COVID-19 Threat Digest – 02 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Argentina prohibited employers from dismissing or suspending workers for 60 days.

Australian government announced AU$4.1 million ($2.5 million) in funding to train 20,000 nurses in critical care through a free online course.

Belarusian government will provide $50 million to support the country’s economy.

Bulgaria will extend its state of emergency until May 13th.

Canada launched a new app, called ‘Canada COVID-19’, that provides citizens with the latest information on the pandemic.

Chinese Jia county has been put under lockdown again after a surge in new cases.

Colombia prohibited evictions and froze rent prices during the country’s state of emergency. The new measure will last for another two months after the emergency state ends.

Cuba strengthened its measures for tackling the outbreak. This includes the request for withdrawal of all foreign vessels located in Cuban territorial waters. All flights to the country have also been suspended.

Czech government approved a plan to put a 6-month moratorium on consumer, company and mortgage loan payments.

India launched a new app, called ‘Aarogya Setu’, to track the outbreak. It also aims to alert users if they come into close contact with an infected person.

India decided to accept foreign donations to its new PM CARES Fund. The country has not accepted foreign funds since the 2004 tsunami disaster.

Iraqi government called on civil society, the private sector and charities to provide resources to help it in tackling the outbreak.

Germany will extend its lockdown by two weeks until April 19th.

Germany will support start-ups with a new €2 billion ($2.2 billion) aid package.

Kenya approved the use of chloroquine in treating patients in critical conditions.

Netherlands is planning to expand its testing for all medical workers and non-hospitalized patients displaying symptoms. It hopes to be carrying out 17,500 tests per day by mid-April.

Pakistan extended its suspension of all passenger flights until midnight on April 11th.

Panama’s government is delivering free food to one million citizens who lost their income or cannot afford to support themselves.

Portugal will extend its state of emergency by 15 days until April 17th.

Russia allocated $66 million for the provision of ambulances across its regions.

Russian government expanded its powers to offer tax relief to individuals and businesses in an effort to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

Russian government is planning to provide financial support to Russian citizens who are residing abroad and unable to return back to Russia.

Ukraine strengthened its quarantine measures. New measures include the social distancing of people aged 60 and over, and restrictions on visiting parks and recreational areas.

Sierra Leone announced a nationwide three-day lockdown to begin on April 5th.

Sweden announced that regions and municipalities will receive an additional SEK 22 billion ($2.2 billion) in funding to help them maintain essential services during the pandemic.

Switzerland will top up its CHF 42 billion ($43.4 billion) aid package with more liquidity for struggling companies. It will also support those not included in the current plan, such as start-ups or self-employed individuals.

US Air Force’s new organization AFVentures has called on small businesses to help it find solutions for tackling the pandemic. This includes the search for technology that could help determine how the virus will spread.

US suspended all USAID international shipments of supplies to foreign countries meant to help them in combating the outbreak.

US Department of Defense has suspended the second wave of their Cerner Electronic Health Record deployment project to focus on COVID-19 instead.

WHO’s latest Situation Report.

COVID-19 Hot Spots – US in the last 24 hours

Actions by Companies

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Malaria drug reportedly helps COVID-19 patients

Doctors in China have stated this week that hydroxychloroquine, used to treat malaria, helped to speed up the recovery of a small number of patients who were mildly unwell with the COVID-19 virus. The study was conducted with 62 patients who had an average age of 45, at Renmin Hospital in Wuhan, China. The patients, although considered to have mild cases, had all developed pneumonia from the virus.

British American Tobacco (BAT) biotech subsidiary working on potential COVID-19 vaccine

Kentucky BioProcessing, a subsidiary of BAT, have begun pre-clinical testing on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 which was created using a new, fast-growing tobacco plant technology. There are reportedly several benefits to using tobacco plant technology compared to conventional vaccine production technology. The company hopes that with the necessary support from government agencies and partners, between 1 and 3 million doses of the vaccine could be manufactured a week, beginning in June.

COVID-19 possibly associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome

Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rapid-onset muscle weakness caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, has been discovered to have a potential association with COVID-19 and may suggest neurological manifestations of COVID-19.

Societal & Economic Impact

Asian Americans in the US report increase in hate crimes

Violence against people of Asian descent has increased across the US, with the FBI warning of a surge yet to come. Thousands of reports of racism have been lodged over the past two weeks as the pandemic spreads.

Jaffa protesters clash with police

Residents in Jaffa, Israel, clashed with police when the latter attempted to detain a 16 year-old for refusing to provide identification at a quarantine checkpoint. The situation then escalated into a demonstration, as protesters burned tires and security forces used stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

US unemployment claims hit 6.6 million

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for benefits last week, according to the US Labor Department, entirely eclipsing the previous week’s 3.3 million. The number is close to Goldman Sachs’ prediction of 6 million for the same time period, as more than 80 percent of Americans now live under lockdown measures.

Italy reports first coronavirus-related murder

Nurse Antonio De Pace told police that he strangled his girlfriend Lorena Quaranta, a doctor, after she gave him coronavirus. Both were working at a hospital in Sicily on the front line of the outbreak. Early indications suggest that neither had contracted the virus.

Britain may have to ‘gather own harvest’

A dearth of seasonal migrant labour caused by Brexit and COVID-19 travel restrictions has a logistics expert warning that Britain may have to collect its own crops to avoid food shortages.

Lengthy lockdown is ‘unrealistic’ says former Bank of England governor

Mervyn King has warned that an indefinite lockdown is not realistic, and ministers must begin work on an ‘exit strategy’. An excessively long lockdown will cause a rebellion, impact on the future education of young people, and negatively affect citizen’s mental health.

Heat has been filtered on Coronavirus-related news for the 24 hours leading up to a stock market close. The size of the bubble indicates the volume of articles.

Heat measures the attention a country gets in the news for 24 hours vs media’s average daily reporting on such a country. Above/below 100% = more/less than usual.

The stock market changes are based on the most recent closing levels of major stock market indices.

Geopolitical Impact

Food shortage expected without international cooperation

The heads of the WHO, WTO and Food and Agriculture Organisation have warned of a worldwide food shortage if authorities fail to manage the coronavirus pandemic properly. Lockdowns have caused significant slowing in trade and supply chains, leading to export restrictions that impact the global market. Trade must be allowed to ‘[flow] as freely as possible’, especially to avoid food shortages, they said in a statement.

China denies that Beijing lied about infection numbers

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying has defended China’s response to the pandemic as ‘open and transparent’, rejecting assertions from the American intelligence community that the extent of the epidemic was deliberately concealed. A secret report received by the White House last week states that China’s case and death numbers are incomplete, according to unnamed official sources.

COP26 climate summit delayed until 2021

The gathering would have been held in Glasgow from November 9, and involves dozens of world leaders and close to 30,000 delegates. The venue, Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus, will now become a hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Japan sends aid to Pakistan

Japan has sent $2.16 million of relief to Pakistan to help tackle the pandemic. Special Advisor to the PM for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has welcomed the assistance, noting that Japan has always helped Pakistan during difficult times.

Mike Pompeo congratulates Bulgaria on COVID-19 response

The US Secretary of State spoke to Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, congratulating Bulgaria on actions taken to reduce COVID-19 cases. He also emphasised the importance of a US-Bulgarian strategic relationship.

Cybersecurity Impact

Japan Cybercrime Control Center warns of COVID-19 related campaigns

The Japan Cybercrime Control Center has issued a warning about an email phishing campaign that claims to come from a home delivery service. The email states that the user has been sent free surgical masks and needs to confirm the message via a hyperlink.

Researchers detail COVID-19 financial relief-themed social engineering campaigns

Proofpoint researchers highlighted some of the ongoing social engineering campaigns that focus on COVID-19 financial relief. This includes a government-themed phishing campaign targeted at US healthcare and higher education organisations.

Coronavirus-themed attack overwrites master boot record

Researchers at SonicWall reported that an attack with a coronavirus theme is overwriting the MBR of infected devices. A malicious file, identified as ‘coronavirus Installer’, creates a folder named ‘Covid-19’, disables Windows Task Manager UAC, changes the wallpaper, and alters the registry to gain persistence.

Coronavirus-themed campaigns continue with aim of stealing personal data or money

ESET researchers observed a number of campaigns that attempt to obtain personal information or money from users. This includes campaigns impersonating the World Health Organisation or the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and ones that use a delivery theme mentioning late payments or urgent orders. The emails often have attachments containing a trojan used for stealing personal data.

Coronavirus-themed attack used to deliver SNSLocker and other malicious campaigns

Researchers at Securonix identified an email that claimed to contain a coronavirus situation report being used to deliver a variant of SNSLocker ransomware. When a user opens the document, the malware proceeds to encrypt data on the target’s device.

If you want to receive this daily report straight to your inbox, click here: Email Signup

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.