COVID-19 Threat Digest #30, 23 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

A call for action for surveillance and research during pregnancy

Little data on the effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 in pregnancy is available. Published studies to date seem to be reassuring that pregnant women with COVID-19 might not be at increased risk for severe complications or adverse reproductive health outcomes. However, studies have been limited to case series and case reports and lack sufficient numbers to discern infrequent risks attributable to COVID-19 infection.

A coronavirus vaccine: faster, please

The medical community and the public are hungry for news about vaccines, but accounts of progress have been exaggerated. How can drug and biotech companies, academic institutions and regulators work together to speed up the process?

Approaches to Covid-19 vaccines and antivirals

Dr Eric Rubin and Dr Lindsey Baden of the New England Journal of Medicine discuss the paths to an effective vaccine, and available strategies to develop therapeutic agents.

Societal and Economic Impact

UK borrowing level to see ‘colossal increase’

The director for the Institute of Fiscal Studies has said that COVID-19 could push the deficit up to £260 billion. The 2019-2020 pre-pandemic deficit was £48.7 billion.

Donald Trump says Georgia reopening is ‘just too soon’

Plans by Georgia’s governor to reopen beauty salons and other establishments requiring personal contact are premature, with the president noting that ‘they can wait a bit longer.’

European business activity hits ‘shocking’ low

The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 13.5 in April according to early data. The company’s chief business economist stated that second-quarter economic activity could ‘record the fiercest downturn the region has seen in recent history.’

US approach to coronavirus ‘like third world country’

Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said that the US is on course for a second Great Depression due to existing health inequalities and the president’s botched handling of the crisis.

Twitter broadens unverified claims guidance to include 5G

Users will have to remove tweets which make claims that ‘incite people to action and cause widespread panic, social unrest or large-scale disorder.’ Specific examples include calls to hoard food or destroy 5G infrastructure.

Youtube bans ‘medically unsubstantiated’ content

Content about COVID-19 that directly contradicts WHO advice will now be banned on the platform as misinformation. Examples of violations include claims that vitamin C or turmeric are cures for the virus.

China infection figures may be four times as large

Researchers from Hong Kong University’s School of Public Health suggest that over 232,000 people may have been infected in the first wave of COVID-19 infections, a number four times higher than the official figure.

Ethnic minorities dying from COVID-19 at higher rates in UK

Guardian research found that 19% of patients who died in hospital up to 19 April were Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME), despite these groups making up 15% of the population. Three London boroughs with high BAME populations – Harrow, Brent and Barnet – were also among the five local authorities with the highest death rates in hospitals.

UK seeing fastest economic contraction in ‘possibly several centuries’

Bank of England monetary policy committee member Gertjan Vlieghe made the comment during a speech regarding the effect of lockdown measures across the country. He also said that the economy ‘should return’ to pre-virus trajectory if it receives appropriate support.

Geopolitical Impact

China to bolster reserves with US crops

China will buy more than 30 million tonnes of crops, mostly from the US, to add to state stockpiles and protect the country from supply chain disruption. The 10 million tonnes of soybeans, 20 million of corn and 1 million of cotton will also fulfil China’s commitment under the Phase 1 trade deal signed in January.

US and Taiwan working together on Pacific aid

The US State Department has issued a fact sheet noting the ways in which it is helping Pacific Island countries respond to the pandemic, stating that it is also coordinating with ‘like-minded partners’ that include ‘Australia, New Zealand, Japan [and] Taiwan’.

China’s Foreign Ministry calls Australian WHO probe ‘ideologically biased’

Australia has previously called for an independent probe into the coronavirus epidemic, including the WHO’s response to it. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang referred to Australia’s probe as political maneuvering.

COVID-19 resolutions from Russia and Saudia Arabia rejected at UN

The Russian resolution, a revised version of a failed April 2 submission, called for the ending of protectionist practices. Saudi Arabia also proposed a resolution welcoming a $5 trillion injection into the global economy and noted ‘the necessity of urgent short-term actions’ to expand manufacturing capacity, deliver medical supplies and develop new vaccines.

US and Iran trade jibes over gunboats

A week after Iranian gunboats approached US navy ships in the Gulf, Trump tweeted his instructions to the US Navy to ‘to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.’ In response, an Iranian armed forces spokesperson said that the US should refrain from ‘bullying others’ and focus on saving members of their armed forces with coronavirus.

Cybersecurity Impact

Government-backed actors use coronavirus theme in cyberattacks

Google’s Threat Analysis Group has reported that government-backed threat actors have updated their phishing and malware delivery attacks to incorporate coronavirus themes. Lures used by the attackers included promoting free or discount meals from US fast food outlets in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix and Disney+ impersonated in phishing scams

Researchers have detected hundreds of suspicious domains impersonating the Netflix and Disney brands that were recently registered in less than a week. The suspicious domains often offer users fake free subscriptions in order to steal personal and financial data.

NCSC takes down over 80 coronavirus-related campaigns

One day after asking users to report any suspicious emails, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre received over 5,000 reports, leading to the take-down of 83 coronavirus-related campaigns.

Vietnamese-linked APT targets Chinese government for coronavirus information

The suspected Vietnamese threat actors APT32 have been engaged in an espionage campaign targeting China’s Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan province.

