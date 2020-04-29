COVID-19 Threat Digest #35, 30 April 2020
Actions by Governments
- Argentine government bans sale of commercial flights until September (The Rio Times)
- Bolivian government extends national quarantine until May 10 (El País Costa Rica)
- Bosnia reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases after relaxing lockdown (Reuters)
- Germany – Federal government plans to extend restrictions until May 10 (Schwäbische Zeitung)
- French government forced to delay vote on tracking app proposal (EurActiv)
- French regulator to monitor safety when EDF nuclear plants resume activities (Michele Kearney’s Nuclear Wire)
- India receives a $3 million grant from USAID (Dailyhunt)
- Madagascar has received a $2.5 million grant from USAID (Madagascar Tribune)
- Malaysian government eases travel restrictions (UrduPoint.com)
- Nigerian government says reopening of economy will take 6 weeks (Pulse.ng)
- Romanian president – schools and unis will not reopen this school year (Budapest Business Journal)
- Russian government eases restrictions on exit and entry (Regnum.Ru)
- Swiss government approves further easing of coronavirus restrictions (MENAFN)
- UK government to review decision to exclude Holyhead route from £17m ferry aid (itv)
- UK watchdog vows to get tough with firms over stalled refunds (The Guardian)
- UK government retroactively revises death toll (CNN)
- UK government likely to miss 100,000 tests target, minister admits (The Guardian)
- Ukrainian government allows food markets to reopen (Ukrinform News)
- US – Arizona extends stay-at-home order through May 15 (MSN News US)
- WHO’s latest situation report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- ANZ profits dive as bank builds virus war chest (Business Times Singapore)
- Apple is making it easier to unlock your iPhone without Face ID, since everyone’s wearing masks now (CNBC)
- Bancolombia launches special account for coronavirus pensioners (Valora Analitik)
- Best Buy plans to reopen some stores by appointment only (Total Retail)
- Boeing will lay off 16,000 workers, 10% of the workforce (CNN)
- Catalent and Johnson & Johnson sign vaccine manufacturing deal (BusinessWire)
- CNOOC cuts US shale, Canada oil sands output (OilPrice.com)
- Ecopetrol in Colombia extends the suspension of terms until May 11 (Ecopetrol)
- Evotec partners with US companies to search for corona antibodies (Börsen-Zeitung)
- ExxonMobil Guyana, Hess and CNOOC give $60M+ to COVID-19 fight (Stabroek News)
- H&M Russia donates 25 million rubles of textiles to hospitals and people in need (New-Retail.ru)
- HanesBrands to produce 20 million medical gowns in US (Technical Textiles)
- JD Wetherspoon raises £141m as pub chain plans for June reopening (City A.M.)
- Japan Airlines to provide more personal space between passengers on domestic flights (Travel PR News)
- Mattel releases line of front-line coronavirus heroes (CBS Los Angeles)
- McDonald’s will keep its Singapore restaurants closed beyond May 4 BusinessInsider.sg)
- Rakuten halts sale of controversial coronavirus testing kit in Japan (MarketScreener.com)
- Reckitt Benckiser’s sales surge on disinfectant boom (Reuters)
- Sonic Healthcare partners with Australian government for COVID-19 testing (MarketScreener.com)
- Salesforce cancels Dreamforce and future events (Salesforce)
- Singapore Airlines extends cancellation of most flights until the end of June (GET.com)
- TD Bank allocates $25M to organizations engaged in COVID-19 fight (ROI-NJ)
- TUI, Wizz Air, Jet2, BA, easyJet and Ryanair extend cancellations/re-schedule flights amid COVID-19 lockdown (Alicante Leader)
- Toyota to delay restart of operations in North America (Nippon)
- Venetian Las Vegas implements health precautions ahead of reopening (Casino.org)
- Volvo to lay off 1,300 white collar workers in Sweden (Automotive News Europe)
- WPP cuts jobs and salaries after revenue slump (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
- Wynn Resorts signs UMC partnership ahead of potential reopening (BreakingTravelNews)
Signs of Recovery?
- Australia – gradual changes from Friday in Sydney (Sydney News & Life)
- Australia – Northern Territory sets a date for restaurants, pubs and cafes to reopen (Mail Online)
- Bangladesh Railway to resume parcel service on limited scale (Financial Express Bangladesh)
- China eases border controls for business travel with South Korea (Bloomberg)
- China Eastern Airlines plans to resume 70-80% of flights by June (Forbes)
- China – High-end equipment manufacturing companies in Tangshan resume productions (Xinhua News Agency)
- China to reopen Forbidden City (DAWN Group)
- Cyprus – Health Minister: Airports, restaurants to reopen in June (The Cyprus Weekly)
- Finland – Schools to resume classes from May 14 (Daily Finland)
- Inter-Baltic borders might be reopened in mid-May (Baltic Times)
- Nigeria central bank to resume FX sales after gradual easing of lockdown (Reuters Africa)
- Poland’s hotels and shopping centers will reopen on May 4 (ETurboNews)
- Saudi Arabia to reopen holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah ‘in days’ (Middle East Monitor)
- Serbia ready to reopen airports for regular flights on May 18 (See News)
- South Africa to resume grade 7 and 12 school classes on May 6 (ZimEye)
- South Korean cinemas slowly reopening over holiday weekend (Screendaily)
- Switzerland – Canton of Zurich further relaxes ban on visits to retirement and nursing homes (az Badener Tagblatt)
- Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week (Aawsat News)
- Turkey may reopen schools on June 1 (Anadolu Ajansi)
- UK – B&Q, Homebase and Wickes to reopen more stores (Stourbridge News)
- UK – Burger King reopens first branch (Mirror.co.uk)
- UK – Cumberland Building Society to reopen more branches (In-Cumbria)
- UK Minister – ‘Isle Of Wight could be used to see how UK relaxes lockdown measures’ (Isle of Wight Radio)
- US – Cargill says it will restart Alberta beef plant as of May 4 (Nasdaq)
- US – Florida governor announces phase I of reopening, excludes greater Miami (RepublicWorld.com) and (Reuters)
- US – Health systems beginning to resume essential non-Covid-19 procedures (Atlanta Business Chronicle)
- US – Oahu businesses gear up to partly reopen (Hawaii News Now)
- US – Newsom outlines four-step plan to reopen California (Santa Clarita Valley Signal)
- US – San Francisco Airport resumes the Harvey Milk Terminal 1’s next phase of opening (International Airport Review)
- US – Trump says he will resume travelling next week, starting with trip to Arizona (Yahoo! News)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
AstraZeneca and Oxford University announce vaccine development agreement
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford today announced an agreement for the global development and distribution of the University’s potential recombinant adenovirus vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection from SARS-CoV-2.
UK government: Treatments could be fast-tracked through new national clinical trial initiative
This platform will accelerate the development of new drugs for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, reducing the time taken to set up clinical studies for new therapies from months to just weeks.
China’s fourth Covid-19 vaccine enters clinical trials
Clinical trials have started for China’s fourth COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Vaccine and Serum Institute under the China National Biotec Group (CNBG).
Clinical trial shows remdesivir aids Covid-19 survival and recovery rates
A clinical trial of 1,063 COVID-19 patients found that those who took the antiviral drug remdesivir were more likely to recover from the disease, and recover faster, than other patients who received a non-beneficial but harmless pill. The study found patients receiving remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those who received the placebo.
Covid-19 in immune-mediated inflammatory diseases
Of the 14 patients with immune-mediated inflammatory disease who were hospitalized, 11 were discharged, and 2 remain hospitalized as of April 3. Of the 2 patients with more severe disease, 1 had elevated interleukin-6 levels and received mechanical ventilation for acute respiratory distress syndrome, and the other died in the emergency department.
Huge surge in Google searches for risky coronavirus remedies
A new study has found that higher numbers of people are taking interest in untried and possibly dangerous therapies to treat the novel coronavirus after they were recommended by high-profile US public figures.
Pfizer readies vaccine for September launch
Pfizer has said its COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for emergency use by September.
KCDC: Recovered virus patients retest positive due to ‘dead’ virus fragments
South Korean health experts have said recovered coronavirus patients may have tested positive again due to traces of virus fragments that have been inactivated. There was no live virus present in such cases, positively refuting theories like the virus being reactivated, or reinfection. The experts said that this PCR test is so sensitive that it can still pick up parts of the small amount of RNA from a cell even after the person has recovered from COVID-19.
Societal and Economic Impact
Africa expects second locust wave
In the midst of a battle to contain coronavirus, Africa is expecting a second wave of locusts up to twenty times as large as the first. Restrictions in place due to the pandemic have also hindered the movement of supplies used to respond to the infestation.
Eurozone economy shrinkage is largest on record
The first quarter of 2020 has seen a fall in GDP of 3.8% – the largest drop since Eurostat records began in 1995. The contraction is worse than that experienced by the US, and has put pressure on the European Central Bank to increase protective measures.
Child abuse calls to UK NSPCC up 20%
Adults have called the NSPCC almost 20% more since lockdown began in the UK, and the organisation fears that abuse could intensify as schools and other spaces remain closed.
London underground may fail to cope with renewed demand
Emergency planners are worried that London’s underground system may fail to cope with the surge in demand when lockdown measures are lifted, especially with social distancing measures in place . A briefing seen by the BBC states that the transport network would need three to four weeks to prepare.
UK juries may be reduced in size
In the first such move since the Second World War, juries may be reduced from 12 to seven so that trials can go forward during the pandemic.
Over 100,000 crew trapped on ships
Crew are still trapped on cruise ships around the world, and with ports closed and air travel restricted, they cannot return to their homes and have only limited communication with the outside world. At least one cruise liner has stopped paying crew members trapped aboard.
CMA investigating concerns over cancellation policies
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is investigating an increasing number of complaints related to refunds for holidays, weddings and childcare due to the pandemic. The CMA has noted that they will consider legal action in cases where a firm is refusing refunds, or issuing vouchers that can only be used during a more expensive time of the year.
WHO investigating if COVID-19 causes rare inflammatory disease in children
The investigation follows reports by UK health officials that some children with symptoms of the new inflammatory disease have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The illness has been described as similar to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease.
11,000 air pollution deaths avoided due to lockdown
The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air has stated that measures to combat coronavirus have resulted in a 40% reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution and a 10% reduction in the level of particulate matter over the past 30 days.
US economy shrinks at fastest rate since the 2008 financial crisis
GDP fell by 4.8% in the first quarter, ending the longest expansion on record, according to preliminary estimates by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This has been attributed to stay-at-home orders that led to a reduction in demand.
Swedish city to dump tonne of chicken manure in park to deter visitors
The city of Lund is to dump a tonne of chicken manure in its central park to deter its residents from gathering there for Thursday’s Walpurgis Night celebrations.
Lloyds profits crash 95% as bank covers expected surge in bad debts
The bank’s profits collapsed in the first quarter after it was forced to take a £1.4 billion charge to cover a surge in bad debts linked to the outbreak.
Geopolitical Impact
IMF calls on world to make green recovery from COVID-19
The IMF stated that fiscal measures implemented by governments need to be in line with tackling climate change and ensuring an environmentally sustainable recovery from the crisis.
European Commission announces British travellers welcome in EU states this summer
Brussels is reportedly investigating ways to boost tourism in the EU by encouraging tourism between its member states, following the devastating effects of the pandemic on the EU’s tourism sector. The invitation is contingent on the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
US criticises South Africa and Qatar for accepting Cuban doctors
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that countries which accept Cuban doctors must pay them directly, as paying the Cuban government enables it to profit off human trafficking.
UN prepares for COVID-19 outbreak in northeast Nigeria
The UN’s migration agency, IOM, is supporting the creation of quarantine shelters in northeast Nigeria as the area prepares for an outbreak of COVID-19. Previous outbreaks of deadly diseases such as cholera, malaria and measles, as well as recent armed conflict, has severely weakened the country’s health system. Over a third of facilities have been destroyed in the attacks and there is limited access to drinking water and sanitation infrastructure.
12 countries ask EU to suspend law requiring airlines to give refunds
Airlines have stated that they should be able to issue time-limited vouchers as an alternative during the current pandemic, in order to prevent mass bankruptcies and encourage people to travel later on. Despite the law still being valid, customers across Europe have reported that airlines are refusing to issue refunds or have failed to offer the option on their websites.
UN envoy brings new allegations of war crimes against Myanmar
The United Nation’s outgoing chief human rights monitor for Myanmar has asked for an investigation into allegations of ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Rakhine and Chin states. The UN statement suggested that while the world is preoccupied with the current COVID-19 outbreak the Myanmar military continue to target civilian populations in these areas.
Cybersecurity Impact
Coronavirus lockdown coincides with increase in RDP attacks
Kaspersky has reported that attacks against RDP have ‘rocketed’ in most countries. Attackers are utilising credentials from previous breaches or using lists of popular passwords to try and force entry to target devices on corporate networks.
Phishing attacks against oil and gas industry rise during coronavirus lockdown period
Nuspire stated that phishing and spear phishing attacks against oil and gas clients are increasing, noting that hackers are getting more sophisticated. More complex attacks are found to be used as more people are working from home and are outside of their employers’ firewalls.
Individual spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories most likely behind WHO doxing
New research found that an American was most likely behind the recent leak of nearly 25,000 credentials from the WHO, the Gates Foundation and other institutions responding to the pandemic. The person was promoting conspiracy theories popular on the political right on social media.
