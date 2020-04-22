COVID-19 Threat Digest #30, 23 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Australian government allows more international students to work additional hours (Australian Government)
- China – Shanghai offers city-wide virus testing as country seeks to reopen (Bloomberg-Quint)
- Denmark relaxes immigration restrictions (Yahoo! News Australia)
- Finland PM to work from home as precaution against coronavirus (NationalPost.com)
- France will not grant aid to companies based in tax havens, warns Bruno Le Maire (Boursorama)
- Japan to include medical sector in stricter curbs on foreign investment (Japan Times)
- Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs will suspend deportations of foreigners during pandemic (Izvestia)
- Saudi Arabia gives three-month loan repayment delay for citizens (Reuters)
- South Africa deploys 70,000 troops to enforce lockdown (BBC)
- Spanish government to allow parents to go out with up to three children and one kilometer from home (El País)
- Turkey imposes COVID-19 movement curbs before Ramadan begins (Al Jazeera)
- UK government considers putting coronavirus sniffer dogs at airports (Independent)
- US Army to test vaccine on humans in September (DAWN Group)
- US NIH panel issues guidelines for COVID-19 treatment (Seminars In Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- Alibaba and JD offer bookings for COVID-19 tests (News18.com)
- ANZ Bank donates AUD $500,000 to help relief efforts in Pacific countries (Fijivillage.com)
- AT&T signals layoffs as it takes $430 million coronavirus hit (New York Post)
- Banco do Brasil implements social distancing measures (O Debate)
- Anglo American says cuts capex on coronavirus as it posts lower Q1 production (Reuters)
- Carlsberg Malaysia to sponsor disinfection of 680 schools in COVID-19 red zones once MCO lifted (Malay Mail)
- Chubb CEO says coronavirus will be largest event in insurance history (Bloomberg)
- Conagra suspends operations at frozen meals plant (BakingBusiness.com)
- Credit Suisse set aside $584 million to cover potential loan losses from borrowers who might struggle to bounce back from coronavirus shutdown (WSJ)
- DFDS lays up 12 of its 50 ferries as first-quarter profits decline (Loadstar)
- Delta to raise $3 billion in debt to combat virus fallout (Reuters)
- Facebook launches COVID-19 data maps for the US, will take its symptom tracking efforts global (Tech Crunch)
- Fortum tests hands-free door handles to fight COVID-19 pandemic (Fortum)
- Ford Otosan extends production halt at its Kocaeli plants (SteelOrbis)
- Foxconn reduces staff and production amid coronavirus (Financial Times)
- Hiscox under fire as UK firms plan legal action for non-payment over Covid-19 insurance claims (Guardian)
- Honeywell providing one-time cash bonus to thousands of workers for coronavirus impact (Charlotte Observer)
- Itau Unibanco further extends debt maturities (Reuters)
- Kia Motors to extend suspension of vehicle production at West Point plant (WTVM)
- Mazda extends production stoppage in Mexico due to coronavirus (Milenio.com)
- Meggitt cuts 1,800 jobs to save cash as coronavirus hits demand (Devdiscourse)
- National Grid sleeps staff in ‘pods’ to guarantee power supplies (Energy Live News)
- Pfizer, BioNTech get approval for human trials of coronavirus vaccine in Germany (Boston Herald)
- SK Vietnam donates test kits to Hanoi (Vietnamese Investment Review)
- Siemens donates a smart mobile clinic to Colombia (Anadolu Ajansi)
- Spotify launches its promised fundraising feature for artists (TechCrunch)
- Tesco shop workers will start getting tested for coronavirus within days (Mail Online UK)
- Trelleborg supplies Boeing with 3D printed face shield components (Aerospace Manufacturing)
- Tyson Foods to suspend Waterloo, Iowa, pork processing plant (FOX Business)
- Vodafone Idea India gets $200 million cash injection from Vodafone Group (Bloomberg Quint)
- Volvo extends layoffs until September 22nd (SVT.se)
- WestJet announces 3,000 layoffs and domestic flight cancellations (CTV News)
- Yara calls off industrial unit IPO amid coronavirus outbreak (Reuters)
Signs of Recovery?
- Aston Martin to reopen South Wales factory (Mail Online UK)
- Australia’s health and fitness industry association, Fitness Australia, says gyms can safely reopen within strict framework (Australian Leisure Management)
- Austria – Ischgl ski resort at heart of Europe’s outbreak reopens (BBC)
- Belgian animal shelters to reopen (RTL.be)
- B&Q reopens stores in the UK closed amid lockdown (BBC)
- China – Schools in Hubei to partially reopen on May 6 (Xinhua News Agency)
- China’s major tungsten, heavy rare earth producers resume production (Xinhua News Agency)
- Daimler resumes engine production at Mercedes in Germany (Reuters)
- France – all businesses to be able to reopen on May 11, except catering, says Finance Minister (LaProvence.com)
- Hong Kong medical experts say social-distancing measures could be relaxed in early May as infection rates slow (South China Morning Post – News)
- La-Z-Boy to resume manufacturing operations next week (Reuters)
- Saudi government releases plan to reopen economy (Asharq Al-Awsat)
- South Korea – Catholic churches in Seoul resume public Masses (Yonhap News Agency)
- Spanish bars and restaurants test partitions to reopen after lockdown (ABC.es)
- Spanish Andalusia to reopen beaches for summer – with major changes (Daily Express)
- Sweden and Denmark set to resume film and TV production under new coronavirus guidelines (Forbes.com)
- UAE – Emirates Post resumes international services to 12 destinations (Khaleej Times)
- UAE – Abu Dhabi and Dubai considering reopening shopping malls (Arab News) and (Gulf News)
- US to reopen national parks, follow coronavirus guidelines – Trump (Reuters)
- US – California to resume planned surgeries, phased opening of beaches next (San Diego Union Tribune)
- US – Detroit automakers, UAW to continue talks over reopening U.S. plants (Reuters)
- US – East Tennessee counties are full-steam ahead on reopening, with or without COVID-19 testing (Knox News Sentinel)
- US – Georgia opens gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys (Atlanta Journal Constitution)
- US – Texas abortion services to resume as ban on elective procedures is loosened (The Hill)
- VW restarts electric-car output ahead of European rollout (Bloomberg)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
A call for action for surveillance and research during pregnancy
Little data on the effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 in pregnancy is available. Published studies to date seem to be reassuring that pregnant women with COVID-19 might not be at increased risk for severe complications or adverse reproductive health outcomes. However, studies have been limited to case series and case reports and lack sufficient numbers to discern infrequent risks attributable to COVID-19 infection.
A coronavirus vaccine: faster, please
The medical community and the public are hungry for news about vaccines, but accounts of progress have been exaggerated. How can drug and biotech companies, academic institutions and regulators work together to speed up the process?
Approaches to Covid-19 vaccines and antivirals
Dr Eric Rubin and Dr Lindsey Baden of the New England Journal of Medicine discuss the paths to an effective vaccine, and available strategies to develop therapeutic agents.
Societal and Economic Impact
UK borrowing level to see ‘colossal increase’
The director for the Institute of Fiscal Studies has said that COVID-19 could push the deficit up to £260 billion. The 2019-2020 pre-pandemic deficit was £48.7 billion.
Donald Trump says Georgia reopening is ‘just too soon’
Plans by Georgia’s governor to reopen beauty salons and other establishments requiring personal contact are premature, with the president noting that ‘they can wait a bit longer.’
European business activity hits ‘shocking’ low
The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 13.5 in April according to early data. The company’s chief business economist stated that second-quarter economic activity could ‘record the fiercest downturn the region has seen in recent history.’
US approach to coronavirus ‘like third world country’
Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said that the US is on course for a second Great Depression due to existing health inequalities and the president’s botched handling of the crisis.
Twitter broadens unverified claims guidance to include 5G
Users will have to remove tweets which make claims that ‘incite people to action and cause widespread panic, social unrest or large-scale disorder.’ Specific examples include calls to hoard food or destroy 5G infrastructure.
Youtube bans ‘medically unsubstantiated’ content
Content about COVID-19 that directly contradicts WHO advice will now be banned on the platform as misinformation. Examples of violations include claims that vitamin C or turmeric are cures for the virus.
China infection figures may be four times as large
Researchers from Hong Kong University’s School of Public Health suggest that over 232,000 people may have been infected in the first wave of COVID-19 infections, a number four times higher than the official figure.
Ethnic minorities dying from COVID-19 at higher rates in UK
Guardian research found that 19% of patients who died in hospital up to 19 April were Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME), despite these groups making up 15% of the population. Three London boroughs with high BAME populations – Harrow, Brent and Barnet – were also among the five local authorities with the highest death rates in hospitals.
UK seeing fastest economic contraction in ‘possibly several centuries’
Bank of England monetary policy committee member Gertjan Vlieghe made the comment during a speech regarding the effect of lockdown measures across the country. He also said that the economy ‘should return’ to pre-virus trajectory if it receives appropriate support.
Geopolitical Impact
China to bolster reserves with US crops
China will buy more than 30 million tonnes of crops, mostly from the US, to add to state stockpiles and protect the country from supply chain disruption. The 10 million tonnes of soybeans, 20 million of corn and 1 million of cotton will also fulfil China’s commitment under the Phase 1 trade deal signed in January.
US and Taiwan working together on Pacific aid
The US State Department has issued a fact sheet noting the ways in which it is helping Pacific Island countries respond to the pandemic, stating that it is also coordinating with ‘like-minded partners’ that include ‘Australia, New Zealand, Japan [and] Taiwan’.
China’s Foreign Ministry calls Australian WHO probe ‘ideologically biased’
Australia has previously called for an independent probe into the coronavirus epidemic, including the WHO’s response to it. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang referred to Australia’s probe as political maneuvering.
COVID-19 resolutions from Russia and Saudia Arabia rejected at UN
The Russian resolution, a revised version of a failed April 2 submission, called for the ending of protectionist practices. Saudi Arabia also proposed a resolution welcoming a $5 trillion injection into the global economy and noted ‘the necessity of urgent short-term actions’ to expand manufacturing capacity, deliver medical supplies and develop new vaccines.
US and Iran trade jibes over gunboats
A week after Iranian gunboats approached US navy ships in the Gulf, Trump tweeted his instructions to the US Navy to ‘to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.’ In response, an Iranian armed forces spokesperson said that the US should refrain from ‘bullying others’ and focus on saving members of their armed forces with coronavirus.
Cybersecurity Impact
Government-backed actors use coronavirus theme in cyberattacks
Google’s Threat Analysis Group has reported that government-backed threat actors have updated their phishing and malware delivery attacks to incorporate coronavirus themes. Lures used by the attackers included promoting free or discount meals from US fast food outlets in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Netflix and Disney+ impersonated in phishing scams
Researchers have detected hundreds of suspicious domains impersonating the Netflix and Disney brands that were recently registered in less than a week. The suspicious domains often offer users fake free subscriptions in order to steal personal and financial data.
NCSC takes down over 80 coronavirus-related campaigns
One day after asking users to report any suspicious emails, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre received over 5,000 reports, leading to the take-down of 83 coronavirus-related campaigns.
Vietnamese-linked APT targets Chinese government for coronavirus information
The suspected Vietnamese threat actors APT32 have been engaged in an espionage campaign targeting China’s Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan province.
If you want to receive this daily report straight to your inbox, click here: Email Signup
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.