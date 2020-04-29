COVID-19 Threat Digest #35, 30 April 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

AstraZeneca and Oxford University announce vaccine development agreement

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford today announced an agreement for the global development and distribution of the University’s potential recombinant adenovirus vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection from SARS-CoV-2.

UK government: Treatments could be fast-tracked through new national clinical trial initiative

This platform will accelerate the development of new drugs for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, reducing the time taken to set up clinical studies for new therapies from months to just weeks.

China’s fourth Covid-19 vaccine enters clinical trials

Clinical trials have started for China’s fourth COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Vaccine and Serum Institute under the China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

Clinical trial shows remdesivir aids Covid-19 survival and recovery rates

A clinical trial of 1,063 COVID-19 patients found that those who took the antiviral drug remdesivir were more likely to recover from the disease, and recover faster, than other patients who received a non-beneficial but harmless pill. The study found patients receiving remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those who received the placebo.

Covid-19 in immune-mediated inflammatory diseases

Of the 14 patients with immune-mediated inflammatory disease who were hospitalized, 11 were discharged, and 2 remain hospitalized as of April 3. Of the 2 patients with more severe disease, 1 had elevated interleukin-6 levels and received mechanical ventilation for acute respiratory distress syndrome, and the other died in the emergency department.

Huge surge in Google searches for risky coronavirus remedies

A new study has found that higher numbers of people are taking interest in untried and possibly dangerous therapies to treat the novel coronavirus after they were recommended by high-profile US public figures.

Pfizer readies vaccine for September launch

Pfizer has said its COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for emergency use by September.

KCDC: Recovered virus patients retest positive due to ‘dead’ virus fragments

South Korean health experts have said recovered coronavirus patients may have tested positive again due to traces of virus fragments that have been inactivated. There was no live virus present in such cases, positively refuting theories like the virus being reactivated, or reinfection. The experts said that this PCR test is so sensitive that it can still pick up parts of the small amount of RNA from a cell even after the person has recovered from COVID-19.

Societal and Economic Impact

Africa expects second locust wave

In the midst of a battle to contain coronavirus, Africa is expecting a second wave of locusts up to twenty times as large as the first. Restrictions in place due to the pandemic have also hindered the movement of supplies used to respond to the infestation.

Eurozone economy shrinkage is largest on record

The first quarter of 2020 has seen a fall in GDP of 3.8% – the largest drop since Eurostat records began in 1995. The contraction is worse than that experienced by the US, and has put pressure on the European Central Bank to increase protective measures.

Child abuse calls to UK NSPCC up 20%

Adults have called the NSPCC almost 20% more since lockdown began in the UK, and the organisation fears that abuse could intensify as schools and other spaces remain closed.

London underground may fail to cope with renewed demand

Emergency planners are worried that London’s underground system may fail to cope with the surge in demand when lockdown measures are lifted, especially with social distancing measures in place . A briefing seen by the BBC states that the transport network would need three to four weeks to prepare.

UK juries may be reduced in size

In the first such move since the Second World War, juries may be reduced from 12 to seven so that trials can go forward during the pandemic.

Over 100,000 crew trapped on ships

Crew are still trapped on cruise ships around the world, and with ports closed and air travel restricted, they cannot return to their homes and have only limited communication with the outside world. At least one cruise liner has stopped paying crew members trapped aboard.

CMA investigating concerns over cancellation policies

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is investigating an increasing number of complaints related to refunds for holidays, weddings and childcare due to the pandemic. The CMA has noted that they will consider legal action in cases where a firm is refusing refunds, or issuing vouchers that can only be used during a more expensive time of the year.

WHO investigating if COVID-19 causes rare inflammatory disease in children

The investigation follows reports by UK health officials that some children with symptoms of the new inflammatory disease have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The illness has been described as similar to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease.

11,000 air pollution deaths avoided due to lockdown

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air has stated that measures to combat coronavirus have resulted in a 40% reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution and a 10% reduction in the level of particulate matter over the past 30 days.

US economy shrinks at fastest rate since the 2008 financial crisis

GDP fell by 4.8% in the first quarter, ending the longest expansion on record, according to preliminary estimates by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This has been attributed to stay-at-home orders that led to a reduction in demand.

Swedish city to dump tonne of chicken manure in park to deter visitors

The city of Lund is to dump a tonne of chicken manure in its central park to deter its residents from gathering there for Thursday’s Walpurgis Night celebrations.

Lloyds profits crash 95% as bank covers expected surge in bad debts

The bank’s profits collapsed in the first quarter after it was forced to take a £1.4 billion charge to cover a surge in bad debts linked to the outbreak.

Geopolitical Impact

IMF calls on world to make green recovery from COVID-19

The IMF stated that fiscal measures implemented by governments need to be in line with tackling climate change and ensuring an environmentally sustainable recovery from the crisis.

European Commission announces British travellers welcome in EU states this summer

Brussels is reportedly investigating ways to boost tourism in the EU by encouraging tourism between its member states, following the devastating effects of the pandemic on the EU’s tourism sector. The invitation is contingent on the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

US criticises South Africa and Qatar for accepting Cuban doctors

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that countries which accept Cuban doctors must pay them directly, as paying the Cuban government enables it to profit off human trafficking.

UN prepares for COVID-19 outbreak in northeast Nigeria

The UN’s migration agency, IOM, is supporting the creation of quarantine shelters in northeast Nigeria as the area prepares for an outbreak of COVID-19. Previous outbreaks of deadly diseases such as cholera, malaria and measles, as well as recent armed conflict, has severely weakened the country’s health system. Over a third of facilities have been destroyed in the attacks and there is limited access to drinking water and sanitation infrastructure.

12 countries ask EU to suspend law requiring airlines to give refunds

Airlines have stated that they should be able to issue time-limited vouchers as an alternative during the current pandemic, in order to prevent mass bankruptcies and encourage people to travel later on. Despite the law still being valid, customers across Europe have reported that airlines are refusing to issue refunds or have failed to offer the option on their websites.

UN envoy brings new allegations of war crimes against Myanmar

The United Nation’s outgoing chief human rights monitor for Myanmar has asked for an investigation into allegations of ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Rakhine and Chin states. The UN statement suggested that while the world is preoccupied with the current COVID-19 outbreak the Myanmar military continue to target civilian populations in these areas.

Cybersecurity Impact

Coronavirus lockdown coincides with increase in RDP attacks

Kaspersky has reported that attacks against RDP have ‘rocketed’ in most countries. Attackers are utilising credentials from previous breaches or using lists of popular passwords to try and force entry to target devices on corporate networks.

Phishing attacks against oil and gas industry rise during coronavirus lockdown period

Nuspire stated that phishing and spear phishing attacks against oil and gas clients are increasing, noting that hackers are getting more sophisticated. More complex attacks are found to be used as more people are working from home and are outside of their employers’ firewalls.

Individual spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories most likely behind WHO doxing

New research found that an American was most likely behind the recent leak of nearly 25,000 credentials from the WHO, the Gates Foundation and other institutions responding to the pandemic. The person was promoting conspiracy theories popular on the political right on social media.

