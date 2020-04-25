COVID-19 Threat Digest #32, 27 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Sinopharm’s vaccine enters 2nd-phase clinical trial

Sinopharm’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine has entered the second phase of a clinical trial on Friday, as reported in Xinhua.

Chinese Study: Remdesivir may reduce sperm count and increase abnormalities in mice

Preliminary findings in a study by Chinese researchers revealed that the Gilead Sciences Inc. drug which was being tested as a potential treatment for the COVID-19 may reduce the sperm count in mice.

Kainos Medicine to test compound similar to remdesivir

The Korea Herald reported Sunday that Kainos Medicine recently signed a contract with a research facility in its efforts to develop a new drug to treat the coronavirus. According to a Kainos Medicine official, the “self-developed compound has a similar mechanism and chemical structure with those of Gilead Science’s treatment candidate remdesivir.”

Plasma therapy trials for corona patients begin in Karnataka

The Karnataka government started convalescent plasma therapy clinical trials for patients with severe COVID-19, The Financial Express reported.

Serum Institute to start manufacturing Oxford University’s vaccine in 3 weeks

Serum Institute of India plans to start production of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University in the next two to three weeks, with hopes to bring it to market by October if clinical trials are successful.

Caution over vaccine development timeline

Gina Radford, the former deputy chief medical officer for England, cautioned that a vaccine against COVID-19 might not be ready until later next year. “We haven’t got a hugely good track record with vaccines for this particular virus, coronavirus, the family of viruses,” Radford remarked, adding that people needed to be “realistic.”

WHO warns against COVID-19 ‘immunity passports’

The World Health Organisation has warned governments not to use so-called ‘immunity passports’ to allow people to return to work simply because they have antibodies for COVID-19, stating that there is no evidence that people who have recovered from the infection are protected from a second.

Societal and Economic Impact

UK traffic to piracy sites up nearly 60%

An increase in TV and film viewing during the pandemic has been mirrored in visits to piracy sites, with a 57% increase during the last week of March compared to the last week of February.

Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot

New cases are overwhelming medical facilities, as low testing rates make estimating infections difficult. Experts are particularly concerned about favelas, where poorer residents depend on public healthcare services.

UK calls to domestic abuse hotlines up by 50%

A report by MPs shows a surge in domestic violence and killings in the weeks after the lockdown began. The Home Office is set to increase funding to helplines and online services.

Bangladesh urged to open port for Rohingya refugees

Over 500 people are thought to have lived aboard two trawlers for up to two months, as governments, including Malaysia, refused the ships entry to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Rights groups fear that the virus is being used as a pretext to deny refugees entry.

US economy facing historic shock

A White House economic advisor has said that joblessness may increase to 16% or higher this month, necessitating a strong stimulus to rebound. A record 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March.

37% of FTSE 100 companies have cut executive pay

The move is intended to reduce costs during the pandemic, although only 13% of the same set of companies have cut bonuses, which often compose the largest part of executive pay awards. The largest 18 companies claiming relief from the UK’s furlough support scheme have paid a combined £321 million to their chief executives over the last five years, according to the High Pay Centre think tank.

Geopolitical Impact

European Parliament concerned about CAP

The parliament’s vice-chair has expressed some concern that the common agricultural policy (CAP) will be raided over the next seven years to help the European economy recover after the pandemic. The means to finance the EU’s upcoming seven-year budget are still unknown.

UN expert says UK’s coronavirus response is ‘hypocritical’

Poverty expert Philip Alston called the UK government’s response to the pandemic ‘utterly hypocritical’ after the austerity measures and public-sector cuts enacted by previous administrations.

Egypt requests IMF help amid economic hit

Talks with the IMF are in an ‘advanced state’ according to the Egyptian cabinet, who will use the financing to retain market confidence and take proactive steps to ‘preserve the gains that the Egyptian economy has achieved’.

COVID-19 risks education of Greek refugees

The UNHCR and UNICEF have appealed for emergency funds to extend remote learning to refugee children on Greek islands, because their education has been severely disrupted by the pandemic.

Cybersecurity Impact

Coronavirus relief CARES Act utilised in coronavirus themed phishing attack

The attackers pose as a CARES Act representative. informing the recipient that they need to sign a document related to the programme. Attempting to access the document directs the user to a convincing Microsoft Office 365 login page. After passing a reCaptcha Security Challenge the target is asked to divulge their Office 365 credentials.

China accused of targeting US medical sector with cyberattacks

The US Department of Health and Human Services reported a significant increase in cyberattacks against hospitals, research laboratories, health care providers and pharmaceutical companies leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Top national security officials have reportedly attributed these attacks to China.

Fake utility bills used in coronavirus-themed phishing campaign

The victim is sent an email purporting to be an electric utility bill with vague mentions of coronavirus in its header and first line as a lure. The victim is asked to click on ‘Review Document’, after which they are redirected to a Office 365 phishing page.

Pandemic survival guide promoted through spam and malvertising

Researchers at Avast identified threat actors attempting to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak by selling a $37 pandemic survival guide ebook. Among other tips, the book states that users should use BioImmune to help their body fight the virus, with a link to the supplement within the e-book. The attackers are promoting the guide through email and sites that spoof CNN, CNBC and People Magazine.

Coronavirus-themed MBR malware discovered

The malware is capable of overriding a system’s master boot record (MBR). Unlike typical MBR attacks, this one does not wipe the MBR at the beginning of the process. The malicious file, called ‘Coronavirus Installer’, reboots the device and displays a window that cannot be closed.

Romanian Intelligence Services identifies coronavirus-themed message spreading Cerberus trojan

Recipients of the message are encouraged to view the information by clicking on a link, however, doing so will result in the Cerberus Android trojan being downloaded onto the target device.

DPD phishing scam takes advantage of coronavirus lockdown

The fake emails from DPD ask the victim to pay a redelivery fee following a failed delivery attempt.

Stolen source code for AI-assisted COVID-19 detection for sale

THE0TIME claims to have stolen Huiying Medical Technology’s COVID-19 detection technology source code and experimental data, holding it for a 4 Bitcoin ransom.

