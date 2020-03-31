COVID-19 Threat Digest – 01 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Australian authorities have banned firearm and ammunition sales for sport and recreational purposes in Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia in response to stockpiling demands as a result of the coronavirus.

Canada’s new emergency legislation grants the country’s health ministry powers to circumvent patent law. The measure was put in place to ensure that patents, covering an existing or new vaccine or treatment, aren’t a barrier to securing vital medical supplies and allow them to be produced locally.

Chile implemented enhanced screening and quarantine measures. This includes quarantine extensions for several neighbourhoods in Santiago and health inspection checkpoints at points of entry and exit to the city.

Cyprus imposed a night-time curfew, banning people from leaving their homes between 9pm and 6am. People are also only allowed to leave their homes once a day to run necessary errands.

Ethiopia postponed its parliamentary election that was scheduled for August. According to the National Electoral Board, a new date will be announced once the pandemic has subsided.

France will provide $16.5 million in vouchers for homeless people to support them during the pandemic.

France will house domestic abuse victims in hotels after an increase in domestic violence cases since the beginning of the country’s lockdown. The government will also finance pop-up counselling centres in grocery stores.

Iceland approved a $182 million support package designed to tackle the pandemic and its effects on the country’s economy.

Indian government launched a dedicated Twitter account to provide citizens with ‘accurate’ and ‘correct’ information on the pandemic.

Norway contributes NOK 150mn (USD 14.5mn) to UN’s newly launched COVID-19 Trust Fund for poorer countries with weak healthcare systems.

Pakistan launched a ‘Corona Helpline’ on WhatsApp to provide latest updates on the outbreak and refute any fake news.

Spain’s military has begun using DJI agricultural drones to spray disinfectant in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sweden’s Public Health Agency (Folkhälsomyndigheten) is ramping up the COVID-19 testing in the country. Less than 40,000 people have been tested in Sweden to date and the new effort aims to increase the testing to 20-30,000 per week.

Switzerland launched a COVID-19 scientific task force consisting of researchers from Swiss universities. The taskforce will advise the Federal Council and coordinate national research on the coronavirus.

Taiwan’s economic stimulus package could reach $33 billion. The government has already announced a $2 billion package to help the economy in addition to Taiwan’s central bank making $6.6 billion available in loans for small and medium-sized businesses.

Tunisia will extend its lockdown by two weeks until April 19th.

Turkmenistan banned the use of the word ‘coronavirus’ by local media and health information brochures. Police are also detaining citizens for discussing the pandemic and ‘special agents’ dressed as civilians are being deployed to eavesdrop on public conversations.

UK’s NHS is developing an app to trace close contacts of people carrying the coronavirus. The app will also advise people on when to self-isolate.

US Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 250 ambulances, around 500 EMTs and paramedics, and 85 refrigerated trucks to serve as mortuaries, to New York City.

US Army Corps are building hundreds of temporary hospitals near major cities, with nearly half of all new facilities being built in the State of New York.

US government has decided to hold back 10,000 ventilators in anticipation of a surge in cases in the coming weeks.

Actions by Companies

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Antibody test trials underway in the UK

The Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine has begun validation trials of the new tests, designed to identify if an individual has any antibodies that are made in response to the virus, even if they have had little or no symptoms.

India may relax clinical trial rules

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has said that various challenges may arise during clinical trials, and it may therefore be difficult to completely adhere to approved protocol and regulatory provisions.

Societal & Economic Impact

US hospitals threaten to fire doctors who speak to media

Health-care workers in Chicago, New York and Washington state have reported being fired or threatened with termination if they speak to the media about a lack of protective equipment. While hospitals have always had strict media guidelines, the new rules appear to be an attempt to reduce reputational damage.

Majority of Indians are misinformed about coronavirus

A survey conducted on the InMobi Pulse platform found that 40% of respondents thought COVID-19 was the result of a biomedical experiment or a biowar between the US and China. Only 11% of respondents could identify two key symptoms of the virus.

Unrest in Italy mounts in southern regions

Tensions continue to build in Italy’s poorer south, where people have begun to run out of food and money. While police have been deployed to stop thefts at supermarkets, the extended lockdown means that additional funding must be made available to those who had been living day by day, and working in occasional rather than full-time employment.

India may encounter supply chain issues

Manufacturers and retailers in India have reported on supply chain issues as the country enters its second week of lockdown. Although essential goods may be produced, transported and sold with permits, early decisions made it difficult to get them for each component of the supply chain. Rules have also been applied unevenly across states, with some closing borders and banning all transport.

Scotland government will not suspend jury trials

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the government wanted to suspend jury trials to allow the courts to address serious cases during the pandemic. The proposal, backed by Scotland’s most senior judge, was condemned by others in the legal profession as well as other parties in the Holyrood. Different options will now be explored.

Jair Bolsonaro ignored by Brazilian state governors

Brazil’s president continues to face a backlash for continually downplaying the COVID-19 epidemic. The governors of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have openly defied the president, telling citizens to stay home and observe quarantine guidelines. In contrast, several Amazon states have followed Bolsonaro’s lead, relaxing restrictions and reopening shops.

Private Equity firms want a share of coronavirus rescue loans for US small businesses

Last week the US Congress authorised the Small Business Administration to allocate $350bn worth of rescue loans to companies with fewer than 500 employees. Private equity groups are now pressing the Trump administration to let venture-backed portfolio companies be eligible for the loans.

Geopolitical Impact

United States may rethink Iranian sanctions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alluded to the possibility of easing sanctions on Iran at some point, representing a shift in tone from the State Department’s hard line. Pompeo stressed that humanitarian aid is exempt from Washington’s sanctions.

Russia sends medical equipment to US

A military transport plane is on its way from Moscow to the US with medical equipment and masks. The flight was organised by the Russian Defence Ministry and ‘gratefully accepted’ by Donald Trump, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Cybersecurity Impact

COVID-19 malicious campaigns on underground forums

Trend Micro researchers reported on the increasing number of campaigns capitalising on the COVID-19 outbreak. Underground forums and marketplaces include multiple listings for phishing, exploits and malware related to COVID-19. One user is selling a curated coronavirus-themed phishing exploit for $200, with the option to pay $700 more for a Code Sign certificate.

Coronavirus-themed campaigns continue to deliver malware to victims

Researchers at PhishLabs discovered attackers attempting to deliver Ursnif malware to victims via an email that purported to contain advice on how to avoid coronavirus-themed scams.

Trustwave also published a round-up of campaigns that they had seen so far. This includes attacks that attempt to deliver malware by impersonating organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO). Other attacks pretending to be from the WHO asked for Bitcoin donations and attempted to gain user credentials via phishing schemes.

Cofense discover COVID-19 phishing campaign evading SEGs

Cofense researchers observed an increase in Coronavirus related phishing campaigns in environments protected by Proofpoint and Microsoft Office 365 APT. These Secure Email Gateways (SEGs) are created to protect users from clicking on malicious links and attachments, but both failed against a new phishing attack.

