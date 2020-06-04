Threat Summary: 29 May – 04 June 2020

Company Information Affected

NTT Communications (Japan) On May 7th, 2020, NTT Communications detected unauthorised access to some of its systems, with an investigation revealing that files may have been stolen. The attack impacted its Active Directory server, as well as an operational server and an information management server containing customer information. The data breach may have impacted 621 companies. Unknown

Bigfooty[.]com (Australia) Safety Detectives researchers discovered about 132GB of data leaking from the AFL fan website. This data included about 70 million records, including private conversations that could be traced to specific users. The unsecured port was fixed on May 14th, 2020, and the site’s parent company Big Interest Group stated that it did not find any evidence that data had been copied or downloaded. Unknown

Ministry of Education and Culture (Indonesia) A hacker reportedly breached data belonging to Indonesia’s Ministry of Education and Culture and leaked the personal data of up to 1.3 million civil servants. This includes full names, citizenship identification numbers, family card numbers, home addresses, dates of birth, and more. 1,300,000

Minted (US) The company stated that its database containing user information was accessed by attackers on May 6th, 2020. Exposed data includes names, email addresses, hashed and salted passwords, billing addresses, and more. On May 9th, 2020, BleepingComputer reported that the Shiny Hunters hacking group was advertising a database containing the user records of 5 million minted customers. 5,000,000

Mat-Su Surgical Associates (US) The Alaska-based medical service was targeted in a ransomware attack on March 16th, 2020. During the incident, an unauthorised individual may have gained access to files containing the protected health information of its current and former patients. This includes patient names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and more. Unknown

Kentucky Unemployment Insurance (US) Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear informed the public of a data breach that was discovered on April 23rd, 2020, that exposed the personal data of some unemployment insurance claimants. An error with the state’s unemployment portal allowed visitors to the website to view data uploaded by other claimants. Unknown

Unknown Researchers at Cyble Inc discovered a data dump containing detailed information of over 80,000 credit cards from a number of countries including the US, France, Australia, the UK, Canada, Singapore and India. Unknown

Amtrak (US) On April 16th, 2020, the company discovered that an unknown third party accessed Amtrak Guest Rewards accounts without authorisation. The incident, which exposed passwords, impacted an undisclosed number of accounts. The company stated that some personal information may have been viewed, however, it did not state what this data might include. Financial data, credit card information, or Social Security numbers were not impacted. Unknown

Joomla Joomla disclosed that a full unencrypted backup of the Joomla Resources Directory site was stored in a third-party company Amazon S3 bucket. The incident exposed full names, business addresses, encrypted passwords, IP addresses, and more. 2,700

Daniel’s Hosting (Germany) A hacker, operating under the alias KingNull, uploaded the database of Daniel’s Hosting which was stolen on March 10th, 2020. The data shared by KingNull includes 3,671 email addresses, 7,205 account passwords, and 8,580 private keys for dark web domains. KingNull claims to be a member of the hacker group Anonymous. Unknown

Unknown (Taiwan) Cyble Inc researchers discovered a database being advertised on the dark web by known actor Toogod. The database contains over 20 million records, including full names, full addresses, IDs, genders, dates of birth, and phone numbers. Toogod alleges that the data comes from Taiwan’s Department of Household Registration, under the Ministry of Interior. According to the government, the database consists of old data from different sources and stated that an investigation has confirmed that no leak had occurred at the Department of Household Registration. 20,000,000

Elexon (UK) The operators of REvil ransomware uploaded a cache of 1,280 files supposedly belonging to Elexon. The company was hit by a cyberattack on May 14th, 2020. The published files reportedly include passport details of Elexon employees and a business insurance application form. Unknown

National Payments Corporation of India Researchers at vpnMentor identified a misconfigured Amazon Web Services S3 bucket containing 409 GB of data related to India’s mobile payment app BHIM. The breach, which included roughly 7.26 million records, exposed scans of Ardaar cards and caste certificates, screenshots of financial and banking apps, photos used as proof of residence, and more. The database appears to have been closed around May 22nd, 2020. The company stated that they have no evidence of a data breach. Unknown

Digital Management Inc (US) The operators of DoppelPaymer ransomware claim to have breached the network of IT company Digital Management Inc (DMI). As proof of their attack, the threat actors published 20 archive files relating to NASA on their dark web portal. This includes HR documents and project plans. The attackers also posted a list of 2,582 servers and workstations that are reportedly part of DMI’s internal network. Unknown

TVSmiles (Germany) UpGuard researchers discovered a public Amazon S3 bucket containing data related to the TVSmiles app. The database contained personally identifiable information of users and business clients, as well as device data. Exposed data included 901,000 unique email addresses, first and last names, gender, dates of birth, and more. Unknown

8Belts (Spain) Researchers at vpnMentor discovered a misconfigured Amazon Web Services S3 bucket belonging to the e-learning platform. Exposed data included personally identifiable information (PII) of over 150,000 individuals. This included full names, email addresses, phone numbers, and more. In addition, PII of the company’s corporate clients was also exposed, many of whom registered with their company work email address. 150,000

10up Inc (US) A database belonging to 10up Inc, which hosts the website for San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System (SFERS), was hacked on February 24th, 2020. Potentially stolen data includes full names, home addresses, dates of birth, and more. 74,000

Westech International (US) The company, who operate as a subcontractor for the US military contractor Northrop Grumman, were hit with Maze ransomware. The malware encrypted the company’s machines and the operators have started to leak documents to encourage Westech to meet their ransom demands. The hackers appear to have access to payrolls and emails. At present it is unclear if military classified information has also been exfiltrated. Unknown

University of California San Francisco (US) NetWalker ransomware operators claimed that they have encrypted devices and exfiltrated unencrypted data belonging to the university.

As evidence of the attack, the group shared a student application, a spreadsheet, and folder listings that appear to relate to employee information, financials, medical studies, and more. Unknown

Telkom (South Africa) The operators of REvil ransomware claimed responsibility for a recent attack against South Africa’s Telkom and threatened to leak stolen data on their dark web blog. It was previously suspected that PonyFinal was involved. Telkom initially denied that its system outage was due to a ransomware attack, stating that it was dealing with a malware infection that it became aware of on May 29th, 2020. Unknown

Ahmadu Bello University, University of Benin, Mount Kenya University (Kenya and Nigeria) Security researcher Touseef Gul found that the websites and databases of the universities contain vulnerabilities that left student records exposed. Mount Kenya University’s data was reportedly being shared on hacker forums and contained names, addresses, phone numbers, and more. ~467,743