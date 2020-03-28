COVID-19 Threat Digest – 30 March 2020







Actions by Governments

Argentina extended its mandatory nationwide quarantine until mid-April. Non-essential workers are banned from leaving their homes except to buy groceries or medicine.

Australia launched an official ‘Coronavirus Australia’ app for iOS and Android. It is designed to offer real-time information on the outbreak in Australia.

Germany’s government procured 20 million protective masks that have been distributed to federal states and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV).

Greece announced an $887 million package that will be given to 1.7 million workers affected by the country’s lockdown. Additionally, businesses will receive a 4-month break from repaying debts to the state.

Greenland banned the sales of alcohol in Nuuk, the country’s capital. The measure was put in place to reduce violence against children during lockdown.

France’s government expands its partial unemployment scheme that allows companies experiencing temporary difficulties due to COVID-19 to slow down or stop their production, with aid funded by the State and unemployment insurance to cover part of the staff remuneration.

Indian government denied reports that the country’s 21-day lockdown will be extended beyond April 15th.

Kazakhstan government provided 47 billion tenge (roughly $106 million) to purchase food supplies and protective equipment for medical personnel and police officers.

Nigeria imposed a two-week lockdown on Lagos, Ogun State, and the Federal Capital Territory. All businesses are to be closed, individuals are to stay at home and travel between states has been suspended.

Peru warned that those violating quarantine may face up to 10 years in prison. Infected individuals may face up to 20 years in prison if they spread the virus onto people who suffer severe symptoms or die.

Russia imposed stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus, including tougher punishments for those who violate self-isolation. As of today, Moscow went into lockdown, coinciding with the start of a ‘non-working week’ announced by President Putin last week.

Spain began its more restrictive lockdown today. All non-essential workers are banned from leaving their homes for the next two weeks.

Switzerland is already contemplating increasing its recently launched 20bn Swiss franc COVID-19 emergency scheme.

UK government is working with social media firms to remove fake news and harmful content related to the pandemic. This includes false medical information or phishing scams.

US government is using mobile phone location data to track the movement of Americans. The aim is to determine how well individuals are complying with stay-at-home orders.

COVID-19 Hot Spots – US & Canada in the last 24 hours

Actions by Companies

Adidas, H&M and other retailers in Germany have ‘temporarily suspended’ payment of rent in their stores that have closed.

Anglo American has cancelled their third sales event of rough diamonds.

Boots UK and Amazon are helping ‘boost testing capacity’ on behalf of the UK government, as testing is being rolled out for all frontline NHS staff.

Burberry is using its Yorkshire factory to produce surgical gowns and masks.

Delta Air Lines have reduced their passenger capacity as a result of decreased demand.

easyJet have cancelled all flights and grounded their entire fleet.

Lufthansa are using their passenger planes to carry freight including medical goods across the globe.

Mercedes-AMG, in collaboration with University College London and UCL Hospitals, have developed a CPAP breathing aid. They are able to produce 1,000 devices per day, if the trials are successful.

Microsoft has seen a 775% increase in the use of Microsoft Teams, Power BI and Windows Virtual Desktop due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Ocado, a UK-based online grocery store, has purchased 100,000 Covid-19 testing kits for their staff.

Renault has closed all of their factories, except those in China and South Korea.

Scania, a Swedish vehicle manufacturer, is assisting in the distribution of protective equipment for hospitals and healthcare workers.

Sony has announced that their supply chain has been impacted by shutdowns, and it will have a large impact on their electronics business.

Tesco UK have put a one-item limit on some essential items in some of their stores, due to stockpiling.

COVID-19 Hot Spots – Europe in the last 24 hours

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

FDA issues emergency authorization of two antimalarial drugs

According to a statement by the US Food and Drug Administration (FD), the two antimalarial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, are permitted to be distributed and prescribed by doctors treating hospitalized patients. Some experts have expressed their concerns over the lack of clinical trials concerning the medicines.

Tuberculosis vaccine trialled as protection against virus

Medical staff in Melbourne are being given the bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) shot to see if it will protect them against COVID-19. The 100-year old vaccine is said to boost the immune system, helping the body defend against a range of different infections, viruses and bacteria.

Societal & Economic Impact

UK government to cap university admissions

Rather than some universities taking the majority of domestic students, a cap will make sure that lecture rooms at less prestigious universities, virtual or otherwise, remain occupied. The move is an attempt to ‘spread the pain’, as universities miss out on hundreds of millions of pounds in tuition fees from international students. Due to the cap, some students may not be able to attend their universities of choice, even if they have been accepted.

Domestic abuse rates appear to be rising in Australia

There has been a 75% increase in Google searches related to domestic violence in recent days, according to Australian prime minister Scott Morrison. While the violence is not directly driven by COVID-19, the crisis and related stressors are now being used as an excuse, noted Women’s Safety NSW chief executive Hayley Foster.

German state finance minister found dead

Thomas Schäfer is believed to have committed suicide, after his body was found on railway tracks near Wiesbaden. As finance minister for the state of Hesse, which includes Germany’s financial capital of Frankfurt, he was under great stress because of the pandemic. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

US Justice Department probes stock transactions

An inquiry is being undertaken, in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to probe stock transactions made by US lawmakers ahead of the downturn that resulted from COVID-19. The investigation centres on whether lawmakers who received private briefings on the epidemic used this information for profit.

UK unemployment expected to double

Economists have predicted that unemployment will rise significantly during the second quarter of the year, reaching 8% according to investment bank Nomura. This is the equivalent of an additional 1.4 million more people unemployed, reaching a total of 2.75 million.

Geopolitical Impact

Brazilian president threatens to sack health minister

According to The Estado de São Paulo newspaper, Bolsonaro has warned Luiz Henrique Mandetta not to criticize him over his coronavirus policy. Mandetta tried to warn Bolsonaro about the gravity of the situation, stating that even 1,000 deaths would be the equivalent of four Boeing aircraft crashes.

Cambodia and China hold military exercises

The two countries held their annual ‘Golden Dragon’ military exercise, with around 3,000 troops participating in total. The closing ceremony is scheduled for March 30th, 2020.

EU leaders disagree over unified pandemic response

The 27 leaders took part in a videoconference, hosted by Charles Michel, the EU Council president. A draft joint statement has been blocked by Spain and Italy. Italian PM Giuseppe Conte has asked for a ‘strong and sufficient’ response that will deploy innovative financial instruments. Spain has agreed with Italy’s stance. Germany and the Netherlands are currently resisting these calls, as they see it as a demand to pool eurozone members’ public debt.

EU appears split over China’s ‘face mask’ diplomacy

While European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has praised China for sending medical supplies to European countries, others have reacted with some skepticism. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described China’s ‘politics of generosity’ as an attempt to sow divisions in Europe and counter the narrative that sees the country as chiefly responsible for the pandemic.

EU’s credibility will be measured by their response to COVID crisis

Amélie de Montchalin, the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, has stated that ‘If Europe is just a single market when times are good, then it has no sense’, and ‘If Europe can die, it’s of inaction’.

Cybersecurity Impact

Malware delivered through malicious email that claims recipient has been exposed to coronavirus

BleepingComputer reported that an email which delivers an unnamed malware, is falsely claiming that one of the recipient’s friends, colleagues, or family members tested positive for coronavirus. If the recipient opens the attachment and clicks ‘Enable Content’, malicious macros will be utilised to download and launch a malware executable.

Over 80% of campaigns use coronavirus theme

Researchers at Proofpoint observed over 500,000 messages, 300,000 malicious URLs, and 200,000 malicious attachments being used in over 140 ongoing global campaigns using a coronavirus theme. The attack types include business email compromise, malware, and spam emails, as well as a significant amount of credential phishing.

Threat actors take advantage of recent stimulus packages for malware and phishing attacks

Researchers at FireEye stated that they expect to see a spike in attacks related to the stimulus packages designed to help companies and individuals deal with the impact of coronavirus. One such example is an attack that began on March 18th, 2020 and attempted to deliver the SILENTNIGHT banking malware to targets. The attack targeted a wide range of corporations across a range of countries, using emails containing the subject line ‘COVID-19 Payment’.

Zeus Sphinx Trojan returns with coronavirus theme

Following an almost three-year hiatus, the Zeus Sphinx banking trojan has returned, this time being distributed in coronavirus-themed emails, according to researchers at IBM. The malware is slightly modified from previous versions and contains only basic changes to its delivery and deployment.

Indian government database containing data of individuals under home quarantine leaked

A database containing the private data of individuals with a travel history to COVID-19 affected countries is currently being circulated on WhatsApp groups in Gurugram. The database contains the names, addresses, contact numbers and travel dates of individuals currently placed under home quarantine.

Montenegro’s government publishes data of self-quarantined citizens

The government published the names and locations of almost 6,000 citizens who are currently self-isolating after having potentially come into contact with coronavirus. The database also includes the start and end date of the individual’s isolation period. This data is intended for individuals to be able to check on potential cases in their area and to keep track of those breaching their quarantine.

