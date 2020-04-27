COVID-19 Threat Digest #33, 28 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Oxford vaccine trial yields positive initial results

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health’s Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Montana inoculated six rhesus macaque monkeys with single doses of the Oxford vaccine. The animals were then exposed to heavy quantities of the virus — exposure that had consistently sickened other monkeys in the lab. But more than 28 days later, all six were healthy.

Japan to approve Remdesivir for coronavirus patients in May

Japan will soon approve the anti-viral drug remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus patients. A spokesperson of the Japan unit of Gilead Sciences said, “We are currently conducting clinical tests and are focused on confirming the drug’s efficacy and safety.”

Japan’s Shionogi creating coronavirus vaccine using insects

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co. said Monday that it is developing a coronavirus vaccine with the help of insects and aiming to start clinical trials this year.

Sanofi and Regeneron provide update on U.S. Phase 2/3 trial

Preliminary analysis of the Phase 2 portion of the trial demonstrated that Kevzara rapidly lowered C-reactive protein, a key marker of inflammation, meeting the primary endpoint.

Researchers studying heartburn drug as potential treatment

Photo by Kuldeep Singh Researchers in America have been studying famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Spray that ‘protects surfaces from COVID-19 for 90 days’ developed by scientists

An antiviral coating which could protect surfaces from coronavirus for 90 days has been developed by scientists.

WHO: ‘Children will die’ as pandemic disrupts other vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a shortage of vaccines for other diseases, likely resulting in more childhood deaths.

Societal and Economic Impact

Weekly shopping now more common

Tesco’s chief executive has said that shoppers are shopping less frequently, but buying more because of the pandemic. The number of transactions in April halved, but the size of baskets has doubled, bringing shopping habits closer to what they used to be over a decade ago.

Investment Association warns companies to keep executive pay in check

The trade body has issued new guidelines for the pandemic, noting that ‘Remuneration Committees and management teams should be even more mindful of the wider employee context through this period. Failure to do so may have significant reputational ramifications.’

UK gambling firms to stop TV & radio advertising

The UK’s largest gambling companies will stop advertising on TV and radio for at least six weeks, after a government request to provide updates on how the industry plans to address problem gambling during lockdown.

Tyson Foods warns of supply chain issues

The company took out a full-page advertisement in the New York Times on Sunday, which stated that ‘the food supply chain is breaking’, as processing plants are forced to close and millions of pounds of meat fail to make their way to stores.

UK failed to purchase sufficient PPE for stockpile

An investigation by the BBC Panorama has found that the government failed to add appropriate PPE to its stockpile in 2009, and has ignored calls from its own advisors to purchase missing equipment since that time.

Riots in Lebanon amid currency devaluation

Thousands of protesters blocked roads and attacked banks because the Lebanese Pound has decreased in value by more than 50% over the past 6 months One person has died and dozens have been injured during the protests, which have occurred despite the pandemic lockdown due to food shortages.

Oil and gas jobs in UK North Sea at risk

Companies are braced for deeper spending cuts than those needed during the oil crisis in 2014, with fears that up to 30,000 jobs will be cut in the region.

US oil prices fall again

Concerns over storage capacity have caused oil prices to fall again, with the West Texas Intermediate contracts for June dropping 20% in morning trading. With demand for oil falling by nearly a third, the industry is approaching the limit of its storage capabilities.

Nurses quit Russian hospital over working conditions

Nearly two dozen nurses have recently walked out of Kommunarka hospital in response to working conditions and low wages, according to an investigation by Open Media. Issues with a lack of protective equipment were also reported.

Geopolitical Impact

Trump says US may seek damages from China

Donald Trump said ‘there are a lot of ways you can hold [China] accountable’ noting that ‘[the pandemic] could have been stopped quickly’. He was responding to a question about a recent Bild editorial, which called on China to pay economic reparations of $165 billion for the pandemic.

Australia-China relations decay after state-media response

A Chinese state-media editor has referred to Australia ‘gum stuck to the bottom of China’s shoe’ in response to the Australian prime minister’s call for an inquiry into China’s response to the pandemic and the origins of COVID-19. China’s ambassador to Australia has insinuated that an inquiry could also result in a boycott of Australian goods in China.

Migrants deported by US helped bring COVID-19 to Guatemala

The Trump administration’s decision to expel unauthorised migrants from the US’s southern border appears to have contributed to an outbreak in Guatemala. Deportees from the US make up almost 20% of the 500 coronavirus cases in the country, which has severe public health and economic inequalities.

Turkey sends medical aid to US

The US has welcomed the donation of surgical masks, overalls and disinfectant, which were delivered upon the US’s request, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate. Turkey has delayed deployment of S-400 missile defenses, planned for this month and likely to trigger US sanctions, while it tackles the pandemic.

US health official discusses COVID-19 with Taiwan

In a move that will likely anger China, the American Health and Human Services Secretary has officially discussed giving Taiwan a larger role in the global pandemic response during a call to health minister Chen Shih-chung.

Cybersecurity Impact

US SBA spoofed to deliver Remcos RAT via coronavirus-themed emails

Researchers discovered a phishing campaign between late March and mid-April 2020, that attempted to deliver Remcos RAT to targets. The attackers posed as the US Government Small Business Administration and sent emails which contained malicious attachments to their victims.

Spam and phishing campaigns imitate delivery services

Researchers have observed several delivery-themed spam campaigns sending coronavirus-related emails with malicious attachments that would install Remcos backdoor.

A similar campaign imitated the FedEx brand to inform the user that their parcel is being held at the warehouse due to lockdown. The user is urged to click on a link to reschedule their pickup.

Scammers arrested for selling fake coronavirus travel passes for Russian cities

Researchers at Group-IB assisted police in Moscow in identifying scammers who claimed that they could offer passes which would allow free movement within Russian cities under quarantine measures. The scams were first noticed in late March 2020 and began to grow rapidly beginning on April 13th, 2020. The researchers identified 126 fraudulent resources, including websites, Telegram channels, Instagram accounts, and VK accounts, that were promoting the fake certificates and digital passes. The passes were being sold for prices between $38-65.

If you want to receive this daily report straight to your inbox, click here: Email Signup

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.