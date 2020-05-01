COVID-19 Threat Digest #37, 04 May 2020
Actions by Governments
- Afghan Govt Approves $1.1B Package for COVID-19 Response (Tolo News)
- Canadian government creates COVID-19 supply council in support of Canada’s response and recovery (Government of Canada)
- French government says state help for Airbus not yet necessary (Le Soir)
- Ireland extends Covid-19 lockdown to 18 May before phased exit (The Guardian)
- (Mondaq)
- New Zealand government to grant itself visa law powers for 12 months (RNZ)
- Russian government allocates 2.4 billion rubles to its prison system to combat coronavirus (Tass.ru)
- Spanish government provides EUR 1bn financing to Ibera and Vueling (British Travel News)
- UK government to unveil rules for workplaces after lockdown (Yahoo! Finance UK and Ireland)
- US – President Trump promises a “conclusive” report from the U.S. government on the Chinese origins of the coronavirus (Bloomberg)
- US – FEMA sending three decontamination systems to Virginia (Virginia Business)
- WHO’s latest Situation Report (WHO)
Actions by Companies
- 3M sues more companies for allegedly inflating coronavirus N95 mask prices (FOXBusiness.com)
- Absa grants Covid-19 payment relief to retail and business banking account holders (IOL)
- Airbus develops solution for airlines to run pure cargo flights (Zenoot)
- American Airlines transports critical supplies to US (Payload Asia)
- Apple chief flags uncertainty amid pandemic disruption (ARN – News)
- Carrefour donates 100,000 products to the Agence du Don en Natur (Widoobiz.com)
- Carnival to ‘fully cooperate’ with coronavirus response investigation by Congress (Fox Business)
- Gilead files for Remdesivir approval in Japan (Nippon)
- Google, Apple launches exposure notification API for Covid-19 (DailyHover)
- Hyundai records zero domestic sales in April due to pandemic (AutoBreakingNews.com)
- Japan Airlines postpones its ‘free round-trip flights’ contest (The Points Guy)
- Lufthansa mulls options as Air France state aid strings revealed (Deutsche Welle)
- McDonald’s UK approaches landlords over rent cut (Sky News Latest)
- Norwegian Air shareholders back $1bn rescue plan (Irish Independent)
- Salesforce unveils tools to help firms safely reopen offices (The Edge Markets)
- SoftBank to offer coronavirus antibody tests for all employees (Finanzen.ch)
- SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom expand ICT cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic (Telecompaper)
- Southwest Airlines CEO says it is safe to travel again (The Hill)
- Tesla takes first steps to become an electric utility, starting with the UK (Teslarati)
- Telefonica offers free online training, discounts for Spanish SMEs (Telecompaper)
- Vodafone launches IoT heat detection camera for enterprises (Networkingplus.co.uk)
- Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche extend Australian warranties (drive.com.au)
Signs of Recovery?
- Austria relaxes coronavirus restrictions (Deutsche Welle)
- Bulgaria to allow movement outside local communities (Reuters)
- Canada – Some seasonal businesses to reopen in Ontario (NationalPost.com)
- Cyprus to start relaxing lockdown measures (Cyprus News Agency)
- Egypt reopens hotels for local tourists with strict conditions (Asharq Al-Awsat)
- Egypt – Cairo criminal courts resume working after 45-day hiatus (Egypt Today)
- Germany is reopening its schools (Deutsche Welle)
- Germany – Interior Minister supports Bundesliga’s plan to restart (YLE)
- Hong Kong to relax rules on public gatherings (South China Morning Post – News)
- Hungary – Several airlines to restart their flights from Budapest (Daily News Hungary)
- Iran to reopen mosques in low-risk towns, as well as cinemas and art galleries (Al Jazeera) and (Tehran Times)
- Irish Minister: Pubs and restaurants may reopen sooner than expected (Irish Post)
- Israeli schools reopen with no solution for teachers at high-risk of contracting coronavirus (Haaretz.com – National)
- Italian government gives all-clear for Serie A clubs to return to training (Daily Mail)
- Italy to gradually restart activities from Monday (IANS Live)
- Japan to ease curbs on social contact and let some facilities reopen (News On Japan)
- JBS USA to partially reopen Minnesota pork facility (The Epoch Times)
- Jordan lifts all curbs on economic activity (Al-Sharq al-Awsat)
- Lebanon restaurants partially reopen (Bismarck Tribune)
- New Zealand claims no community cases as lockdown eases (BBC)
- Japan – Calls for National Training Center to reopen (Mainichi JP)
- Pakistan reopens Pishin border to facilitate imports from Iran (Mehr News)
- South Korea’s household manufacturers restart their overseas factories (Naver)
- South Korea to relax social distancing rules further (The Independent – Asia)
- Spain – Some businesses will start to reopen on Monday as the country starts “Phase Zero” (CNN)
- TUI China resumes business (Reuters)
- Toshiba re-opens its Japan factories (TeleTrader.com)
- Ukraine government agrees to partially ease lockdown on May 11 (Reuters)
- UK – Household recycling centres to reopen for essential use (Shropshire Council)
- UK – Staggered work times expected as part of lockdown exit strategy (The Independent)
- UK – Year six primary school pupils may return on 1 June (Guardian)
- US – Alabama official outlines phased plan to reopen schools (Texarkana Gazette)
- US – Illinois hospitals prepare to restart elective surgeries (MySuburbanLife.com)
- US – North Idaho churches reopen for in-person services for the first time Sunday (Spokesman-Review.com)
- US – Missouri Governor Says Concerts Can Resume Monday (Billboard)
- US – Texas theater chain to take your temperature as it reopens (Yunjuu.com)
- US – West Virginia to start second week of reopening plan (NBC Washington DC)
- Vietnam schools reopen after three months (Canberra Times)
- Yamaha gets ready to resume operations (NDTV)
Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines
FDA issues EUA for remdesivir days after clinical trial results
Gilead Sciences will get its antiviral drug remdesivir to patients as soon as this week, Chief Executive Officer Daniel O’Day said, just days after the U.S. approved emergency use for people with COVID-19.
Japan health ministry moves to approve remdesivir
If given the go-ahead, remdesivir would become Japan’s first recognized remedy for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Punjab to begin plasma therapy trial
Punjab has received the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research to undertake clinical trials for convalescent plasma therapy on Covid-19 patients.
Roche antibody test gets emergency FDA approval
Roche Holding AG became the latest company to win emergency U.S. approval for a coronavirus antibody test and promised a fast scale-up of the tool that policymakers hope will smooth the reopening of economies.
SARS-CoV-2 receptor ‘mimic’ could prevent Covid-19
Researchers from Italy have developed a new peptide drug that could potentially prevent the coronavirus from infecting people’s cells. The paper, published on the preprint server bioRxiv in April 2020, describes a small molecule that can bind to and block the attachment site on the virus spike protein, preventing its entry into the host cell.
WHO technical lead: Reinfections were false positives
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead, has said that test results suggesting people in South Korea had been reinfected after recovering from Covid-19 were actually false positives caused by dead lung cells.
Societal and Economic Impact
Michigan governor slams lockdown protests
Gretchen Whitmer stated that the demonstrators who gathered inside the state capitol last week in defiance of statewide lockdown orders embodied some of the ‘worst racism’ of the nation’s history. Some of the protesters brought swastikas and confederate flags to the rally, in addition to long guns and nooses.
UK may stagger workplace hours after lockdown
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that businesses could be asked to stagger employees’ working hours when the coronavirus lockdown eases, noting that the move would help to prevent crowded commutes.
Brazil’s leaders called on to save indigenous peoples
In an open letter to the Brazilian president, the Brazilian photojournalist Sebastião Salgado and numerous famous figures have called for immediate action to save the country’s indigenous peoples from a Covid-19 ‘genocide’.
Riot in Venezualan prison kills 40 and injures many more
Inmates at Los Llanos jail, near western Guanare city, were angry at a lack of food and water, according to the Venezuelan Prison Observatory. Quarantine measures may mean that inmates cannot receive food brought by relatives, on which they could depend.
Kuwait police break up Egyptian protest
Police in Kuwait dispersed what they described as a riot by stranded Egyptians unable to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said. This is the first reported sign of such unrest.
Australian government releases tracing app legislation
The draft legislation was released to allay privacy concerns around the contact tracing app, as downloads top 4.5 million. Collection, use or disclosure of information collected – except by public health authorities – would be punishable by up to five years in prison, according to draft legislation.
Health passports ‘possible in months’ for UK
Tech firms are in talks with ministers about creating health passports to help Britons return safely to work using coronavirus testing and facial recognition. The UK-based firm Onfido, which specialises in verifying people’s identities using facial biometrics, has delivered detailed plans to the government and is involved in a number of conversations about what could be rolled out across the country.
Tanzania importing herbal ‘cure’ for COVID-19
The World Health Organization has dismissed the president of Madagascar’s claims that a herbal tonic produced within the country can cure patients of COVID-19. Other African countries such as Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau have made plans to import the tonic, which contains the artemisia plant, which is normally used to treat malaria.
UK university students will pay full fees
Michele Donelan, the minister of state responsible for the higher education sector, has confirmed that universities in England can still charge full tuition fees if their courses are taught online because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Far-right spreading ‘infodemic’ on Facebook during lockdown
Researchers found that many of the traditional themes of far-right communities, including Judaism, Islam and immigration, were discussed to the same degree as usual, but in relation to COVID-19. The outlying theme was that of ‘elites’ – like Jeff Bezos, the Rothschilds, George Soros and Bill Gates – and their relationship to the ‘deep state’, which showed a significant spike in activity during the lockdown.
Geopolitical Impact
DHS report accuses China of hoarding supplies
The Chinese government likely withheld information about the severity of the novel coronavirus outbreak so it would have time to hoard medical supplies, according to an intelligence report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Before sharing full details on the novel coronavirus outbreak with the World Health Organization, Beijing dramatically increased its imports and decreased its exports of medical supplies.
UK would have suffered supply shortage outside EU
Margaritis Schinas, a senior Brussels diplomat, said Britain was ‘fortunate’ it had not crashed out of the bloc during the pandemic, since UK shops would have suffered food shortages without the EU single market.
Lebanese citizens protest rescue plan using IMF
Hundreds of Lebanese rallied Friday outside the central bank in Beirut and elsewhere in the country, a day after the prime minister said he would seek a rescue plan from the International Monetary Fund to deal with a spiraling economic and financial crisis. The lockdown has worsened the Lebanese recession, increasing unemployment and popular resentment.
UK government seeks to join EU early warning system
The UK is seeking ‘something akin to membership’ of the EU’s early warning and response system (EWRS), which has played a critical role in coordinating Europe’s response to the coronavirus, as well as to earlier pandemics such as bird flu. According to an EU source, this would be ‘pretty much the same’ as membership of the system.
Iran to export testing kits to Turkey
Iran’s vice president for science and technology identified the devices as serologic test kits developed by Iranian companies that have been granted export permits by the country’s Health Ministry. Serologic testing is used for identifying antibodies in serum.
Cybersecurity Impact
Hostile states reportedly attempting to hack UK COVID-19 research facilities
The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre reported an increase in the amount of targeted attacks against British universities and scientific facilities. Nations such as Iran, Russia and China have been named as possible perpetrators. At present, none of the attempted attacks have been successful.
Medical device suppliers targeted in coronavirus-themed attack
Researchers have discovered a campaign attempting to deliver malware to medical device suppliers via email. The messages state that the sender is interested in bulk purchasing pharmaceutical and medical equipment. The email contains a Word document which attempts to exploit a flaw in the Office Equation Editor, resulting in Agent Tesla being installed on the target machine.
Fake income tax refunds messages target Indian users
India’s Income Tax Department is warning users of a phishing scam that promises a fake income tax refund. The message claims that the government is offering a tax refund due to the Covid-19 outbreak and contains a phishing link.
Scammers use Instagram to impersonate financial institutions
Researchers have identified a private account on Instagram that uses a credit union’s name, logo, and legitimate website link, while also referring to coronavirus. Victims received direct messages from the attackers claiming that they had been randomly selected to win a prize. Targets who reply to the scammers are asked for their account information and password in order to claim their prize.
Jio India coronavirus symptom checker exposes user details
A security lapse allegedly exposed one of the databases that was used by Jio’s coronavirus symptom checker. The Indian cell network created the symptom checker app in late March 2020. Leaked information includes self-test data such as ages, genders, medical information, and the person’s user agents. In some cases, precise geolocation data was also exposed. The logs and records covered the period from April 17th, 2020, until the database was secured.
Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.