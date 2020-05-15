COVID-19 Threat Digest #47, 18 May 2020

Actions by Governments

Australian applicants flock to COVID-19 clinical trials

Coronavirus treatment trials are filling up fast as thousands of Australian healthcare workers put their hands up to get them going as quickly as possible.

Study: Blood-thinning drugs can help save Covid-19 patients’ lives

The team treated and studied more than 150 of some of the UK’s most critically ill patients, with the scans establishing that injury to the lungs was “a lot more apparent” among COVID sufferers than it would be among other patients suffering lung failure.

British government boosts vaccine funding

An additional £84 million ($102 million, 94 million euros) would be made available to “accelerate” efforts to trial and mass-produce a Covid-19 vaccine.

Study: Chinese researchers identify highly potent neutralizing antibodies

Chinese researchers have successfully identified multiple highly potent neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from convalescent plasma by high-throughput single-cell sequencing.

NHS appeals for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

The new trial aims to help seriously ill people who are still struggling to develop an immune response to the illness. The plasma donation will be tested to confirm there are antibodies, and once confirmed, antibody-rich plasma can be transfused into patients to help with their recovery.

Plan to study nicotine patches as potential coronavirus treatment

Plans are being made to investigate the potential of nicotine patches to combat Covid-19 after the idea was raised by doctors at a hospital in Wales where the improvised treatment is being practised.

Vaccine for 30 million Britons by September if trial succeeds

Plans are in place to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine to 30 million people in the UK by September if trials are successful, Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said.

Societal and Economic Impact

Demos in Sweden in protest at violence against women

In Stockholm, Uppsala, Örebro, Karlstad, Gävle and Söderhamn there have been protests against the increased violence against women during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Anti-lockdown protests break out across Europe

Amid increasing frustration over lockdown measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, multiple protests took place across Europe on Saturday to demand businesses reopen.

In Warsaw, Poland, law enforcement used tear gas on protesters, while police made arrests at a demonstration in London’s Hyde Park.

Bolivia: Children threatened by violence and COVID-19

Regarding the difficulty of living in this scenario, the Public Ministry has made public that violence against women, girls, boys and adolescents has worsened during this period of quarantine. Of the 1,743 cases registered during this period, 1,370 correspond to the crime of family or domestic violence and 94 cases of rape of an infant, child or adolescent.

Hospitals in Brazil’s São Paulo ‘near collapse’

Bruno Covas said the city’s public hospitals had reached 90% capacity and could run out of space in two weeks. He accused those who flouted lockdown rules of playing “Russian roulette” with people’s lives.

Better-off children ‘studying more than poorer pupils’

A survey of families in England suggests better-off children will have studied for around seven days more than their poorer peers by next month. Children in the highest-income families spend six hours a day on education, but the poorest spend four and a half.

Half a million access suicide prevention courseThe Zero Suicide Alliance said 503,000 users completed its online course during lockdown. It aims to help spot the signs that a person may need help. It comes as health leaders warned front-line workers tackling coronavirus could suffer from mental ill health.

The Swedish model fails: more deaths than its neighbors and similar economic damage

The economic results remain to be seen, but the indicators related to public health are significantly worse than those of the rest of the Nordic countries.

Geopolitical Impact

Taiwan: Countries are not backing down in the face of Chinese pressure

A growing chorus of countries is calling for a change to Taiwan’s unusual diplomatic purgatory, a result of China’s claim to Taiwan and its insistence that other nations not deal with Taipei. Beijing’s view will be challenged soon, with members of the World Health Organization debating this month whether to resume allowing Taiwan to attend meetings as an observer.

Resolution for independent inquiry into coronavirus pandemic

About 100 countries are backing a resolution at the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA), calling for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic. It calls for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of “the (WHO)-coordinated international health response to Covid-19.”

Medical journal urges American voters to not re-elect Trump

The Lancet medical journal recently published a scathing, unsigned editorial pleading with U.S. voters to choose a president that will “understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics,” and slammed Trump for his “inconsistent and incoherent” response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cybersecurity Impact

COVID-19-themed Adwind RAT campaign targets small Indian banks

Researchers observed a spear phishing campaign involving emails impersonating the Reserve Bank of India or other large banking organisations, which claim to have details about new RBI guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic in an attached zip file, which actually delivers Adwind RAT.

Attackers target API endpoints during lockdown

Researchers have reported that API endpoints appear to be targeted by malicious actors more than usual. One attack saw 15 million events aimed at a single login API endpoint for the Android application. The target of these attacks included the Android login API and web login.

Large-scale fraud operations discovered targeting unemployment insurance programmes

The US Secret Service has warned of a Nigerian crime ring exploiting the COVID-19 crisis to engage in large-scale fraud against US state unemployment insurance programmes. The most targeted state is Washington, yet attacks were also observed in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Florida.

Authorities arrest gang planning to launch ransomware attack against Romanian hospitals

DIICOT announced that the PentaGuard hacker crew planned to pose as government institutions and deliver ransomware to Romanian hospitals via emails that contained coronavirus information. The group planned on using Bad Rabbit and Locky ransomware in their attacks.

