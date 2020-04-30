COVID-19 Threat Digest #36, 01 May 2020

Actions by Governments

Antibody testing for coronavirus begins in Jersey

A total of 500 households will be randomly selected and asked to attend one of three testing sites across the island. About 1,500 people will be tested every four weeks to “better understand” the spread of the virus, the States said.

Study: Asthma may protect, not raise risk of COVID-19

New research from the University of Wisconsin-Madison suggests that contrary to government guidelines, asthma may not put a person at increased risk for severe COVID-19, but may, in fact, offer some protection against it.

Study: Antibody discovered in llamas blood samples

According to their study, the antibodies produced by llamas can bind to proteins found on the surface of SARS, a variety of the existing coronavirus. By engineering two copies of the antibody, it binds more effectively to the spike proteins of the virus and essentially neutralizes them.

Moderna and Lonza collaborate to manufacture mRNA-1273 vaccine

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies plan to establish manufacturing suites at Lonza’s facilities in the United States and Switzerland for the manufacture of mRNA-1273 at both sites, ultimately allowing for the manufacture of material equivalent to up to 1 billion doses of mRNA-1273 per year for use worldwide assuming the currently expected dose of 50 µg.

Pfizer aims for 10-20 million doses of vaccine by end-2020 for emergency use

Pfizer aims to make 10 million to 20 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with BioNTech by the end of 2020 for emergency use, depending on trial results.

Researchers report more people with Covid-19 antibodies

Surveys from Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States have found antibodies in people not previously diagnosed with Covid-19, suggesting more people than previously known were infected with the virus. Experts have raised concerns about the accuracy of antibody testing methods, how well the surveyed subjects represented the population and how much antibodies protected against it.

Societal and Economic Impact

UK ditches 250 ventilators from China

The ventilators had serious problems, including a ‘variable and unreliable’ oxygen supply, a ‘basic’ build quality, and a fabric case that made them hard to clean. NHS doctors were concerned that the devices could kill patients if they were used.

Drop in remittances for Senegal

Since the appearance of the novel coronavirus, remittances from Senegalese migrants in Europe have dried up, cutting off a crucial supply of cash to many struggling households. According to the World Bank, migrant remittances are set to drop 20 percent to $445 billion this year, down from $554 billion in 2019. In some poor countries, remittances can be equivalent to a third of GDP.

Water in polluted Peruvian river running clearer

Local officials have been reporting that the waters of the Rímac river in Peru, normally a dumping ground for garbage and other waste, appear to be clearer since the country introduced its coronavirus lockdown. The volume of solid waste from individuals and businesses that is reaching the local water treatment plant has been reduced by 90 percent.

Armed protesters occupy Michigan capitol

With over a month of staying at home to-date, protesters are pressing for Michigan politicians to lift the restrictions, and some have carried guns with them while addressing their points. Video footage captured inside the Capitol showed protesters raising guns into the air as they shouted chants of “let us in” outside the House chamber.

Maryland governor hides testing kits from federal government

Thousands of coronavirus tests obtained by the state from South Korea are currently protected in an undisclosed location by the Maryland National Guard. Asked whether he was concerned the federal government would seize the tests, Governor Larry Hogan acknowledged “it was a little bit of a concern.”

UK manufacturing sector plunges in April

Factories saw output slump to 32.6 in April, according to IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data. Anything below 50 represents a contraction. The company called the data ‘ruinous’ for UK manufacturers as they felt the full force of the coronavirus lockdown.

UK household borrowing falls by highest amount on record

Households repaid £3.841 billion ($4.82 billion) of consumer debt, most of it on their credit cards, in the largest net repayment since records began – mirroring a record fall in retail sales in March.

Geopolitical Impact

EU foreign policy chief denies China altered report

Josep Borrell said the content and the timing of the European External Action Service’s public assessment on disinformation and the pandemic had been determined by the EEAS alone. “We have not bowed to anyone,” he said. “There was no watering down of our findings, however uncomfortable it could be.”

EU countries clash over state aid rules

Less well-off countries are complaining that the EU’s state aid regime allows wealthier countries to provide disproportionate support to local businesses, skewing the single market. Germany has accounted for 52% of state aid approved by the EU Commission.

IMF chief praises Japan’s spending on pandemic

Japan plans to spend about 20 percent of its gross domestic product in response to the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help the world’s poorest countries, urging others to do their part.

IMF approves $411 million in aid to Ethiopia

The emergency assistance for Ethiopia is provided under its Rapid Financing Instrument program to help the east African country battle the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO ‘not invited’ to join China pandemic investigation

China has refused repeated requests by the World Health Organisation to take part in investigations into the origins of COVID-19, the WHO representative in China has told Sky News.

Cybersecurity Impact

Indian military personnel warned of fake COVID-19 app

The Government of India has issued a warning to its personnel of a malicious app made to appear as the legitimate Aarogya Setu contact-tracing app. Operatives have reportedly been sending the malicious app to WhatsApp groups of army personnel.

Spammers impersonate US Department of Labor in coronavirus themed campaign

Researchers have identified criminals posing as the US Department of Labor, sending emails which used the Family and Medical Leave Act as a lure. The email, which was allegedly being sent out due to the pandemic, contained a DocuSign type attachment with malicious macros. The final payload used in the attack is TrickBot malware.

COVID-19-themed phishing campaign targets South African bank customers

Researchers have observed a phishing campaign targeting customers of the Standard Bank of South Africa. The emails impersonate the bank and supposedly offer financial strategies to aid customers that have been impacted economically by the pandemic. The user is redirected to a fake login page, which is used to steal the user’s banking credentials.

Coronavirus has impact on cybercriminal underground

Researchers have observed cybercriminals discussing coronavirus on online forums, complaining that money mules were unable to leave their homes and withdraw funds and that it was difficult to get through to banks’ customer support teams due a high volume of calls. Reshipping services run by criminals are also reportedly in trouble due to shipping delays and law enforcement surveillance.

