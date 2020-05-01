COVID-19 Threat Digest #37, 04 May 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

FDA issues EUA for remdesivir days after clinical trial results

Gilead Sciences will get its antiviral drug remdesivir to patients as soon as this week, Chief Executive Officer Daniel O’Day said, just days after the U.S. approved emergency use for people with COVID-19.

Japan health ministry moves to approve remdesivir



If given the go-ahead, remdesivir would become Japan’s first recognized remedy for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Punjab to begin plasma therapy trial

Punjab has received the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research to undertake clinical trials for convalescent plasma therapy on Covid-19 patients.

Roche antibody test gets emergency FDA approval

Roche Holding AG became the latest company to win emergency U.S. approval for a coronavirus antibody test and promised a fast scale-up of the tool that policymakers hope will smooth the reopening of economies.

SARS-CoV-2 receptor ‘mimic’ could prevent Covid-19

Researchers from Italy have developed a new peptide drug that could potentially prevent the coronavirus from infecting people’s cells. The paper, published on the preprint server bioRxiv in April 2020, describes a small molecule that can bind to and block the attachment site on the virus spike protein, preventing its entry into the host cell.

WHO technical lead: Reinfections were false positives

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead, has said that test results suggesting people in South Korea had been reinfected after recovering from Covid-19 were actually false positives caused by dead lung cells.

Societal and Economic Impact

Michigan governor slams lockdown protests

Gretchen Whitmer stated that the demonstrators who gathered inside the state capitol last week in defiance of statewide lockdown orders embodied some of the ‘worst racism’ of the nation’s history. Some of the protesters brought swastikas and confederate flags to the rally, in addition to long guns and nooses.

UK may stagger workplace hours after lockdown

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that businesses could be asked to stagger employees’ working hours when the coronavirus lockdown eases, noting that the move would help to prevent crowded commutes.

Brazil’s leaders called on to save indigenous peoples

In an open letter to the Brazilian president, the Brazilian photojournalist Sebastião Salgado and numerous famous figures have called for immediate action to save the country’s indigenous peoples from a Covid-19 ‘genocide’.

Riot in Venezualan prison kills 40 and injures many more

Inmates at Los Llanos jail, near western Guanare city, were angry at a lack of food and water, according to the Venezuelan Prison Observatory. Quarantine measures may mean that inmates cannot receive food brought by relatives, on which they could depend.

Kuwait police break up Egyptian protest

Police in Kuwait dispersed what they described as a riot by stranded Egyptians unable to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said. This is the first reported sign of such unrest.

Australian government releases tracing app legislation

The draft legislation was released to allay privacy concerns around the contact tracing app, as downloads top 4.5 million. Collection, use or disclosure of information collected – except by public health authorities – would be punishable by up to five years in prison, according to draft legislation.

Health passports ‘possible in months’ for UK

Tech firms are in talks with ministers about creating health passports to help Britons return safely to work using coronavirus testing and facial recognition. The UK-based firm Onfido, which specialises in verifying people’s identities using facial biometrics, has delivered detailed plans to the government and is involved in a number of conversations about what could be rolled out across the country.

Tanzania importing herbal ‘cure’ for COVID-19

The World Health Organization has dismissed the president of Madagascar’s claims that a herbal tonic produced within the country can cure patients of COVID-19. Other African countries such as Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau have made plans to import the tonic, which contains the artemisia plant, which is normally used to treat malaria.

UK university students will pay full fees

Michele Donelan, the minister of state responsible for the higher education sector, has confirmed that universities in England can still charge full tuition fees if their courses are taught online because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Far-right spreading ‘infodemic’ on Facebook during lockdown

Researchers found that many of the traditional themes of far-right communities, including Judaism, Islam and immigration, were discussed to the same degree as usual, but in relation to COVID-19. The outlying theme was that of ‘elites’ – like Jeff Bezos, the Rothschilds, George Soros and Bill Gates – and their relationship to the ‘deep state’, which showed a significant spike in activity during the lockdown.

Geopolitical Impact

DHS report accuses China of hoarding supplies

The Chinese government likely withheld information about the severity of the novel coronavirus outbreak so it would have time to hoard medical supplies, according to an intelligence report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Before sharing full details on the novel coronavirus outbreak with the World Health Organization, Beijing dramatically increased its imports and decreased its exports of medical supplies.

UK would have suffered supply shortage outside EU

Margaritis Schinas, a senior Brussels diplomat, said Britain was ‘fortunate’ it had not crashed out of the bloc during the pandemic, since UK shops would have suffered food shortages without the EU single market.

Lebanese citizens protest rescue plan using IMF

Hundreds of Lebanese rallied Friday outside the central bank in Beirut and elsewhere in the country, a day after the prime minister said he would seek a rescue plan from the International Monetary Fund to deal with a spiraling economic and financial crisis. The lockdown has worsened the Lebanese recession, increasing unemployment and popular resentment.

UK government seeks to join EU early warning system

The UK is seeking ‘something akin to membership’ of the EU’s early warning and response system (EWRS), which has played a critical role in coordinating Europe’s response to the coronavirus, as well as to earlier pandemics such as bird flu. According to an EU source, this would be ‘pretty much the same’ as membership of the system.

Iran to export testing kits to Turkey

Iran’s vice president for science and technology identified the devices as serologic test kits developed by Iranian companies that have been granted export permits by the country’s Health Ministry. Serologic testing is used for identifying antibodies in serum.

Cybersecurity Impact

Hostile states reportedly attempting to hack UK COVID-19 research facilities

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre reported an increase in the amount of targeted attacks against British universities and scientific facilities. Nations such as Iran, Russia and China have been named as possible perpetrators. At present, none of the attempted attacks have been successful.

Medical device suppliers targeted in coronavirus-themed attack

Researchers have discovered a campaign attempting to deliver malware to medical device suppliers via email. The messages state that the sender is interested in bulk purchasing pharmaceutical and medical equipment. The email contains a Word document which attempts to exploit a flaw in the Office Equation Editor, resulting in Agent Tesla being installed on the target machine.

Fake income tax refunds messages target Indian users

India’s Income Tax Department is warning users of a phishing scam that promises a fake income tax refund. The message claims that the government is offering a tax refund due to the Covid-19 outbreak and contains a phishing link.

Scammers use Instagram to impersonate financial institutions

Researchers have identified a private account on Instagram that uses a credit union’s name, logo, and legitimate website link, while also referring to coronavirus. Victims received direct messages from the attackers claiming that they had been randomly selected to win a prize. Targets who reply to the scammers are asked for their account information and password in order to claim their prize.

Jio India coronavirus symptom checker exposes user details

A security lapse allegedly exposed one of the databases that was used by Jio’s coronavirus symptom checker. The Indian cell network created the symptom checker app in late March 2020. Leaked information includes self-test data such as ages, genders, medical information, and the person’s user agents. In some cases, precise geolocation data was also exposed. The logs and records covered the period from April 17th, 2020, until the database was secured.

