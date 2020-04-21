COVID-19 Threat Digest #29, 22 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

JAMA literature review published

Researchers around the globe are working furiously to identify drugs that could prevent illness or provide treatment, as evidenced by a recent literature review that identified 1,315 scientific articles devoted to that topic. Published in JAMA, it includes reports on 351 related clinical trials with 291 specifically aimed at COVID-19.

Drug trial under way in Australia

Researchers are launching the ASCOT trial to test the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the HIV treatment lopinavir/ritonavir on patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Chinese research team finds coronavirus mutations

New research in China found 31 mutations in the genetic code of the coronavirus within 11 coronavirus patients. Nineteen of the mutations in COVID-19 were novel, meaning they had not been seen before.

UK government announces vaccine testing to begin on Thursday

Human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed at Oxford University are to begin on Thursday, health secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

First clinical vaccine trials to begin in Germany

The first clinical trials of a vaccine will be launched in Germany by the company BioNTech, based in Mainz, in association with the American laboratory Pfizer.

FDA warns against use of unproven COVID-19 antibody tests

Regulators have said that antibody tests shouldn’t be used as the sole basis to confirm someone has had COVID-19, amid questions about their accuracy.

HIV and flu drugs prove futile

In a small randomized control study, researchers in China found that HIV drug Kaletra and influenza drug Arbidol have no effect on patients with mild to moderately severe COVID-19 infections.

NIH panel recommends against use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin

A panel of experts convened by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has issued coronavirus treatment guidelines, recommending against the use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin outside clinical trials.

Nasal spray being tested as potential treatment

Researchers in Utah are studying the effectiveness of antihistamine-treated nasal spray on cell cultures infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Researchers investigate the role of serology for COVID-19 control

An article published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases investigates the effectiveness of using intensive surveillance with broader testing strategies to identify and contain cases.

Societal and Economic Impact

US CDC warns of second wave

CDC Director Robert Redfield said that a second wave of COVID-19 later in the year could be even worse than the current one, especially if coincided with flu season, placing a huge additional burden on the country’s health systems.

UK airlines denying refunds

Consumer group Which? Has reported that all of the UK’s airlines and most major travel firms are breaking the law by denying refunds to customers for trips cancelled due to the pandemic. Many firms are instead offering vouchers or notes of credit, which would have no value if the issuing company collapsed. Travellers are awaiting up to £7 billion ($8.6 billion) in COVID-19 related refunds.

Taiwan tracing ship after outbreak on board

Taiwan’s Defence Minister has offered to resign after three ships returning from a friendship visit to the Pacific island of Palau may have brought coronavirus back to Taiwan. Texts have been sent to thousands of people who might have come into contact with the 700 sailors, 27 of whom are confirmed cases.

India pauses rapid testing after inaccurate results

India’s Council of Medical Research has advised all states to cease antibody testing for two days until the proper functioning of testing kits can be confirmed. Indian states have reported huge variations in rapid test results, some of which did not correlate with results from PCR tests.

Oil price continues to fall

The UK benchmark for oil has fallen 10% to £13 ($16) per barrel, just a day after the West Texas Intermediate dropped below zero for the first time in history. There is currently a supply glut and worldwide shortage of storage space for oil.

UK government urged to push new road funding into broadband

The UK’s climate change advisor is urging ministers to spend the £28 billion planned for new roads on improving broadband access instead. The government’s road-building plans assume a 1% increase in travel demand per year, but this may no longer be accurate given the move to remote working created by the pandemic. The head of the AA motoring association has also stated that demand for road travel is likely to decrease over time.

France asks Apple to remove privacy protection for COVID-19 app

Apple’s operating system stops apps from using bluetooth in the background if data will be exported from the device, a technical obstacle to French plans for a contact-tracing app. The government has planned to deploy the app by May 11 and Digital Minister Cedric O has asked Apple to remove the restriction.

Geopolitical Impact

WFP says world at risk of ‘biblical’ famine

The head of the World Food Programme has said that urgent action is needed to avoid a catastrophe, as the number of people suffering from hunger could soon increase from 135 million to over 250 million. Before the pandemic, there were already severe food shortages in parts of East Africa and South Asia due to drought and locusts.

Australian prime minister pushes for WHO inspectors

Scott Morrison is urging allies to back an overhaul of the WHO, including mandating investigators to determine the sources of future disease outbreaks. The three-point plan has reportedly been raised with the leaders of the US, France, Germany and New Zealand, and has met with interest but not support.

Missouri sues China over pandemic

The state of Missouri is attempting to sue China and the communist party over the country’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. The state’s attorney general has accused several laboratories, government ministries and the CCP of ‘misrepresentations, concealment and retaliation’. China is protected by sovereign immunity.

Internal politics hold up IMF loan to Bosnia

Bosnia’s central cabinet failed to approve borrowing from the IMF even after the Fund approved a $361 million loan to the country. The internal approval process was held up by a disagreement over cantonal loan repayments.

Cybersecurity Impact

FBI warns of ongoing coronavirus-themed phishing attacks against US healthcare providers

The FBI flash alert stated that on March 18th, 2020, the network perimeter cyber security tools linked with medical providers based in the US detected email phishing attacks. The coronavirus-themed emails, which came from domestic and international IP addresses, contained malicious attachments.

The attachments came in multiple forms including Microsoft Word documents, Microsoft Visual Basic Script, Java, and more. The FBI stated that the malicious attachments would have likely opened a path for further infection.

US Department of Defense networks targeted in coronavirus-themed attacks

The US DOD-DIB Collaborative Information Sharing Environment (DCISE) has been monitoring COVID-19-themed social engineering and email phishing scams attempting to infiltrate and exploit the Department of Defense and Defense Industrial Base networks. DCISE has received multiple reports over the past months, in particular of domain masquerading.

DCISE has also been warned of a US government Central Authentication Service login service that had been compromised to be used in a phishing scheme. The service in question has since been taken offline and the incident is currently being investigated.

Coronavirus-themed email contains Formbook info stealer

Researchers at Fortinet identified a spearphishing attack that targets companies who engage with biomedical firms. The email, which claims to be from a biomedical company, attempts to deliver Formbook malware to targets. The researchers stated that the email originates from an IP address that may have been compromised by the attacker.

Successful attacks could lead to financial, data, or intellectual property loss. Fortinet revealed that one of the attacker’s targets was a chemical company in the Czech Republic.

Convincing spearphishing emails containing Agent Tesla target oil, gas, and shipping sectors

Researchers identified two spearphishing campaigns attempting to deliver Agent Tesla spyware via emails which contained legitimate information and industry jargon. The malware, which is spread through malicious attachments, can steal credentials, log keystrokes, perform screen captures, and more.

The first campaign, which occurred on March 31st, 2020, targeted the oil and gas sectors primarily in the US, MENA region, and Malaysia. The attackers posed as the Egyptian state oil company Enppi.

The second campaign, which began on April 12th, 2020 and lasted for two days, targeted shipping companies in the Philippines. The attackers posed as Glory Shipping Marine Co Ltd and sent emails containing a malicious attachment that purported to be an Estimated Port Disbursement Account for the MT.Sinar Maluku.

Emails and passwords from WHO, CDC and Gates Foundation circulating on Neo-Nazi network

A data dump containing the email addresses and passwords of members of the Gates Foundation, World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently being circulating on a right-wing extremist network.

Motherboard states that this data dump may be an attempt to intimidate governmental and non-governmental groups at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Rita Katz of SITE Intelligence, who first spotted the data dump, also noted that this behaviour aligns with previous targeting by such groups during the pandemic.

According to Motherboard, much of the data is likely outdated and it appears to have been compiled from a previous data breach. Discussions regarding the dump first appeared on 9chan on April 20th, 2020, before spreading onto a number of social media platforms.

