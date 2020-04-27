COVID-19 Threat Digest #33, 28 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Chinese government sends team of medical experts to Kuwait (China Embassy)
- Czech government extends wage support for firms, discusses deferral of social insurance payments (Reuters)
- French government to present exist strategy (AtlasInfo.fr)
- German Economic Minister urges slow reopening to prevent spike in cases (International Business Times)
- German government has asked SAP and Deutsche Telekom AG to develop an app to trace coronavirus infections (Bloomberg)
- Germany prepares to take stake in Lufthansa in bailout (Bloomberg)
- Italian government angers Catholic Church by refusing to lift ban on religious services (The Telegraph)
- Russian government has established the procedure for businesses obtaining subsidies (Politika Segodnya)
- Swiss government agrees aid for aviation sector: Tages-Anzeiger (One America News Network)
- UK government – PM says too risky to relax lockdown yet (Reuters)
- US Army to assist American Samoa with Covid-19 testing (Radio New Zealand)
- US – both Houses of Congress will reconvene on May 4; McConnell foresees further aid for states, cities (New York Post)
- US – NIAID strategic plan addresses COVID-19 research priorities for diagnosis, prevention and treatment (Homeland Preparedness)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- Adidas doubles down on ecommerce as 70% of its global stores remain closed (Business Insider)
- Air Asia debuts protective suits for flight crew (ABS-CBN News)
- Airbus to furlough 3,200 staff at Broughton factory in Wales (Reuters)
- Amazon partners with Indian Railways for transporting essentials (Hindustan Times)
- American and Delta will make flight attendants wear face masks and offer them to passengers (Dallas Morning News) and (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
- Apple to delay mass production of 2020 flagship iPhones (Reuters)
- AvtoVAZ will suspend production from April 29 to May 18 (Kommersant.ru)
- Boeing will reopen its South Carolina Dreamliner factory amid discussions of workforce reductions at the company (Business Insider)
- BP CEO: Company is taking decisive actions to strengthen finances (Bloomberg)
- Burberry transforms trench coat factory into PPE production line (itv.com)
- CVS and UPS will use drones to deliver prescriptions in a retirement community (CNBC)
- Cathay Pacific looks to increase passenger flights in late June if coronavirus travel restrictions are eased (South China Morning Post)
- Delta to manufacture mobile hospital care pods for military aircraft (Atlanta Journal And Constitution)
- EasyJet calls shareholder meeting under pressure from founder Stelios (Reuters)
- HSBC puts redundancy programme on pause as profits fall (Irish Independent)
- Condor gets $596M state aid clearance from EU commission (Forbes.com)
- Kia Motors factory suspended (Yonhap News Agency)
- Kroger now requiring employees to wear face masks (Indianapolis Star)
- Microsoft adds new features to Bing Covid-19 tracker for Indian users (Hindu Business Line)
- Petrobras starts testing for covid-19 in workers before boarding platforms (G1)
- Rolls-Royce focuses on honey production (NDTV)
- Santander will allocate 100 million euros to help in the pandemic (El Economista México)
- SAS airline slashes 5,000 permanent jobs across Scandinavia (Forbes.com)
- Singapore Airlines extends 96 percent capacity cuts until end of June (Travel Mole)
- Tata Steel BSL to sanitise 15 villages to prevent virus spread (Orissadiary.com)
- Toyota global output down 20% as plants suspended (Mainichi JP)
- Verizon, AT&T, Comcast won’t cancel service through June (Reuters)
- Volkswagen to postpone reopening of its plants in Puebla and Silao (Intolerancia Diario)
- Whole Foods is restricting cash payments in some stores (Fortune)
Signs of Recovery?
- Apple retail chief sees ‘many more’ store reopenings in May (Bloomberg)
- Australia – Bondi Beach reopens to swimmers and surfers as coronavirus lockdown relaxed (Sky News)
- Austria – hotels may reopen from May 29th (Tagesspiegel)
- Bangladesh restarts some garment factories, India debates an easing of restrictions (Channel NewsAsia)
- Canada – Ontario unveils 3-phase reopening plan (Global News Canada)
- Canada – Quebec to reopen primary schools, daycares in May (Global News Canada)
- China – schools start reopening in the country’s biggest cities (BBC News – Asia)
- Hong Kong preparing to reopen public facilities, says Carrie Lam (Business Times Singapore)
- India – electricians, plumbers allowed to resume services in Delhi from today; check full list here (DNA India)
- Italian government promises to reopen schools in September (G1)
- Jordan eases coronavirus curfew and reopens more businesses (NationalPost.com)
- New Zealanders rush for fast food and takeaway coffee as coronavirus lockdown is relaxed (South China Morning Post – News)
- South Africa – DoH clears Unilever’s Boksburg plant to reopen (Boksburg Advertiser)
- Spain, France to ease virus curbs as Europe seeks to exit crisis (Bloomberg-Quint)
- Thailand – Bangkok city hall lists places for reopening under strict guidelines (Bangkok Post)
- UAE – Dubai could reopen for tourists from early July (Khaleej Times)
- UK – NHS to restart some services including cancer care, health secretary says (Manchester Evening News)
- UK – Northern Ireland planning regulations ‘relaxed’ to allow post-lockdown development (Belfast Telegraph)
- US – 6 California counties ask Newsom to reopen; testing still top priority (Sacramento Bee)
- US – Colorado, Nevada join Pacific states in reopening pact (UPI)
- US- elective procedures can resume in Indiana, including for dentists, veterinarians, more (Indianapolis Star)
- US – New Jersey Gov. Murphy offers timeline to reopen (NewsMax.com)
- US – Pennsylvania officials issue guidance on resuming elective surgeries (Pittsburgh Tribune Review)
- US – Tennessee, Mississippi, Montana allow some businesses to reopen Monday (New York Post)
- US – Texas to lift coronavirus restrictions this week, businesses to reopen in phases (CNBC)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
Oxford vaccine trial yields positive initial results
Scientists at the National Institutes of Health’s Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Montana inoculated six rhesus macaque monkeys with single doses of the Oxford vaccine. The animals were then exposed to heavy quantities of the virus — exposure that had consistently sickened other monkeys in the lab. But more than 28 days later, all six were healthy.
Japan to approve Remdesivir for coronavirus patients in May
Japan will soon approve the anti-viral drug remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus patients. A spokesperson of the Japan unit of Gilead Sciences said, “We are currently conducting clinical tests and are focused on confirming the drug’s efficacy and safety.”
Japan’s Shionogi creating coronavirus vaccine using insects
Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co. said Monday that it is developing a coronavirus vaccine with the help of insects and aiming to start clinical trials this year.
Sanofi and Regeneron provide update on U.S. Phase 2/3 trial
Preliminary analysis of the Phase 2 portion of the trial demonstrated that Kevzara rapidly lowered C-reactive protein, a key marker of inflammation, meeting the primary endpoint.
Researchers studying heartburn drug as potential treatment
Photo by Kuldeep Singh Researchers in America have been studying famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
Spray that ‘protects surfaces from COVID-19 for 90 days’ developed by scientists
An antiviral coating which could protect surfaces from coronavirus for 90 days has been developed by scientists.
WHO: ‘Children will die’ as pandemic disrupts other vaccines
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a shortage of vaccines for other diseases, likely resulting in more childhood deaths.
Societal and Economic Impact
Weekly shopping now more common
Tesco’s chief executive has said that shoppers are shopping less frequently, but buying more because of the pandemic. The number of transactions in April halved, but the size of baskets has doubled, bringing shopping habits closer to what they used to be over a decade ago.
Investment Association warns companies to keep executive pay in check
The trade body has issued new guidelines for the pandemic, noting that ‘Remuneration Committees and management teams should be even more mindful of the wider employee context through this period. Failure to do so may have significant reputational ramifications.’
UK gambling firms to stop TV & radio advertising
The UK’s largest gambling companies will stop advertising on TV and radio for at least six weeks, after a government request to provide updates on how the industry plans to address problem gambling during lockdown.
Tyson Foods warns of supply chain issues
The company took out a full-page advertisement in the New York Times on Sunday, which stated that ‘the food supply chain is breaking’, as processing plants are forced to close and millions of pounds of meat fail to make their way to stores.
UK failed to purchase sufficient PPE for stockpile
An investigation by the BBC Panorama has found that the government failed to add appropriate PPE to its stockpile in 2009, and has ignored calls from its own advisors to purchase missing equipment since that time.
Riots in Lebanon amid currency devaluation
Thousands of protesters blocked roads and attacked banks because the Lebanese Pound has decreased in value by more than 50% over the past 6 months One person has died and dozens have been injured during the protests, which have occurred despite the pandemic lockdown due to food shortages.
Oil and gas jobs in UK North Sea at risk
Companies are braced for deeper spending cuts than those needed during the oil crisis in 2014, with fears that up to 30,000 jobs will be cut in the region.
Concerns over storage capacity have caused oil prices to fall again, with the West Texas Intermediate contracts for June dropping 20% in morning trading. With demand for oil falling by nearly a third, the industry is approaching the limit of its storage capabilities.
Nurses quit Russian hospital over working conditions
Nearly two dozen nurses have recently walked out of Kommunarka hospital in response to working conditions and low wages, according to an investigation by Open Media. Issues with a lack of protective equipment were also reported.
Geopolitical Impact
Trump says US may seek damages from China
Donald Trump said ‘there are a lot of ways you can hold [China] accountable’ noting that ‘[the pandemic] could have been stopped quickly’. He was responding to a question about a recent Bild editorial, which called on China to pay economic reparations of $165 billion for the pandemic.
Australia-China relations decay after state-media response
A Chinese state-media editor has referred to Australia ‘gum stuck to the bottom of China’s shoe’ in response to the Australian prime minister’s call for an inquiry into China’s response to the pandemic and the origins of COVID-19. China’s ambassador to Australia has insinuated that an inquiry could also result in a boycott of Australian goods in China.
Migrants deported by US helped bring COVID-19 to Guatemala
The Trump administration’s decision to expel unauthorised migrants from the US’s southern border appears to have contributed to an outbreak in Guatemala. Deportees from the US make up almost 20% of the 500 coronavirus cases in the country, which has severe public health and economic inequalities.
Turkey sends medical aid to US
The US has welcomed the donation of surgical masks, overalls and disinfectant, which were delivered upon the US’s request, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate. Turkey has delayed deployment of S-400 missile defenses, planned for this month and likely to trigger US sanctions, while it tackles the pandemic.
US health official discusses COVID-19 with Taiwan
In a move that will likely anger China, the American Health and Human Services Secretary has officially discussed giving Taiwan a larger role in the global pandemic response during a call to health minister Chen Shih-chung.
Cybersecurity Impact
US SBA spoofed to deliver Remcos RAT via coronavirus-themed emails
Researchers discovered a phishing campaign between late March and mid-April 2020, that attempted to deliver Remcos RAT to targets. The attackers posed as the US Government Small Business Administration and sent emails which contained malicious attachments to their victims.
Spam and phishing campaigns imitate delivery services
Researchers have observed several delivery-themed spam campaigns sending coronavirus-related emails with malicious attachments that would install Remcos backdoor.
A similar campaign imitated the FedEx brand to inform the user that their parcel is being held at the warehouse due to lockdown. The user is urged to click on a link to reschedule their pickup.
Scammers arrested for selling fake coronavirus travel passes for Russian cities
Researchers at Group-IB assisted police in Moscow in identifying scammers who claimed that they could offer passes which would allow free movement within Russian cities under quarantine measures. The scams were first noticed in late March 2020 and began to grow rapidly beginning on April 13th, 2020. The researchers identified 126 fraudulent resources, including websites, Telegram channels, Instagram accounts, and VK accounts, that were promoting the fake certificates and digital passes. The passes were being sold for prices between $38-65.
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.