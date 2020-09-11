COVID-19 Alert – 11 September 2020
|Actions by Governments
|Actions by Companies
|Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
|Societal & Economic Impact
|A state-by-state look at unemployment in America: 50 people share how they’re getting by — and what’s next
Business Insider Australia
|The Unemployed States of America takes readers deep inside the decimated American workforce. Business Insider gathered stories from 50 people facing unemployment in their states to see how they’re coping during the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the…
|European Central Bank leaves key stimulus policies on hold as it monitors economy’s recovery during pandemic
San Antonio Express-News.com
|Listen to Trump’s call with Woodward on the coronavirus and civil unrest
Washington Post
|In an interview for Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward's new book, President Trump called coronavirus “deadly,” as he publicly downplayed its threat.
|Moon approves 4th extra budget to tackle pandemic economy
The Korea Times News
|President Moon Jae-in announced Thursday that the government will seek to allocate 7.8 trillion won ($65.75 billion) for this year's fourth extra budget aimed at minimizing the economic fallout from the country's COVID-19 situation.
|New claims for unemployment benefits hovers at 884,000
Mail Online UK
|The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at the 884,000 mark for the second straight week as layoffs continue six months after the COVID-19 pandemic first flattened the economy. New claims for state unemployment…
|Pandemic ‘reset’ can help in climate change fight – The Office star
Sky News Latest
|The coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for a "giant reset" that can allow us to strengthen our efforts to tackle climate change, actor Rainn Wilson has told Sky News.
|Two-thirds say tackling coronavirus is more important than climate change
Sky News Latest
|Two-thirds of people believe tackling coronavirus is more important than addressing climate change, according to a poll exclusively carried out for Sky News.
|UK economy grows 6.6% in July as coronavirus restrictions eased
FT.com – International economy
|Output has only made up half the pandemic lockdown losses, suggesting long road to recovery
|‘Erroneous and alarmist’ ABC links emergence of coronavirus to climate change
HeraldSun.com.au Top News
|Sky News host Chris Kenny has criticised ABC presenter Dr Norman Swan for linking the emergence of coronavirus to climate change.
|‘Suicide is not inevitable’: Crisis calls up amid COVID-19 pandemic
EdmontonJournal.com
|Despair linked to the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be driving a rise in suicide-related calls to crisis centres, says a prevention worker spreading the word of a free online training course to help those suffering from mental illness….
|Geopolitical Impact
|AIPA to address COVID-19 impact, South China Sea conflict: DPR
Antara News
|The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) has agreed to work together to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact and resolve the South China Sea conflict. “All members of the 41st AIPA session have agreed to …
|Asean nations should not allow themselves to be ‘bullied’ by Beijing in South China Sea, Pompeo says
South China Morning Post – News
|UN Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday urged Southeast Asian nations to reconsider deals with Chinese companies blacklisted by Washington for building island outposts he says Beijing is using to “bully” rival claimants in the disputed South…
|Bahrain pleads with UN Security Council to rollover Iran arms embargo
Abu Dhabi National
|US proposal to retain ban on sales of weapons failed after its allies abstained Sep 11, 2020 September 11, 2020 Bahrain’s new foreign minister said he will be pressing UN Security Council states to ensure the arms embargo on Iran does not lapse as soon…
|China troops from unit involved in India border clash to take part in Russia drills
Hindustan Times
|China is sending troops from a unit involved in border clashes with India for a multilateral military exercise in Russia later this month, from which New Delhi had withdrawn. Pakistan, Iran, Myanmar, Belarus and Armenia are among countries taking part…
|Coronavirus social divides ‘sharper than those over Brexit’
Telegraph
|Poll reveals divisions over mask-wearing and lockdown rules far overshadow clashes of opinion on leaving EU The coronavirus pandemic has fuelled "toxic" social divides over anti-maskers and lockdown rule-breakers which are more divisive than those…
|Decoupling with China will only harm the U.S.
People.com.cn
|Recently, a Facebook user living in Washington shared his experience of buying a fridge and having to wait more than four months for the product to be delivered during the COVID-19 epidemic. Photo shows the words “Made in China” on the packaging of a…
|Espionage fears over cell towers ‘nonsense’ — Esperon
Philippines Daily Tribune
|The national government is mulling a strict ban on home quarantine to prevent the transmission of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among households. Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said in a television…
|India operates 5th Vande Bharat flight to China
Outlook India
|By K J M Varma Beijing, Sep 10 (PTI) Air India on Thursday operated its fifth Vande Bharat flight to China from Delhi, carrying over 200 passengers, mostly Indian professionals stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fifty-five passengers,…
|Philippines, China defense chiefs agree to keep peace, stability in South China Sea
MSN Philippines
|Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe agreed that peace and stability in the South China Sea should be maintained. Lorenzana and Wei had a bilateral meeting on Friday at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City where…
|Southeast Asia Warns of Increasing Tensions in South China Sea
Bloomberg
|Southeast Asian senior officials said “serious incidents” in the disputed South China Sea were increasing tensions and undermining security, and called for restraint and peaceful dispute resolution. “Concerns were expressed by some ministers on the…
|With a little help from globalisation
Indian Express
|Written by Amir Ullah Khan The post pandemic era could, to say the least, finally bring healthcare to the centre-stage of public policy. Already alarmed by the challenges in tackling an invisible enemy, healthcare systems across the world are finding…
|Cybersecurity Impact
|CyberScoopNews – How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://t.co/2FfUcZCtnB by… https://t.co/lYd08zDVPV
CyberScoopNews – Twitter
|How the government is keeping hackers from disrupting coronavirus vaccine research https://hubs.ly/H0vZwB30 by @shanvav https://twitter.com/CyberScoopNews/status/1304137568179687426/photo/1
|Cybersecurity Leadership: The New Threat Landscape
BankInfoSecurity
|CEOs and CISOs on How to Respond to Disruption, Distortion…
|Ensuring cyber awareness in the healthcare sector
Help Net Security – News
|As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare professionals have increased their reliance on the internet to carry out their job. From connectivity with patients, to the interconnectivity of different medical devices passing patient data, the…
|Filipino students, too, can be targets of cyber crime. How to keep crooks at bay:
News5 – InterAksyon
|More than 2,000 students in Metro Manila were warned of cybercriminals lurking in the conduct of their online classes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The digital caravan called #CyberSmart Cyber Security Beyond Digital was launched this…
|Funding boost to help healthcare suppliers improve cyber security: Expert Commentary
Information Security Buzz
|Hundreds of the country’s vital healthcare firms are set to benefit from government funding to boost their cybersecurity, the Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman announces today , as part of London Tech Week. The move comes after the National…
|Gov’t to enhance virus-related privacy protection amid concerns over data breach
Yonhap News Agency
|SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) — The South Korean government on Friday announced additional measures to protect personal information, as the prolonged fight against the coronavirus pandemic has led to excessive data disclosures. The Personal Information…
|Microsoft warns that hackers from Russia, China and Iran are targeting the Trump and Biden campaigns
SiliconANGLE
|In a year that arguably most would call surreal given the COVID-19 pandemic, election hacking is back in the news with Microsoft Corp. warning that state-sponsored hacking groups are targeting both the Trump and Biden U.S. presidential campaigns. The…
|NorthShore data breach affects over 340, 000 people
Seclists.org – Data Loss
|Posted by Destry Winant on Sep 10 https://wgntv.com/news/northshore-data-breach-affects-over-340000-people/ CHICAGO — A large-scale data breach of NorthShore Health Systems forces the hospital to warn patients about potential cyber crimes. Now one…
|PAN-OS vulnerabilities add to a torrid year for enterprise software bugs
Cyberscoop – News
|Cybersecurity researchers on Wednesday revealed four new vulnerabilities in enterprise software used by thousands of companies around the world that, if exploited, could be used to steal data from internal networks. The bugs in the PAN…
|Secnewsbytes – Newcastle Uni ‘completely crippled’ by pandemic and cyber attack | Science & Tech News | Sky News https://t.co/EibabxeciH
Secnewsbytes – Twitter
|Coronavirus: Newcastle Uni 'completely crippled' by pandemic and cyber attack | Science & Tech News | Sky News https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-newcastle-uni-completely-crippled-by-pandemic-and-cyber-attack-12067971
