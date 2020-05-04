COVID-19 Threat Digest #38, 05 May 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Signs of Recovery?

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Antibody blocks infection by the SARS-CoV-2 in cells

Researchers report that they have identified a fully human monoclonal antibody that prevents the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus from infecting cultured cells. The discovery is an initial step towards developing a fully human antibody to treat or prevent the respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

€7.4 billion raised for universal access to vaccines

The European Commission registered €7.4 billion, equivalent to $8 billion, in pledges from donors worldwide during the Coronavirus Global Response pledging event. This includes a pledge of €1.4 billion by the Commission.

EU warns against suspension of children vaccination amid coronavirus crisis

The EU warned on Monday that decisions by some member states to suspend vaccinations of children during the COVID-19 epidemic could cause serious problems.

Grifols begins accepting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Grifols is now accepting plasma from volunteer donors who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus at its Raleigh area locations.

Indonesia calls for ‘equal access’ to coronavirus medicine for developing countries

President Joko Widodo on Monday urged for “just and timely access to affordable COVID-19 medicine and vaccine…”, further stating that “…debt relief and debt repayment obligations from official creditors (for developing countries) need be re-diverted into financing the handling of COVID-19”.

Lonza and Moderna enter agreement to mass produce coronavirus vaccine

Lonza Group AG and Moderna Inc have entered a deal to develop 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines a year. Manufacturing sites will be set up at Lonza’s US and Swiss facilities. They expect the first batches of the vaccine to be ready in July.

Saudi Arabia conducts clinical trials of drugs to treat COVID-19

Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), is conducting clinical trials of four drugs to treat COVID-19 patients.

UN leaders call for global efforts to develop coronavirus vaccine at affordable price

The director-general of the United Nations on Monday called for a united, international push to develop a COVID-19 vaccination, as well as testing kits, that could be available and distributed to people at an affordable price.

UK to begin testing coronavirus contact-tracing app without Apple and Google

The UK said it’ll begin testing its coronavirus contact-tracing app this week as part of the next phase of its plan to lessen the spread of COVID-19. The trial will take place in one region and, if successful, the app will then become available for people across the country to download.

Societal and Economic Impact

Delhi imposes 70% ‘corona tax’ on alcohol

Officials in India’s capital imposed the special tax on retail liquor purchases, to deter large gatherings at stores as authorities ease a six-week lockdown. Taxes on alcohol are a key contributor to the revenue of many of India’s 36 states and federal territories, most of which are running short of funds because of the lengthy disruption in economic activity caused by the virus.

India to repatriate up to a million nationals

Travelers would be brought back in aircraft, mainly operated by national carrier Air India, and naval ships, the country’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. Currently, more than 17 million Indians are living abroad. While the exact numbers of nationals who will require repatriation are not known, it is estimated that the number could rise to a million.

UK service sector activity plummets

Around 79% of UK service providers, such as restaurants, reported a fall in business activity during April. The Purchasing Managers’ Index showed a record-low reading of just 13.4 in April, down from 34.5 in March. Prior to the last two months, the survey’s record low stood at 40.1 in November 2008, the period of the credit crisis.

‘Traffic light system’ could be used for UK lockdown exit

A ‘traffic light’ system should be used to communicate the risk of everyday activities as Britain slowly exits lockdown, say government scientific advisors. Behavioural scientists for the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warn that restrictions can only be eased “very gradually” to avoid a loss in public confidence if some measures need to be reimposed.

Zimbabwe requests aid to avoid ‘catastrophe’

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube wrote to the IMF, World Bank and others, stating that Zimbabwe needs to start talks and normalise ties with foreign creditors to clear its decades-old arrears and unblock urgently-needed funding. Lenders like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank stopped lending to Zimbabwe in 1999 after the country defaulted on debt repayments.

IMF to give Colombia $10.8 billion credit line

The IMF has agreed to extend a $10.8 billion flexible credit line to Colombia’s central bank to bolster its reserves while coping with the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. According to the IMF’s preliminary projection, Colombia’s GDP will contract 2,4% this year

Reduced ecotourism could hurt endangered species

Organisations that depend on visitors to fund projects for critically endangered species and rare habitats could be forced to close, according to wildlife NGOs, after border closures and worldwide travel restrictions abruptly halted millions of pounds of income from tourism.

US treasury to borrow 3 trillion for pandemic

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to borrow nearly $3 trillion between April and June to bankroll the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. The government had expected an influx of cash during the April to June quarter, as businesses and families paid their income taxes. But the tax filing deadline was pushed back until July.

Air France must cut domestic flights to receive aid

The French government has approved a €7bn (£6.15bn) loan to Air France, but the rescue plan is contingent on the carrier scrapping some domestic flights, the country’s economy minister has said. The European Commission has approved the proposal, saying it met EU rules on state aid.

Geopolitical Impact

No evidence from five-eyes about Wuhan lab leak

There is no current evidence to suggest that coronavirus leaked from a Chinese research laboratory, according to intelligence sources, contradicting recent White House claims that there is growing proof that this is the source of the pandemic. British and other Five Eyes agencies do believe, however, that Beijing has not necessarily been open about how coronavirus initially spread in Wuhan at the turn of the year.

WHO has received no US evidence for Wuhan lab claims

“We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus — so from our perspective, this remains speculative,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.

UN warns of starvation for some during pandemic

The U.N.’s humanitarian chief has warned that without global cooperation and financial assistance, the number of people dying from hunger or hunger-related diseases could double this year due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders pledge billions to fight COVID-19

Some 40 countries and donors took part in an online summit hosted by the EU, where more than $8 billion has been pledged to help develop a coronavirus vaccine and fund research into the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. The US and Russia did not take part.

EU industrial supply chain must be strengthened

The EU’s internal market’s commissioner said that the pandemic has sharpened the need for Europe to bolster the resilience of critical industrial supplies, from pharmaceutical ingredients to raw materials used in advanced batteries. The bloc must review the reliability of its supply chains, diversify its sources and cut the risk of interruptions, while also building domestic capacity in crucial sectors.

Cybersecurity Impact

Malicious disc image files used in coronavirus-themed campaign

Microsoft researchers discovered a new campaign delivering Remcos RAT via emails using COVID-19 themes in their subject lines. Multiple spam runs were observed, with the campaign targeting companies across a range of industries globally, including small businesses in the US and manufacturing companies in South Korea.

SLocker spread via fake coronavirus information app

Researchers at Bitdefender discovered a fake coronavirus information app, called ‘Koronavirus haqida’, Uzbek for ‘About Coronavirus’, being disseminated outside official app stores. In reality, the user downloads the Android SLocker malware, which locks the user’s screen and displays a ransomware message in Uzbek. The malware persists even after reboot. It has been reported in Ukraine, Russia, and various Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as India and North Africa.

PSNI warns business leaders about surge in coronavirus related cybercrime

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) warned Northern Irish business leaders that there has been a ‘surge’ in cybercrime as threat actors attempt to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers analyse coronavirus cloud threat landscape

Out of 1.2 million newly registered domains containing keywords related to coronavirus, over 86,000 are ‘risky’ or ‘malicious’. The domains were registered between March 9th, 2020 to April 26th, 2020. The US had 29,007 malicious domains, followed by Italy with 2,877 and German with 2,564.

Cyber threats target work from home software

Trend Micro researchers analysed the different threats users face when using email and video applications whilst working from home. Over 50,000 phishing detections were recorded from January to April 27th, 2020 using Outlook on the web and Office 365 lures. About 4,000 phishing campaigns, adware, cryptocurrency miners and other malware, were detected using WebEx and Zoom as a lure during the same period.

If you want to receive this daily report straight to your inbox, click here: Email Signup

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.