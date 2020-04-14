COVID-19 Threat Digest – 15 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

AstraZeneca & GSK collaborate to boost Covid-19 testing

As part of the UK government’s new five pillar plan to boost testing for Covid-19, AstraZeneca, GSK and the University of Cambridge have formed a joint collaboration to support the UK national testing effort.

No evidence yet for effective COVID-19 treatments, review shows

A review of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the failed Ebola drug remdesivir finds that it’s still too early to tell. The review concludes that “no therapies have been shown effective to date.”

COVID-19 Chloroquine Study Halted After Deaths of High Dose Patients

A new study found that chloroquine should not be used in higher dosages to treat COVID-19 due to potential harm to patients, specifically fatal heart arrhythmia. After six days of treatment, 11 of the patients in the high dose regimen had died.

AstraZeneca will begin research on an antitumor drug to treat COVID-19

The Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc will begin research on the drug Calquence (acalabrutinib) for the treatment of COVID-19.

Samsung Biologics to manufacture antibodies for Vir’s SARS-CoV-2 mab programme

South Korea’s Samsung Biologics will perform large scale manufacturing services for San Fran company Vir Biotechnology’s SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody (mab) programme under a new manufacturing agreement.

Social and Economic Impact

South Korea holds elections despite pandemic

Voters were advised to wear masks and gloves at polling stations, with quarantined individuals allowed to vote after 6pm, when the polls closed to other voters. The country reported only 27 new COVID-19 patients the day before elections.

Concerns about abortion laws in Poland during pandemic

With protests now impossible under lockdown conditions, human rights groups are afraid that Poland’s parliament will pass a controversial proposal aimed at tightening abortion laws this week. Previous attempts to tighten the same legislation, already some of the strictest in Europe, were abandoned after mass protests in 2016.

Donald Trump to have stimulus cheques signed

In an unprecedented move, the Treasury Department will print the president’s name on stimulus cheques that the IRS will then deliver to 70 million Americans. According to a senior, unnamed IRS official, the additional time taken to print the president’s name could delay the process, although this has been disputed by treasury officials.

New phone mast attacks in UK over Easter

A further 20 attacks on UK phone masts were reported over the Easter holiday, with concerns mounting that vandalism is related to conspiracy theories linking COVID-19 to 5G. One of the targeted masts provides mobile connectivity to a hospital in Birmingham.

Police foil €15m face mask sale to German government

European police have stopped an attempt to cheat German health authorities out of millions of euros through the sale of non-existent face masks. Dutch police have arrested two suspects, according to Europol.

PC shipments fell 12.3% in Q1 2020

Despite increased demand for computers due to lockdown measures and work-from-home initiatives, supply chain issues meant that PC production in February actually declined. This was the sharpest decline in the PC market since 2013, according to a report by Gartner.

LATAM governments in weak financial position to combat pandemic

The Inter-American Development Bank reported that Latin American governments are currently in a weaker fiscal position than they were during the 2008 financial crisis. This will make countering the economic effects of COVID-19 difficult.

Heat has been filtered on Coronavirus-related news for the 24 hours leading up to a stock market close. The size of the bubble indicates the volume of articles.

Heat measures the attention a country gets in the news for 24 hours vs media’s average daily reporting on such a country. Above/below 100% = more/less than usual.

The stock market changes are based on the most recent closing levels of major stock market indices.

Geopolitical Impact

Trump to suspend WHO funding

Donald Trump has announced that US funding of $400 million a year to the WHO will be suspended, pending a review of the organisation’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move has met with widespread criticism from the EU, China, Russia, Germany and others.

UN warns of dangerous misinformation during pandemic

Secretary General Antonion Guterres has described a global ‘misinfo-demic’ in a video message, referring to the virality of conspiracy theories on the effects, spread and solution to COVID-19.

Nigeria condemns treatment of its citizens in China

Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has condemned footage of the mistreatment of Nigerian citizens in Guangzhou as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘extremely distressing’. It appears that Nigerians are facing discrimination in hotels and restaurants as supposed carriers of COVID-19.

EC approves €770 million subsidy scheme for Bulgarian companies

The European Commission has approved Bulgaria’s wage subsidies support scheme to help sustain employment in sectors affected by pandemic confinement measures.

Cybersecurity Impact

FBI issues series of warnings about coronavirus scams

The FBI has issued warnings to government and health care industry buyers that fraudsters were posing as organisations that could procure medical equipment. The scammers are using both business email compromise and advance fee schemes. They have also warned that criminals are attempting to take advantage of the current pandemic to target cryptocurrency, using investment scams, and charity donation schemes.

Ransomware targets Canadian government health organisation and medical research university

Researchers have identified an attacker attempting to deliver an EDA2 ransomware variant to Canadian government healthcare organization and a Canadian medical research university.

The attempts took place between March 24th and March 26th, 2020, via a malicious email attachment that exploited CVE-2012-0158, a Microsoft component vulnerability. None of the attacks covered in their report were successful in infecting their targets.

Coronavirus-themed app used for potential espionage campaign

A potential cyberespionage campaign targeting Android and iOS users via an app called ‘Coronavirus Updates.’ was discovered. The app infects users with Project Spy, and appears to be the latest version of a sample first discovered in May 2019.

Multiple fake VPN sites discovered disseminating malware

A new campaign that abuses the demand for VPNs amidst the coronavirus pandemic, tries to trick users into installing malware. A number of newly registered websites that promise free VPN clients were discovered that, once downloaded, install infostealers, remote access trojans, and banking trojans. The fake clients attempt to imitate NordVPN and VPN4Test.

If you want to receive this daily report straight to your inbox, click here: Email Signup

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.