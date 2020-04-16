COVID-19 Threat Digest – 17 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Afghan government seeks more foreign aid to fight COVID-19 (Tolo News)
- Australian government urges states to reopen schools despite COVID-19 (International Business Times Australia)
- Brazilian government says it will test drug that is 93.4% effective against coronavirus (Terra Brasil)
- Chile paroles 1,300 inmates to decongest prisons due to COVID-19 (El Chañarcillo)
- China – Wuhan abruptly increased its coronavirus death toll to 50% higher than previously reported (Business Insider)
- Dutch government extends non-essential travel ban to May 15 (DutchNews)
- Ecuadorian government confirms more than 6,700 deaths in 15 days in the province of Guayas (Puranoticia.cl)
- French government says new drones will not be used to enforce confinement (Yahoo! News) and (Libération)
- Germany’s coronavirus outbreak ‘manageable again’: health minister (Reuters)
- Guatemala authorizes unpaid layoffs (MarketScreener.com)
- Israeli government to use sensor tech to combat coronavirus (Med-Technews.com)
- Japan begins temperature testing of domestic passengers at Haneda Airport (mainichi.jp)
- Lebanese government plans to repatriate citizens from the US (Arab News)
- Russian government authorizes use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus (Obl Gazeta)
- Russian government eases movement restrictions for navy and military personnel (Rosbalt.Ru)
- Singapore repurposes cruise ships to place workers recovering from COVID-19 (Gulf News)
- Spanish government wants to immediately launch Digital VAT reduction (Diari MES)
- Sweden is expanding its testing capacity significantly (Hufvudstadsbladet)
- UK lockdown to continue for at least three weeks (The Guardian)
- US CDC to include ‘probable’ coronavirus deaths in totals (The Hill)
- US Congress reintroduce ‘Digital Dollar’ in latest stimulus bill (Yahoo! Finance)
- US government to back Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine with up to $483M (BioPharma Dive)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- AstraZeneca has donated 3 million surgical masks to Direct Relief in the US (Direct Relief)
- BP has donated computing power and scientific expertise to help accelerate research (BP)
- Cathay Pacific is closing their US cabin crew bases and laying off staff (South China Morning Post)
- ConocoPhillips has cut oil production and share repurchases by $3billion (Business Insider)
- Copa Airlines clarifies that it has not requested $700 million from the Government of Panama (ElCapitalFinanciero.com)
- Facebook is canceling all gatherings with 50 or more people until June 2021 (WSJ – Twitter)
- Ferrari has begun the production of valves for respirators (NDTV)
- HSBC CEO tasks new virus unit to deal with business failures among clients (Straits Times)
- JPMorgan halts home equity loans due to coronavirus (American Banker Publication)
- McDonald’s Singapore is suspending their takeaway service as part of safe distancing measures (Channel NewsAsia)
- Nissan extends US production shutdown until mid-May (Channel NewsAsia)
- Nokia increases the warranty of its mobile phones by the Coronavirus by 45 days (Movil Zona)
- Orange has reduced its 2019 dividend due to uncertainty (Zonebourse)
- Roche aims to start selling an antibody test kit in May 2020 (Bloomberg)
- Sanofi and Luminostics are developing a smartphone-based self-test for diagnosis (Telecompaper)
- Sony will produce fewer PlayStation 5 consoles in the first year (Eurogamer Benelux)
- Subaru suspends the work of two plants (Regnum.Ru)
- Toyota has suspended Thai production for another two weeks (The Nation – Thailand)
- Telefónica has bought 150 tons of sanitary material for Spanish hospitals (Diario de Sevilla)
- Tenet Healthcare has furloughed 3,400 hospital workers (Dallas Morning News)
- Qantas and Virgin awarded AUS$165m subsidy to continue domestic flights (Australian Financial Review)
- Vodacom offers free access to unemployment fund website (Telecompaper)
- Yamaha has developed a Covid-19 examination booth (The Nation – Thailand)
Signs of Recovery?
- Apple to reopen Seoul store on May 18th, 2020 (Korea Herald)
- Colombia plans to relax quarantine for ‘certain sectors of the economy’ (Colombia Reports)
- Denmark to reopen hairdressers as it loosens lockdown (BBC)
- LVMH and L’Oréal upbeat on recovery after positive sales in China (Bloomberg)
- Multiplex reveals major London construction sites have reopened (ConstructionNews.co.uk)
- Netherlands dentists ready to reopen for routine care (NL Times)
- NZ Forestry restarting under Alert Level 3 (Radio New Zealand)
- Pakistan provinces allow low-risk businesses to resume (Gulf News)
- PGA Tour plans to resume in June with tournaments behind closed doors (PGA Tour)
- Portugal approves its third state of emergency and plans to reopen on May 2 (Lainformacion.com)
- South African mines allowed to resume operations (Cape Times E-dition)
- Starbucks preparing to gradually open ‘significant’ number of stores throughout May (The Hill)
- UAE’s Sharjah Airport to resume flights (Gulf News)
- US, First Florida beach reopening after coronavirus shutdown (NPR)
- US, Ohio Will Begin Reopening Businesses in Phases Starting May 1 As States Plan Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions (MSNBC Newsweek)
- Vauxhall to restart UK car production amid coronavirus crisis (The Guardian)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
Gilead Reports Coronavirus drug working
A group of coronavirus patients being treated in Chicago were reportedly seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms.
New Zealand launches three new clinical trials
New Zealand hospitals are hosting three clinical trials exploring potential treatments – including much-touted hydroxychloroquine.
Polio vaccine not recommended for COVID-19 prevention: WHO
The World Health Organization does not recommend oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) for preventing COVID-19, as reported by Ecns.cn. The UN body said there is currently no evidence that OPV protects people against COVID-19.
Renesas develops an open-source ventilator system
Renesas Electronics has developed a conceptual open-source ventilation system that customers can use to produce ready-to-assemble medical ventilators.
Study: Hydroxychloroquine does not speed up COVID-19 recovery
A Chinese study has concluded that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine does not speed up recovery from COVID-19.
Societal and Economic Impact
3M sues mask sellers for price gouging
The N95 producer has filed four lawsuits in the last week against firms attempting to sell masks to the US National Stockpile and state medical centres at up to six times the normal cost. 3M has not increased its own prices.
UK government accused of ignoring British textile firms
Industry figures said that the government has aimed for big brands like Burberry in the search for additional PPE, while ignoring less well-known textile specialists. Many firms volunteered to help supply the NHS, but have failed to attract government interest so far.
Colombians protest food shortage
Poorer residents in Medellin and Bogota have protested in the streets because promised food aid has so far failed to arrive. Looting has also been reported in several parts of Medellin, amid increasing unrest at irregular food provisioning and evidence of embezzlement from emergency funds.
Californian nurses suspended for refusing to work without protection
Ten nurses in Santa Monica have been suspended after refusing to work without at least one N95 mask per person, per shift. So far, nurses working in coronavirus wards at St John’s Medical Center have not been issued protective equipment aside from standard surgical masks. At least one nurse has now tested positive for COVID-19.
Low UK demand for power poses network issues
The UK’s coronavirus lockdown may push electricity demand to between 96% and 80% of normal levels, according to the National Grid. This could pose issues in balancing high voltage levels on the power transmission network. A range of scenarios are being considered.
British Columbia ramps up prescription drug issuance
The Canadian province is the first to apply new government guidelines that increase access to prescription medications for those who are isolated or suffering from an existing addiction.
Environmental campaigners oppose bailouts to polluting industries
Amid the roll-back of environmental protections in the US, campaigners argue that bailouts should not be given to polluting industries, and should come with the stipulation that the money will not harm climate or emissions goals.
China’s economy shrinks for first time in decades
The economy contracted by 6.8% in the first quarter of the 2020, compared to first quarter growth of 6.4% in 2019 when it was in the midst of a trade war with the US.
Finnish economy hit hard by COVID-19
The Finnish economy will shrink 5.5% in 2020, according to the Ministry of Finance. The government’s finances are expected to remain substantially in deficit for the coming years, with a current total of 7.2% of GDP.
Geopolitical Impact
Africa could be next outbreak epicentre
Amid a sharp rise in cases over the past week, the WHO’s Africa director has said that the virus appears to be spreading from capital cities to ‘the hinterland’. The continent does not have enough ventilators to deal with a pandemic, meaning that the focus must be on prevention rather than treatment.
Macron questions China’s handling of pandemic
The French president said that there are grey areas in China’s handling of the outbreak, and that it would be naive to say that the country was much better than others at addressing it. The UK has also taken a harder line on the issue, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab noting that there would be questions at a later date regarding why COVID-19 was not stopped earlier.
The Fund has approved $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Pakistan, as the country experiences an urgent balance of payments need during the economic downturn. Experts have voiced fears that a lack of medical infrastructure in the country could lead to a huge increase in COVID-19 cases.
Cybersecurity Impact
Biotech companies working on coronavirus treatment targeted in cyber attacks
The FBI has observed an increasing number of attempted cyberattacks by state-backed threat actors on healthcare and research institutions, in particular ones known to be working on COVID-related research.
Google blocks 18 million malicious coronavirus-related emails daily
Google has blocked 18 million coronavirus-related emails that were used for phishing and malware purposes, and 240 million coronavirus-themed spam messages per-day.
Campaign uses COVID-19 lures to target Azerbaijani government and energy sector
Cisco Talos researchers observed a campaign distributing PoetRAT via malicious Microsoft Office documents, theming some of them around coronavirus. The intended targets appear to be the public and private sectors of Azerbaijan, in particular companies working with SCADA systems.
Ghost Squad Hackers target government servers and sites
The hacktivist group has claimed several recent hacks against government-affiliated sites and servers belonging to the governments of Australia, India, Pakistan, Thailand and Zimbabwe. Researchers believe that the recent attacks attempt to undermine public confidence in government during the current pandemic.
