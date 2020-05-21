COVID-19 Threat Digest #50, 21 May 2020

If you want to receive this daily report straight to your inbox, click here: Email Signup

Actions by Governments

Actions by Companies

Second Wave Risk & Mitigation

Drugs, Treatments & Vaccines

Study: CBD might block SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells

A Canadian study has claimed that CBD opens a new avenue toward treating COVID-19 by preventing the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to bind with human cells.

Brazilian government approves administration of chloroquine in mild cases

The Brazilian Ministry of Health today released a protocol that authorizes the administration of chloroquine even for the treatment of mild cases of Covid-19 in the public health system.

Human trials to start after successful coronavirus antibody tests carried out on mice

The Biomedical Pioneering Innovation Centre at Peking University has become one of the first to start human trials of neutralising antibodies and believes a drug could be ready before the end of the year.

Monkey trials at Harvard show promising vaccine results

Researchers took the DNA of one of the coronavirus’ proteins and inserted it into plasmid DNA vaccines. Eight of the monkeys who were exposed to the virus had no detectable trace of it, while the rest had very low levels of it.

NHS staff participate in hydroxychloroquine trial

Healthcare workers from Brighton and Oxford, who are all in contact with Covid-19 patients, will be part of a global trial to test the effects of the drug.

Study: Prevalence of putative invasive pulmonary aspergillosis in critically ill patients

Parallelling what has been reported in influenza patients, we designed this prospective observational study to investigate IPA risk in critically ill patients with COVID-19.

Swedish government vaccine strategy revealed

The government today presented a vaccine strategy in three parts. It includes, among other things, that Sweden will continue to cooperate within the EU and WHO to ensure that a future vaccine is distributed jointly between countries.

Societal and Economic Impact

World sees highest daily increase in virus cases

The WHO said 106,000 new cases had been reported to them in the last 24 hours. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed particular concern about rising infections in low and middle-income nations.

‘Huge challenges’ for NI recovery from Covid-19

There will be “huge challenges” for Northern Ireland’s economy in the future because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Arlene Foster has warned. The first minister cited recent unemployment figures in NI, which rose by almost 90% in April.

Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn

Time is running out to finalise a track and trace strategy that would avoid a potential second surge in coronavirus cases, NHS leaders have said. The NHS Confederation warned of “severe” consequences to staff and patients if the right system was not established quickly.

Protesters stage Covid-19 funeral procession outside White House

Dozens of cars lined the street honking near the White House, while protesters lined body bags in the park. Some protesters held signs criticizing President Trump, including one sign reading “How many graves can one President dig?”

Black Americans dying of Covid-19 at three times the rate of white people

Across the country, African Americans have died at a rate of 50.3 per 100,000 people, compared with 20.7 for whites, 22.9 for Latinos and 22.7 for Asian Americans. More than 20,000 African Americans – about one in 2,000 of the entire black population in the US – have died from the disease.

Anti-lockdown protests are a global phenomenon

Whilst the anti-lockdown protests that have taken place in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Utah, and elsewhere certainly have a distinctly American flavor, they are far from unique to America. Similar protests have taken place almost everywhere you look around the world.

Russian medical workers are dying 16 times more often than in comparable countries

A new report has found at least 186 healthcare workers have died from COVID-19 in Russia, making it proportionally one of the worst-hit medical sectors in the world, if official figures are accurate. This was 16 times worse than a half-dozen countries with comparable numbers of COVID-19 cases, according to Mediazona.

Wuhan officially bans eating wild animals

The local administration in the Chinese city said on Wednesday that along with the consumption ban, Wuhan would become a “wildlife sanctuary” where virtually all hunting of wild animals was banned with the exception of measures for ”scientific research, population regulation, monitoring of epidemic diseases and other special circumstances”.

Coronavirus restrictions relaxed in all states

With Connecticut’s decision today to allow some businesses to operate, all U.S. states will be in a certain step of reopening in the midst of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Europe promises to reopen for summer tourism in wake of coronavirus

Last week, the European Union unveiled an action plan to get its internal borders reopening, safely fire up its hospitality sector and to revive rail, road, air and sea connections that have been strangled during the pandemic.

Geopolitical Impact

North Korea: Irresponsible for countries that ignored warnings to blame WHO

In a statement during the assembly, the delegation said WHO member states should be “wary” of countries that are trying to use the “catastrophe for their impure political purposes.” The North Koreans didn’t mention any country by name but said it was an “expression of irresponsibility” to blame the WHO or one of the member states for the outbreak if a country ignored “the warnings of WHO with no proper action.”

CDC officials say ‘lives and money’ lost by delayed White House coronavirus response

CDC officials told CNN that the agency’s plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic were crippled by the White House, which they said prioritized politics over science. “We’ve been muzzled,” a current CDC official told the network. “What’s tough is that if we would have acted earlier on what we knew and recommended, we would have saved lives and money.”

Cybersecurity Impact

FTC warns of COVID-19 contact tracing text message scams

The US Federal Trade Commission has warned of spam text messages informing users they have been in contact with an individual that tested positive for COVID-19. The message includes a link that supposedly has more information. The FTC stated that the health department will only send text messages informing users of a forthcoming call and such messages never contain a link.

Attackers use coronavirus theme in vendor impersonation attack

Researchers have reported on an email campaign that targeted between 15,000 and 50,000 mailboxes in an attempt to get payroll and accounting staff to transfer money to the attacker.

The threat actor, posing as a high-level accounting employee from a known vendor, states that there is an overdue invoice. The attacker provides the target with new payment details which they claim are updated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FBI issues warning about rise in number of coronavirus fraud schemes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that threat actors are utilising the coronavirus pandemic to carry out a variety of malicious activity. This includes phishing for personal details, posing as charities, delivering malware, and selling counterfeit equipment and treatments.

