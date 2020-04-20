COVID-19 Threat Digest #28, 21 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

DBT approves funding for three companies for developing COVID-19 vaccine

India’s Department of Biotechnology has been designated the central coordination agency for the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. The department has short-listed three companies for funding to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, besides 13 other proposals it received for diagnostics, therapeutics and other interventions.

Faecal calprotectin indicates intestinal inflammation in COVID-19

GI symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting are frequent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) symptoms and affect up to 28% of patients.

Hydroxychloroquine Trial to Include Hundreds of U.S. Coronavirus Patients

Switzerland-based pharmaceutical firm Novartis says it will be conducting a clinical trial of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine on U.S. hospital patients with COVID -19.

Russian vaccine clinical trials to begin June 1

Announced by the head of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the indicative date may change depending on current circumstances.

Societal and Economic Impact

Jair Bolsonaro defends joining anti-lockdown protest

The Brazilian President defended his participation in the protest, where some of his supporters held signs calling for military intervention with him in power. Bolsonaro has stated that he has not encouraged intervention and simply objects to the lockdown.

UK government rebuts newspaper criticism of COVID-19 response

Government advisors have written lengthy line-by-line rebuttals to stories in the Sunday Time and Financial Times that criticised the UK’s response to the pandemic.

Facebook shuts down anti-quarantine pages for some US states

Protesters have been stopped from using the site to organise gatherings that violate stay-at-home laws in California, New Jersey and Nebraska. A company spokesperson said that Facebook removed posts where gatherings do not follow established health parameters set by the government ‘and are therefore unlawful’.

Milan to pedestrianise streets in pandemic response strategy

The city will reallocate 35km of streets to pedestrians and cyclists in response to the crisis. Since the lockdown, traffic congestion has dropped by 30-75%, along with air pollution. As residents start to return to work, city officials hope to reduce their dependence on motor transport.

New Mexico hospitals threw PPE away in January and early February

Two New Mexico hospitals currently experiencing a shortage of medical supplies actually threw away masks, gowns, hand sanitisers and similar items earlier in the year because they were due a safety inspection from the The Joint Commission – a non-profit with significant reputational sway in the healthcare industry. The presence of expired or soon to expire supplies, like the ones thrown away, contribute to a negative score from the commission, even if they are actually still safe to use.

Zimbabwe may be suffering malaria resurgence

Already strained by COVID-19, several provinces in Zimbabwe have allegedly experienced an outbreak of malaria. Over the past week, 18,690 cases have been reported across the country. Some believe that similar symptoms could lead to COVID-19 being misdiagnosed as malaria, given that the country’s testing capacity is low.

Taiwan may have cushioned economy through early action

Analysts suggest that by avoiding a lockdown and containing the outbreak early, Taiwan may have avoided the economic damage suffered by many countries. Strict quarantine measures, health monitoring and infection tracing learned from the SARS outbreak have contributed to preserving its domestic economy.

Geopolitical Impact

WHO says lifting lockdowns must be gradual

The WHO has warned that relaxing restrictions too soon could lead to a resurgence in infections. Lockdowns have been effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19, and measures to lift them should therefore be gradual according to Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific.

COVID-19 pushing Sub-Saharan Africa into greater poverty

The World Bank has argued that the pandemic will push close to 49 million people into extreme poverty, and, based on current forecasts, may cause the first increase in global poverty since the Asian Financial Crisis of 1998. Although Sub-Saharan Africa has so far been hit less by COVID-19 than other regions, projections suggest that it will be most affected by the pandemic in terms of increasing poverty.

Spanish government will propose €1.5 trillion EU fund

The recovery fund, to be proposed on Thursday, will help the countries worst affected by the pandemic and is to be backed by perpetual debt. EU states have so far been at odds over recovery finances, with wealthier northern countries opposing joint debt issuance and southern countries proposing the mutualisation of crisis costs.

Maryland buys test kits from South Korea

The state has bought 500,000 test kits from South Korea according to governor Larry Hogan, who noted that the Trump administration has ‘made it clear’ that states need to fend for themselves.

Cybersecurity Impact

Reports of extortion scams increase during coronavirus pandemic

The Internet Crime Complaint Center has seen an increase in online extortion reports during the ‘stay-at-home’ orders. Targets typically receive emails from unknown parties which state that they have been seen cheating on a partner or visiting adult sites. The emails often contain an old password from a public data leak, and state that the victim has been recorded via spyware.

Fake HMRC COVID-19 Relief Package emails target users

The email claims the user is eligible to make a claim through the ‘Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme’, instructing the user to provide their bank details to receive their COVID-19 relief package.

Coronavirus-themed Winlocker prevents victims accessing their machines

The new variant is a modified version of malware from 2019. It displays a lock screen with a coronavirus image and uses the Windows speech feature to repeatedly say ‘coronavirus’, demanding a password to regain system access.

National Cyber Security Centre launch new campaign and combat coronavirus-themed scams

The NCSC has revealed that in the last month they have taken down over 2,000 online scams related to coronavirus. These include 832 advanced-fee frauds, 555 malware distributions sites, 471 shops selling fraudulent coronavirus-themed items, and 200 phishing sites.

Researchers detail different types of COVID-19-related malspam

Crowdstrike has observed a range of different malspam campaigns using a coronavirus-related theme, including some that impersonate government organisations such as the Colombian Ministry of Health or the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Personal data leaked by proposed COVID-19 tracking app

The source code of an app proposed to the Dutch government, called Covid19 Alert, was accidentally leaked online. As the source code contained user data from another application, it also leaked the personal details of 200 individuals. This includes full names, email addresses, and hashed user passwords.

KrebsOnSecurity investigates surge in ‘reopen’ domains

Brian Krebs has investigated the recent growth in ‘reopen’ domains that demands that US cities and states reopen rather than remain in lockdown. Some of the domains appear to be involved in astroturfing, an activity where supporters of a message or organisations seek to present an issue as supported by grassroots members.

