COVID-19 Threat Digest #29, 22 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Argentine government will give 850 million pesos to pay workers wages (La Jornada Mexico)
- Bolivian government members will donate part of their salary to fight the coronavirus (Expansion.com)
- German government is currently not planning to forego ministerial salaries (Spiegel Online)
- Mexican government says country now in phase 3 of the coronavirus outbreak, thousands to be infected (MedioTiempo.com)
- Peruvian government formalizes delivery of 380 Sol voucher for households vulnerable by coronavirus (El Mercurio Chile)
- Spanish government approved on Tuesday a new extension of the lockdown until May 9 (RCN Radio)
- South Africa: Ramaphosa’s Government Steps Up to Plate With R500 Billion Stimulus Plan (News24)
- UK government set to bail out cities’ train and tram networks (Financial Times)
- US Air Force builds facility in Guam to accommodate Roosevelt sailors (Air Force Times)
- US – CDC chief warns of ‘even more difficult’ wave of coronavirus next winter (The Guardian)
- US immigration ban to last 60 days, target those seeking permanent residency (Reuters)
- US Marine Corps cancels fitness tests due to coronavirus pandemic (Military.com)
- US – NIH recommends against combining hydroxychloroquine with Z-Pak to treat COVID-19 (The Hill)
- US Senate passes $500 billion coronavirus aid package, headed to House (Reuters: Business News)
- US – Trump says he will ask Harvard, big businesses to return coronavirus relief funds (The Hill)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- Air Canada suspends all remaining U.S. flights effective April 26 as well as flights to Edinburgh and Glasgow (CTV News) and (The Scotsman)
- Airbus engages ‘remote delivery’ initiative to transfer aircraft to customers (FlightGlobal)
- Anglo American board members to contribute to Covid-19 relief efforts (Mining Technology)
- Dell, Cisco and others offer financing as hardware and software deals slump (TheStreet.com)
- Expedia to sell off $1 billion stake to private equity firms (TheStreet.com)
- ExxonMobil breaks ground on multibillion-dollar chemical complex in China (Xinhua News Agency)
- Facebook’s summer 2020 internship program will be entirely virtual due to the pandemic (Business Insider)
- Foxconn begins making masks at facility in Mount Pleasant (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- Google drops shopping service charges to counter Amazon (Reuters)
- Grupo México donates 1.3 million pesos and equipment to the Red Cross (El Imparcial México)
- Hormel Mexican food joint venture closes Texas plant (StarTribune)
- Legal & General warns firms to act fairly during coronavirus crisis (The Guardian)
- Lockheed Martin trims sales outlook as coronavirus hits supply chain (Reuters: Business News)
- L’Oréal South Africa to donate hand sanitizers to Covid-19 Solidarity Fund (IOL)
- Netflix helped by lockdown, adds record 16m subscribers in first quarter (Sky News Latest)
- Nokia phones to get a 60-day warranty extension in India (Hindustan Times)
- Philip Morris pulls 2020 earnings forecast on virus risk (Bloomberg-Quint)
- Roche to launch virus antibody test at start of May: CEO (Bloomberg)
- Ryanair tells customers they cannot get flight refunds until coronavirus crisis is over (Mail Online UK)
- Schlumberger withdraws job offers to IIT graduates (The Freepress Journal)
- UPS and DroneUp team up to test drone delivery of medical supplies (FOXNews.com)
- UniCredit announces 900 million corrections for coronavirus, CEO Mustier cuts salary (La Repubblica)
- Wärtsilä says share of renewable energy up rapidly amid COVID-19 (Today Online)
- Woolworths, Australia, doubles delivery capacity as online soars Australian Financial Review)
Signs of Recovery?
- Australia – Bondi Beach to reopen for surfing as coronavirus cases slow (The Straits Times All News)
- Austrian restaurants are allowed to reopen from mid-May (Handelsblatt)
- China – Beijing reopens 30 percent of scenic spots as COVID-19 ebbs (Globaltimes.cn
- Coronavirus reopening, thermal cameras may become key (International Business Times)
- Cyprus takes first steps to relax coronavirus restrictions, restart economy (Famagusta Gazette)
- Dutch primary schools to reopen part time on May 11 (EuroNews)
- Emirates airline says will resume services ‘as soon as conditions allow’ (Gulf Business)
- Greece to present plan to relax coronavirus measures next week (Bloomberg)
- JPMorgan Chase plans to return employees to work in phases – memo (Reuters UK)
- McDonald’s to ‘slowly’ start reopening coronavirus-closed US dining rooms: Report (FOXBusiness.com)
- Mexico is being asked by Pentagon to reopen factories closed by COVID-19 (El Imparcial México) and (Defense One)
- Michelin to reopen Stoke-on-Trent UK factory as hundreds of furloughed staff to return to work (Stoke on Trent Live)
- New Zealand KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr. and Taco Bell announce reopening plans (New Zealand Herald)
- South Korea – Some outdoor facilities reopen amid social distancing (Korea Broadcasting System)
- Sweden’s top football league to resume with crowds in attendance on 14 June (as.com)
- Texelis of France resumes production at Limoges (Jane’s)
- UK – Environment Agency relaxes waste permit rules (Clyde & Co)
- US – North Texas car dealerships are reopening showrooms after receiving ‘essential’ designation (Dallas Morning News)
- US – Texas prepares to resume elective medical procedures (NBC 5 Dallas-Forth Worth)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
JAMA literature review published
Researchers around the globe are working furiously to identify drugs that could prevent illness or provide treatment, as evidenced by a recent literature review that identified 1,315 scientific articles devoted to that topic. Published in JAMA, it includes reports on 351 related clinical trials with 291 specifically aimed at COVID-19.
Drug trial under way in Australia
Researchers are launching the ASCOT trial to test the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the HIV treatment lopinavir/ritonavir on patients infected with the novel coronavirus.
Chinese research team finds coronavirus mutations
New research in China found 31 mutations in the genetic code of the coronavirus within 11 coronavirus patients. Nineteen of the mutations in COVID-19 were novel, meaning they had not been seen before.
UK government announces vaccine testing to begin on Thursday
Human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University are to begin on Thursday, health secretary Matt Hancock has announced.
First clinical vaccine trials to begin in Germany
The first clinical trials of a vaccine will be launched in Germany by the company BioNTech, based in Mainz, in association with the American laboratory Pfizer.
FDA warns against use of unproven COVID-19 antibody tests
Regulators have said that antibody tests shouldn’t be used as the sole basis to confirm someone has had COVID-19, amid questions about their accuracy.
HIV and flu drugs prove futile
In a small randomized control study, researchers in China found that HIV drug Kaletra and influenza drug Arbidol have no effect on patients with mild to moderately severe COVID-19 infections.
NIH panel recommends against use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin
A panel of experts convened by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has issued coronavirus treatment guidelines, recommending against the use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin outside clinical trials.
Nasal spray being tested as potential treatment
Researchers in Utah are studying the effectiveness of antihistamine-treated nasal spray on cell cultures infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
Researchers investigate the role of serology for COVID-19 control
An article published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases investigates the effectiveness of using intensive surveillance with broader testing strategies to identify and contain cases.
Societal and Economic Impact
CDC Director Robert Redfield said that a second wave of COVID-19 later in the year could be even worse than the current one, especially if coincided with flu season, placing a huge additional burden on the country’s health systems.
Consumer group Which? Has reported that all of the UK’s airlines and most major travel firms are breaking the law by denying refunds to customers for trips cancelled due to the pandemic. Many firms are instead offering vouchers or notes of credit, which would have no value if the issuing company collapsed. Travellers are awaiting up to £7 billion ($8.6 billion) in COVID-19 related refunds.
Taiwan tracing ship after outbreak on board
Taiwan’s Defence Minister has offered to resign after three ships returning from a friendship visit to the Pacific island of Palau may have brought coronavirus back to Taiwan. Texts have been sent to thousands of people who might have come into contact with the 700 sailors, 27 of whom are confirmed cases.
India pauses rapid testing after inaccurate results
India’s Council of Medical Research has advised all states to cease antibody testing for two days until the proper functioning of testing kits can be confirmed. Indian states have reported huge variations in rapid test results, some of which did not correlate with results from PCR tests.
The UK benchmark for oil has fallen 10% to £13 ($16) per barrel, just a day after the West Texas Intermediate dropped below zero for the first time in history. There is currently a supply glut and worldwide shortage of storage space for oil.
UK government urged to push new road funding into broadband
The UK’s climate change advisor is urging ministers to spend the £28 billion planned for new roads on improving broadband access instead. The government’s road-building plans assume a 1% increase in travel demand per year, but this may no longer be accurate given the move to remote working created by the pandemic. The head of the AA motoring association has also stated that demand for road travel is likely to decrease over time.
France asks Apple to remove privacy protection for COVID-19 app
Apple’s operating system stops apps from using bluetooth in the background if data will be exported from the device, a technical obstacle to French plans for a contact-tracing app. The government has planned to deploy the app by May 11 and Digital Minister Cedric O has asked Apple to remove the restriction.
Geopolitical Impact
WFP says world at risk of ‘biblical’ famine
The head of the World Food Programme has said that urgent action is needed to avoid a catastrophe, as the number of people suffering from hunger could soon increase from 135 million to over 250 million. Before the pandemic, there were already severe food shortages in parts of East Africa and South Asia due to drought and locusts.
Australian prime minister pushes for WHO inspectors
Scott Morrison is urging allies to back an overhaul of the WHO, including mandating investigators to determine the sources of future disease outbreaks. The three-point plan has reportedly been raised with the leaders of the US, France, Germany and New Zealand, and has met with interest but not support.
Missouri sues China over pandemic
The state of Missouri is attempting to sue China and the communist party over the country’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. The state’s attorney general has accused several laboratories, government ministries and the CCP of ‘misrepresentations, concealment and retaliation’. China is protected by sovereign immunity.
Internal politics hold up IMF loan to Bosnia
Bosnia’s central cabinet failed to approve borrowing from the IMF even after the Fund approved a $361 million loan to the country. The internal approval process was held up by a disagreement over cantonal loan repayments.
Cybersecurity Impact
FBI warns of ongoing coronavirus-themed phishing attacks against US healthcare providers
The FBI flash alert stated that on March 18th, 2020, the network perimeter cyber security tools linked with medical providers based in the US detected email phishing attacks. The coronavirus-themed emails, which came from domestic and international IP addresses, contained malicious attachments.
The attachments came in multiple forms including Microsoft Word documents, Microsoft Visual Basic Script, Java, and more. The FBI stated that the malicious attachments would have likely opened a path for further infection.
US Department of Defense networks targeted in coronavirus-themed attacks
The US DOD-DIB Collaborative Information Sharing Environment (DCISE) has been monitoring COVID-19-themed social engineering and email phishing scams attempting to infiltrate and exploit the Department of Defense and Defense Industrial Base networks. DCISE has received multiple reports over the past months, in particular of domain masquerading.
DCISE has also been warned of a US government Central Authentication Service login service that had been compromised to be used in a phishing scheme. The service in question has since been taken offline and the incident is currently being investigated.
Coronavirus-themed email contains Formbook info stealer
Researchers at Fortinet identified a spearphishing attack that targets companies who engage with biomedical firms. The email, which claims to be from a biomedical company, attempts to deliver Formbook malware to targets. The researchers stated that the email originates from an IP address that may have been compromised by the attacker.
Successful attacks could lead to financial, data, or intellectual property loss. Fortinet revealed that one of the attacker’s targets was a chemical company in the Czech Republic.
Convincing spearphishing emails containing Agent Tesla target oil, gas, and shipping sectors
Researchers identified two spearphishing campaigns attempting to deliver Agent Tesla spyware via emails which contained legitimate information and industry jargon. The malware, which is spread through malicious attachments, can steal credentials, log keystrokes, perform screen captures, and more.
The first campaign, which occurred on March 31st, 2020, targeted the oil and gas sectors primarily in the US, MENA region, and Malaysia. The attackers posed as the Egyptian state oil company Enppi.
The second campaign, which began on April 12th, 2020 and lasted for two days, targeted shipping companies in the Philippines. The attackers posed as Glory Shipping Marine Co Ltd and sent emails containing a malicious attachment that purported to be an Estimated Port Disbursement Account for the MT.Sinar Maluku.
Emails and passwords from WHO, CDC and Gates Foundation circulating on Neo-Nazi network
A data dump containing the email addresses and passwords of members of the Gates Foundation, World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently being circulating on a right-wing extremist network.
Motherboard states that this data dump may be an attempt to intimidate governmental and non-governmental groups at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Rita Katz of SITE Intelligence, who first spotted the data dump, also noted that this behaviour aligns with previous targeting by such groups during the pandemic.
According to Motherboard, much of the data is likely outdated and it appears to have been compiled from a previous data breach. Discussions regarding the dump first appeared on 9chan on April 20th, 2020, before spreading onto a number of social media platforms.
