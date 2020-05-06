COVID-19 Threat Digest #40, 07 May 2020

Actions by Governments

Two drugs show promise against COVID-19

Korean researchers have screened 48 FDA-approved drugs against SARS-CoV-2, and found that two, that are already FDA-approved for other illnesses, seem promising. The FDA approval for other uses would greatly reduce the time needed to gain FDA approval of use in COVID-19.

ICMR approves 21 institutions for participating in plasma therapy trials

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved 21 institutions for participating in a randomised controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications associated with COVID-19.

Potential ‘early warning’ of severe illness based on urine samples

Analysis of a urine sample on admission to hospital can be used to detect systemic capillary leak syndrome, which can be a predictor of fluid overload, respiratory failure, need for ICU admission, and death.

Health Ministry asks AIOCD to ensure availability of critical drugs

India’s health ministry has written to the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, saying its members should ensure availability of critical drugs to treat COVID-19 patients and other essential medicines during the pandemic.

Northwestern develops antibody test using single drop of blood

Northwestern University researchers have put forth a coronavirus antibody test that they say can be completed using only a single drop of dried blood from a finger prick.

Sanofi announces clinical trials for two coronavirus vaccines

The French drug manufacturer Sanofi wants to start the clinical trial to test the efficacy of two experimental vaccines against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

South Korea says remdesivir may not be suitable for all coronavirus patients

South Korean health authorities believe that the drug may mitigate the symptoms, but the decision on whether or how remdesivir will be used remains on the results of current clinical trials.

Trial drug can significantly block early stages of COVID-19 in engineered human tissues

An international team led by University of British Columbia researcher Dr. Josef Penninger has found a trial drug, named APN01, that effectively blocks the cellular door SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect its hosts.

Testing COVID-19 therapies to prevent progression of mild disease

A randomised controlled trial found no significant benefit of lopinavir-ritonavir over placebo in patients with severe COVID-19. Although treatments for severe illness are desperately needed, we should not lose sight of the benefits of early treatments for mild infection that could prevent serious complications.

Societal and Economic Impact

PPE sent to UK from Turkey not up to standard

A UK cabinet minister has confirmed that 400,000 gowns from Turkey to protect medics from coronavirus have been impounded because they were poor quality. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, acknowledged that the gowns had in fact been useless for medical purposes.

Bank of England pandemic scenario suggests UK economy will shrink 14%

A Bank of England scenario, published alongside its decision to keep interest rates at 0.1%, shows the U.K. economy falling 14% this year. The scenario shows unemployment spiking to 8% and the economy recovering by 15% in 2021.

New US bill would forgive debt for COVID-19 medical workers

New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would eliminate the student debt of health-care workers treating patients with coronavirus. The Student Loan Forgiveness for Frontline Health Workers Act, co-signed by nine other House Democrats, would forgive the outstanding balance of interest and principal due on the federal and private student loans of qualifying frontline health-care workers.

Iquitos hospitals run out of oxygen to fight pandemic

Hospitals across Peru’s largest Amazon city of Iquitos have run out of oxygen, and the shortage has pushed the black market price of a cylinder well above $1,000 (£810). As the largest city in the world which cannot be reached by road, it depends on intermittent air deliveries for essential supplies of medicine, personal protective equipment and oxygen

World food prices drop in April

World food prices fell for a third consecutive month in April, hit by the economic and logistical impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations food agency said. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals,oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 165.5 points last month, down 3.4% in March.

Bicycle orders up amid fears of public transportation

Fear of catching coronavirus on public transport has helped lead to a boom in cycle-to-work schemes. The schemes saw a 200% increase in bicycle orders from people working for emergency services. Demand for more mobility and exercise amid lifestyle changes imposed by the lockdown has also boosted bike sales across the UK.

Millions of Americans will refuse vaccine according to poll

Results from a new set of surveys by Morning Consult found that 14 percent of American adults would not get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available and 22 percent aren’t sure if they would. In a separate recent survey, currently undergoing peer review, political scientists found that 23% of U.S. respondents said they would not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Drug dealers disguising themselves as joggers during lockdown

Drug dealers in the UK are dressing as joggers and using fake NHS ID badges to avoid police detection during the coronavirus lockdown, says an expert on gangs. Money is also being tossed on the back seat during the deals to keep items clean, said the director of the National Centre for Gang Research (NCGR) at the University of West London.

Geopolitical Impact

Australia concerned about US ‘Wuhan lab’ theory

Multiple diplomatic and political sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that suggestions by the US that Chinese lab experiments on bats had unleashed the new coronavirus would undermine Australia’s calls to ban the sale of exotic live animals at wet markets around the world.

Russia brings medics back from Italy

Russia sent equipment and 100 soldiers in March as the outbreak threatened to overwhelm northern Italy. Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said the teams would now start to leave, according to Interfax news agency. The deployment provoked controversy in Italy, as many saw it as a propaganda move by Russia and questioned its practical use.

Donald Trump describes pandemic as ‘worst attack’ ever on United States

Trump said the outbreak had hit the US harder than the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in World War Two, or the 9/11 attacks two decades ago. His administration is weighing punitive actions against China over its early handling of the global emergency. Asked later by a reporter if he saw the pandemic as an actual act of war, Mr Trump indicated the outbreak was America’s foe, rather than China.

EU accepts Chinese censorship of public letter

Europe’s diplomatic push to pivot to China amid the coronavirus epidemic has backfired, after an open letter calling for warmer ties with Beijing fell foul of Chinese censors. To the consternation of several EU diplomats, Brussels bowed to Chinese demands that the published version delete references to the coronavirus originating in China and spreading worldwide from there.

Eurozone to contract by 7.7% in 2020

The European Commission has forecast that consumer prices will almost stagnate, and the inflation rate will slow to 0.2% before accelerating to 1.1% in 2021, when the eurozone is to return to growth of 6.3%. Investment is expected to plunge 13.3% this year.

IMF approves nearly $500 million in loan to Uganda

Uganda will receive an emergency loan worth $491.5 million from the International Monetary Fund to help cushion its economy from the impact of the new coronavirus. Key sectors of the East African economy such as tourism have taken a heavy blow from the crisis. The effect has been compounded by a lockdown of the entire population to curb the spread of the virus.

Cybersecurity Impact

New Lokibot campaign uses COVID-19 lure

Researchers have observed a new campaign delivering Lokibot via an email that pretends to be from the ‘Center For Disease Control’. The attachment that supposedly has information about a World Health Organization business continuity plan.

Threat actors use US taxpayer data to steal coronavirus-relief stimulus checks

Researchers have observed threat actors discussing their success in using US taxpayer data to receive coronavirus stimulus funds and looking to partner up with each other for further fraud attempts. Data packages intended to ease the tax identity theft process were also found for sale.

Private hospital operator Fresenius Group hit by ransomware

Fresenius, Europe’s largest private hospital operator, has allegedly been hit by Snake Ransomware, affecting the company’s operations throughout the world. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that its IT team ‘detected a computer virus on company computers’, and declined to provide further details of the incident.

Almost 300 COVID-19 phishing scam sites shut down by HMRC

Since March 23rd, 2020, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has asked internet service providers to shut down 292 websites used for coronavirus phishing scams.

Dharma ransomware uses coronavirus-theme in attack

Researchers have identified a Dharma ransomware attack against a British company. The attackers gained access to the target’s environment via RDP and lay dormant for two days until April 10th, 2020, a public holiday. The compromised RDP server wrote numerous files over the SMB protocol, appending them with a file extension featuring the string ‘cov2020’ – a potential reference to the current pandemic.

