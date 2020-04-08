COVID-19 Threat Digest – 09 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Belarus published a list of self-isolation rules and defined under what circumstances the measures should be applied to individuals. Those violating the rules can be fined.

Chinese government announced that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients must be reported within two hours of confirmed diagnosis.

Ecuador has asked private creditors to defer interest payments until next August. The new measure is to provide over $800 million in the short term to respond to the pandemic.

Egypt announced the extension of its night-time curfew until April 15th. The curfew will start at 8pm local time. Airports will also remain closed until the end of month.

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency.

Finland allocated a further €3.6 billion ($3.9 billion) to primarily subsidize municipalities and businesses.

France announced that they are working on a coronavirus tracking app called ‘StopCovid’. The app is to be installed by citizens on a voluntary basis.

German government warned against the use of Zoom for video conferencing.

German government allocated €40 million ($43.5 million) to boost domestic mask production.

Germany will take in between 350 to 500 refugee children from Greek refugee camps in the upcoming weeks to prevent the uncontrolled spread of the virus at the facilities.

Hong Kong allocated HK$137.5 billion ($17.7 billion) to aid businesses and ensure that workers still receive pay.

India launched a digital platform, called iGOT, that provides online training to frontline COVID-19 workers.

India allocated Rs 200 crore ($26.2 million) to scientific institutions, industries, and start-ups, to support them in finding innovative solutions to tackle the pandemic.

Italy may relax some current coronavirus restrictions on the condition that the spread of the virus slows.

Japan asked companies, including those not involved in the medical goods sector, to increase the production of medical supplies.

Mexican government reached an agreement with private hospitals on using their facilities to treat COVID-19 patients.

New Zealand issued additional guidelines for individuals transiting through New Zealand from a Pacific Island country en route to their final destination.

Nigerian government granted amnesty to 2,600 prisoners as part of new measures to reduce the prison population and limit the spread of the virus in its detention facilities.

Peru announced that the current state of emergency will be extended by two weeks until April 26th. The state of emergency has been in place since March 26th.

Russian government permitted the Moscow police to fine residents who violate self-isolation measures.

Spain fitted trains with medical equipment and is using them to transport COVID-19 patients between autonomous communities.

Spain implemented stricter restrictions on foreign direct investment.

Switzerland will extend coronavirus lockdown measures to April 26th. The lockdown end date had previously been April 19th.

Thailand placed restrictions on the number of Thai nationals being repatriated per-day to ensure that the virus can be controlled.

UK Chancellor announced that charities providing vital services will receive an additional £750 million ($932 million) in funding to ensure they can continue their operations during the outbreak.

UK government will extend its overdraft facility at the Bank of England and borrow billions of pounds to finance crisis spending.

UK government called on the biotech industry to help produce antibody tests that could be distributed to the general population.

US Government will count coronavirus deaths as all those who are infected with the disease at the time of their death, regardless if they had pre-existing conditions that could have contributed to their death.

Actions by Companies

ABB, a Swedish multinational, is speeding up the deployment of their remote service tools.

AIS, a Thai mobile operator, has donated 20 telemedicine robots to hospitals in Thailand.

BAE Systems has had their Warton site converted into a temporary morgue, with the capacity for 1,000 bodies.

BHP is easing payment terms for small and local businesses.

Bank of America has awarded Grady Health System with $500,000 to expand treatment and testing capacity.

Barclays has launched a £100m fund for charities that are working to support vulnerable people.

CapitaLand Vietnam has donated 40,000 test kits to the Vietnam Ministry of Health.

Essity, a Swedish hygiene and health company, has started face mask production.

Her Majesty’s Passport Office staff in the United Kingdom have been asked to return to work on the week beginning April 13th, 2020, during the national lockdown.

Korean Air has put 70% of their 19,000 staff on leave.

Nike, alongside Oregon Health & Science University, has repurposed materials for footwear and apparel into PPE such as face shields and air-purifying respirator lenses.

Novartis Portugal has donated €135,000 to health workers for the purchasing of PPE.

Scania, a Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer, is offering repairs to businesses and the self-employed, with the option to defer payment for two months.

SERGO is providing three food distribution charities with rent-free space for logistics.

Shiseido Group UK & Ireland has donated €1 million to be split between Red Cross Societies in Britain and across Europe.

Thermo Fisher is to aid in the supply of coronavirus testing kits.

University of West England is converting a conference centre into a temporary hospital.

Vestas has suspended their 2020 guidance due to disruptions in manufacturing and their supply chain.

Signs of Recovery?

Australia’s federal government directs private schools to reopen and provide a physical classroom environment. State authorities disagree.

Austria is set to be the first European country to ease the lockdown. Smaller stores reopen on April 14, larger ones May 1, restaurants and hotels will wait until mid-May.

Bahrain announced that shopping malls and some stores will reopen on April 9.

Belgium is swiftly ramping up testing as part of its exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown.

China’s Xinjiang region gradually reopens colleges as outbreak wanes.

Croatia’s farmers’ markets to reopen under strict rules.

Disney may do temperature checks when parks reopen but no dates have been set.

Ferrari is to offer voluntary Covid-19 tests for employees and their families as it aims to reopen on 14th April.

Massachusetts nature trust to reopen 76 properties to the public.

Shanghai, China is set to reopen schools starting on April 27.

Ten­cent has com­mit­ted to in­vest­ing in a range of ar­eas in Wuhan after its reopening in­clud­ing dig­i­tal gov­er­nance, on­line ed­u­ca­tion, smart tran­sit and ar­ti­fi­cial in­tel­li­gence.

Volkswagen AG plans to partially resume operations at its Navarra plant in Spain on April 20.

YouTube officially lifts monetization ban on COVID-19 content.

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Oxford Biomedica joins Covid-19 vaccine consortium

The gene and cell therapy group has joined the consortium led by the Jenner Institute at Oxford University. Their candidate vaccine is called ChAdOx1 nCov-19, and it is expected to be the UK’s first Covid-19 vaccine in clinical trials that begin in April 2020.

Emerging Tools in the Fight against Covid-19

What are the preventive and therapeutic tools we can hope to see in the weeks ahead, as well as the current situation in hospitals? These topics are discussed in an audio interview by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Social and Economic Impact

UK NHS staff forbidden to discuss coronavirus

There are increasing reports of NHS staff being restricted in their ability to discuss their work, under threat of disciplinary action or being sent home. Requests by staff sent through internal communications departments have apparently been turned down.

Coronavirus hits black communities in US disproportionately

While the statistics are so far preliminary, early indications suggest that COVID-19 is infecting and killing black people at disproportionately high rates across the US. Health researchers have noted that the results highlight entrenched inequalities based on health, resources and access to care.

Iranian prisoners feared dead after protests

Amnesty International has learned that around 35 prisoners may have been killed by Iranian security forces after protests regarding coronavirus took place in at least eight prisons. Guards reportedly used live ammunition to suppress the protests, leading to 35 dead and hundreds of injured.

Inmates riot in Australian supermax prison

Social distancing restrictions at Goulburn prison in New South Wales are believed to be the reason for the riot, which may have included a fire inside the facility.

Calls to UK emergency services at ‘New Year’s Eve’ levels

British Telecom’s consumer division is seeing the number of calls to 999 reach close to 9,000 per hour, every day. Vodafone has also reported that calls to the non-urgent helpline have surged by 400% since the pandemic began.

Oxfam warns of 500 million more people in poverty without rescue package

The aid charity has told world leaders to contain the economic fallout from coronavirus by cancelling $1 trillion of debt, and agreeing to a rescue package for poorer and developing countries. The alternative could be up to 600 million people falling into poverty.

WTO say world trade set to plunge

Economists from the World Trade Organisation believe that world trade will fall between 13% and 32% in 2020, as COVID-19 continues to disrupt economic activity. The decline is likely to exceed that of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, with the 2021 outlook for recovery remaining uncertain.

COVID-19 drives Sub-Saharan Africa towards recession

The World Bank’s twice-yearly update has forecasted a fall in growth from 2.4% in 2019 to between -2.1% and -5.1%. This would be the first recession in the region in 25 years, with COVID-19 expected to cost between $37 billion and $79 billion.

Oil prices rise in anticipation of OPEC meeting

OPEC and partners are holding an emergency meeting to agree on output cuts, as the demand for crude oil continues to fall. Previous attempts to reduce production were stymied by feuding between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Heat has been filtered on Coronavirus-related news for the 24 hours leading up to a stock market close.

Heat measures the attention a country gets in the news for 24 hours vs media’s average daily reporting on such a country. Above/below 100% = more/less than usual.

The stock market changes are based on the most recent closing levels of major stock market indices.

Geopolitical Impact

Taiwan demands apology from WHO in new spat

Amid criticism from Donald Trump, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for unity during a recent press conference, stating that the virus should not be politicised. He also spoke of the abuse and racial slurs targeted at him during the pandemic, singling out Taiwan’s government as ‘criticising me in the middle of all that insult and slur.’ Taiwan’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou has today demanded ‘an immediate clarification and an apology’.

EU states urged to lift export ban on drugs

The European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen has urged states to lift export bans on medicines to avoid causing bloc shortages during the pandemic. Governments were also asked to avoid stockpiling. Many nations have now created lengthy lists of drugs that are not to be exported during the ongoing health crisis.

UK Brexit plans for December deal are ‘fantasy’

Plans by Boris Johnson to have a deal in place with Brussels by the end of December have been criticised as ‘fantasy land’ by EU officials in a leaked letter. The bloc is struggling to function amid the strain of the pandemic and will be sidelining any issues that are not essential for rebuilding from COVID-19, including Brexit negotiations.

Italian prime minister says EU could fail over outbreak

Guiseppe Conte has said that the EU must act in a coordinated way to help countries hit by the virus in ‘the biggest test since the Second World War’. If new life is not put into the European project ‘the risk of failure is real’

Cybersecurity Impact

ICANN calls on registrars to stop scams exploiting coronavirus fears

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has sent letters to global registrars in charge of issuing website names, to urge them to take steps to prevent cyber scams exploiting current coronavirus fears. At least 100,000 new website names were registered in March 2020 with terms like ‘covid’, ‘corona’, and ‘virus’.

Phishing campaigns continue to use coronavirus and work from home themes

Researchers at Cofense found that credential phishing campaigns have been the most common trend in coronavirus-themed phishing attacks over the past month. Attackers have been posing as global and regional health organisations, transportation companies, and shipping companies. Common delivery methods for spreading malware include archived executables and Office documents containing malicious macros.

Attackers are adapting existing infrastructure to contain coronavirus themes

Microsoft stated that their data shows that threat actors are adapting old campaigns to capitalise on the current pandemic, therefore signalling a change in lures rather than a surge in new attacks. Attacks have been directed at every country in the world, however, the volume of successful attacks increases in countries that are suffering from a coronavirus outbreak. China, the US, and Russia have been most impacted by these threats.

US CISA and UK’s NCSC issue joint alert over threat actors exploiting COVID-19

The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) observed an increase in the use of COVID-19-related themes used by threat actors. These include phishing attacks and exploitation of new teleworking infrastructures.

Scottish Housing Regulator warns of cyber attacks amidst coronavirus pandemic

The Scottish Housing Regulator is warning landlords of ongoing coronavirus-themed phishing and hacking campaigns, following a ransomware attack against a Registered Social Landlord. Director of regulation Ian Brennan stated that an increase in the use of coronavirus themes was observed in phishing and malware attacks against businesses and charities.

