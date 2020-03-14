COVID-19 Threat Digest – 16 March 2020

Outbreak Hot Spots US – new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours

New Cases/Deaths

Rwanda reported its first case after a man arriving from India tested positive.

Namibia recorded its first two cases after two individuals who arrived from Spain tested positive.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo reported on its first case. The Congolese national, who tested positive, had travelled from France.

Liberia reported its first case after a man who travelled from Switzerland tested positive.

Puerto Rico confirmed its first three cases. A 71-year-old man was hospitalized and tested positive, along with an Italian couple who tested positive after arriving on a cruise ship.

A number of EU states registered their highest one-day death tolls. Italy recorded 368 deaths, Spain saw 97 deaths, France recorded 29 deaths, while the UK recorded 12 deaths.

Spain reported on 2,000 new cases in a single day while Italy recorded 3,590.

Actions by Governments

US declares state of emergency and updates travel ban

Signed on Friday 13th, the declaration frees up $40 billion for disaster relief. The House of Representatives has also passed a relief package aimed at providing paid sick leave and free testing for those affected by the outbreak. The travel ban on 26 European countries has also been updated to include the UK and Ireland.

Romania declares state of emergency

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis stated that the declaration allows more funds to be assigned to the health sector. A state of emergency can be established for a maximum of 30 days in Romania.

Serbia declares state of emergency

President Aleksandar Vucic said the government will put together the ‘harshest measures’ soon, including the closure of kindergartens, schools and universities. The police will be monitoring quarantined or self-isolated individuals and those who violate quarantine may face up to three years in prison.

New Zealand bans mass gatherings

Gatherings of over 500 people are now banned, but schools and universities are currently exempt. Individuals coming from abroad will need to self-isolate for 14 days or risk being detained and deported.

Spanish government tells citizens to stay home

Spain has gone into lockdown, with all Spaniards being told to stay home unless they are at work, buying food or drugs, going to the hospital or attending to an emergency.

Venezuela begins ‘social quarantine’

Businesses have been ordered to close and citizens to remain at home across six states and in Caracas. Exceptions are in place for transport, health and food delivery. Although the country has not experienced any deaths yet, the public health system is not expected to be able to cope with a sizable number of infected individuals.

Lebanon announces countrywide shutdown

Lebanon declared a medical state of emergency that includes closing down its borders, ports and airport from March 18th to 29th. Work at nearly all private companies, excluding some from the food and services sector, has also been suspended. Citizens were urged to remain at home except for cases of ‘extreme necessity’.

Border and transport-related closures

Germany has closed borders with Austria, Luxembourg, France, Switzerland and Denmark, to all travel with the exception commuters, of goods and commerce

Austria intends to fully halt air traffic to ‘any place with a risk’ once Austrians have returned from abroad, according to Chancellor Kurz.

Russia is limiting passenger flights to and from the EU, Switzerland and Norway, except for those flying through Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. Flights from Moscow to European capitals ‘will not be affected’.

Norway has closed airports to foreign citizens who are not residents.

Slovenia will shut down air traffic from March 17. All public transport is being stopped from March 16.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have ceased international passenger flights, while the UAE and Qatar have put restrictions on entry visas.

Albania has closed its land borders and maritime borders to travel. Both remain open for the transportation of goods.

Georgia has banned all foreign entry to the country.

African nations including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Djibouti have put travel bans in place targeting non-citizens from high risk countries, or those without residency permits.

Outbreak Hot Spots Europe – new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours

Actions by Companies

Apple, Nike and Under Armour announce store closures

Apple has announced the closure of all of their retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27th, 2020, as well as flexible work arrangements for their employees worldwide. They have also moved their annual Worldwide Developers Conference to be an online-only format for 2020.

Nike have closed all of their US stores until March 27th, 2019, and Under Armour have closed all of their North American stores until March 28th, 2019.

Manufacturers temporarily halt production

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have stopped nearly all production of vehicles in Europe for two weeks. Volkswagen have closed their factories in Italy and Spain.

Ferrari have also suspended all production of their Formula 1 and road cars in Italy for two weeks.

EssilorLuxottica, the manufacturer of Ray-Ban and Oakley, have shut their factories in Northern Italy for several days to implement worker-safety mechanisms.

Airline CEO requests government financial aid

Peter Norris, chairman of Virgin Group, is requesting emergency financial support from the government worth up to £7.5bn ($9,236,025,000 USD) to help secure thousands of jobs and prevent damage to the UK aviation industry.

Other airlines around the world including Lufthansa, Norwegian and Air France-KLM have also suggested that they will require similar financial assistance.

Starbucks North America to limit in-store experience

Starbucks in North America is to limit seating in their stores and to close locations in ‘high-social gathering’ areas to help improve social distancing measures within their stores.

Cybersecurity Impact

Ancient Tortoise BEC group use Coronavirus lure

Researchers at Agari Cyber Intelligence Division reported that the threat actor known as ‘Ancient Tortoise’ has incorporated a COVID-19 theme into their business email compromise (BEC) attacks.

The attackers sent an email requesting an aging report (also known as a schedule of accounts receivable) and proceeded some three weeks later to request that funds be wired to a new account. The scammers stated that they were transferring banks due to COVID-19 and instructed the researchers to send funds ‘directly to our factory’.

Agari informed BleepingComputer that they believe that this is the first instance of a BEC group employing a Coronavirus theme in their attacks.

Coronavirus outbreak tracker app delivers malware

Researchers at DomainTools identified a malicious domain that purported to offer a real-time Coronavirus outbreak tracker for Android devices. In actuality, the application contains an Android ransomware dubbed CovidLock.

The malware uses a screen-lock attack to change the password that the victim uses to unlock their device. The attackers demand 100 Bitcoins within 48 hours and threaten that failure to pay will result in data deletion and the exposure of social media accounts.

Users who have not set an unlock password on their phone are vulnerable to the attack. The researchers have reverse-engineered the decryption keys, which they intend to release publicly.

Coronavirus scammers pose as medical supply distributors and charity operators

Interpol warned that criminals are running financial scams by posing as medical distributors who claim to be selling masks and other supplies. In some cases, fraudsters posed as hospital officials in order to request payments for care given to relatives.

Interpol reported that some victims have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. The agency stated that they had frozen over $730,000 that they believe to be associated with coronavirus scams.

Researchers at ESET also found criminals generating ad revenue through a website that impersonated the Wall Street Journal and published coronavirus-themed articles.

Scammers have also been requesting Bitcoin payments in order to fund vaccine distribution to vulnerable individuals in China, and beyond. ESET stated that this campaign repurposed the infrastructure and process of a sextortion campaign that was reported on in March 2020.

Czech COVID-19 testing center targeted in cyberattack

The University Hospital Brno, which hosts one of 18 Czech laboratories testing for coronavirus, was hit by a cyberattack on March 13th, 2020. It is unclear what type of malware was involved in the attack. According to the director of the hospital, its computer systems eventually needed to be shut down.

