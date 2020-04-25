COVID-19 Threat Digest #32, 27 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Australian government seeks to allay privacy concerns as coronavirus tracing app launched (Special Broadcasting Service)
- Australian government ramps up COVID-19 testing ahead of bid to relax social distancing (The West Australian)
- Germany – Federal government expects 6.3 percent drop in economic output (Deutschlandfunk)
- Italian government promises to reopen schools in September (Correio do Povo)
- Japanese government submits massive supplementary budget to fight coronavirus (Japan Times)
- Russian government has adopted the regulatory framework for the second anti-crisis package (Gazeta.ru)
- UK government rejects call for early easing of lockdown (Belfast Telegraph)
- UK government assessing antibody test kits (The Guardian)
- UK government claimed to be hiding behind EU laws and failing British airlines (Telegraph)
- US – CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19 (NPR)
- US – FEMA administrator discusses whole-of-America COVID-19 response (FEMA)
Actions by Companies
- Airtel steps up plans to boost 4G coverage in rural India (CommsMEA)
- Apple and Google pledge to shut down coronavirus tracker when pandemic ends (HilltopMonitor.com)
- Boeing Dreamlifter transports 1.5M face masks (Air Cargo Week)
- CK Asset furloughs 95% of staff at UK pub operator Greene King (The Star)
- Cemex creates mobile hospital modules for treatment (Diario Responsable)
- Facebook launches messenger rooms to keep people connected (PhoneWorld)
- FamilyMart Philippines launches mobile store trucks (PetrolWorld.com)
- Hasbro to produce coronavirus face shields for health care workers (FOXBusiness.com)
- InterContinental Hotels beefs up credit lines; sees improving performance in China (Shares Magazine)
- LEO Pharma in Italy offers free home delivery service to patients with psoriasis during COVID-19 lockdown (HealthDesk.it)
- McDonald’s UK looks at limited mid-May re-opening if lockdown is eased (Examiner Live)
- Norwegian Air could soon run out of cash unless debt plan approved (Reuters)
- Novacyt signs coronavirus test supply contract with UK government (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
- Ooredoo Group launches Ramadan campaign (Gulf Times)
- Saab cancels financial forecast, citing virus uncertainty (Jane’s)
- Samsung and Google offer free phone repairs to healthcare workers in the US till June 30 (The Verge)
- Standard Chartered breaks down $25m donation to Covid-19 relief funds (Business Mirror)
- Tata Steel talks relief package with UK govt amid coronavirus outbreak (Business Standard)
- Tencent promotes medical AI to sustain anti-epidemic fight (Xinhua News Agency)
- Tyson Foods warns of meat shortage as plants close (TIME.com)
- Woolworths in Australia partners with Uber for innovative new delivery service (Yahoo! News Australia)
Signs of Recovery?
- Australia – the Spit will reopen on the Gold Coast (Brisbane Times)
- Australia – Northern Territory to reopen some parks and reserves – but keeps cafes and bars shut until June (9news.com.au)
- Burger King UK reopens 10 restaurants in lockdown (Birmingham Mail)
- China – students resume classes in Shanghai (CHINAdaily.com)
- Denmark’s gradual reopening following COVID-19 pandemic is working: ambassador (Global News Canada)
- Ducati restarts factory production in Italy today (BikesRepublic.com)
- France – Notre-Dame Cathedral repairs work to resume (La Voix Du Nord)
- Greggs to reopen some stores amid UK lockdown (The Independent)
- Israel reopens some businesses and considers resuming school year (Devdiscourse)
- Italy will reopen gradually starting on May 4 (WSJ)
- Norway reopens primary schools after six-week closure (The Local Norway)
- Redrow, leading UK housebuilder to restart construction (Business-Live.co.uk)
- South Korea’s big churches reopen with designated seats, size limits (The Straits Times)
- Tesla asks employees to resume production at Fremont car plant despite coronavirus health orders (CNBC)
- UAE combats coronavirus: 3 more malls to reopen in Dubai (Khaleej Times)
- US – Cuomo eyes construction, manufacturing for reopen in New York (Politico)
- US – Georgia restaurants allowed to reopen as restrictions loosen (The Washington Times)
- US – Long Island restaurants reopen for takeout, delivery amid coronavirus (Newsday)
- US – major retailers call on states to adopt uniform reopening plans (Bloomberg)
- US – Maryland latest US state to push ahead with reopening economy (FT.com – World)
- US – Task force helping Central Florida businesses come up with plans to reopen (Fox 35 Orlando)
- VW re-starts Europe’s largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown (Reuters)
- Wizz Air ready to reopen base in Romania’s Timisoara as of May 1 (See News)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
Sinopharm’s vaccine enters 2nd-phase clinical trial
Sinopharm’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine has entered the second phase of a clinical trial on Friday, as reported in Xinhua.
Chinese Study: Remdesivir may reduce sperm count and increase abnormalities in mice
Preliminary findings in a study by Chinese researchers revealed that the Gilead Sciences Inc. drug which was being tested as a potential treatment for the COVID-19 may reduce the sperm count in mice.
Kainos Medicine to test compound similar to remdesivir
The Korea Herald reported Sunday that Kainos Medicine recently signed a contract with a research facility in its efforts to develop a new drug to treat the coronavirus. According to a Kainos Medicine official, the “self-developed compound has a similar mechanism and chemical structure with those of Gilead Science’s treatment candidate remdesivir.”
Plasma therapy trials for corona patients begin in Karnataka
The Karnataka government started convalescent plasma therapy clinical trials for patients with severe COVID-19, The Financial Express reported.
Serum Institute to start manufacturing Oxford University’s vaccine in 3 weeks
Serum Institute of India plans to start production of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University in the next two to three weeks, with hopes to bring it to market by October if clinical trials are successful.
Caution over vaccine development timeline
Gina Radford, the former deputy chief medical officer for England, cautioned that a vaccine against COVID-19 might not be ready until later next year. “We haven’t got a hugely good track record with vaccines for this particular virus, coronavirus, the family of viruses,” Radford remarked, adding that people needed to be “realistic.”
WHO warns against COVID-19 ‘immunity passports’
The World Health Organisation has warned governments not to use so-called ‘immunity passports’ to allow people to return to work simply because they have antibodies for COVID-19, stating that there is no evidence that people who have recovered from the infection are protected from a second.
Societal and Economic Impact
UK traffic to piracy sites up nearly 60%
An increase in TV and film viewing during the pandemic has been mirrored in visits to piracy sites, with a 57% increase during the last week of March compared to the last week of February.
Brazil becoming coronavirus hot spot
New cases are overwhelming medical facilities, as low testing rates make estimating infections difficult. Experts are particularly concerned about favelas, where poorer residents depend on public healthcare services.
UK calls to domestic abuse hotlines up by 50%
A report by MPs shows a surge in domestic violence and killings in the weeks after the lockdown began. The Home Office is set to increase funding to helplines and online services.
Bangladesh urged to open port for Rohingya refugees
Over 500 people are thought to have lived aboard two trawlers for up to two months, as governments, including Malaysia, refused the ships entry to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Rights groups fear that the virus is being used as a pretext to deny refugees entry.
US economy facing historic shock
A White House economic advisor has said that joblessness may increase to 16% or higher this month, necessitating a strong stimulus to rebound. A record 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March.
37% of FTSE 100 companies have cut executive pay
The move is intended to reduce costs during the pandemic, although only 13% of the same set of companies have cut bonuses, which often compose the largest part of executive pay awards. The largest 18 companies claiming relief from the UK’s furlough support scheme have paid a combined £321 million to their chief executives over the last five years, according to the High Pay Centre think tank.
Geopolitical Impact
European Parliament concerned about CAP
The parliament’s vice-chair has expressed some concern that the common agricultural policy (CAP) will be raided over the next seven years to help the European economy recover after the pandemic. The means to finance the EU’s upcoming seven-year budget are still unknown.
UN expert says UK’s coronavirus response is ‘hypocritical’
Poverty expert Philip Alston called the UK government’s response to the pandemic ‘utterly hypocritical’ after the austerity measures and public-sector cuts enacted by previous administrations.
Egypt requests IMF help amid economic hit
Talks with the IMF are in an ‘advanced state’ according to the Egyptian cabinet, who will use the financing to retain market confidence and take proactive steps to ‘preserve the gains that the Egyptian economy has achieved’.
COVID-19 risks education of Greek refugees
The UNHCR and UNICEF have appealed for emergency funds to extend remote learning to refugee children on Greek islands, because their education has been severely disrupted by the pandemic.
Cybersecurity Impact
Coronavirus relief CARES Act utilised in coronavirus themed phishing attack
The attackers pose as a CARES Act representative. informing the recipient that they need to sign a document related to the programme. Attempting to access the document directs the user to a convincing Microsoft Office 365 login page. After passing a reCaptcha Security Challenge the target is asked to divulge their Office 365 credentials.
China accused of targeting US medical sector with cyberattacks
The US Department of Health and Human Services reported a significant increase in cyberattacks against hospitals, research laboratories, health care providers and pharmaceutical companies leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Top national security officials have reportedly attributed these attacks to China.
Fake utility bills used in coronavirus-themed phishing campaign
The victim is sent an email purporting to be an electric utility bill with vague mentions of coronavirus in its header and first line as a lure. The victim is asked to click on ‘Review Document’, after which they are redirected to a Office 365 phishing page.
Pandemic survival guide promoted through spam and malvertising
Researchers at Avast identified threat actors attempting to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak by selling a $37 pandemic survival guide ebook. Among other tips, the book states that users should use BioImmune to help their body fight the virus, with a link to the supplement within the e-book. The attackers are promoting the guide through email and sites that spoof CNN, CNBC and People Magazine.
Coronavirus-themed MBR malware discovered
The malware is capable of overriding a system’s master boot record (MBR). Unlike typical MBR attacks, this one does not wipe the MBR at the beginning of the process. The malicious file, called ‘Coronavirus Installer’, reboots the device and displays a window that cannot be closed.
Romanian Intelligence Services identifies coronavirus-themed message spreading Cerberus trojan
Recipients of the message are encouraged to view the information by clicking on a link, however, doing so will result in the Cerberus Android trojan being downloaded onto the target device.
DPD phishing scam takes advantage of coronavirus lockdown
The fake emails from DPD ask the victim to pay a redelivery fee following a failed delivery attempt.
Stolen source code for AI-assisted COVID-19 detection for sale
THE0TIME claims to have stolen Huiying Medical Technology’s COVID-19 detection technology source code and experimental data, holding it for a 4 Bitcoin ransom.
If you want to receive this daily report straight to your inbox, click here: Email Signup
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.