COVID-19 Threat Digest #36, 01 May 2020
Actions by Governments
- Australia – decision on whether to relax Australia’s coronavirus restrictions brought forward to next Friday (SBS News)
- Austria extends ban on flights with Russia (Gazeta.ru)
- Canadian government introduces new digital initiatives to its suite of virtual tools for COVID‑19 (Government of Canada)
- Chinese government sent teams of medical experts to Djibouti and Côte d’Ivoire (China Embassy)
- Czech government cancels home purchase tax to spur market (This Is Money)
- French government presents regions to be reopened first with areas neighbouring Belgium remaining ‘red’ (Sudinfo.be)
- Italian government issues rules for funerals as lockdown eases (Catholic News)
- Japan government to decide on virus emergency extension Mon: PM Abe (Mainichi JP)
- Japan to oblige employers to let pregnant women take virus leave (Asahi.com)
- Lebanon government approves financial economic plan (Al Arabiya)
- Nigerian government launches free virtual learning academy (African News Agency)
- Norway hands $10 billion in tax deferrals to ailing oil industry (Bloomberg Law)
- Portuguese government announces transition from state of emergency (Portugal Digital)
- Russian government has allocated 500 million rubles to support Russians abroad (Federal News Agency)
- Swedish government introduces regulatory relief for professional drivers (Cision News)
- Singapore government determined to help Singapore Airlines overcome virus crisis: PM Loong (This Is Money)
- Spanish government calls on EU to defend agricultural sector (Eurofresh Distribution)
- UAE to provide educational and mental health support for children of medical staff (Abu Dhabi National)
- US – federal physical distancing measures expire, more states reopen (University of Minnesota – CIDRAP)
- US – Maryland hiding testing kits, purchased from South Korea, from US government: Hogan (ABC News)
- US – Pentagon official: “DoD remains closely partnered with FEMA and HHS, providing almost $800 million in life-saving supplies and equipment…” (thehill – Twitter)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- Air Canada continues with cargo flights in support of Peruvian exports (JC Magazine)
- Banco Bradesco raises provisions for coronavirus crisis and sees profit plummet (G1)
- Banco Sabadell lends EUR 526 million to Andalusian SMEs as part of ICO COVID-19 financing plan (ABC.es Sevilla)
- BASF starts hand sanitizer production in Canada (Chemical Processing.com)
- Boeing opts out of federal assistance amid coronavirus crisis, raises $25bn through bond issue (Politico)
- BMW India offers special services for doctors (TimesNowNews.com)
- Canon becomes a founding member of intellectual property partnership to combat spread of COVID-19 (MarketScreener.com)
- DSV freight forwarder to cut 3,000 staff due to Covid-19 demand slump (Lloyds Loading List)
- Dollar General announces additional $25 million investment in employee appreciation bonuses (Business Wire)
- FEMSA, the Mexican beverage company, is concerned about measures against beer industry (Milenio.com)
- Greggs postpones reopening 20 branches next week (Mail Online UK)
- Impala Platinum cuts FY’20 output, capex guidance due to lockdown (SNL Financial)
- J. Crew mulls bankruptcy under pressure from debt and pandemic (Bloomberg-Quint)
- Ligue 1: PSG handed title after season declared over (NewsBytes)
- Mitsui Chemicals manufactures raw materials for isolation gowns and other PPE (Chemeng Online.com)
- Nintendo cancels Nintendo Direct video event in June (VentureBeat)
- Orange in discussions with Apple over French app for COVID-19 tracking (Apple World) and (L’Informaticien.com)
- Porsche extends its warranties by 3 months due to coronavirus pandemic (CNET News)
- Reliance Industries rights issue to bolster its re-positioning as a consumer, tech company (Hindu Business Line)
- Resolute Forest Products lays of more than 1,000 (MyTimesNow)
- Rio Tinto ups WA COVID-19 screening (Mining Monthly)
- Ryanair expects up to 3,000 job to be lost due to coronavirus crisis (Irish Independent)
- Sberbank allocated more than 3 billion rubles to fight against coronavirus (Delovoy Peterburg)
- Scotia Bank arena has transformed for COVID-19 response (MSN Canada)
- Standard Bank grants over R1 billion instalment relief to 150 000 clients amid coronavirus outbreak (Guzzle.co.za)
- Stanley Black & Decker details $1B cost reduction (Seeking Alpha)
- TUI cancels beach holidays until June amid coronavirus crisis (Guardian)
- Thyssenkrupp taps 1 billion euro in state aid amid cash squeeze before elevator sale (MarketScreener.com)
- WPP accesses hundreds of millions in COVID-crisis borrowing from UK government (Advertising Age)
- VW again delays US plant restart (Wards Auto.com)
- Walmart introduces express delivery in nearly 1,000 stores (WebProNews)
- WestJet saves 1,000 pilot jobs through ALPA agreements (Canada NewsWire)
- Whole Foods offering facemasks to shoppers (FOXBusiness.com)
Signs of Recovery?
- Apple poised to reopen Australian stores within weeks (Australian Financial Review)
- Australia to decide on May 8 whether to ease lockdown measures (Bloomberg-Quint)
- Barbados enters Phase 2 of reopening schedule on May 4 (Loop Barbados)
- Canada – Montreal to start reopening community gardens May 4 (Global News Canada)
- Canada – Vancouver resumes parking enforcement (VancouverSun.com)
- Denmark says coronavirus spread has not accelerated since reopening began (NationalPost.com)
- Elon Musk mobilizes tech elites behind reopening society (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Five Guys Germany opens units for take-away (Food-Service.de)
- Ford wants to restart US car plants shut by coronavirus, if it can convince union (Reuters)
- Germany – Hamburg starts antibody therapy for Covid patients (Hamburger Morgenpost)
- Lynas to restart Malaysian plant (Daily Telegraph Australia)
- Macy’s announces ambitious plan to reopen 775 stores in 6 to 8 weeks (Yahoo! News)
- Malaysia – almost all economic sectors to resume May 4- PM (OANA)
- Namibia to reopen economy … moves to ‘stage two’, post-lockdown (Namibian)
- NASCAR to resume season in May with seven races in 10 days (Guardian.co.uk Sports News)
- Prada reopening production in Italy (Harpers Bazaar)
- Puerto Rico to partially reopen despite coronavirus concerns (Washington Times)
- Singapore prepares to resume cross-border travel with South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand (South China Morning Post)
- South African wine exports resume for the second time (Drinks Business)
- UK – British Forces Cyprus to ease lockdown measures (Forces.net)
- UK – ‘Players are scared’ – Aguero casts doubt on Premier League restart (BBC)
- UK – Some flights to Spain and Portugal from UK to restart today (Liverpool Echo)
- US – a masked Pence beta-tests presidential travel for America’s reopening (Politico)
- US – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home extension, reopening plans explained (AZCentral.com)
- US – Beverly Hills city council voted to allow all elective surgeries to resume, including plastic surgeries (CNN)
- US – Michigan builders allowed to resume work on 7 May (GlobalConstructionReview.com)
- US – Connecticut governor discusses reopening the state (Western Mass News)
- US – Florida is inching closer to reopening (Orlando Sentinel)
- US – Kansas Gov. Kelly’s full transcript announcing plan to reopen (KSN)
- US – Meat plants to reopen in ‘days not weeks,’ USDA boss says (Bloomberg)
- US – Stores and malls in San Antonio to reopen Friday (San Antonio Express-News.com)
- US – Tampa General Hospital resumes elective surgeries May 4 (PR Newswire: Health)
- US – Toledo area malls prepare for May 12 reopening (ABC 13 Toledo)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
Antibody testing for coronavirus begins in Jersey
A total of 500 households will be randomly selected and asked to attend one of three testing sites across the island. About 1,500 people will be tested every four weeks to “better understand” the spread of the virus, the States said.
Study: Asthma may protect, not raise risk of COVID-19
New research from the University of Wisconsin-Madison suggests that contrary to government guidelines, asthma may not put a person at increased risk for severe COVID-19, but may, in fact, offer some protection against it.
Study: Antibody discovered in llamas blood samples
According to their study, the antibodies produced by llamas can bind to proteins found on the surface of SARS, a variety of the existing coronavirus. By engineering two copies of the antibody, it binds more effectively to the spike proteins of the virus and essentially neutralizes them.
Moderna and Lonza collaborate to manufacture mRNA-1273 vaccine
Under the terms of the agreement, the companies plan to establish manufacturing suites at Lonza’s facilities in the United States and Switzerland for the manufacture of mRNA-1273 at both sites, ultimately allowing for the manufacture of material equivalent to up to 1 billion doses of mRNA-1273 per year for use worldwide assuming the currently expected dose of 50 µg.
Pfizer aims for 10-20 million doses of vaccine by end-2020 for emergency use
Pfizer aims to make 10 million to 20 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with BioNTech by the end of 2020 for emergency use, depending on trial results.
Researchers report more people with Covid-19 antibodies
Surveys from Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States have found antibodies in people not previously diagnosed with Covid-19, suggesting more people than previously known were infected with the virus. Experts have raised concerns about the accuracy of antibody testing methods, how well the surveyed subjects represented the population and how much antibodies protected against it.
Societal and Economic Impact
UK ditches 250 ventilators from China
The ventilators had serious problems, including a ‘variable and unreliable’ oxygen supply, a ‘basic’ build quality, and a fabric case that made them hard to clean. NHS doctors were concerned that the devices could kill patients if they were used.
Drop in remittances for Senegal
Since the appearance of the novel coronavirus, remittances from Senegalese migrants in Europe have dried up, cutting off a crucial supply of cash to many struggling households. According to the World Bank, migrant remittances are set to drop 20 percent to $445 billion this year, down from $554 billion in 2019. In some poor countries, remittances can be equivalent to a third of GDP.
Water in polluted Peruvian river running clearer
Local officials have been reporting that the waters of the Rímac river in Peru, normally a dumping ground for garbage and other waste, appear to be clearer since the country introduced its coronavirus lockdown. The volume of solid waste from individuals and businesses that is reaching the local water treatment plant has been reduced by 90 percent.
Armed protesters occupy Michigan capitol
With over a month of staying at home to-date, protesters are pressing for Michigan politicians to lift the restrictions, and some have carried guns with them while addressing their points. Video footage captured inside the Capitol showed protesters raising guns into the air as they shouted chants of “let us in” outside the House chamber.
Maryland governor hides testing kits from federal government
Thousands of coronavirus tests obtained by the state from South Korea are currently protected in an undisclosed location by the Maryland National Guard. Asked whether he was concerned the federal government would seize the tests, Governor Larry Hogan acknowledged “it was a little bit of a concern.”
UK manufacturing sector plunges in April
Factories saw output slump to 32.6 in April, according to IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. Anything below 50 represents a contraction. The company called the data ‘ruinous’ for UK manufacturers as they felt the full force of the coronavirus lockdown.
UK household borrowing falls by highest amount on record
Households repaid £3.841 billion ($4.82 billion) of consumer debt, most of it on their credit cards, in the largest net repayment since records began – mirroring a record fall in retail sales in March.
Geopolitical Impact
EU foreign policy chief denies China altered report
Josep Borrell said the content and the timing of the European External Action Service’s public assessment on disinformation and the pandemic had been determined by the EEAS alone. “We have not bowed to anyone,” he said. “There was no watering down of our findings, however uncomfortable it could be.”
EU countries clash over state aid rules
Less well-off countries are complaining that the EU’s state aid regime allows wealthier countries to provide disproportionate support to local businesses, skewing the single market. Germany has accounted for 52% of state aid approved by the EU Commission.
IMF chief praises Japan’s spending on pandemic
Japan plans to spend about 20 percent of its gross domestic product in response to the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help the world’s poorest countries, urging others to do their part.
IMF approves $411 million in aid to Ethiopia
The emergency assistance for Ethiopia is provided under its Rapid Financing Instrument program to help the east African country battle the coronavirus pandemic.
WHO ‘not invited’ to join China pandemic investigation
China has refused repeated requests by the World Health Organisation to take part in investigations into the origins of COVID-19, the WHO representative in China has told Sky News.
Cybersecurity Impact
Indian military personnel warned of fake COVID-19 app
The Government of India has issued a warning to its personnel of a malicious app made to appear as the legitimate Aarogya Setu contact-tracing app. Operatives have reportedly been sending the malicious app to WhatsApp groups of army personnel.
Spammers impersonate US Department of Labor in coronavirus themed campaign
Researchers have identified criminals posing as the US Department of Labor, sending emails which used the Family and Medical Leave Act as a lure. The email, which was allegedly being sent out due to the pandemic, contained a DocuSign type attachment with malicious macros. The final payload used in the attack is TrickBot malware.
COVID-19-themed phishing campaign targets South African bank customers
Researchers have observed a phishing campaign targeting customers of the Standard Bank of South Africa. The emails impersonate the bank and supposedly offer financial strategies to aid customers that have been impacted economically by the pandemic. The user is redirected to a fake login page, which is used to steal the user’s banking credentials.
Coronavirus has impact on cybercriminal underground
Researchers have observed cybercriminals discussing coronavirus on online forums, complaining that money mules were unable to leave their homes and withdraw funds and that it was difficult to get through to banks’ customer support teams due a high volume of calls. Reshipping services run by criminals are also reportedly in trouble due to shipping delays and law enforcement surveillance.
