COVID-19 Threat Digest – 20 March 2020

New Cases/Deaths

Angola reported its first case after a Chinese businessman tested positive.

Haiti confirmed its first two cases.

Italy’s death toll reached 3,405 – surpassing China’s by approximately 150 cases.

Outbreak Hot Spots Europe – new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours

Actions by Governments

Retired medical staff urged to return to NHS

Over 65,000 retired doctors and nurses in England and Wales are being asked to return to the NHS to help battle the outbreak. In Scotland, medical staff who left their profession in the past 3 years are also being asked to consider returning.

Argentina announces mandatory quarantine

The new measure will be effective from midnight on Friday morning until March 31st. People will be allowed to leave their homes to shop for basic goods, such as food and medicine. The quarantine will be enforced by security officials.

Germany plans €500 billion fund to support companies during crisis

The fund is to be used to help companies affected by the crisis and will have the ability to guarantee liability or inject capital when needed. Its model follows the Special Fund for Market Stabilisation, originally set up to support banks during a financial crisis. The government now plans to revive that fund too.

Outbreak Hot Spots Middle East – new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours

Actions by Companies

Geopolitics

Lack of testing and equipment could leave refugees isolated

Limited supplies of equipment could result in a third wave of infections overwhelming health systems in developing nations, even after an effective vaccine is developed. Africa currently has about 600 cases, compared to the thousands in European countries, but the continent still needs to ‘wake up’, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Donald Trump blames China as internal criticism mounts

In a press conference on March 19, Trump appeared to shift blame for the ongoing pandemic more fully onto China, repeatedly referring to COVID-19 as ‘the Chinese virus’. He also stated that his decision to ban incoming flights from China was opposed by the media and that China had deliberately allowed the virus to spread beyond Wuhan.

G7 to take place by video conference

In light of the ongoing effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the White House has informed members of the G7 that the Leaders’ Summit in June will be held via teleconference rather than at Camp David.

Drugs & Vaccines

WHO and Roche begin trials of potential treatments

WHO launched a new trial, aimed to be ‘simple enough’ to allow the participation of hospitals struggling with large numbers of patients. To date, 10 countries have signed up for the trial.

Roche announced that it is working with the US Food and Drug Administration and the US government in launching a phase 3 trial of a drug called Actemra. The medication has been previously used to treat two inflammatory diseases.

CEPI and University of Hong Kong partner to develop vaccine

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will provide an initial $620,000 to the University of Hong Kong to fund the preclinical testing of their vaccine candidate.

Pharmaceutical industry executives expect vaccine in 12 to 18 months

Speaking at a virtual conference hosted in Geneva, the executives stated that they cannot lower the testing standards to speed up the process of having a vaccine on the market.

Cybersecurity Impact

Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security warns of coronavirus-themed campaigns

The Ministry of Public Security in Vietnam issued a warning on March 19th, 2020, over a coronavirus-themed malware campaign that involves emails that supposedly contain Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directive on countering COVID-19. The malware, which only infects Windows users, is capable of stealing data or engaging in further attacks.

New sextortion scam threatens to infect user’s family with coronavirus

Sophos researchers observed a new sextortion campaign, which asks for $4,000 and threatens to infect family members of the victim with coronavirus if they refuse to pay. The text in the email uses some Greek characters instead of English ones to hide the words from simple text matching.

Scammers impersonate WHO to ask for donations

Chester Wisniewski of Sophos Labs discovered a new scam campaign in which threat actors impersonate the World Health Organisation to ask for donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The scammers send emails asking the victims to make donations via Bitcoin payments to a specified wallet address. The legitimate fund currently does not accept Bitcoin payments.

Covid-19 spam email delivers HawkEye Infostealer

IBM X-Force has recently discovered a new HawkEye malware variant being distributed in emails purporting to be from the World Health Organisation (WHO). The email appears to be sent from WHO’s director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom. The email includes a malicious attachment containing HawkEye malware, which deploys a keylogger and info-stealer.

Android malware app spreads itself via messages of fake corona mask offers

Researchers at Zscaler discovered a malicious Android app served on a site which claims the user will receive a ‘Corona Safety Mask.’ The app uses its permissions to send SMS messages to contacts in the user’s phone, and spreads itself via a download link. The researchers believe the app to be in the early stages of development and that more functionality will be added in the future.

Coronavirus-themed campaign uses lure of employee bonus

PhishLabs researchers observed a new phishing campaign that purports to be from an HR department and states that bonuses are no longer distributed the usual way due to coronavirus unless the employee clicks on a statement link. Once clicked, the victim is redirected to a Google Docs page that drops Trickbot.

Hackers offering ‘COVID-19’ discount codes on their stores

Discount codes are being offered on forums and marketplaces by hackers attempting to sell their goods and services during the current economic uncertainty. Due to employees working from home, they are not as protected by their regular IT infrastructure, leaving workers more vulnerable to an attack.

Researchers detail three popular coronavirus-themed spam campaigns

AdaptiveMobile researchers have analysed recent spam campaigns that make use of the current coronavirus outbreak as a lure, and have found three overarching themes.

The first focuses on ‘Giveaways,’ where victims are often offered payday type loans. The messages are typically emotionally charged, pushing victims into signing up by stating that banks will be closing soon.

A second type is ‘Alerts’, that promise official public health information if the user responds. These messages are typically used to harvest phone numbers and then follow up with more spam messages.

The third theme is ‘Selling Preventives/Aides/Cures.’ These messages are also emotionally charged and typically attempt to sell users masks, survival guides, as well as medically unsupported treatments like Cannabidiol (CBD) oil. In one instance, the link included in the message redirected to a fake Fox News website attempting to sell CBD oil.

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.