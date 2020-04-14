COVID-19 Threat Digest – 15 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Australian government plans to bring in a mobile phone app to track people with coronavirus (The Guardian)
- Canadian government updates mandatory requirements for travellers entering Canada (Reuters UK)
- Chilean government announces new quarantine measures due to increase in COVID-19 cases (Prensa Latina)
- Indian government issues fresh guidelines for the second phase of lockdown (DailyNews-India.com)
- Italian government will suspend football and other games until a vaccine is available (Publico)
- Netherlands – Government supports agricultural and horticultural sector (BoerenBond)
- Nigerian government extends cessation of movement order (OSAC.gov)
- Panamanian government obtains $1.3 billion from multilateral organisations to tackle coronavirus crisis (El Mercurio Chile)
- Russian government plans to allocate approximately one trillion rubles ($13.5 billion) to support the economy (Federal News Agency Russia)
- Somali government suspends tax collection for 3 months over coronavirus (Mustaqbal Radio)
- Spanish government will control coronavirus tests at private laboratories (Diario Libre)
- Swedish spring budget pledges SEK 100 billion ($10 billion) to fight coronavirus crisis (Reuters)
- UK promises more tests for care homes (BBC)
- US National Institutes of Health approves Maker Mask for use in all general communities during the COVID-19 pandemic (PR Newswire)
- US Army mobilises medical task forces for communities hit by COVID-19 (Army Technology)
- US FEMA announces funding notice for Emergency Management Performance Grant Supplemental Allocation (FEMA)
- US FEMA ships out nearly 20 million hydroxychloroquine tablets (Politico)
- US Treasury and airlines agree on coronavirus aid package (WSJ)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- Adidas gets 3 billion euro government backed loan, halts dividend (TextilWirtschaft)
- Apple now sharing mobility data from Apple Maps to help public health authorities (The Hill)
- Aviva to provide free breakdown cover and courtesy cars for customers working for the NHS (Insurancetimes.co.uk)
- Barclays delays incentive payments to CEO, CFO due to coronavirus (Reuters: Business News)
- BASF donates 100 million masks (Chemical Engineering)
- Cisco will let customers defer 95% of their payments on new products until 2021 (CNBC)
- Chevron’s $45B Kazakhstan expansion project has been temporarily halted (Seeking Alpha)
- CNP Assurance offers €200,000 for medical research (L’Argus de L’Assurance)
- Daiichi Sankyo has contributed $1 million to Solidarity Response Fund (PharmaBiz)
- Ferrari has extended their factory shutdown until May 3rd, 2020 (Yahoo! News)
- Glaxo Joins Forces With Sanofi to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine (Bloomberg)
- Honda has extended the closure of plants in Mexico until April 30th, 2020 (La Razón)
- Huawei launches AI-based services in Asia pacific to combat COVID-19 (Telecom Live)
- Ikea plants halt production in Slovakia (Slovak Spectator)
- Netflix has donated $1 million to help Brazilian production workers (International Business Times)
- Phillips introduces new ventilator to help free up ICU units in wake of COVID-19 (Philips News Center)
- Novo Nordisk offers free 90-day insulin supply to people experiencing financial hardship (NovoNordisk-US)
- Saudi Telecom has delayed a $2.4 billion deal for stake in Vodafone’s Egypt unit (Arabian Business)
- Sinopec has helped Kuwait build a hospital for Covid-19 patients (Yicai Global)
- Sony has announced a $10M fund to help indie game developers (TechCrunch)
- Standard Chartered bank tells employees to stay off Zoom (Reuters Video: Busines
- Swiss Re commits $5.2m to support relief efforts (Intelligent Insurer)
- TG Arla Foods has donated N150 million to COVID-19 intervention fund in Nigeria (The Guardian Nigeria)
- Vattenfall, the Swedish utility, finds 400,000 face masks stored since birdflu pandemic and donates to healthcare workers (nt.se)
- Telstra extends COVID-19 measures until end of June (Australian PC World)
- Turkish Airlines Won’t Fly International Routes Until May 20th (Simple Flying)
- Walmart partners with Quest Diagnostics on drive-thru coronavirus testing site (WIVB)
Signs of Recovery?
- Bombardier to resume some operations in UK (Nasdaq)
- Canadian Malartic gold mine resumes operations as Quebec authorizes mining activity (S&P Global Platts)
- Denmark lets young children return to school (BBC)
- Hyundai first to restart Czech production, others still shut (Reuters)
- More than half of French industry restarted – Le Maire (TeleTrader.com) and (RTL)
- Peru President: Non-crowding activities to resume gradually starting April 27 (Andina)
- Nebraska mall plans to reopen despite rise in coronavirus cases (New York Post)
- South Australian cellar doors allowed to reopen (Drinks Trade)
- Thor Industries to Resume RV Production in U.S. on May 4 (RVBusiness)
- Quiz, a fashion retailer, reopens its Bellshill online distribution centre (Insider.co.uk)
- Helsinki’s Uusimaa regional border to reopen on Wednesday (YLE)
- Toyota aims to resume production on April 21st, 2020 (Le Journal Des Entreprises)
- Yemen reopens Wadea border crossing with Saudi Arabia (Yemen Press – Yemen)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
AstraZeneca & GSK collaborate to boost Covid-19 testing
As part of the UK government’s new five pillar plan to boost testing for Covid-19, AstraZeneca, GSK and the University of Cambridge have formed a joint collaboration to support the UK national testing effort.
No evidence yet for effective COVID-19 treatments, review shows
A review of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the failed Ebola drug remdesivir finds that it’s still too early to tell. The review concludes that “no therapies have been shown effective to date.”
COVID-19 Chloroquine Study Halted After Deaths of High Dose Patients
A new study found that chloroquine should not be used in higher dosages to treat COVID-19 due to potential harm to patients, specifically fatal heart arrhythmia. After six days of treatment, 11 of the patients in the high dose regimen had died.
AstraZeneca will begin research on an antitumor drug to treat COVID-19
The Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc will begin research on the drug Calquence (acalabrutinib) for the treatment of COVID-19.
Samsung Biologics to manufacture antibodies for Vir’s SARS-CoV-2 mab programme
South Korea’s Samsung Biologics will perform large scale manufacturing services for San Fran company Vir Biotechnology’s SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody (mab) programme under a new manufacturing agreement.
Social and Economic Impact
South Korea holds elections despite pandemic
Voters were advised to wear masks and gloves at polling stations, with quarantined individuals allowed to vote after 6pm, when the polls closed to other voters. The country reported only 27 new COVID-19 patients the day before elections.
Concerns about abortion laws in Poland during pandemic
With protests now impossible under lockdown conditions, human rights groups are afraid that Poland’s parliament will pass a controversial proposal aimed at tightening abortion laws this week. Previous attempts to tighten the same legislation, already some of the strictest in Europe, were abandoned after mass protests in 2016.
Donald Trump to have stimulus cheques signed
In an unprecedented move, the Treasury Department will print the president’s name on stimulus cheques that the IRS will then deliver to 70 million Americans. According to a senior, unnamed IRS official, the additional time taken to print the president’s name could delay the process, although this has been disputed by treasury officials.
New phone mast attacks in UK over Easter
A further 20 attacks on UK phone masts were reported over the Easter holiday, with concerns mounting that vandalism is related to conspiracy theories linking COVID-19 to 5G. One of the targeted masts provides mobile connectivity to a hospital in Birmingham.
Police foil €15m face mask sale to German government
European police have stopped an attempt to cheat German health authorities out of millions of euros through the sale of non-existent face masks. Dutch police have arrested two suspects, according to Europol.
PC shipments fell 12.3% in Q1 2020
Despite increased demand for computers due to lockdown measures and work-from-home initiatives, supply chain issues meant that PC production in February actually declined. This was the sharpest decline in the PC market since 2013, according to a report by Gartner.
LATAM governments in weak financial position to combat pandemic
The Inter-American Development Bank reported that Latin American governments are currently in a weaker fiscal position than they were during the 2008 financial crisis. This will make countering the economic effects of COVID-19 difficult.
Heat has been filtered on Coronavirus-related news for the 24 hours leading up to a stock market close. The size of the bubble indicates the volume of articles.
Heat measures the attention a country gets in the news for 24 hours vs media’s average daily reporting on such a country. Above/below 100% = more/less than usual.
The stock market changes are based on the most recent closing levels of major stock market indices.
Geopolitical Impact
Donald Trump has announced that US funding of $400 million a year to the WHO will be suspended, pending a review of the organisation’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move has met with widespread criticism from the EU, China, Russia, Germany and others.
UN warns of dangerous misinformation during pandemic
Secretary General Antonion Guterres has described a global ‘misinfo-demic’ in a video message, referring to the virality of conspiracy theories on the effects, spread and solution to COVID-19.
Nigeria condemns treatment of its citizens in China
Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has condemned footage of the mistreatment of Nigerian citizens in Guangzhou as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘extremely distressing’. It appears that Nigerians are facing discrimination in hotels and restaurants as supposed carriers of COVID-19.
EC approves €770 million subsidy scheme for Bulgarian companies
The European Commission has approved Bulgaria’s wage subsidies support scheme to help sustain employment in sectors affected by pandemic confinement measures.
Cybersecurity Impact
FBI issues series of warnings about coronavirus scams
The FBI has issued warnings to government and health care industry buyers that fraudsters were posing as organisations that could procure medical equipment. The scammers are using both business email compromise and advance fee schemes. They have also warned that criminals are attempting to take advantage of the current pandemic to target cryptocurrency, using investment scams, and charity donation schemes.
Ransomware targets Canadian government health organisation and medical research university
Researchers have identified an attacker attempting to deliver an EDA2 ransomware variant to Canadian government healthcare organization and a Canadian medical research university.
The attempts took place between March 24th and March 26th, 2020, via a malicious email attachment that exploited CVE-2012-0158, a Microsoft component vulnerability. None of the attacks covered in their report were successful in infecting their targets.
Coronavirus-themed app used for potential espionage campaign
A potential cyberespionage campaign targeting Android and iOS users via an app called ‘Coronavirus Updates.’ was discovered. The app infects users with Project Spy, and appears to be the latest version of a sample first discovered in May 2019.
Multiple fake VPN sites discovered disseminating malware
A new campaign that abuses the demand for VPNs amidst the coronavirus pandemic, tries to trick users into installing malware. A number of newly registered websites that promise free VPN clients were discovered that, once downloaded, install infostealers, remote access trojans, and banking trojans. The fake clients attempt to imitate NordVPN and VPN4Test.
