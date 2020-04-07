COVID-19 Threat Digest – 08 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Argentina is offering virtual sports classes to promote exercising during the lockdown.

Australia’s Federal Parliament is expected to approve the new $130 billion JobKeeper package today. The package will provide workers with $1,500 per month for the next six months.

Australian Signals Directorate is working on disrupting foreign cyber-criminal operations exploiting the pandemic.

Brazil called on the country’s researchers to work on projects aimed at tackling the outbreak. The government allocated a total of 50 million reals ($9.6 million) in funding for the projects.

Czech Republic extended its state of emergency until April 30th.

Egypt banned all public religious gatherings during the month of Ramadan due to the outbreak.

Germany will release a COVID-19 tracking app in the upcoming days as part of its lockdown exit strategy.

Hong Kong extended its current lockdown measures and shut down beauty and massage parlours. Additionally, all those arriving in the city will now be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test.

India asked social media platforms, including Facebook, Tik Tok and Helo, to remove messages spreading misinformation relating to the pandemic. The companies have also been asked to save the details of users who spread these messages so that these could be handed to law enforcement, if required.

Ireland’s government and Northern Ireland executives signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation between the North and South in response to the pandemic.

Israel will enter a lockdown as of today. The measure was implemented to stop people visiting relatives during Passover.

Kenya will provide financial support to local athletes.

Malaysia approved a further $2.3 billion to support businesses suffering during the outbreak.

Netherlands plans to use two new COVID-19 apps. The first will alert users if they came into contact with someone who was infected, while the second will allow them to contact a local doctor.

Netherlands prohibited evictions of homeowners struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments during the outbreak.

New Zealand is revising the ways its tourism sector is governed, how it is marketed domestically and internationally, and how visitors are managed upon arrival, in preparation for the post-COVID-19 era.

Nigeria set up a special committee to support start-ups struggling during the crisis.

Nigeria will borrow $6.9 billion from the World Bank, IMF and AfDB, to tackle the outbreak.

Russia allocated 3.5 billion rubles ($46.3 million) to the Federal Agency for Tourism (Rosturizm) to reimburse tour operators for any losses they suffered due to the outbreak.

Singapore banned public and private gatherings of all sizes to limit the spread of the virus.

Singapore set aside an additional $54 billion to subsidise the wages of more than 1.9 million workers.

Spain relaxed measures relating to the hiring of new agricultural workers due to a labour shortage in the sector.

Taiwan banned public bodies from using Zoom and other products with security issues. This follows reports that some Zoom traffic was routed through Beijing.

UK is expected to delay the upcoming review of lockdown measures. The decision on whether measures could be eased was scheduled for April 13th.

UK pharmacists will be allowed to give out a range of strong medicines without prescription during the crisis. This includes methadone, a common heroin substitute, and morphine.

US Army is temporarily suspending the movement of soldiers to basic combat training facilities.

US CDC is considering loosening the guidelines for self-isolation to enable those who have been exposed to the virus to return to work if they are not displaying any symptoms.

US FEMA imposed export restrictions on certain personal protective equipment products. The new measure will last until August.

US military is 3-D printing face shields, designing reusable N95 masks and making surgical masks to increase the supply of personal protective equipment for medical staff.

WHO’s latest Situation Report.

Actions by Companies

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Large numbers of drug trials and developments underway

As of April 8th, 2020, there are 158 different drugs in development across the globe, with 616 trials currently underway, according to data provided by Pharma Intelligence.

Consortium to develop plasma therapy formed

CSL, an Australian biotech, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, have formed a consortium in an attempt to develop plasma therapy treatment. They have invited other companies that are also working on plasma to join their alliance.

Societal & Economic Impact

UK predicted to have Europe’s worst death toll

A study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle has predicted around 66,000 UK deaths from COVID-19 by August 4. The figure is disputed by the scientists providing the UK government’s modelling, who have stated that the IHME’s figures for ‘healthcare demand’ are double what they should be.

Insurers in UK cancel dividends after pressure from Bank of England

Four of the UK’s largest insurers have cancelled shareholder payouts of almost £1.3 billion after calls from the Bank of England to be prudent, given the ongoing uncertainty over coronavirus. The Prudential Regulation Authority has welcomed the move.

EU finance ministers fail to reach verdict on bailout

A deal has not been forthcoming after 16 hours of discussion, with the debate set to continue tomorrow. The main bone of contention between member states appears to be the concept of ‘coronabonds’ – a solidarity fund paid for by European partners borrowing jointly on the financial market. The proposal is opposed by Germany and its allies, who see it as an attempt by the poorer south to profit from northern fiscal discipline.

France enters worst recession since 1945

The Bank of France’s figures reveal that the economy shrank by 6% in the first quarter of 2020, with further negative growth of 1.5% expected for each additional two weeks of lockdown.

FEMA seizing medical supplies from hospitals

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reportedly intercepting medical supplies en route to hospitals across the country, but not telling medical providers where they are being stored. President Trump has previously told states to secure their own supplies.

Airlines lobby to amend carbon offset regulations

Under the carbon offset system, airlines must pay fees to compensate for any additional growth in emissions above a baseline. The International Air Transport Association has called for the baseline to be adjusted because of the impact of COVID-19 on the sector, noting that if changes are not made, nations will begin to pull out of the agreement.

Amsterdam will switch to economic ‘doughnut model’ after pandemic

Amsterdam is making plans to embrace the so-called ‘doughnut model’ created by Oxford University’s Kate Raworth. The central premise of the model is prioritising economic activity that meets the core needs of all, within the means provided by the planet.

IMF says Zimbabwe needs urgent food aid

The COVID-19 pandemic and the worst drought in 40 years have created a potential humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe, according to the International Monetary Fund. The country will need hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid over the coming months.

NRA loses court challenge on gun stores

The National Rifle Association failed to convince a Los Angeles judge that the county overstepped its authority in ruling that gun stores were non-essential, and should therefore close during the pandemic.

Acting US Navy Secretary Resigns

Thomas Modly has resigned his post after a leaked speech revealed that he called the now-ousted captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt ‘stupid’ in front of his crew. Captain Crozier was relieved of his command after his strongly-worded memo to navy officials regarding COVID-19 infections on board the Roosevelt was leaked to the press.

Geopolitical Impact

EU’s leading scientist resigns over red tape

Professor Mauro Ferrari gave up the presidency of the European Research Council after three months, noting that his political skills were ‘clearly inadequate’ for Brussels. Ferrari, a pioneer in nanomedicine research with decades of experience, stated that his ‘idealistic dream of a United Europe […] was crushed by a very different reality.’

US cannot veto IMF aid, says Iran

Iran’s Vice-President for economic affairs has stated that the US cannot veto its request to the IMF for a Rapid Financial Instrument, given the organisation’s own policies. Iran has asked the IMF for a $5 billion emergency loan to combat coronavirus, which the US is reportedly set to block, arguing that the money will be used for military purposes.

Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO

Donald Trump has criticised the WHO for being ‘china-centric’, stating that he will ‘strongly consider’ cutting off funding to the organisation based on its initial response to the pandemic. The US donated $400 million to the WHO in 2019, nearly double that of the second-largest member-state’s contribution.

UK thanks Cuba for aiding MS Braemar

The UK’s ambassador in Havana has written to express the country’s gratitude for allowing the passengers of the Braemar, most of whom were from the UK, to disembark and fly home. The ship was refused a berth by other Carribean ports due to COVID-19 infected passengers aboard.

Cybersecurity Impact

Threat actors and scammers continue to abuse coronavirus situation

McAfee researchers observed several ongoing campaigns related to the coronavirus pandemic, with the most targeted sectors being healthcare, finance and education. Several malicious Android applications are using terms related to the pandemic, and contain functionality ranging from ransomware to spyware.

BEC gangs target digital gift cards as coronavirus forces change in tactics

Researchers at Agari reported that business email compromise (BEC) attackers are attempting to carry out digital gift card scams now that acquiring physical cards has become more difficult. Attackers can make more money with digital cards, as online retailers do not restrict the number of that can be purchased in a single transaction. One group, tracked as Exaggerated Lion, requested that an employee purchase $15,000 in gift cards.

Coronavirus stimulus bill and relief payments used in phishing campaigns

Researchers at PhishLabs and Abnormal Security discovered new phishing campaigns impersonating financial institutions. Users are sent emails that promise financial aid in relation to the stimulus bill and relief payments recently announced by the US government.

Superannuation scams target Australians

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s Scamwatch has warned Australians that scammers are attempting to access their superannuation. Individuals in Australia who are suffering financial hardship due to the recent coronavirus outbreak will be able to access their fund from mid-April. Following the government’s announcement there have been 87 reports of scams, however, none of these have caused losses.

