COVID-19 Threat Digest – 16 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Australia provides $50 million relief package for struggling media organisations (Sydney Morning Herald)
- Belgium extends COVID-19 lockdown until 3 May, but relaxes some measures (EURACTIV)
- Bolivian Government to allocate up to USD 500 million in social bonds for COVID-19 (RPP)
- Brazil government, banks in talks about bailing out companies (Reuters)
- Colombia’s government launches WhatsApp channel to help with self-diagnosis of COVID-19 symptoms (El Colombiano)
- Finland to increase WHO funding (YLE)
- Japan urges citizens to isolate as reports warn of 400,000 deaths (Reuters: Top News)
- New Zealand Government considers reopening border to Australians (ABC Online)
- Russian government to consider a second package of anti-crisis measures (Interfax)
- South Africa clamps down on misinformation and fake news during lockdown (All Africa)
- UK Government extends eligibility date for coronavirus furlough scheme to help ‘200,000’ workers (Energy Voice)
- UK Government have approved a ventilator built by Airbus and F1 teams (BBC)
- UK Home Office urged by British Medical Association to ease visa norms for overseas doctors (Economic Times)
- US Marines deployed to support FEMA (Defence Blog)
- US Navy updates guidelines for COVID-19 cases (Safety4sea)
- US NIAID Study Validates Decontamination Methods For Re-Use of N95 Respirators (NIAID)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- Apple has released a budget iPhone as economies stall (Reuters)
- Apple plan to generate mobility reports based on Apple Maps data (Telecom Talk)
- Banco do Brasil has imposed forced holidays on its employees (Diario Causa Operaria)
- Barrick Gold has bought 800,000 antibody test kits for workers (Mining.com)
- Best Buy furloughs 51,000 Workers amongst other cost-saving measures (FOX Business)
- Covestro provides raw materials for production of medical devices (IHS Markit)
- DBS, Singtel rally to help front-line workers and vulnerable groups (Straits Times)
- EDF reduces its estimates of nuclear electricity production and could suspend reactors (latribune.fr)
- E.ON promises secure energy supply amid covid-19 crisis (Energy Live News)
- Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020 (Bloomberg)
- Harley-Davidson has laid off most global production employees and cut salaries (Reuters)
- Honda to make ventilator compressors in Ohio (Auto Beat)
- Honeywell has started production of N95 masks (FOX Business)
- LuminUltra will supply reagents required for 500,000 tests per week to Canadian Government (National Post)
- Sony will begin to assist in ventilator production in Japan (Nippon)
- Toyota has pushed back restart of North American production until May 4th, 2020 (Auto Week)
Signs of Recovery?
- Alaska – Some elective medical procedures will restart on Monday, April 20th, 2020 (Alaskapublic.org)
- Cambodian government lifts nationwide travel ban early (Voice of America)
- Dassault aviation resumes training flights for Indian rafale pilots (Defense World)
- Denmark resuming citizenship ceremonies after temporarily suspending a handshake requirement with mayors (Bloomberg)
- EasyJet to keep middle seats empty when flights resume (Telegraph.co.uk)
- Etihad Airways plans to resume reduced network of passenger flights from May (Arabian Business)
- Germany – some shops will reopen next week, but social distancing continues (NPR) and (Spiegel Online)
- Haiti to reopen textile factories despite coronavirus fears (Miami Herald)
- Jordan will ease lockdown by allowing more businesses to open (Egypt Independent)
- Krispy Kreme is reopening factory to provide free doughnuts for key workers (Metro.co.uk)
- Minnesota – Clinic doctor says his lab can soon meet gov’s testing requirement to reopen state (CBS Minnesota)
- Pennsylvania senate passes bill to reopen businesses if they follow CDC social distancing guidelines (CBS Philadelphia)
- Poland to reopen parks and forests on Monday as it starts easing curbs (Reuters)
- South Korean air carriers resume domestic routes for spring travel season (Naver)
- Shanghai Disney resort continues reopening with required masks and health checks (Theme Park Tourist)
- Tesla China sales jump as post-pandemic auto production resumes (The Detroit Bureau)
- Toyota, Renault, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Volvo to reopen European plants (FT)
- UK takeaway chains start to reopen (BBC News – Business)
- US – CDC director says some states may be ready to reopen May 1st, 2020 (Reuters: U.S.)
- Vegas Casino executives discuss reopening with dealers in masks (Bloomberg)
- Virgin Australia to resume domestic flights (Head Topics Australia)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
India provides life-saving drugs to Mauritius and Seychelles
India on Wednesday sent medicines, including hydroxychloroquine, to Mauritius and Seychelles to help them deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abbott Laboratories develops antibody test
The antibody test will determine if a patient has been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and as a result, if they have potentially developed immunity.
Droplets and Aerosols in the Transmission of SARS-CoV-2
Research has been conducted to evaluate how liquid droplets exhaled during speech can linger in the air. The large particles to which they refer remain airborne only briefly before settling because of gravity; these particles may pose a threat of infection if they are inhaled by persons close by as well as a contact hazard if they are transferred to another person’s nasal or oral passages.
Swissmedic approves first COVID-19 therapy study with convalescent plasma
Swissmedic has granted approval for a first clinical trial with COVID-19 convalescent plasma in Switzerland.
Gilead Trips After Coronavirus Drug Test Scrapped In China
Chinese researchers have scrapped a second test of Gilead Sciences’ potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir due to low enrollment.
Societal and Economic Impact
Michigan protesters oppose lockdown
Thousands of demonstrators protested lockdown measures in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, as part of ‘Operation Gridlock’, a movement organised by the Michigan Conservative Coalition. Although asked to remain in their vehicles as part of social distancing restrictions, many rallied in person outside the Capitol.
NHS App targets 80% of UK smartphone users
A contact-tracing app developed by the NHS would help stop the pandemic by alerting users to those who self-reported illness. Introduction of the app is planned to take place towards the end of lockdown measures. Estimates suggest that 56% of the population need to use it to halt the outbreak – this is equivalent to 80% of existing smartphone owners.
Trump announces peak of coronavirus has passed
The US has ‘passed the peak’ of new COVID-19 cases, and some states will likely reopen this month, according to President Trump. New guidelines are planned for announcement today, April 16.
US Labor Department reports 5 million more unemployment claims
The claims were filed last week, bringing total job losses to over 22 million since the crisis began, a figure that wipes out job gains since the Great Depression.
UK flies in fruit pickers from Romania
Farmers have chartered flights to bring fruit pickers from Romania into the UK to fill workforce gaps as crops ripen. Nearly 200 workers will fly from Bucharest to Stansted in a series of charter flights intended to address a shortage of nearly 80,000 agricultural workers.
A third of French aircraft carrier’s crew have COVID-19
The French defence minister has confirmed that a third of the 2,000 sailors aboard the Charles-de-Gaulle have tested positive for the virus. The aircraft carrier was brought home early from its deployment in the Atlantic when crewmembers displayed signs of infection. Crew on one of the battlegroup’s frigates were also affected.
Geopolitical Impact
EU may bar rescued companies from issuing executive bonuses
The EU competitions commission is putting forward the restrictions, which will ban dividend payments, share-buybacks and executive bonuses for any companies rescued by an EU state’s share-buying programme during the pandemic.
China denies criticising French response to pandemic
An unnamed Chinese diplomat has triggered a furious response by appearing to criticise workers in French nursing homes for ‘leaving residents to die of hunger and disease.’ The Chinese ambassador has now backtracked, stating that there had been ‘misunderstandings’. The initial comment appeared as part of a longer post on the website of China’s embassy to France.
Trump criticises Chinese figures in press briefing
Donald Trump has again accused the Chinese government of lying in their reported number of coronavirus-related deaths. When questioned regarding the relationship between the virus and Wuhan’s virology lab, the president said: ‘More and more, we’re hearing the story, and we’ll see.’
Cybersecurity Impact
Criminals use cancelled flight refund-theme to acquire target details
Mimecast identified scam emails informing recipients that their flight has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and that they are eligible to claim a refund. The target is encouraged to enter their personal details and financial information which is sent directly to the attacker.
Scammers continue to conduct coronavirus-themed business email compromise attacks
Trustwave identified a range of business email compromise (BEC) scams that feature a coronavirus-theme. Some of the attacks seen by the researchers include gift card scams, wire transfer scams, payroll scams, and scams that pertain to assistance with legal matters related to coronavirus.
COVID-19 lures used to target Syrian users with nation-state mobile malware
An ongoing surveillance campaign, active since January 2018, targets Arabic-speaking users with malware-laden apps that impersonate different legitimate applications. A total of 71 malicious applications connected to the same C2 were discovered, with 64 being SpyNote samples and the others SandroRat, AndoServer, and SLRat samples.
Iranian IUVM launches coronavirus disinformation campaign demonising US
Security researchers have identified that an Iranian group, dubbed the International Union of Virtual Media (IUVM), are engaged in a disinformation campaign related to the coronavirus pandemic, producing and duplicating content that promotes the narrative of the Iranian government.
