COVID-19 Threat Digest #34, 29 April 2020

AIIMS planning to conduct clinical trial of plasma therapy

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is planning to conduct a clinical trial of a convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients, reported Business Standard.

AstraZeneca launches diabetes medicine repurposing trial

AstraZeneca has begun a global trial to assess whether dapagliflozin could be repurposed for Covid-19 patients at risk of serious complications such as organ failure.

Fauci ‘hopeful’ a vaccine is known ‘by this coming winter’

Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, on Tuesday said he was “cautiously optimistic” that a vaccine against COVID-19 will be known “by this coming winter”.

Japan to offer anti-flu Avigan to 38 countries as early as this week

Japan will begin providing the anti-influenza drug Avigan for free to 38 countries as early as this week for treating patients with the novel coronavirus.

Pfizer vaccine could be ready for emergency use by this fall

Pfizer said Tuesday that a new coronavirus vaccine could be tested as early as next week — with the potential for emergency use by fall.

Quest Diagnostics offers at-home antibody test

Available for $119, individuals can order a coronavirus antibody test online from Quest Diagnostics, with results ready within one to two days after a blood sample is taken.

Societal and Economic Impact

US to keep meat processing plants open

Donald Trump signed an executive order to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure, allowing facilities to stay open during lockdown. An order will also shield the companies from liability for a lack of COVID-19 safety measures. Experts have warned that if a majority of processing plants shut down, there would be an 80% drop in meat availability across the US.

UK’s FCA warns banks to treat corporate clients fairly

In a strongly worded letter to bank chief executives, the Financial Conduct Authority said that any attempts to secure roles on equity mandates using loans as leverage ‘should cease immediately’.

UK body calls on government to extend wage subsidies

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has asked the chancellor to extend wage subsidies until at least autumn to prevent it becoming a ‘waiting room’ for redundancy. Furloughed employees should also be able to work reduced hours, and the government needs to outline an exit strategy to give firms a higher level of certainty, said the CIPD.

German doctors protest PPE shortages

A website showing naked German medical workers, sometimes obscured by medical equipment, has been created to highlight the shortage of PPE available for COVID-19 response.

Wind power threatened by component shortages

The pandemic has impacted supply chains that supply turbine blades, gearbox bearings and logistical equipment, leading to a shortage. The bottlenecks have left over 30GW of new wind power at risk of delay this year.

Nine killed in Peruvian prison riot

Inmates were shot as they clashed with authorities while protesting against living conditions in the crowded prison. Several have already died of COVID-19.

Geopolitical Impact

EU rejects German call for refunding trips with travel vouchers

Travel companies must reimburse consumers fully for trips that have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the EU’s transport commissioner. Germany had pushed to ease the financial burden on firms by allowing them to issue vouchers in lieu of cash.

IMF approves $3.4 billion loan to Nigeria

The emergency financial assistance was approved under the Rapid Financing Instrument, and will allow authorities to better address the economic impact of COVID-19 and the sharp fall in oil prices.

World Bank expects Kenyan GDP to shrink by 1%

If disruptions due to the pandemic last for three months, the economic damage to Kenya could be severe, with tourism and agricultural exports both suffering.

EU allocates €194 million to Sahel

€112 million has been allocated to support the security and stability of the G5 Sahel, of which €82 million will be used to intensify development efforts and improve living conditions for vulnerable populations.

Cybersecurity Impact

Social media scammers utilise coronavirus-theme

Researchers have identified Facebook posts asking users of specific financial institutions to provide them with their details in order to receive a stimulus payment. The researchers speculated that the posts were either trying to tarnish the institution’s image or gain access to bank account information.

Multiple campaigns observed using Covid-19 themes

CrowdStrike identified a number of different COVID-19-themed campaigns, including a malspam campaign impersonating a US-based health insurance company to deliver Pony and CRE Stealer. In addition, Cirus Spider was observed adapting their Netwalker ransomware campaigns to reflect a coronavirus theme, targeting the healthcare sector.

Agent Tesla delivered via multiple coronavirus-themed campaigns

Researchers have observed Agent Tesla being delivered through a variety of coronavirus-themed campaigns. Two of them use a malicious RTF file to exploit the MS Office vulnerabilities CVE-2017-11882 and CVE-2017-8570. Another involves phishing emails containing an AutoIT-compiled version of Agent Tesla as an attachment.

Wuhan Institute of Virology targeted by hackers

Staff login credentials were reportedly leaked and used in an attempt to login to email accounts. Other organisations who had credentials leaked in the previously reported incident include the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

