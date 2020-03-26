COVID-19 Threat Digest – 27 March 2020

Actions by Governments

China announces temporary ban on all foreign visitors

Foreign visitors with visas or residence permits are also banned from entering China. In addition, the country restricted Chinese and foreign airlines to one flight per week and flights cannot be more than 75% full. The new measure is a response to almost all new cases in China coming from abroad.

Uzbekistan widens lockdown

The country suspended travel between its 12 provinces and one republic. Some of the country’s biggest cities were also locked down, including capital city Tashkent. Uzbekistan also announced large bonus payments for those working in direct contact with infected patients.

Iraq extends curfew

The curfew was to last until March 28th but has now extended it to April 11th in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

Lebanon imposes partial curfew

The curfew will last from 7pm until 5am, daily. The new measure comes after 35 new cases were reported, bringing the country’s total to 368.

Belize implements new measures to prevent virus spread

The measures include the ban of gatherings of more than 10 people, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, closure of markets and other public places, and restrictions on social activities.

Hungary announces two-week lockdown

The nationwide lockdown is to last from March 28th to April 11th. People are to leave their homes only for work or to shop for necessities. Shops will be open exclusively for people aged 65 or over between 9am and 12pm. Those who breach the lockdown could face fines.

UK offers self-employed 80% of earnings

Self-employed individuals can apply for a grant worth 80% of their average monthly profits over the last three years, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month. The scheme is available to those who earn under £50,000 per year.

Argentina declares 6-month rent freeze

The measure is to help families suffering financially due to the nation’s lockdown.

India announces $22bn financial package to help country’s poor

The package includes free food and cash transfers for those in need of immediate help. Health workers are also to receive medical insurance of up to $66,500.

Zimbabwe permits citizens to pay in US dollars

Last year, the country outlawed the use of foreign currencies in local transactions. It has now lifted the ban, allowing citizens to pay for goods and services in US dollars. The decision was made as part of measures to mitigate against the economic impact of the pandemic.

Actions by Companies

McDonald’s has borrowed $1billion under a 364-day revolving credit line. The company has stated that this is to reinforce its cash position and provide financial flexibility.

Amazon has extended the closure of their Shepherdsville, Kentucky warehouse by a week.

Google has warned companies not to ‘disable’ their websites during the pandemic as this may impact their search ranking. They have released guidelines on how to minimise impact.

HSBC have delayed their corporate restructuring programme, originally announced to help cut costs by $4.5billion a year by the end of 2022.

European network providers including Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone have agreed to share mobile location data with the EU to help map people’s movements in order to better coordinate a crisis response. The data will be deleted once the pandemic is over.

IKEA has donated €26million to help support relief efforts.

National Grid, a UK-based utility company, have postponed their delivery rate increases until July.

Nestlé have offered twelve weeks of salary to staff forced into ‘technical unemployment’.

Singapore Airlines have been granted a $13billion dollar funding package by Temasek Holdings, alongside others.

Toyota has announced an extension to their US plant shutdown. Production aims to be resumed on April 20th, 2020.

Honda have extended the suspension to their manufacturing plants in the US and Canada. They now aim to resume production on April 7th, 2020.

Ralph Lauren’s Corporate Foundation is to begin production of personal protective equipment, starting with 250,000 facemasks and 25,000 gowns in the US.

Petrobras, a Brazilian petroleum company, is cutting oil production by 100,000 barrels per day.

HSBC Canada has announced a $500,000 donation to various charitable organisations that help vulnerable people.

Air Canada has started to operate cargo-only flights to Europe, with future flights planned for South America.

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Korean biotech firm to test virus suppressing drugs outside of Korea

The company’s CEO, Kim Yoon-won, has said that the company will soon launch clinical trials of their virus suppressing drug KzVSF outside of Korea, as they are not able to go into a full-scale test under regulations set by the Korean health authorities.

Societal & Economic Impact

Cruise ships stranded around the world as ports refuse entry

At least 10 ships, totalling around 10,000 passengers, remain at sea having been denied berths amid the ongoing pandemic. Some face increasingly dire medical situations as passengers on board suffer from respiratory illness. Most are confined to their cabins, with meals left outside doors.

Quarantine violators in the Philippines subject to mistreatment

Human Rights Watch has warned of abusive and degrading treatment by Philippines police as they conduct hundreds of arrests of those who violate curfew rules. An image on Facebook appears to show five men placed into a dog cage, while a security officer stands close by.

Sweden takes relaxed stance on social distancing

While many European countries have banned large gatherings and chosen to shut schools and businesses, in Sweden the bars and cafes remain open, with social distancing ‘recommended’ rather than enforced. Only those over 70 are asked to stay at home in a strategy that some have called a ‘wait and see approach’ and others ‘a huge experiment’ that could go ‘crazily wrong’.

Air pollution levels fall across Europe

An analysis of the European Space Agency’s satellite images by Descartes Labs shows a decline in nitrogen dioxide levels across some European cities during March, compared to the same period in 2019.

Three women murdered on first day of Colombia’s lockdown

A woman, her mother and her sister were killed by an ex-partner in the city of Cartagena, only hours after a woman’s rights activist was assassinated 230 miles further south in San Pablo. There is a widespread fear that the COVID-19 quarantine will result in a spike in gender-based violence across Columbia.

Vulnerable people in UK will require food aid soon

‘Just in time’ supply chains are being strained by the surge in demand, leaving vulnerable and isolated groups at risk, said Food Foundation director Anna Taylor. With £1 billion of food and groceries being purchased over the last three weeks, current delivery capacity is not sufficient to fully replenish stores in time.

Profits at Chinese factories fall to 20-year low

Industrial firms in the mining, manufacturing and power sectors saw profits fall by 38.3% from a year earlier, during January and February of 2020. While sales and production have declined due to the pandemic, labour and depreciation still impact the bottom line, noted an official in a statement included with the data.

UK car production will slump to lowest level since financial crisis

With every large factory in the UK closed due to the ongoing pandemic, passenger car output is expected to fall by 18% to 1.1 million this year, according to forecasters from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Geopolitical Impact

Xi Jinping asks Trump to improve China-US relations

In a phone call on Friday 27, China’s president Xi Jinping called on Donald Trump to take ‘substantive actions’ to improve relations between their two countries. After the call, Trump stated that the countries would be working closely together.

Cybersecurity Impact

Spanish and Italian mobile phone users targeted in coronavirus-themed scams

Italian company SoftMining, creator of the legitimate COVID-19 tracking app ‘SM_Covid19’, has warned of hackers disseminating versions of the app containing malicious code. Malicious apps contain the same functionality as the original, but come with a downloader. Lukas Stefanko of ESET also discovered a fake coronavirus tracking app, specifically targeting Spanish users, which downloads the Cerberus banking trojan.

New Netflix phishing campaign targets new users

Researchers at Heimdal Security observed a new phishing campaign targeting Netflix users, which appears to be taking advantage of an increase in new account creations amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Retooled Bitcoin scam uses coronavirus theme

Malwarebytes researchers reported that fraudsters have updated a Bitcoin scam with a coronavirus theme. Targets receive a series of messages from different email addresses with subject lines informing them that they can get rich while at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Clicking through a series of links eventually directs the target to a page where they are prompted to pay an ‘investment manager’ in order to receive funds.

Coronavirus-themed attacks continue to mimic international and government organisations

Researchers at Forcepoint have observed attackers sending emails containing the Ostap downloader to Italian users. The email claims to come from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and contain a malicious Microsoft Word document. Forcepoint also identified various scams promoting health products and cures.

PhishLabs researchers also reported observing credential theft attacks spreading via emails which purport to come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, two other scams falsely appear to come from the WHO, and attempt to get users to pay money to scammers.

Phishing campaign uses COVID-19 testing kit lure

An ongoing telephone scam has been observed attempting to trick Tricare beneficiaries into providing personal details, such as Social Security numbers or credit card information, in order to receive COVID-19 testing kits. Tricare recipients are urged to report any unsolicited attempts to sell or send COVID-19 testing kits.

