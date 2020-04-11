COVID-19 Threat Digest – 13 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Australian government provides funding for CT scanning to detect coronavirus.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron is expected to extend the country’s lockdown in tonight’s TV speech.

Saudi Arabia extends curfew until further notice.

South Korea to ship 600,000 COVID-19 testing kits to the US.

UK government follows other countries and announces contact tracing app.

UK government is using patient data in COVID-19 response.

US Government lets PayPal take part in coronavirus loans program.

US Navy evacuates 80% of USS Theodore Roosevelt crew as 600 sailors test positive.

WHO’s latest Situation Report.

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Australia, Sydney’s residents call for beach restrictions to be relaxed for swimmers.

French steel sector expected to be declared ‘essential,’ set to resume work.

India plans to restart some manufacturing after April 15 even though general lockdown may be extended.

Sibanye-Stillwater says it could restart limited operations at its South African mines as soon as April 14.

South Korea considers easing social distancing rules.

Spain resumes some non-essential economic activity such as heavy industry and construction but some regions are against the move.

US, Dallas parks reopen after Easter weekend closure.

US, Georgia’s Cloudland Canyon State Park reopens day after being shut down over coronavirus concerns.

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

WHO confirms 70 vaccines in development globally, three in clinical trials

The World Health Organization has listed 70 R&D projects around the world in pursuit of finding vaccines against COVID-19. Three companies have reached trial stages on humans; China’s CanSino Biologics Inc together with the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, Pennsylvania-headquartered Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc together with NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Clinical trials for Scottish drug aimed at preventing secondary bacterial infections caused by SARS-CoV-2

Aberdeen-based NovaBiotics believes it’s drug Nylexa, already in use for complex lung infections in people with cystic fibrosis, could be used to treat severe bacterial lung infections, which proved fatal in the majority of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in China and other countries where there is a high amount of antibiotic usage, and antibiotic resistance.

Social and Economic Impact

Quarantine, isolation and associated social, emotional and economic stressors increase the risk of intimate partner violence

While quarantines are an effective measure of infection control, a recent review drawing on lessons from past pandemics shows the length of quarantine increases the risk for serious psychological consequences. A relevant, yet frequently ignored risk during a pandemic and its socially disrupting response is the physical, sexual, psychological, or economic violence that occurs between former or current intimate partners.

Coding skills in 60-year-old COBOL programming language suddenly in demand due to coronavirus

Unprecedented numbers of unemployment benefit claims puts pressure on aging government legacy mainframe systems that not many know how to program anymore. IBM has teamed up with the Linux Foundation’s Open Mainframe Project to combat this unexpected secondary effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Less reliance on a Chinese supply chain yet more demand for technology are likely changes businesses will face post COVID-19

Diversification from Chinese supply-chain risk is one lesson people are drawing from the Pandemic. There will still be plenty of room to grow, however, for companies that are part of the digital transformation of connecting hundreds of millions of people and collecting data in the process.

Geopolitical Impact

Should military command and control be a dictatorship or a democracy?

The goal of the US military’s new concept for managing operations, Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) is to help commanders to make faster decisions and better integrate actions across domains by accessing any ship, plane, satellite, or troop formation anywhere. An emphasis on communications over command and control, however, could result in a more hierarchical organization.

Taliban set to release 20 Afghan government prisoners

The announcement follows the release of up to 300 Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government and came after the head of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan met Taliban leaders to discuss a reduction in violence in the war-weary country.

Cybersecurity Impact

NGOs targeted by wave of COVID-related attacks

Aid groups say they are coming under an increased number of cyberattacks as attackers are hoping to benefit from money intended for the pandemic response and capitalize on weaknesses and fears caused by the disruption.

“Zoom-bombing” continues, Milwaukee Board of Election Commissioners targeted

Hackers hijacked a Zoom video call scheduled by Milwaukee Board of Election Commissioners to provide an update on guidelines related to absentee ballots in last week’s primary election. Hackers took control of the meeting and posted pornography and slurs. Participants needed a password to attend the video meeting, and though the hackers method in this case is unknown, a Zoom password vulnerability was detected and has been known since the end of March.

Spread by Skype, Pykspa malware reappears in Russia as hackers focus on video conferencing tools

Though rarely seen since 2015, the Pykspa worm has reappeared as one of the most active malwares in Russia during the month of March, triggered by increased use of video conferencing during coronavirus quarantines. Pykspa is a worm that spreads itself by sending instant messages to contacts on Skype. It extracts personal user information from the machine and communicates with remote servers by using Domain Generation Algorithms.

