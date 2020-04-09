COVID-19 Threat Digest – 10 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Australia is to deploy helicopters, set up police checkpoints and hand out hefty fines in the country’s Easter travel crackdown against the coronavirus.

Finland aims to significantly increase Covid-19 testing to 10,000 per day.

France’s emergency plan doubles to 100 billion euros.

Hong Kong government wants to create 30,000 jobs in technology, health care and welfare sectors to boost the employment rate amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Italy is planning to extend coronavirus lockdown until May 3.

Netherlands plans ‘world’s first’ scientific test of anti-malarial drugs against coronavirus.

Pakistan extends ban on flight operations till April 21 amid coronavirus

Singapore places a fifth foreign worker dormitory under isolation as virus cases jump.

South Africa extends its coronavirus lockdown by two weeks.

UK Foreign Office has chartered 12 more flights to bring more than 3,000 stranded citizens back from India.

US Air Force airmen are being grouped in ‘pods’ to limit coronavirus spread.

US National Institutes of Health (NIH) begin clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine.

WHO’s latest Situation Report.

Actions by Companies

Airbus halts plan to add new A321 assembly line in Toulouse.

Air France-KLM said it had entered “in-depth” discussions with the French and Netherlands governments over the financing the group will need to weather the COVID-19 crisis.

Amazon is to set up its own laboratory to test its employees.

American Express, Mastercard, Visa and Postfinance have all agreed to raise the contactless card payment limit in Switzerland to CHF 80.

BHP donates $3.5m to fight covid19 in Trinidad & Tobago.

Boeing is reportedly considering a 10% cut to its workforce.

Diageo, the world’s largest spirits maker, withdraws sales predictions, halts buyback programme.

Greggs, the largest bakery chain in the UK, raises £150m through government coronavirus finance scheme.

John Deere begins face shield production at Illinois plant.

Petrobras idles six platforms in Campos basin due to coronavirus.

Renault will not pay a dividend in 2020 and reduces executive compensation by 25%.

Sanofi will supply 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine “to as many countries as possible” if the drug is proven safe in studies.

Vodacom donates 20 million smartphones to South African health workers.

Signs of Recovery?

Australia’s National Rugby League competition plans to restart on 28 May, but still needs government’s permission.

Manz AG, a German solar and other machinery manufacturer is to resume production in Germany after Easter.

Volkswagen has reopened 32 of its 33 car and components plants in China and all of its dealerships, and is optimistic that sales in China could return to normal by early summer.

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Vaccines in focus for COVID-19

The rapid pace of development for vaccines to protect against SAR-CoV-2 infection will highlight the strengths and weaknesses of various modalities- pitting the rapid development timelines for mRNA and DNA candidates against the pre-existing validation of ‘slower’ technologies.

Chinese biotech company says its COVID-19 vaccine ready to start phase II clinical trials soon

CanSino Biologics’ vaccine named Ad5-nCoV will start second-phase clinical trials in the near future, according to Chen Wei, team lead an academician at the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Science’s Institute of Military Medicine. The phase one trials, which was approved on March 19 included 108 volunteers.

Social and Economic Impact

All-cause mortality across Europe has clearly increased due to COVID-19 but some countries are more affected than others

The weekly bulletin from EuroMOMO (European monitoring of excess mortality for public health action) shows excess mortality in England, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands, while the Nordics, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Austria and Greece show no excess compared to usual average all-cause mortality.

Disease control, civil liberties and mass-testing – finding the balance for unwinding restrictions

Drastic measures to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 have been accepted by most as essential. But for how long? Public health imperatives versus civil liberties appear to be heading for a showdown. Can law and public policy stand up against actions by public health authorities?

South African Covid-19 coronavirus measures are impacting its justice system.

South Africa has implemented various measures in response to the nationwide lockdown. These measures restrict access to courts, competition authorities and other public regulatory bodies which may lead to substantial injustices.

Geopolitical Impact

Russia and Saudi Arabia ready to reach deal to cut oil production but Mexico’s approval still required

After weeks of positioning and posturing, Russia and Saudi Arabia are ready to reach an agreement to cut oil production by 10 million barrels per day following an OPEC meeting yesterday. But the deal still hangs in the balance after Mexico balked at the suggested production cuts.

Japan’s coronavirus stimulus plan incentivizes companies that shift production out of China

220 billion yen ($2bn) have been earmarked in Prime Minister Shinzō Abe’s stimulus plan to help Japanese companies move their production out of China. Especially manufacturing of high value-added products are encouraged to be based within Japanese shores. The initiative could further sour ties between the two Asian economic giants despite Abe’s avowed efforts to bring the two traditional rivals closer.

India and Pakistan locked in border fighting amid coronavirus crisis

Despite surging coronavirus outbreaks, Pakistan and India are engaged in their most frequent cross-border fighting of at least two years in the disputed Kashmir.

Arrival of COVID-19 fighting Chinese doctors is causing controversy in Nigeria.

Though invited by the Nigerian government, the arrival of a team of Chinese doctors has been strongly condemned by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) which described their invitation as embarrassing to Nigerian doctors and particularly at a time when Nigeria’s own health workers are fighting the virus “in deplorable conditions” according to NMA.

Cybersecurity Impact

Nearly 65% ​​of COVID-19 phishing emails contained spyware according to report

Russian cybersecurity company Group IB has reported that nearly 65% of coronavirus related phishing emails contained spyware, and about 4% contained ransomware. AgentTesla Trojans were the most popular spyware used (45%), NetWire (30%) and LokiBot (8%) according to the report.

Research shows hackers pushing coronavirus apps to take over Android devices

Check Point’s researchers have discovered 16 different malicious apps, all masquerading as legitimate coronavirus apps, which contained a range of malware aimed at stealing users’ sensitive information or generating fraudulent revenues from premium-rate services.

New Dharma ransomware variant detected inspired by COVID-19

A fresh ransomware variant has been detected based on the Dharma ransomware, using a payload named “1covid” and giving the encrypted files the “.ncov” extension. The variant has been named “Ransom.Crysis.A3” by Quickheal researchers.

