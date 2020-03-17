COVID-19 Threat Digest – 18 March 2020

New Cases/Deaths

Italy reported 3,526 new cases, bringing its total to 31,560, and 345 new deaths.

France recorded 1,097 new cases, bringing its total to 7,730, and 27 new deaths.

Germany saw 2,095 new cases, bringing its total to 9,877, and 9 new deaths.

Spain reported 1,987 new cases, bringing its total to 11,178, and 491 new deaths.

Actions by Governments

Israel urges people not to leave home except for ‘vital needs and services’

The country’s health ministry issued new directives, telling people they should not leave home ‘except for situations that would obligate it’. Parks, beaches and malls have been cited as ‘off-limits’, individuals are allowed to shop if they lack delivery options, and 10 minutes of outdoor exercise per day are permitted given nobody else is around.

Austria puts another region under lockdown and restricts air travel

The Alberg region in the province of Vorarlberg was put under quarantine until April 3rd. The Vienna Airport plans to stop all scheduled flights with only planes carrying freight or bringing people back home being able to operate. The country’s rail transport is also operating at minimum, declining by 70% in recent days.

US Government to deliver financial aid to citizens and corporate bodies

Donald Trump has announced the implementation of emergency financial aid in the form of cheques sent directly to American citizens. There are also plans to allow taxpayers to defer payments of up to $1m, and companies up to $10m. In addition, the government has agreed to purchase up to a trillion dollars of corporate bonds, through the Federal Reserve, to combat turmoil in the financial markets.

Belgium imposes country-wide lockdown

The new measure is effective from March 18th 11:00 GMT to April 5th. Movement is restricted to visits to supermarkets, pharmacies and banks, or for cases of emergency. Gatherings are banned but individuals are allowed to exercise outdoors if they keep a distance of 1.5 meters between one another.

Australia declares indefinite ban on overseas travel

PM Scott Morrison announced a Level 4 travel ban for the entire world. All travellers, including Australian citizens, are required to self-isolate upon their arrival to Australia. Indoor gatherings of over 100 people and outdoor gatherings of over 500 people have also been banned.

Russia closes borders until May

The closure is effective from midnight on Tuesday, March 17th, to May 1st. The ban will not affect local citizens, diplomats, crew, transit passengers or foreign citizens with residency rights. Individuals travelling following the death of a family member will also be exempt from the ban.

Actions by Companies

Car manufacturers suspend European production

Groupe PSA, the French manufacturer of Peugeot, Citoren, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, have suspended production at many of their factories across Europe until March 27th, 2020.

Ford and Mercedes are also suspending vehicle and engine production at their European factories as of March 19th, 2020, for a two week period.

Canadian gold producer closes offices

Iamgold Corporation has closed their Toronto office as a precautionary measure after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19. The offices will undergo a deep clean, and the employee is self-isolating.

Austrian steelmaker slowing production

Voestalpine, an Austrian steelmaker, is evaluating which plants to temporarily close due to the epidemic. However, employees working in production, maintenance and operation critical areas will remain on site until further notice.

Gree Electric Appliances switching focus to medical equipment

The Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer has announced plans to invest 1billion CNY (143 million USD) into high-end medical equipment development, after near-zero sales in February 2020.

This follows the firm’s newest venture, Zhuhai Gejian Medical Technology, which was established in mid-February. Zhuhai Gajian produces ultraviolet disinfection, parameter analysis and infection control equipment, as well as protective supplies for medical personnel.

Branches and stores closing across the globe:

The Royal Bank of Canada is temporarily closing some branches across the country.

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia is suspending all motorcycle, passenger and road tests for two weeks.

WestJet Airlines are suspending all international and trans-border flights for 30 days, and they will now operate rescue and repatriation flights alongside Sunwing Airlines, on behalf of the Canadian government.

L Brands Inc, who operate brands including Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and La Senza, are closing stores across the United States and Canada.

Macy’s are closing all stores up until March 31st, 2020. Saks Fifth Avenue is closing all stores for two weeks.

L’Oréal Canada is closing all retail stores across the country.

Koninklijke KPN, a Dutch mobile operator, has closed all stores until April 6th, 2020. They have also suspended most network maintenance.

H&M have closed all of their stores in the United States, Germany, Canada, Portugal and Belgium. This follows closures in Italy, Poland, Spain, Czechia, Bulgaria, Belgium, France, Austria, Luxembourg, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and Greece.

Adidas is closing stores in the United States, Canada and across Europe until May 29th, 2020. This will also apply to Reebok stores.

Hudson’s Bay Co. have closed all of their stores for two weeks.

Drugs & Vaccines

Indian Ministry of Health guidelines include anti-HIV drug treatment

The ministry has suggested using Lopinavir and Ritonavir, both anti-HIV drugs, for treating confirmed cases in high-risk groups and those above the age of 60. The newly updated clinical management guidelines note that there is no evidence available to recommend a specific treatment, and that using either of the drugs may result in adverse effects.

Chinese official says Japanese flu drug ‘is clearly effective’

Zhang Xinmin from China’s science and technology ministry also stated that Favipiravir, created by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, has ‘a high degree of safety’. According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, patients in Shenzhen who received the treatment went on to test negative for the virus after 4 days, compared to the median 11 days for those not given the drug. However, a Japanese health ministry official noted that the drug, also known as Avigan, was not as effective when given to those who already have severe symptoms.

Thai researchers develop rapid COVID-19 testing kit

A research team at Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (VISTEC) has created a kit that will deliver results in 30 to 45 minutes, in contrast to the four to six hours needed for standard tests. Up to 4,000 kits a day may be produced at a cost of 475 baht ($15) each.

China starts human trials for vaccine

China has authorised a vaccine for human clinical trials, according to state media. The Academy of Military Medical Sciences will conduct the trials in cooperation with Hong Kong biotechnology company CanSino Biologics.

Russia begins vaccine testing

Laboratory testing in animals has begun, according to Ilnaz Imatdinov at the Vector Institute in Siberia. The most effective of the vaccine prototypes are expected to be presentable by June. The Vector Institute has previously worked on vaccines targeting Ebola.

Blood sample shortages impeding drug development

Attempts to develop treatments for COVID-19 have been slowed by the difficulty in acquiring blood samples from recovered patients. Vir Biotechnology’s CEO stated that it took two months from the time of the outbreak to get a sample, and they had no luck finding one from China.

Cybersecurity Impact

Coronavirus-mapping website targeted in cyberattacks

Worldometer, a website that publishes statistics on coronavirus, was hit by a distributed denial-of-service attack and a defacement, which resulted in incorrect data being displayed for about 20 minutes.

Criminals take advantage of Coronavirus to recruit money mules

Brian Krebs reported that criminals created a fake organisation, named Vasty Health Care Foundation, to enlist money mules to launder funds. The recently registered website lifted the content of the legitimate charity GlobalGiving in order to appear genuine. At present the criminals appear to be recruiting Canadian and US citizens.

Security researchers at Hold Security intercepted files sent between the criminals behind the fake organisation. The files contained job advertisements, and anyone who applied for the role was ‘hired’.

New recruits are asked to perform a series of menial tasks before being asked to process a ‘donation’ from someone wishing to fight coronavirus. CAD 3000 is then deposited into their accounts. The mule is then asked to withdraw the money, taking $150 for themselves, before distributing the rest into a Bitcoin ATM.

Criminals target VPN installers as more employees work from home

In a rundown of coronavirus-themed criminal activity, researchers at Cybereason highlighted a rise in the availability of malicious VPN installers. Criminals are taking advantage of employees searching for VPNs for their remote work by delivering malware through sites which purport to offer VPNs.

Coronavirus-themed email attack spike

Researchers at ESET reported that on March 16th, 2020, a wave of 2,500 devices were infected through malware contained in coronavirus-themed emails. In the days leading up to the large-scale attack, the infection rate was only in the tens.

The attacks, which targeted Windows devices, delivered two malware strains which the researchers speculated came from two different groups. The first malware could be used to download additional malicious software, whereas the second could exfiltrate the target’s information.

ESET reported that the attack primarily targeted users in Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, Malaysia and Germany.

