COVID-19 Threat Digest #34, 29 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Brazilian government prohibits foreigners from entering for another 30 days (Aeroflap.com.br)
- Belgian government grants a moratorium on insolvency and enforcement proceedings (White & Case)
- Finnish government introduces monthly and daily loss limits for online gambling due to Covid-19 (EGR Global)
- French government’s plan of reopening schools raises questions and concerns (Radio France Internationale – Français)
- French government cancels Ligue 1 and other sport leagues (EuroNews)
- German government extends travel warning until June 14th (SN Online)
- Spanish government announced an exit plan towards the “new normal” (La diaria)
- Portuguese government to begin lifting Covid-19 measures from May 3 (GardaWorldC24)
- Russian government will prepare a plan to exit the regime of self-isolation from May 12 (Irk)
- S. Korea ensures Covid-19 tests for undocumented immigrants (Korea Broadcasting System)
- Spanish government confirms athletes can return to individual training from Monday (La Tercera)
- Swiss government allocates CHF 100 million to support the crypto industry (Born2Invest)
- Turkish government sends US shipment of 500,000 masks and other protective equipment (Washington Examiner)
- UK government changes the way COVID-19 deaths are reported, care homes now to be included (The Journal)
- UK government delays integrated security, defence and foreign policy review (Armada International)
- UK – NHS coronavirus app ‘ready in two to three weeks’ (BBC)
- US – CDC extends social distancing guidelines to pets (Medical Daily)
- US – OSHA, CDC issue guidance for meat industry (Farm Week Now)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- Alaskan Spirits Distillery has switched to producing hand sanitizer (Anchorage Daily News)
- Amazon, Walmart, FedEx facing staff walkout on May 1 over poor health standards (The Hill)
- BHP pledges another $3m to coronavirus treatment (Australian Mining)
- Bayer Thailand donates 2 million baht to support pandemic response (Bangkok Post)
- British Airways to cut up to 12,000 jobs (BBC News)
- CEMEX introduces 50 health and hygiene protocols (Aggregates Business Europe)
- Costco to require face masks for customers at some stores (KGW.com)
- Turkish Airlines extend flight suspension until May 28 (Anadolu Ajansi)
- Elsevier adds to its free resources for biomedical and scientific researchers (PR Newswire: Health)
- H&M set to permanently close eight shops in Italy (Reuters)
- Hiscox under intensified pressure by coronavirus insurance payout row (Sky News)
- Inmarsat supports NGOs in pandemic response (Satellite Today)
- Alibaba send third donation of medical supplies to Africa (IOL)
- Macy’s suppliers lose backstop insuring they get paid for goods (Bloomberg)
- Mapfre Foundation will send respirators to Latin America (Grupo Aseguranza)
- Marks & Spencer strengthens liquidity to cope with coronavirus impact (National Post)
- Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom (Reuters)
- PepsiCo sees snacking boost as lockdowns hammer soda sales (Reuters)
- Qantas workers launch legal action after they were refused sick leave in airline’s stand-down period (Mail Online UK)
- Rightmove to access UK government’s large-scale loan facility (Estate Agent Today)
- Royal Mail is scrapping one of its post delivery days across UK (Manchester Evening News)
- ScotiaBank’s precious metals desk shutting down (Zero Hedge)
- Southwest Air raises $4 billion with stock, bond sales (Bloomberg-Quint)
- Spotify has pushed back its planned entry into Russia and South Korea (Bloomberg)
- Starbucks expects China recovery by September (Reuters)
- Texas restaurant owners giving away 5,000 meals and 5,000 masks instead of reopening (Dallas Morning News)
- T-Mobile donating phone chargers to hospitals across US (Business Wire)
- Telstra pulls call-center workers from temporary accommodation (Computer Reseller News Australia)
- Temasek Trust launches S$10m fund for initiatives that support virus-hit communities (Business Times Singapore)
- Tesla cancels plans to bring workers back to California factory (International Business Times)
- TripAdvisor closes Boston office and reduces workforce by one-quarter (Boston Globe)
Signs of Recovery?
- Anguilla Lifts Restrictions: Government Allows Social Movement (South Florida Caribbean News)
- Australia – Scott Morrison says country “not too far” from restrictions being relaxed (ABC Online)
- Austria to resume direct flights to South Korea (Korea Broadcasting System)
- Bombardier to fully resume production in Canada by May 11 (Aviation International News)
- Czech Republic plans to reopen country’s cinemas in May (Variety)
- France unveils plans for lifting lockdown, including reopening shops and ramping up testing (The Independent)
- Greece to lift Covid-19 restrictions in stages starting May 4 (Greece News)
- IKEA open again in the Netherlands (Nieuwsmeldingen.nl)
- Klepierre starts to reopen malls as lockdowns across Europe ease (This Is Money)
- Oman to reopen a range of commercial activities (Saudi Gazette)
- Serbia to restart public transport as lockdown eases (NationalPost.com)
- Simon Property Group could reopen 49 malls in the US with strict coronavirus measures (FOXBusiness.com)
- Starbucks to reopen 90% of US company-operated stores by early June, leveraging digital capabilities (GeekWire)
- Thailand – hair salons, markets and parks to reopen as Bangkok relaxes Covid-19 control measures (Channel NewsAsia)
- UAE – Abu Dhabi issues guidelines for reopening restaurants, lounges and bars in hotels (Gulf Business)
- UAE – Dubai’s Gold Souk reopens as restrictions begin to ease (Al Arabiya)
- UK – garden waste collections to resume for Edinburgh residents (City of Edinburgh Council)
- UK – KFC to reopen further 80 outlets, bringing total to 100 (The Guardian)
- UK – Persimmon begins phased restart of work at construction sites (Reuters UK)
- UK – Wagamama is reopening three London restaurants (MyLondon)
- US – 34 Wisconsin state parks to reopen May 1 (Yahoo! News)
- US – Alabama to partially reopen despite rising coronavirus cases (The Hill)
- US – DMV offices set to reopen in South Carolina next week (WSPA.com)
- US – Gov. Mills’ first set of plans to reopen Maine (WCSH-TV)
- US – Hawaii film industry prepares for productions to resume (Hawaii News Now)
- US – Houston restaurants scramble to reopen Friday (Houston Chronicle)
- US – Miami mayor: Coronavirus data looks ‘promising’ for reopening (FOX Business)
- US – Nevada hospitals, dental offices to resume necessary medical procedures (Reno Gazette-Journal)
- US – North Carolina governor on coastal communities reopening their beaches (Raleigh News & Observer)
- US – Washington state to ease coronavirus restrictions on outdoor activities, no timeline on reopening business (FOXNews.com)
- Vietnam – first bus in Ho Chi Minh City resumes operations after easing of COVID-19 social distancing (TalkVietnam.com)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
AIIMS planning to conduct clinical trial of plasma therapy
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is planning to conduct a clinical trial of a convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients, reported Business Standard.
AstraZeneca launches diabetes medicine repurposing trial
AstraZeneca has begun a global trial to assess whether dapagliflozin could be repurposed for Covid-19 patients at risk of serious complications such as organ failure.
Fauci ‘hopeful’ a vaccine is known ‘by this coming winter’
Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, on Tuesday said he was “cautiously optimistic” that a vaccine against COVID-19 will be known “by this coming winter”.
Japan to offer anti-flu Avigan to 38 countries as early as this week
Japan will begin providing the anti-influenza drug Avigan for free to 38 countries as early as this week for treating patients with the novel coronavirus.
Pfizer vaccine could be ready for emergency use by this fall
Pfizer said Tuesday that a new coronavirus vaccine could be tested as early as next week — with the potential for emergency use by fall.
Quest Diagnostics offers at-home antibody test
Available for $119, individuals can order a coronavirus antibody test online from Quest Diagnostics, with results ready within one to two days after a blood sample is taken.
Societal and Economic Impact
US to keep meat processing plants open
Donald Trump signed an executive order to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure, allowing facilities to stay open during lockdown. An order will also shield the companies from liability for a lack of COVID-19 safety measures. Experts have warned that if a majority of processing plants shut down, there would be an 80% drop in meat availability across the US.
UK’s FCA warns banks to treat corporate clients fairly
In a strongly worded letter to bank chief executives, the Financial Conduct Authority said that any attempts to secure roles on equity mandates using loans as leverage ‘should cease immediately’.
UK body calls on government to extend wage subsidies
The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has asked the chancellor to extend wage subsidies until at least autumn to prevent it becoming a ‘waiting room’ for redundancy. Furloughed employees should also be able to work reduced hours, and the government needs to outline an exit strategy to give firms a higher level of certainty, said the CIPD.
German doctors protest PPE shortages
A website showing naked German medical workers, sometimes obscured by medical equipment, has been created to highlight the shortage of PPE available for COVID-19 response.
Wind power threatened by component shortages
The pandemic has impacted supply chains that supply turbine blades, gearbox bearings and logistical equipment, leading to a shortage. The bottlenecks have left over 30GW of new wind power at risk of delay this year.
Nine killed in Peruvian prison riot
Inmates were shot as they clashed with authorities while protesting against living conditions in the crowded prison. Several have already died of COVID-19.
Geopolitical Impact
EU rejects German call for refunding trips with travel vouchers
Travel companies must reimburse consumers fully for trips that have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the EU’s transport commissioner. Germany had pushed to ease the financial burden on firms by allowing them to issue vouchers in lieu of cash.
IMF approves $3.4 billion loan to Nigeria
The emergency financial assistance was approved under the Rapid Financing Instrument, and will allow authorities to better address the economic impact of COVID-19 and the sharp fall in oil prices.
World Bank expects Kenyan GDP to shrink by 1%
If disruptions due to the pandemic last for three months, the economic damage to Kenya could be severe, with tourism and agricultural exports both suffering.
EU allocates €194 million to Sahel
€112 million has been allocated to support the security and stability of the G5 Sahel, of which €82 million will be used to intensify development efforts and improve living conditions for vulnerable populations.
Cybersecurity Impact
Social media scammers utilise coronavirus-theme
Researchers have identified Facebook posts asking users of specific financial institutions to provide them with their details in order to receive a stimulus payment. The researchers speculated that the posts were either trying to tarnish the institution’s image or gain access to bank account information.
Multiple campaigns observed using Covid-19 themes
CrowdStrike identified a number of different COVID-19-themed campaigns, including a malspam campaign impersonating a US-based health insurance company to deliver Pony and CRE Stealer. In addition, Cirus Spider was observed adapting their Netwalker ransomware campaigns to reflect a coronavirus theme, targeting the healthcare sector.
Agent Tesla delivered via multiple coronavirus-themed campaigns
Researchers have observed Agent Tesla being delivered through a variety of coronavirus-themed campaigns. Two of them use a malicious RTF file to exploit the MS Office vulnerabilities CVE-2017-11882 and CVE-2017-8570. Another involves phishing emails containing an AutoIT-compiled version of Agent Tesla as an attachment.
Wuhan Institute of Virology targeted by hackers
Staff login credentials were reportedly leaked and used in an attempt to login to email accounts. Other organisations who had credentials leaked in the previously reported incident include the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.