, phone numbers, test results, and more. 80,000

Multiple Companies A data breach broker is selling a database containing records from 14 companies breached in 2020. Only four of the breaches have been previously reported and new companies on the database operate in multiple sectors. While the databases contain a range of different information, all include usernames and hashed passwords. In total, the databases contain 132,957,579 user records. Unknown

Heartland Farm Mutual (Canada) The insurance specialist discovered that an employee’s email was targeted in a cybersecurity incident that may have exposed the personal information of ‘a small number of individuals.’ Heartland Farm Mutual added that it did not have evidence to suggest that the information had been misused. Unknown

Iowa Total Care Inc (US) An employee at the managed care organisation accidentally sent an Excel spreadsheet with claims data to a larger provider organisation, exposing protected health information. This included names, Medicaid ID numbers, dates of birth, and procedure and diagnosis codes. 11,581

LimeRoad (India) Researchers at Cyble Inc reported that a threat actor appears to be selling the legitimate data of roughly 1.29 million LimeRoad customers. The exposed information includes full names, phone numbers, and email IDs. 1,290,000

Xerox Corporation (US) Maze ransomware operators told BleepingComputer that they compromised the company’s network and stole over 100GB of files. As evidence of the attack, the ransomware operators published 10 screenshots which showed network shares, the ransom note, and directory listings from June 24th and June 25th, 2020. Unknown

Multiple Websites Lucy Security identified archived SQL files stolen from 945 websites leaked on the dark web. Two databases containing the files were released on June 1st and June 10th, 2020, which contained a combined total of about 150GB. The actor behind the leak claims to have more databases that they plan to share or sell to the highest bidder. Exposed information includes full names, phone numbers, hashed and non-hashed passwords, IP and email addresses, physical addresses, and more. ~14,000,000

Chicken Express (US) Researchers at Gemini reported that at least 56 Chicken Express locations suffered a payment card breach between May 2019 and March 2020. From August 2nd, 2019, onwards the card information has appeared for sale on the dark web. The incident appears to be linked to a remote hack. The breach resulted in the theft of approximately 165,000 card present payment cards. ~165,000