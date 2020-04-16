COVID-19 Threat Digest – 17 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Gilead Reports Coronavirus drug working

A group of coronavirus patients being treated in Chicago were reportedly seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms.

New Zealand launches three new clinical trials

New Zealand hospitals are hosting three clinical trials exploring potential treatments – including much-touted hydroxychloroquine.

Polio vaccine not recommended for COVID-19 prevention: WHO

The World Health Organization does not recommend oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) for preventing COVID-19, as reported by Ecns.cn. The UN body said there is currently no evidence that OPV protects people against COVID-19.

Renesas develops an open-source ventilator system

Renesas Electronics has developed a conceptual open-source ventilation system that customers can use to produce ready-to-assemble medical ventilators.

Study: Hydroxychloroquine does not speed up COVID-19 recovery

A Chinese study has concluded that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine does not speed up recovery from COVID-19.

Societal and Economic Impact

3M sues mask sellers for price gouging

The N95 producer has filed four lawsuits in the last week against firms attempting to sell masks to the US National Stockpile and state medical centres at up to six times the normal cost. 3M has not increased its own prices.

UK government accused of ignoring British textile firms

Industry figures said that the government has aimed for big brands like Burberry in the search for additional PPE, while ignoring less well-known textile specialists. Many firms volunteered to help supply the NHS, but have failed to attract government interest so far.

Colombians protest food shortage

Poorer residents in Medellin and Bogota have protested in the streets because promised food aid has so far failed to arrive. Looting has also been reported in several parts of Medellin, amid increasing unrest at irregular food provisioning and evidence of embezzlement from emergency funds.

Californian nurses suspended for refusing to work without protection

Ten nurses in Santa Monica have been suspended after refusing to work without at least one N95 mask per person, per shift. So far, nurses working in coronavirus wards at St John’s Medical Center have not been issued protective equipment aside from standard surgical masks. At least one nurse has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Low UK demand for power poses network issues

The UK’s coronavirus lockdown may push electricity demand to between 96% and 80% of normal levels, according to the National Grid. This could pose issues in balancing high voltage levels on the power transmission network. A range of scenarios are being considered.

British Columbia ramps up prescription drug issuance

The Canadian province is the first to apply new government guidelines that increase access to prescription medications for those who are isolated or suffering from an existing addiction.

Environmental campaigners oppose bailouts to polluting industries

Amid the roll-back of environmental protections in the US, campaigners argue that bailouts should not be given to polluting industries, and should come with the stipulation that the money will not harm climate or emissions goals.

China’s economy shrinks for first time in decades

The economy contracted by 6.8% in the first quarter of the 2020, compared to first quarter growth of 6.4% in 2019 when it was in the midst of a trade war with the US.

Finnish economy hit hard by COVID-19

The Finnish economy will shrink 5.5% in 2020, according to the Ministry of Finance. The government’s finances are expected to remain substantially in deficit for the coming years, with a current total of 7.2% of GDP.

Geopolitical Impact

Africa could be next outbreak epicentre

Amid a sharp rise in cases over the past week, the WHO’s Africa director has said that the virus appears to be spreading from capital cities to ‘the hinterland’. The continent does not have enough ventilators to deal with a pandemic, meaning that the focus must be on prevention rather than treatment.

Macron questions China’s handling of pandemic

The French president said that there are grey areas in China’s handling of the outbreak, and that it would be naive to say that the country was much better than others at addressing it. The UK has also taken a harder line on the issue, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab noting that there would be questions at a later date regarding why COVID-19 was not stopped earlier.

IMF approves aid to Pakistan

The Fund has approved $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Pakistan, as the country experiences an urgent balance of payments need during the economic downturn. Experts have voiced fears that a lack of medical infrastructure in the country could lead to a huge increase in COVID-19 cases.

Cybersecurity Impact

Biotech companies working on coronavirus treatment targeted in cyber attacks

The FBI has observed an increasing number of attempted cyberattacks by state-backed threat actors on healthcare and research institutions, in particular ones known to be working on COVID-related research.

Google blocks 18 million malicious coronavirus-related emails daily

Google has blocked 18 million coronavirus-related emails that were used for phishing and malware purposes, and 240 million coronavirus-themed spam messages per-day.

Campaign uses COVID-19 lures to target Azerbaijani government and energy sector

Cisco Talos researchers observed a campaign distributing PoetRAT via malicious Microsoft Office documents, theming some of them around coronavirus. The intended targets appear to be the public and private sectors of Azerbaijan, in particular companies working with SCADA systems.

Ghost Squad Hackers target government servers and sites

The hacktivist group has claimed several recent hacks against government-affiliated sites and servers belonging to the governments of Australia, India, Pakistan, Thailand and Zimbabwe. Researchers believe that the recent attacks attempt to undermine public confidence in government during the current pandemic.

