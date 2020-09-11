Silobreaker

  |  Tags: covid19 threat digest

COVID-19 Alert – 11 September 2020

Actions by Governments
  • Aussie health expert in Sweden reveals truth about so-called ‘success story’ (New Zealand Herald)
  • Austria’s second 5G auction raises 202 mln euros (Nasdaq)
  • Can I travel to Portugal? The latest advice as it is struck from the UK’s ‘green list’ (Telegraph)
  • China to continue support for Pakistan in overcoming COVID-19 pandemic: FM (Pekingpress.com)
  • Colombian researchers feel left alone fighting the virus (Deutsche Welle)
  • Comment: Ignoring the lesson of Sweden makes a tougher Covid crackdown inevitable (Telegraph)
  • Family pleads for search to resume for 40 men missing at sea near Japan (Sky News Latest)
  • Germany Braces for the Second COVID-19 Wave (Spiegel Online)
  • Inside ‘the heart’ of Germany’s pandemic fight (Deutsche Welle)
  • Japan is only harming itself with wrongheaded China Exit strategy (Nikkei Asian Review)
  • Malaysia looking to fully reopen border with Singapore next January: report (Business Times Singapore)
  • Saudi Arabia: International flights to resume soon (Gulf News)
  • Singapore, Japan to resume business travel; Philippines casts wider net in vaccine search (South China Morning Post)
  • Spain considers why it is worse hit than others (Irish Times)
  • Sweden is averaging just ONE coronavirus death a day – Here’s how Australia compares (Mail Online UK)
  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 11 (NationalPost.com)
  • Top diplomats of S. Korea, Canada hold phone talks on COVID-19 (Korea Herald)
  • U.K. Adds Portugal and Hungary to Coronavirus Quarantine List (Bloomberg)
  • UAE set to make announcement on COVID-19 (Al Arabiya)
  • UK – As coronavirus cases rise in the UK, Boris Johnson is betting on a ‘rule of six’ (ABC Online)
  • UK – Boris Johnson’s top official admits ‘integrity of the union’ in doubt (Herald Scotland)
  • UK – Matt Hancock’s strategy is clear – reach for the moon and blame everyone else when it fails (The Independent)
  • UK – Professor KAROL SIKORA sees trouble ahead for Boris Johnson’s new coronavirus guidance (Mail Online UK)
  • UK – Rishi Sunak urged to stump up £15bn to protect 1m from unemployment (The Guardian)
  • US – 275 people attended indoor wedding. 70 now have coronavirus, Minnesota officials say (star-telegram.com)
  • US – CDC report: dining out increases risk of contracting coronavirus more than other activities (The Hill)
  • US – CDC: Inbound international travelers will no longer be subject to enhanced COVID-19 screenings at airports (Boston Herald)
  • US – California may begin wider screening with quick virus tests (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • US – Eating out is among riskiest activities during COVID-19 pandemic, CDC says (star-telegram.com)
  • US – Florida To Reopen Bars At 50% Capacity (Forbes.com)
  • US – Florida coronavirus update September 10 (Orlando Sentinel)
  • US – Here’s what Charlie Baker had to say about a potential second coronavirus wave in Massachusetts (boston.com)
  • US – Louisiana to enter Phase 3 of economic reopening (IANS Live)
  • US – Michigan Lt. Gov. on Trump’s downplaying ‘We would have been able to deploy PPE faster’ had we known (MSNBC)
  • US – Restaurant restrictions could relax in Massachusetts cities and towns at lower risk of coronavirus, Charlie Baker says (Boston Herald)
  • US – South Carolina teacher dies from COVID-19 shortly before start of school year (Global News Canada)
  • US – Trump administration issues first COVID-19 fine to Smithfield for failing to protect workers (The Hill – All Regulation)
  • US – Trump calls on Michigan governor to reopen state, schools (Washington Times)
  • US – U.S. News U.S. sees rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths; CDC drops travel rule (UPI)
  • WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
  • World looks to Denmark for school reopening tips (MSN Canada)
 
Actions by Companies
  • Air France-KLM to continue stringent measures while it waits for SA borders to reopen (IOL)
  • AmEx Says It’s Reopened NYC, London Offices at 10% Capacity (Bloomberg-Quint)
  • Amazon hosting virtual Career Day to fill 33,000 US jobs (New York Post)
  • Amazon under fire for marking up essential items during COVID-19 (MSN New Zealand)
  • Anglo American posts rise in De Beers diamond sales (Shares Magazine)
  • Apple has developed a COVID-19 mask for its retail employees (New York Post)
  • AstraZeneca CEO awaits official diagnosis on Covid-19 trial participant who developed neurological condition (CNBC)
  • AstraZeneca Expects COVID Vaccine Result By Year-end If Trials Resume (News18.com)
  • Bidvest warns of steep fall in annual profit (ChannelAfrica.co.za)
  • Covid-19 changes retail landscape; L’Oreal responds (Philippine Daily Inquirer)
  • Covid-19 wrap | AstraZeneca to know by year-end if vaccine works, Trump admits playing down virus (News24)
  • FM releases EASE 2.0 Index results; BOB, SBI, OBC are top-performing banks (India Infoline)
  • FirstRand’s total impairment charge rises to R24.38bn (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Google pledges $500,000 for virus self-checkup site developed by S. Korea’s military (Korea Herald)
  • Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon will not tap next round of Covid-19 wage relief, opening door to lay-offs (Yahoo! Singapore)
  • Hong Kong’s Sun Hung Kai sees more headwinds amid pandemic (Macau Daily Times)
  • JPMorgan is requiring that its traders return to the office by September 21 after 6 months of working from home (Business Insider)
  • Japan Airlines to partially resume flights to Songshan Airport (Focus Taiwan)
  • LATAM Airlines’ proposed financing deal nixed by bankruptcy judge (Seeking Alpha)
  • LVMH says to sue Tiffany over its handling of pandemic fallout (Today Online)
  • Mexico’s manufacturing, tourism most sensitive to job loss due to pandemic: Moody’s (Xinhua News Agency)
  • Moody’s: Canadian universities face credit challenges from coronavirus pandemic (Business Insider)
  • NAB chief calls for national path to open borders (Australian Financial Review)
  • SA volunteers ’not alarmed’ that AstraZeneca has paused Covid-19 vaccine trial (The Star SA)
  • SBI includes Covid-19 treatment under medical insurance scheme for retired employees (Economic Times)
  • SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank see surge in suspicious transactions during COVID-19 Report (Moneycontrol.com)
  • Sanlam posts first-half profit (ENCA)
  • Serum Institute Pauses India Trials Of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine (News18.com)
  • Serum Institute puts India trial of Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on hold following DCGI’s notice (DNA India)
  • Singapore Airlines To Cut 4,300 Jobs In Response To Pandemic Crisis, As Demand Plummets (International Business Times)
  • Singapore Airlines plans to cut 4,300 jobs due to impact of coronavirus pandemic (South China Morning Post)
  • Sun Hung Kai Properties banks on more reversal of Covid-19 containment measures to revive retail, hotel businesses (South China Morning Post)
  • Top headlines: AstraZeneca still aiming for vaccine; MGNREGS fund drying up (Business Standard India)
  • Tough times ahead, says Sanlam chief (Cape Times E-dition)
  • Whole Foods workers enraged by reinstated time, attendance policy: Report (FOXBusiness.com)
  • Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t remove anti-vaccine posts amid coronavirus pandemic (The Hill)
 
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
  • Antibodies against coronavirus ‘decline significantly within weeks’ (Mail Online UK)
  • China Tests Nasal Vaccine; Hungary Cases at Record: Virus Update (Bloomberg)
  • Coronavirus vaccine volunteer ‘keen and eager’ to have second dose (Mail Online UK)
  • Could political pressure rush a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what Americans say in poll (star-telegram.com)
  • Curing COVID-19 (Lancet Infectious Diseases)
  • Global collaboration for health: rhetoric versus reality (Lancet)
  • How significant is the pause in one COVID-19 vaccine trial? (CBS News)
  • It is time to get serious about vaccine confidence (Lancet)
  • Offline: The crisis of political language (Lancet)
  • Poll: Most Americans wouldn’t take a COVID-19 vaccine before the election (The Hill)
  • Rusia comienza los ensayos clínicos de fase 3 de la vacuna contra el coronavirus (CNN)
  • Scientists question Russian vaccine data; WHO says world must ramp up trials (CNBC)
  • Sexual and gender minority health vulnerabilities during the COVID‐19 health crisis (American Journal of Human Biology)
  • The Health 202: Scientists say a few weeks of coronavirus vaccine trials are enough (Washington Post)
  • What if We Have to Wait Years for a Coronavirus Vaccine? (New York Times)
 
Societal & Economic Impact
A state-by-state look at unemployment in America: 50 people share how they’re getting by — and what’s next
Business Insider Australia
The Unemployed States of America takes readers deep inside the decimated American workforce. Business Insider gathered stories from 50 people facing unemployment in their states to see how they’re coping during the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the…
European Central Bank leaves key stimulus policies on hold as it monitors economy’s recovery during pandemic
San Antonio Express-News.com
_
Listen to Trump’s call with Woodward on the coronavirus and civil unrest
Washington Post
In an interview for Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward's new book, President Trump called coronavirus “deadly,” as he publicly downplayed its threat.
Moon approves 4th extra budget to tackle pandemic economy
The Korea Times News
President Moon Jae-in announced Thursday that the government will seek to allocate 7.8 trillion won ($65.75 billion) for this year's fourth extra budget aimed at minimizing the economic fallout from the country's COVID-19 situation.
New claims for unemployment benefits hovers at 884,000
Mail Online UK
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at the 884,000 mark for the second straight week as layoffs continue six months after the COVID-19 pandemic first flattened the economy. New claims for state unemployment…
Pandemic ‘reset’ can help in climate change fight – The Office star
Sky News Latest
The coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for a "giant reset" that can allow us to strengthen our efforts to tackle climate change, actor Rainn Wilson has told Sky News.
Two-thirds say tackling coronavirus is more important than climate change
Sky News Latest
Two-thirds of people believe tackling coronavirus is more important than addressing climate change, according to a poll exclusively carried out for Sky News.
UK economy grows 6.6% in July as coronavirus restrictions eased
FT.com – International economy
Output has only made up half the pandemic lockdown losses, suggesting long road to recovery
‘Erroneous and alarmist’ ABC links emergence of coronavirus to climate change
HeraldSun.com.au Top News
Sky News host Chris Kenny has criticised ABC presenter Dr Norman Swan for linking the emergence of coronavirus to climate change.
‘Suicide is not inevitable’: Crisis calls up amid COVID-19 pandemic
EdmontonJournal.com
Despair linked to the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be driving a rise in suicide-related calls to crisis centres, says a prevention worker spreading the word of a free online training course to help those suffering from mental illness….
Geopolitical Impact
AIPA to address COVID-19 impact, South China Sea conflict: DPR
Antara News
The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) has agreed to work together to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact and resolve the South China Sea conflict. “All members of the 41st AIPA session have agreed to …
Asean nations should not allow themselves to be ‘bullied’ by Beijing in South China Sea, Pompeo says
South China Morning Post – News
UN Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday urged Southeast Asian nations to reconsider deals with Chinese companies blacklisted by Washington for building island outposts he says Beijing is using to “bully” rival claimants in the disputed South…
Bahrain pleads with UN Security Council to rollover Iran arms embargo
Abu Dhabi National
US proposal to retain ban on sales of weapons failed after its allies abstained Sep 11, 2020 September 11, 2020 Bahrain’s new foreign minister said he will be pressing UN Security Council states to ensure the arms embargo on Iran does not lapse as soon…
China troops from unit involved in India border clash to take part in Russia drills
Hindustan Times
China is sending troops from a unit involved in border clashes with India for a multilateral military exercise in Russia later this month, from which New Delhi had withdrawn. Pakistan, Iran, Myanmar, Belarus and Armenia are among countries taking part…
Coronavirus social divides ‘sharper than those over Brexit’
Telegraph
Poll reveals divisions over mask-wearing and lockdown rules far overshadow clashes of opinion on leaving EU The coronavirus pandemic has fuelled "toxic" social divides over anti-maskers and lockdown rule-breakers which are more divisive than those…
Decoupling with China will only harm the U.S.
People.com.cn
Recently, a Facebook user living in Washington shared his experience of buying a fridge and having to wait more than four months for the product to be delivered during the COVID-19 epidemic. Photo shows the words “Made in China” on the packaging of a…
Espionage fears over cell towers ‘nonsense’ — Esperon
Philippines Daily Tribune
The national government is mulling a strict ban on home quarantine to prevent the transmission of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among households. Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said in a television…
India operates 5th Vande Bharat flight to China
Outlook India
By K J M Varma Beijing, Sep 10 (PTI) Air India on Thursday operated its fifth Vande Bharat flight to China from Delhi, carrying over 200 passengers, mostly Indian professionals stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fifty-five passengers,…
Philippines, China defense chiefs agree to keep peace, stability in South China Sea
MSN Philippines
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe agreed that peace and stability in the South China Sea should be maintained. Lorenzana and Wei had a bilateral meeting on Friday at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City where…
Southeast Asia Warns of Increasing Tensions in South China Sea
Bloomberg
Southeast Asian senior officials said “serious incidents” in the disputed South China Sea were increasing tensions and undermining security, and called for restraint and peaceful dispute resolution. “Concerns were expressed by some ministers on the…
With a little help from globalisation
Indian Express
Written by Amir Ullah Khan The post pandemic era could, to say the least, finally bring healthcare to the centre-stage of public policy. Already alarmed by the challenges in tackling an invisible enemy, healthcare systems across the world are finding…
Cybersecurity Impact
CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://t.co/2FfUcZCtnB by… https://t.co/lYd08zDVPV
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://hubs.ly/H0vZwB30 by @shanvav https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1304137568179687426/photo/1
Cybersecurity Leadership: The New Threat Landscape
BankInfoSecurity
CEOs and CISOs on How to Respond to Disruption, Distortion…
Ensuring cyber awareness in the healthcare sector
Help Net Security – News
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare professionals have increased their reliance on the internet to carry out their job. From connectivity with patients, to the interconnectivity of different medical devices passing patient data, the…
Filipino students, too, can be targets of cyber crime. How to keep crooks at bay:
News5 – InterAksyon
More than 2,000 students in Metro Manila were warned of cybercriminals lurking in the conduct of their online classes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The digital caravan called #CyberSmart Cyber Security Beyond Digital was launched this…
Funding boost to help healthcare suppliers improve cyber security: Expert Commentary
Information Security Buzz
Hundreds of the country’s vital healthcare firms are set to benefit from government funding to boost their cybersecurity, the Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman announces today , as part of London Tech Week. The move comes after the National…
Gov’t to enhance virus-related privacy protection amid concerns over data breach
Yonhap News Agency
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) — The South Korean government on Friday announced additional measures to protect personal information, as the prolonged fight against the coronavirus pandemic has led to excessive data disclosures. The Personal Information…
Microsoft warns that hackers from Russia, China and Iran are targeting the Trump and Biden campaigns
SiliconANGLE
In a year that arguably most would call surreal given the COVID-19 pandemic, election hacking is back in the news with Microsoft Corp. warning that state-sponsored hacking groups are targeting both the Trump and Biden U.S. presidential campaigns. The…
NorthShore data breach affects over 340, 000 people
Seclists.org – Data Loss
Posted by Destry Winant on Sep 10 https://wgntv.com/news/northshore-data-breach-affects-over-340000-people/ CHICAGO — A large-scale data breach of NorthShore Health Systems forces the hospital to warn patients about potential cyber crimes. Now one…
PAN-OS vulnerabilities add to a torrid year for enterprise software bugs
Cyberscoop – News
Cybersecurity researchers on Wednesday revealed four new vulnerabilities in enterprise software used by thousands of companies around the world that, if exploited, could be used to steal data from internal networks. The bugs in the PAN…
Secnewsbytes – Newcastle Uni ‘completely crippled’ by pandemic and cyber attack | Science & Tech News | Sky News https://t.co/EibabxeciH
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
Coronavirus: Newcastle Uni 'completely crippled' by pandemic and cyber attack | Science & Tech News | Sky News https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-newcastle-uni-completely-crippled-by-pandemic-and-cyber-attack-12067971

