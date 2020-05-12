COVID-19 Threat Digest #44, 13 May 2020

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Second Wave Risk & Mitigation

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Antibody testing begins in Iceland

The collection of blood samples to be used for antibody tests for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, has begun in Iceland.

Study: Males have higher concentration of enzyme that helps Covid-19 infect cells

Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) levels are higher in men than women as the enzyme is regulated in men in the testes, so that could explain its higher concentrations in males. ACE2 binds to the coronavirus and allows it to enter and infect healthy cells.

Chinese vaccine candidate may begin testing and manufacture in Canada

China’s CanSino Biologics Inc is collaborating with Canada’s National Research Council to “pave the way” for future trials in Canada, the research council said on Tuesday.

UK patients to have their genomes read in study

The study aims to understand how a person’s DNA affects their susceptibility to the infection. DNA samples from up to 20,000 Covid-19 patients currently or previously in intensive care units will be collected, along with 15,000 more from patients who had mild or moderate symptoms.

FDA provides new guidelines to accelerate the development of COVID-19 treatments

They have released new documents that will make the process for submitting applications for initiate studies for new biological products and drugs more efficient. They will also outline recommendations for ways to design clinical trials to evaluate safety and the effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments.

Gilead strikes deal to make remdesivir coronavirus treatment in 127 countries

The deal is “royalty-free” until WHO says the Covid-19 outbreak is no longer a global health crisis or “until a pharmaceutical product other than remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent Covid-19.”.

Study: Hydroxychloroquine had no benefits for ‘seriously ill’ patients

A large study of more than 1,400 COVID-19 patients has revealed the controversial coronavirus treatment hydroxychloroquine yielded no benefits for the people involved in the research.

Moderna vaccine moves to phase 2 testing after fast track approval by FDA

The Phase 2 studies will include around 600 healthy volunteers, half of whom are 18-55 years old and half of whom are over 55 years old. They will be randomly assigned to receive either placebo or one of two doses of Moderna’s experimental vaccine.

Moderna CEO: No single drugmaker can produce enough vaccine doses for the planet

“The odds that every program works are really low, obviously, but I really hope we have three, four, five vaccines, because no manufacturer can make enough doses for the planet,” Bancel said.

NanoViricides develops effective broad-spectrum drug candidate

Two of the tested nanoviricides drug candidates were highly effective in cell culture assays against multiple coronaviruses that infect humans.

Novel test can detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human blood

According to the research published in the journal Nature Medicine, the new enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, tested in 16 patients, can be used to detect the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

Tonix and Alberta Uni to develop novel horsepox-based vaccines

The collaboration will develop three new potential vaccines to protect against COVID-19 based on the horsepox vector platform, but designed to express different SARS-CoV-2 antigens than TNX-1800, which is designed to express SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein.

Virus vaccine trial for children considered in push to open country

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told a US Senate panel Tuesday that children may be included in clinical trials to determine if an experimental COVID-19 vaccine is effective.

YUMAB identifies candidate for antibody therapy

YUMAB announced that it has identified fully human monoclonal antibodies with neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV2.

Societal and Economic Impact

13 US states lifting stay-at-home orders

Among the more than a dozen states that have lifted or have imminent plans to lift their stay-at-home orders, several have seen a bump in new cases, without any clear rubric for rolling back openings if they fall short of the criteria within 14 days of their reopenings.

Violent protests in Guinea at pandemic restrictions

Several people were killed during violent protests against coronavirus restrictions in the West African nation of Guinea, the country’s Interior Ministry said. Rioters set fire to several police and gendarmerie stations as well as to police vehicles in protest against the coronavirus measures.

New COVID-19 cases in Republican heartland

New coronavirus hotspots are emerging in Republican heartland communities across multiple states, contradicting Donald Trump’s claims that infection rates are declining across the nation. Trump’s claim is also contradicted by data used by the White House’s own pandemic taskforce to track new and emerging hotspots.

Demonstrations planned in UK’s Wollaton Park

A mass gathering has been planned at Wollaton Park and Forest Recreation Ground over the weekend in protest against the coronavirus lockdown. Officers from Nottinghamshire Police will be in attendance and will act if anyone decides to break the social distance guidelines.

Surge in US bike riders

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, a cycling boom has been underway across the US. The National Association of City Transport Officials says they are seeing an ‘explosion in cycling’ in many American cities.

Australian COVID-19 BGI tests not being used

Most state and territory governments say they are not using the Covid-19 tests brought to Australia by the billionaire Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest at a $200m cost to taxpayers. The federal health department has told Guardian Australia the tests bought by Forrest have been added to a strategic reserve.

Saudi Aramco reports 25% fall in profit for Q1

The first-quarter net profit, below analyst estimates, was hurt by lower crude oil prices as coronavirus slashed demand. ‘Looking ahead to the remainder of 2020, we expect the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global energy demand and oil prices to weigh on our earnings,’ Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.

Twitter to allow employees unlimited work-from-home time

Twitter has told staff that they can work from home ‘forever’ if they wish as the company looks towards the future after the coronavirus pandemic. The social media giant said its work-from-home measures during the lockdown had been a success, but it would allow workers to return to the office, if they choose, when it reopens.

UK retail sales dropped 19.1% in April

Sales decreased by 19.1% year on year in April, according to the British Retail Consortium-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor. The drop in revenue for the four-week period between 5 April and 2 May represented the sharpest monthly decline since the BRC began monitoring sales activity in January 1995.

Queensland government announces bid to buy Virgin Australia

The government appointed Queensland Investment Corporation to facilitate the bid, which could take the form of a loan, a guarantee or a direct equity stake. The board has appointed Deloitte as voluntary administrators.

UK restaurant food waste increased during pandemic

Food waste generated by UK restaurants dishing up takeaways during the lockdown has risen as a result of consumers’ ‘unpredictable ordering patterns’. However, despite these erratic patterns, consumers appear to be wasting less than they usually would in their own homes, a report found.

Investigation launched into Australian meat factory after workers speak out

Workers at Cedar Meats say they were not given face masks until six days after the first case in the outbreak was identified. In the weeks since, the outbreak has increased to 88 cases. Worksafe confirmed it was investigating the spread of Covid-19 at the site.

Misinformation campaign has undermined Australian public confidence in 5G

A report by the Australian parliamentary committee states that ‘community confidence in 5G has been shaken by extensive misinformation preying on the fears of the public spread via the internet, and presented as facts, particularly through social media.’

India announces $264 billion economic rescue package

In a televised address Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the measures would support farmers and small businesses. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to announce further details in the next few days.

Indian CO2 emissions fall for first time in 20 years

Falling electricity use and competition from renewables had weakened the demand for fossil fuels even before the coronavirus hit, according to analysis by the environmental website, Carbon Brief. However, it was the sudden nationwide lockdown in March that finally tipped the country’s 37-year emissions growth trend into reverse.

Geopolitical Impact

Australia and China risk trade war

Following China’s threats of a consumer boycott of Australian beef and wine, the country has announced plans to effectively end imports of Australian barley, with an 80 per cent tariff and banned beef imports from four Australian abattoirs. The National Farmers’ Federation said in a statement that it was concerned about the trade disruptions.

EU warns of COVID-19 threat to banks

Eurozone lenders could take a sizable hit from the coronavirus outbreak as an economic slowdown puts strain on borrowers, European officials have told the bloc’s governments in a recent report. In the assessment circulated in April, officials at the European Commission conclude there is ‘a risk to the financial stability of the euro area’.

EU-funded COVID-19 app records breathing

A recently launched EU-funded mobile application records users’ breathing and coughing to diagnose cases of COVID-19, scientists involved in the project have said. It will collect demographic and medical information from users, in addition to ‘spoken voice samples, breathing and coughing samples through the phone’s microphone.’

New resolution on global ceasefire given to UN Security Council

Germany and Estonia submitted Tuesday a resolution to the UN Security Council on a ceasefire in various conflicts around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, to replace one drafted by France and Tunisia that the United States has blocked.

EU says there will be a tourist season in 2020

The European Union’s executive Commission is to propose a gradual lifting of borders in an attempt to kick-start a tourist industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. “Our message is we will have a tourist season this summer,” said economic affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, ‘even if it’s with security measures and limitations.’

European defence budget under threat from pandemic

EU countries should avoid slashing defence spending under pressure from the economic fallout of the coronavirus, the EU’s chief diplomat Joseph Borrell said on Tuesday, warning that the COVID-19 crisis could spark unforeseen security challenges.

IMF asks Kenya to reverse pandemic tax cuts

Income tax, value-added tax and sales levy cuts will be reversed if Kenya agrees with the International Monetary Fund to reinstate the higher taxes. The fund says the cuts will cost the Kenya Revenue Authority and compromise the State’s ability to deal with emergencies and spending on development projects like roads, power plants and water infrastructure.

Cybersecurity Impact

Coronavirus-themed phishing campaigns attempt to steal credentials and deliver malware

Researchers have observed new phishing campaigns impersonating the WHO and United Nations in an attempt to steal credentials, trick users into sending cryptocurrency and deliver malware, such as AgentTesla.

If you want to receive this daily report straight to your inbox, click here: Email Signup

Although Silobreaker has relied on what it regards as reliable sources while compiling the content herein, Silobreaker cannot guarantee the accuracy, completeness, integrity or quality of such content and no responsibility is accepted by Silobreaker in respect of such content. Readers must determine for themselves what reliance they should place on the compiled content herein.