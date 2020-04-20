COVID-19 Threat Digest #28, 21 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Argentine Government launches aid to avoid a “massive closure of companies” (EFE)
- Denmark Extends Limits on Crowd Sizes to Tackle Covid-19 (Bloomberg)
- Denmark to test everyone with coronavirus symptoms (Financial Times – Europe homepage)
- France has stopped all flights outside Schengen zone – minister (NationalPost.com) and (RTL)
- Germany cancels annual Oktoberfest due to outbreak (Deutsche Welle)
- Hong Kong government extends restrictions in city for another two weeks, keeping bars, pubs and other businesses closed until May 7 (South China Morning Post – News)
- Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus tradition to curb COVID-19 spread (Channel NewsAsia)
- Panama’s government extends suspension of international flights for thirty days (En Segundos Panama)
- Singapore to extend Coronavirus partial lockdown by four weeks (IBTimes Singapore)
- Turkey orders four-day curfew in major cities (The New Arab)
- UAE buildings to be repurposed to help doctors in fight against Covid-19 (Abu Dhabi National)
- UK gov announces ‘Future Fund’, pledging £250M match funding for startups impacted by coronavirus (TechCrunch)
- US-Europe – FDA, EMA and 16 drugmakers take part in development effort (Pharmacist.com)
- US – Pentagon Picks 3M, Honeywell, Owens & Minor to Make N95 Masks (Bloomberg)
- US – CDC Unveils FHIR-Based COVID-19 EHR Reporting Application (EHRIntelligience.com)
- US – NIAID primate study supports remdesivir for treating COVID-19 (Federal Labs)
- US readying ‘substantial’ aid to help Yemen fight coronavirus (Today Online)
- US – Trump says he will sign an order to temporarily suspend immigration to the U.S. (Washington Post)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- Admiral has offered £25 insurance refunds to customers driving less (Admiral)
- Apple has released instructions on how to make a face shield (Apple)
- Apple has been asked by the French government to allow their tracking app to use bluetooth in the background (RTL Nieuws)
- Amazon faced with workers walking off jobs over their treatment (The Hill)
- BCP and Santander customers in Portugal will have to wear masks to go to the counter (ECO – Economia Online)
- BHP has postponed the expansion of a copper mine in Chile (Expansion.com)
- Couche-Tard has dropped $5.6 billion bid for Caltex (CTV News)
- Danone sales rise but 2020 targets withdrawn (Zonebourse)
- Facebook has removed anti-lockdown protest events (Telegraph)
- Ferrari rolls out coronavirus testing to get staff ready for work (Reuters: Business News)
- Gazprom Neft has started to produce antiseptic solutions (Gazeta.ru)
- Grifols has reported a 63% increase in earnings, and expects to have their test kits ready by May 2020 (Expansion.com)
- IKEA has released their recipe for Swedish meatballs (FOXNews.com)
- McDonald’s Japan has banned eat-in dining at over 1,900 locations across Japan (Japan Today)
- Marriott’s CEO has stated that most Marriott Hotels will survive (Bloomberg)
- Nissan is shutting down their global headquarters and other Japan facilities (Jakarta Post)
- Philip Morris Italy launches anti-Covid measures for employees and supply chain (MSN Italy)
- Philips predicts intensive care beds to double globally (FT.com – Health)
- Primark furloughs 68,000 staff as it confirms stores won’t reopen until coronavirus is under control (Liverpool Echo)
- Rakuten has started selling coronavirus testing kits to companies in Tokyo (Japan Times)
- Sharp’s website crashed due to demand to buy facemasks (Channel NewsAsia)
- Sepura and GEG provide critical communications to Bergamo emergency hospital (Telecompaper)
- Taylor Wimpey boss builds PPE on 3D printers (London Evening Standard)
- Telenor Pakistan has contributed PKR 50 million to relief fund (Telecompaper)
- Tryg insurance company sees wave of travel claims on cancelled summer holidays (Reuters)
- UPS has seen increased demand from healthcare and ecommerce (Bloomberg)
- Unicef and Microsoft have launched a global learning platform (Telecompaper)
- Virgin Australia goes into administration (HeraldSun.com.au Top News)
- Volkswagen SA to produce masks and medical equipment (IOL)
- Walmart’s 1.5 million employees to wear face masks (CBS News)
- Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Bank of America sued over coronavirus small business loans (Politico)
Signs of Recovery?
- Australia – Elective surgery to restart (ABC)
- Bali reopens for business: Holiday island plans to invite tourists to return in May (Mail Online UK)
- Canada – Ontario begins working on plan to reopen as modelling data shows cases have peaked (CTV News)
- Canada – House of Commons resumes regular sittings despite pandemic, Nova Scotia shooting (News 1130)
- China to speed up resuming normal medical services in low-risk regions (Xinhua News Agency)
- Italy vows to reopen as Europe takes steps to ease virus curbs (Bloomberg)
- Philippine government looking into proposal to letoffshore gaming operators resume operations (Straits Times)
- South Korea baseball returns as virus curbs ease (The Straits Times All News)
- Spain – Renault will resume production next week in Palencia and Carrocerías (ABC.es)
- UK – former chancellor pushes to reopen economy (Politico.eu)
- UK – Bombardier set to resume production in Belfast on May 4 (The Irish News)
- US – Tyson Food plant in Columbus Junction to reopen in limited capacity (WHO NewsRadio 1040)
- US – Georgia, Tennessee, SC announce plans to reopen some businesses, wind down coronavirus stay-at-home orders (Fox News)
- US – San Diego to reopen neighborhood parks as promising signs emerge in COVID-19 fight (U-T San Diego Latest)
- Volvo Cars reopens Torslanda manufacturing plant and offices in Sweden (Post Online Media)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
DBT approves funding for three companies for developing COVID-19 vaccine
India’s Department of Biotechnology has been designated the central coordination agency for the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. The department has short-listed three companies for funding to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, besides 13 other proposals it received for diagnostics, therapeutics and other interventions.
Faecal calprotectin indicates intestinal inflammation in COVID-19
GI symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting are frequent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) symptoms and affect up to 28% of patients.
Hydroxychloroquine Trial to Include Hundreds of U.S. Coronavirus Patients
Switzerland-based pharmaceutical firm Novartis says it will be conducting a clinical trial of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine on U.S. hospital patients with COVID -19.
Russian vaccine clinical trials to begin June 1
Announced by the head of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the indicative date may change depending on current circumstances.
Societal and Economic Impact
Jair Bolsonaro defends joining anti-lockdown protest
The Brazilian President defended his participation in the protest, where some of his supporters held signs calling for military intervention with him in power. Bolsonaro has stated that he has not encouraged intervention and simply objects to the lockdown.
UK government rebuts newspaper criticism of COVID-19 response
Government advisors have written lengthy line-by-line rebuttals to stories in the Sunday Time and Financial Times that criticised the UK’s response to the pandemic.
Facebook shuts down anti-quarantine pages for some US states
Protesters have been stopped from using the site to organise gatherings that violate stay-at-home laws in California, New Jersey and Nebraska. A company spokesperson said that Facebook removed posts where gatherings do not follow established health parameters set by the government ‘and are therefore unlawful’.
Milan to pedestrianise streets in pandemic response strategy
The city will reallocate 35km of streets to pedestrians and cyclists in response to the crisis. Since the lockdown, traffic congestion has dropped by 30-75%, along with air pollution. As residents start to return to work, city officials hope to reduce their dependence on motor transport.
New Mexico hospitals threw PPE away in January and early February
Two New Mexico hospitals currently experiencing a shortage of medical supplies actually threw away masks, gowns, hand sanitisers and similar items earlier in the year because they were due a safety inspection from the The Joint Commission – a non-profit with significant reputational sway in the healthcare industry. The presence of expired or soon to expire supplies, like the ones thrown away, contribute to a negative score from the commission, even if they are actually still safe to use.
Zimbabwe may be suffering malaria resurgence
Already strained by COVID-19, several provinces in Zimbabwe have allegedly experienced an outbreak of malaria. Over the past week, 18,690 cases have been reported across the country. Some believe that similar symptoms could lead to COVID-19 being misdiagnosed as malaria, given that the country’s testing capacity is low.
Taiwan may have cushioned economy through early action
Analysts suggest that by avoiding a lockdown and containing the outbreak early, Taiwan may have avoided the economic damage suffered by many countries. Strict quarantine measures, health monitoring and infection tracing learned from the SARS outbreak have contributed to preserving its domestic economy.
Geopolitical Impact
WHO says lifting lockdowns must be gradual
The WHO has warned that relaxing restrictions too soon could lead to a resurgence in infections. Lockdowns have been effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19, and measures to lift them should therefore be gradual according to Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific.
COVID-19 pushing Sub-Saharan Africa into greater poverty
The World Bank has argued that the pandemic will push close to 49 million people into extreme poverty, and, based on current forecasts, may cause the first increase in global poverty since the Asian Financial Crisis of 1998. Although Sub-Saharan Africa has so far been hit less by COVID-19 than other regions, projections suggest that it will be most affected by the pandemic in terms of increasing poverty.
Spanish government will propose €1.5 trillion EU fund
The recovery fund, to be proposed on Thursday, will help the countries worst affected by the pandemic and is to be backed by perpetual debt. EU states have so far been at odds over recovery finances, with wealthier northern countries opposing joint debt issuance and southern countries proposing the mutualisation of crisis costs.
Maryland buys test kits from South Korea
The state has bought 500,000 test kits from South Korea according to governor Larry Hogan, who noted that the Trump administration has ‘made it clear’ that states need to fend for themselves.
Cybersecurity Impact
Reports of extortion scams increase during coronavirus pandemic
The Internet Crime Complaint Center has seen an increase in online extortion reports during the ‘stay-at-home’ orders. Targets typically receive emails from unknown parties which state that they have been seen cheating on a partner or visiting adult sites. The emails often contain an old password from a public data leak, and state that the victim has been recorded via spyware.
Fake HMRC COVID-19 Relief Package emails target users
The email claims the user is eligible to make a claim through the ‘Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme’, instructing the user to provide their bank details to receive their COVID-19 relief package.
Coronavirus-themed Winlocker prevents victims accessing their machines
The new variant is a modified version of malware from 2019. It displays a lock screen with a coronavirus image and uses the Windows speech feature to repeatedly say ‘coronavirus’, demanding a password to regain system access.
National Cyber Security Centre launch new campaign and combat coronavirus-themed scams
The NCSC has revealed that in the last month they have taken down over 2,000 online scams related to coronavirus. These include 832 advanced-fee frauds, 555 malware distributions sites, 471 shops selling fraudulent coronavirus-themed items, and 200 phishing sites.
Researchers detail different types of COVID-19-related malspam
Crowdstrike has observed a range of different malspam campaigns using a coronavirus-related theme, including some that impersonate government organisations such as the Colombian Ministry of Health or the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Personal data leaked by proposed COVID-19 tracking app
The source code of an app proposed to the Dutch government, called Covid19 Alert, was accidentally leaked online. As the source code contained user data from another application, it also leaked the personal details of 200 individuals. This includes full names, email addresses, and hashed user passwords.
KrebsOnSecurity investigates surge in ‘reopen’ domains
Brian Krebs has investigated the recent growth in ‘reopen’ domains that demands that US cities and states reopen rather than remain in lockdown. Some of the domains appear to be involved in astroturfing, an activity where supporters of a message or organisations seek to present an issue as supported by grassroots members.
