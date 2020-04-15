COVID-19 Threat Digest – 16 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

India provides life-saving drugs to Mauritius and Seychelles

India on Wednesday sent medicines, including hydroxychloroquine, to Mauritius and Seychelles to help them deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott Laboratories develops antibody test

The antibody test will determine if a patient has been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and as a result, if they have potentially developed immunity.

Droplets and Aerosols in the Transmission of SARS-CoV-2

Research has been conducted to evaluate how liquid droplets exhaled during speech can linger in the air. The large particles to which they refer remain airborne only briefly before settling because of gravity; these particles may pose a threat of infection if they are inhaled by persons close by as well as a contact hazard if they are transferred to another person’s nasal or oral passages.

Swissmedic approves first COVID-19 therapy study with convalescent plasma

Swissmedic has granted approval for a first clinical trial with COVID-19 convalescent plasma in Switzerland.

Gilead Trips After Coronavirus Drug Test Scrapped In China

Chinese researchers have scrapped a second test of Gilead Sciences’ potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir due to low enrollment.

Societal and Economic Impact

Michigan protesters oppose lockdown

Thousands of demonstrators protested lockdown measures in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, as part of ‘Operation Gridlock’, a movement organised by the Michigan Conservative Coalition. Although asked to remain in their vehicles as part of social distancing restrictions, many rallied in person outside the Capitol.

NHS App targets 80% of UK smartphone users

A contact-tracing app developed by the NHS would help stop the pandemic by alerting users to those who self-reported illness. Introduction of the app is planned to take place towards the end of lockdown measures. Estimates suggest that 56% of the population need to use it to halt the outbreak – this is equivalent to 80% of existing smartphone owners.

Trump announces peak of coronavirus has passed

The US has ‘passed the peak’ of new COVID-19 cases, and some states will likely reopen this month, according to President Trump. New guidelines are planned for announcement today, April 16.

US Labor Department reports 5 million more unemployment claims

The claims were filed last week, bringing total job losses to over 22 million since the crisis began, a figure that wipes out job gains since the Great Depression.

UK flies in fruit pickers from Romania

Farmers have chartered flights to bring fruit pickers from Romania into the UK to fill workforce gaps as crops ripen. Nearly 200 workers will fly from Bucharest to Stansted in a series of charter flights intended to address a shortage of nearly 80,000 agricultural workers.

A third of French aircraft carrier’s crew have COVID-19

The French defence minister has confirmed that a third of the 2,000 sailors aboard the Charles-de-Gaulle have tested positive for the virus. The aircraft carrier was brought home early from its deployment in the Atlantic when crewmembers displayed signs of infection. Crew on one of the battlegroup’s frigates were also affected.

Geopolitical Impact

EU may bar rescued companies from issuing executive bonuses

The EU competitions commission is putting forward the restrictions, which will ban dividend payments, share-buybacks and executive bonuses for any companies rescued by an EU state’s share-buying programme during the pandemic.

China denies criticising French response to pandemic

An unnamed Chinese diplomat has triggered a furious response by appearing to criticise workers in French nursing homes for ‘leaving residents to die of hunger and disease.’ The Chinese ambassador has now backtracked, stating that there had been ‘misunderstandings’. The initial comment appeared as part of a longer post on the website of China’s embassy to France.

Trump criticises Chinese figures in press briefing

Donald Trump has again accused the Chinese government of lying in their reported number of coronavirus-related deaths. When questioned regarding the relationship between the virus and Wuhan’s virology lab, the president said: ‘More and more, we’re hearing the story, and we’ll see.’

Cybersecurity Impact

Criminals use cancelled flight refund-theme to acquire target details

Mimecast identified scam emails informing recipients that their flight has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and that they are eligible to claim a refund. The target is encouraged to enter their personal details and financial information which is sent directly to the attacker.

Scammers continue to conduct coronavirus-themed business email compromise attacks

Trustwave identified a range of business email compromise (BEC) scams that feature a coronavirus-theme. Some of the attacks seen by the researchers include gift card scams, wire transfer scams, payroll scams, and scams that pertain to assistance with legal matters related to coronavirus.

COVID-19 lures used to target Syrian users with nation-state mobile malware

An ongoing surveillance campaign, active since January 2018, targets Arabic-speaking users with malware-laden apps that impersonate different legitimate applications. A total of 71 malicious applications connected to the same C2 were discovered, with 64 being SpyNote samples and the others SandroRat, AndoServer, and SLRat samples.

Iranian IUVM launches coronavirus disinformation campaign demonising US

Security researchers have identified that an Iranian group, dubbed the International Union of Virtual Media (IUVM), are engaged in a disinformation campaign related to the coronavirus pandemic, producing and duplicating content that promotes the narrative of the Iranian government.

If you want to receive this daily report straight to your inbox, click here: Email Signup

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.