COVID-19 Threat Digest 27 – 20 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Canadian government to allocate over $306 million to indigenous businesses (Global News Canada)

Germany – Federal government wants to provide more help for restaurateurs (Handelsblatt)

Indonesian government has budgeted Rp400tn to fight the pandemic (Tempo.co)

Japan to boost stimulus by more than $80 billion to fund cash handouts (NHK)

Russian government asked by the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia to extend support measures to foreign companies (Interfax.ru)

Spain has proposed €1.5 trillion fund to help badly affected countries (El País)

UAE announces $5,500 fine for coronavirus fake news (Al Jazeera)

UK government has ordered councils to keep parks and cemeteries open during lockdown (Manchester Evening News)

UK Government has announced a coronavirus vaccine taskforce (itv.com)

UK Government confirms further £50m funding for Northern Ireland (itv.com)

US – The White House and Democrats near a deal on aid for small businesses (New York Times)

US – NIAID selects RedHill Biopharma for in vitro testing (Business Insider)

US – FEMA and HHS share best practices for coronavirus pandemic response (FEMA)

WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

NHS to collect blood plasma from coronavirus survivors for trial

The NHS is asking coronavirus survivors to donate their blood plasma in the hope it can eventually use it to treat new patients with COVID-19.

Experts recommend more clinical trials and preventive measures

Experts have recommended that more randomized trials are needed to come out with a full-proof and efficacious therapy for COVID-19 patients. According to them, there are no specific antiviral agents available for its treatment.

AstraZeneca begins clinical trial of blood cancer drug Calquence

AstraZeneca is beginning a global clinical trial to assess the potential of a blood cancer drug to help severely ill Covid-19 patients.

Google has launched a Testing Facility finder tool

Google has launched a new tool that helps people find the nearest COVID-19 testing facility in the US.

Moderna awarded $483 million to accelerate vaccine development

The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has awarded Moderna $483 million to accelerate development of a potential vaccine.

Societal and Economic Impact

Donald Trump under fire for encouraging protests

President Trump has been criticised by the governors of Maryland and Virginia for encouraging demonstrations and the violation of stay-at-home orders. Virginia governor Ralph Northam said that the president had switched his focus to protesters because of an inability to deliver on promises to supply more tests.

British households expected to lose £515 ($640) disposable income per month

Disposable income is set to decrease significantly as the UK slides further into recession, with an estimated £43 billion less cash available for essential spending between April and June. The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that up to 2.1 million people could also lose their jobs in the second quarter of the year.

Crackdown on Hong Kong protesters during pandemic

Lee Cheuk Yan, a prominent Hong Kong activist and protester, has said that Beijing and local government are using the pandemic as an opportunity to pursue and arrest activists. In a move condemned by the governments of the UK, US and Australia, he and 14 others were arrested over the weekend.

Parisians protest amid lockdown

Parisian police fought running battles with rioters on Sunday night and monday morning, in response to a motorcyclist colliding with a police vehicle. Protesters allege that police have been heavy-handed in enforcing lockdown measures, and that the vehicle was positioned deliberately.

Protests break out in South Africa over food shortages

Looting and protests have broken out in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and a community leader has reported a ‘food crisis’ as supplies run low in some areas. South Africa has one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, with outdoor exercise, dog walking, alcohol and cigarettes all being banned since the outbreak.

Greek refugee camp burnt down following protests

Protests following the death of a 47-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker resulted in a fire burning through a refugee camp on Chios Island, Greece. The woman had reportedly been suffering from a fever, but tested negative for coronavirus. She was then returned to the camp, from hospital, where she later passed away. Authorities have stated that a few hundred people are likely to have been affected by the fire, as their shelters have been destroyed.

Geopolitical Impact

IMF and World Bank urge countries to keep trade open

The IMF’s chief economist Gita Gopinath said that it is not the right time to ‘reverse all the gains we’ve got from globalisation’ and restrict the trade of medical supplies and essential equipment. Countries should instead cooperate to improve global supply chains and reduce both tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade.

US crude oil prices fall further

US oil prices have fallen to a 20 year record low, based on the West Texas Intermediate marker. Lockdowns have been a major reason for the fall, in what one analyst termed ‘the bleakest oil macro outlook […] perhaps ever.’

UN global ceasefire opposed

The United States and Russia have opposed UN proposals calling for a universal global ceasefire, citing concerns that this could harm their legitimate counterterrorism efforts overseas. Further proposals have suggested that the resolution will now include an exemption, allowing states to continue to carry out operations against those designated as terrorists by the UN Security Council.

Cybersecurity Impact

Trickbot principal malware operations utilising coronavirus-themed lures

Office 365 data has revealed that Trickbot is the most prolific malware family that utilises a coronavirus-theme. The researchers stated that they had seen several hundred unique documents containing malicious macros being delivered via email attachments. The senders pose as a non-profit organisation that is offering free coronavirus-testing.

Office 365 credentials targeted in coronavirus voicemail phishing email

Researchers at PhishLabs identified a malicious email, with the subject line ‘You missed a call Corona Update (0:25 sec)’. The message contains an attachment that claims to contain a voicemail. Upon clicking on it, they are redirected to a Microsoft Office 365 phishing page where they are prompted to divulge login credentials.

Gozi malware delivered via malspam leveraging Excel password

Researchers have observed new malspam campaigns delivering the credential-stealing malware Gozi using a range of themes, including coronavirus, and using Excel 4.0 macros in hidden worksheets.

Malicious PowerShell script discovered generating COVID-19-themed RTF documents

A malicious PowerShell script that generates a malicious RTF document that is then spread to all Outlook contacts has been discovered. The document, named ‘urgent,’ attempts to exploit CVE-2017-8570 to download an obfuscated PowerShell code that tries to disable Windows security features.

Coronavirus-scam targets citizens and government of North Rhine-Westphalia

The government of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) may have lost tens of millions of Euros after criminals made a copy of an official website used to distribute coronavirus financial aid. Targets then entered their personal information, which was taken by the attackers and used to apply for aid on the real site. The scam, which ran from mid-March to April 9th, 2020, led to 576 official reports of fraud. Estimated losses range between €31.5 million ($34.25 million) and €100 million ($109 million).

Action Fraud warns of fraudsters abusing COVID-19 pandemic

The UK’s Action Fraud reports a total loss of £2.120.870 due to coronavirus-related scams. Such scams currently make up 3% to 5% of all fraud reports received by Action Fraud, with 3,621 reports of coronavirus-related phishing emails.

Gamaredon APT incorporate coronavirus-theme into attack

Researchers have identified Gamaredon group’s tactics being used to deliver emails with malware attachments, with some of these containing a coronavirus theme. The targeted emails result in the execution of malicious VBScript, containing a mechanism for delivering additional payloads. Flaws in the script suggest that the malware might still be under development.

Teenager arrested for hacking medical data and leaking details of coronavirus-tested politician

A 16-year old has been arrested in Madrid after hacking into the servers of a Madrid health service and stealing and leaking patient medical records. These included those of a prominent politician who had tested positive for coronavirus. Further evidence indicates that the individual had been engaged in previous cyberattacks in Spain and internationally.

